Spiel:
World of Warcraft
Addon:
Battle for Azeroth
Version:
Patch 8.3
WoWNewsarchivApril 2020WoW Shadowlands: Einladungen für den Alphatest wurden verschickt

WoW Shadowlands: Einladungen für den Alphatest wurden verschickt

Geschrieben von Telias am 10.04.2020 um 01:04

Nachdem uns Blizzard in den letzten Tagen mit zahlreichen Informationen versorgt hat, wurden nun die ersten Einladungen für den Shadowlands Alphatest verschickt. Wie schon zuvor angekündigt wurden Einladungen nur an einige wenige auserwählte Spieler und Medienvertreter verschickt. Weitere Einladungswellen werden jedoch schon bald folgen. Wer es nicht mehr erwarten kann, verfolgt einfach unsere Berichterstattung, denn wir sind glücklicherweise dabei. Alternativ bekommt ihr die neuen Inhalte auch auf Twitch zu sehen. Mehrere Streamer sind bereits am erkunden.

In dieser ersten Phase wird folgendes getestet:

Zu guter Letzt noch ein wichtiger Hinweis. Es gibt keine Alpha- oder Betakeys. Fallt also nicht auf Betrüger rein.

WoW Shadowlands Alphatest

Welcome to the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands test environment. Please read on for an outline of what’s currently being tested, what has recently changed, and what’s coming for testing later in the Alpha.

Read the first developer update here.

Current Content Testing

Work in Progress
We’re currently working through the following issues and limitations:

  • Allied Races are not available for character creation.
  • The new starting experience can only be tested by level 1 Alliance characters.

Coming Soon
We’re unlocking much more content for testing over the next few weeks:

  • Torghast, Tower of the Damned
  • Initial Character Creation/Customization Updates
  • Revendreth (Zone and Covenant)
  • Halls of Atonement (Dungeon)
  • Oribos (Capital)

Coming in Later Updates

  • Ardenweald (Zone and Covenant)
  • Maldraxxus (Zone and Covenant)
  • Mists of Tirna Scithe (Dungeon)
  • Plaguefall (Dungeon)
  • More Character Creation/Customization Updates

Please note that the above is not a comprehensive list of features to be tested in the entirety of the Shadowlands Alpha.

Thank you very much!

Quelle: World of Warcraft Seite

Verpasst jetzt keinen News Artikel oder WoW Guide mehr und folgt uns auf Facebook, Twitter oder abonniert unseren RSS-Feed.

Zurück zur Übersicht


Kommentare:
WoW News
Patch 8.3 Reittiere

Shadowlands
Beliebte Artikel

© 2003-2020 - 4Fansites, Weiterverwendung von Inhalten oder Grafiken nur mit Erlaubnis.

World of Warcraft, The Burning Crusade, Wrath of The Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth and Blizzard Entertainment are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blizzard Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Datenschutz / Impressum