WoW Shadowlands: Einladungen für den Alphatest wurden verschickt

Nachdem uns Blizzard in den letzten Tagen mit zahlreichen Informationen versorgt hat, wurden nun die ersten Einladungen für den Shadowlands Alphatest verschickt. Wie schon zuvor angekündigt wurden Einladungen nur an einige wenige auserwählte Spieler und Medienvertreter verschickt. Weitere Einladungswellen werden jedoch schon bald folgen. Wer es nicht mehr erwarten kann, verfolgt einfach unsere Berichterstattung, denn wir sind glücklicherweise dabei. Alternativ bekommt ihr die neuen Inhalte auch auf Twitch zu sehen. Mehrere Streamer sind bereits am erkunden.

In dieser ersten Phase wird folgendes getestet:

Das Gebiet: Bastion

Der Pakt: Kyrianer

Der Dungeon: Die Nekrotische Schneise

Das neue Startgebiet: Exil

Das Levelcap liegt bei Stufe 53

Zu guter Letzt noch ein wichtiger Hinweis. Es gibt keine Alpha- oder Betakeys. Fallt also nicht auf Betrüger rein.

Welcome to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands test environment. Please read on for an outline of what’s currently being tested, what has recently changed, and what’s coming for testing later in the Alpha.

Read the first developer update here.

Current Content Testing

Work in Progress

We’re currently working through the following issues and limitations:

Allied Races are not available for character creation.

The new starting experience can only be tested by level 1 Alliance characters.

Coming Soon

We’re unlocking much more content for testing over the next few weeks:

Torghast, Tower of the Damned

Initial Character Creation/Customization Updates

Revendreth (Zone and Covenant)

Halls of Atonement (Dungeon)

Oribos (Capital)

Coming in Later Updates

Ardenweald (Zone and Covenant)

Maldraxxus (Zone and Covenant)

Mists of Tirna Scithe (Dungeon)

Plaguefall (Dungeon)

More Character Creation/Customization Updates

Please note that the above is not a comprehensive list of features to be tested in the entirety of the Shadowlands Alpha.

Thank you very much!

Quelle: World of Warcraft Seite

