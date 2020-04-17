Blizzard gewährt bis zum Shadowlands-Release 100% Ruf-Buff in World of Warcraft
Update: Buff ist bis zum Shadowlands-Release aktiv
Nur wenige Minuten nach der Ankündigung hat sich Blizzard nochmal umentschieden. Der Ruf-Buff ist nun bis zum Shadowlands-Release aktiv.
There are many journeys to be taken in Azeroth, and if you’re in the middle of one, or just looking forward to starting a new one, we’ve heard your plea for a little more time. Due to the popularity of the Winds of Wisdom 100% experience buff in Battle for Azeroth, we’re extending its benefit through to the release of the Shadowlands pre-patch!
All players in Battle for Azeroth will gain an experience buff called “Winds of Wisdom” which will increase experience gains by 100%! (Bonus includes Starter Edition and Legion players.)
Players will also be able to take advantage of this experience boost while still using their favorite heirlooms.
In der Kürze liegt die Würze! Mit nur einem Absatz macht Blizzard zahlreiche Spieler glücklich. Vom 20. April bis zum 18. Mai ist der Stärkungseffekt 'Beeindruckender Einfluss' in World of Warcraft aktiv. Durch diesen Ruf-Buff erhalten wir bei Fraktionen aus Legion und Battle for Azeroth 100% mehr Ruf.
Ihr wollt gerne ein verbündetes Volk freischalten, in Battle for Azeroth Fliegen lernen oder eurer Sammlung ein neues Haus- oder Reittier hinzufügen? Vom 20. April bis zum 18. Mai können Spieler mit dem Stärkungseffekt 'Beeindruckender Einfluss' ihren Ruf aufpolieren – denn er erhöht jeglichen Rufzuwachs für Fraktionen aus Legion und Battle for Azeroth* um 100 %!
* Der Bonus gilt nicht für Ruf bei den Rajani und dem Abkommen von Uldum.
