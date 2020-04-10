WoW Shadowlands: Einladungen für den Alphatest wurden verschickt
Nachdem uns Blizzard in den letzten Tagen mit zahlreichen Informationen versorgt hat, wurden nun die ersten Einladungen für den Shadowlands Alphatest verschickt. Wie schon zuvor angekündigt wurden Einladungen nur an einige wenige auserwählte Spieler und Medienvertreter verschickt. Weitere Einladungswellen werden jedoch schon bald folgen. Wer es nicht mehr erwarten kann, verfolgt einfach unsere Berichterstattung, denn wir sind glücklicherweise dabei. Alternativ bekommt ihr die neuen Inhalte auch auf Twitch zu sehen. Mehrere Streamer sind bereits am erkunden.
In dieser ersten Phase wird folgendes getestet:
- Das Gebiet: Bastion
- Der Pakt: Kyrianer
- Der Dungeon: Die Nekrotische Schneise
- Das neue Startgebiet: Exil
- Das Levelcap liegt bei Stufe 53
Zu guter Letzt noch ein wichtiger Hinweis. Es gibt keine Alpha- oder Betakeys. Fallt also nicht auf Betrüger rein.
Welcome to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands test environment. Please read on for an outline of what’s currently being tested, what has recently changed, and what’s coming for testing later in the Alpha.
Read the first developer update here.
Current Content Testing
- The world and leveling content being tested is: Bastion. Check out our preview of the Kyrian Covenant.
- Please use the in-game bug report tool for bugs, and post your feedback on this zone in the Shadowlands Alpha Leveling, Questing, and World forum.
- Please post Kyrian Covenant feedback in this dedicated thread in the Shadowlands Classes and Covenants forum.
- The level cap is currently: 53. You cannot level a test character higher than this at this time.
- The dungeon being tested is: The Necrotic Wake. Please use the in-game bug report tool for bugs, and post your feedback on this dungeon in the Shadowlands Alpha Dungeons and Raids forum.
- The new starting experience is now available to level 1 Alliance characters. Read more about it here, and please post feedback on the new starting expeirence here.
- Class Changes
- All classes are undergoing major updates. Please read the class summary blog post, and place your focused feedback in one of the dedicated threads in the Shadowlands Alpha Classes and Covenants forum:
Work in Progress
We’re currently working through the following issues and limitations:
- Allied Races are not available for character creation.
- The new starting experience can only be tested by level 1 Alliance characters.
Coming Soon
We’re unlocking much more content for testing over the next few weeks:
- Torghast, Tower of the Damned
- Initial Character Creation/Customization Updates
- Revendreth (Zone and Covenant)
- Halls of Atonement (Dungeon)
- Oribos (Capital)
Coming in Later Updates
- Ardenweald (Zone and Covenant)
- Maldraxxus (Zone and Covenant)
- Mists of Tirna Scithe (Dungeon)
- Plaguefall (Dungeon)
- More Character Creation/Customization Updates
Please note that the above is not a comprehensive list of features to be tested in the entirety of the Shadowlands Alpha.
Thank you very much!
Quelle: World of Warcraft Seite
