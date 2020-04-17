Blizzard gewährt bis zum Shadowlands-Release 100% Ruf-Buff in World of Warcraft

Nur wenige Minuten nach der Ankündigung hat sich Blizzard nochmal umentschieden. Der Ruf-Buff ist nun bis zum Shadowlands-Release aktiv.

There are many journeys to be taken in Azeroth, and if you’re in the middle of one, or just looking forward to starting a new one, we’ve heard your plea for a little more time. Due to the popularity of the Winds of Wisdom 100% experience buff in Battle for Azeroth, we’re extending its benefit through to the release of the Shadowlands pre-patch!

All players in Battle for Azeroth will gain an experience buff called “Winds of Wisdom” which will increase experience gains by 100%! (Bonus includes Starter Edition and Legion players.)

Players will also be able to take advantage of this experience boost while still using their favorite heirlooms.