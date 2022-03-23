World of Warcraft: Season 4 für Shadowlands angekündigt

Seit einiger Zeit ist bereits bekannt, dass keine neue Raid-Instanz mehr in World of Warcraft folgt. Das Patch 9.2.5 mit kleineren Änderungen und Neuerungen noch kommt, war ebenfalls bekannt. Nun wurde aber die 4. Saison für Shadowlands angekündigt. Die vierte Saison soll später in diesem Jahr nach dem Ende der aktuellen Saison beginnen. Als Belohnung gibt es Reittiere, Titel und weitere typische saisonale Dinge.

Now that Season 3 is well underway and players are pursuing all of the seasonal aspects of Mythic+ and competitive PvP, we’d like you to join us in considering what might come afterward. Later this year, after the current season has run for a typical duration, we’re planning to conclude Season 3 and begin Shadowlands Season 4, a fresh take on what a season of WoW might include.

In Shadowlands Season 4, your PvP efforts will reward you with a new higher tier of PvP gear along with other Season rewards, such as mounts and titles. We’re planning for the highest ranking title to be Eternal Gladiator, a fitting capstone for your Shadowlands PvP accomplishments.

We’re excited to announce that we’re going to shake things up in Mythic+ and raiding in Season 4. We’d like to change up the Mythic+ dungeon pool so that it would include 8 dungeons that span the last four expansions of WoW:

Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder

Tazavesh: So’leah’s Gambit

Operation Mechagon: Junkyard

Operation Mechagon: Workshop

Return to Karazhan: Lower

Return to Karazhan: Upper

And two dungeons from Warlords of Draenor

To that end, we’ve started a community poll where you’ll help us decide which two Draenor dungeons are included in the Season 4 Mythic+ rotation. You can click here to vote to select two dungeons from among: Auchindoun, Bloodmaul Slag Mines, Everbloom, Grimrail Depot, Shadowmoon Burial Grounds, Skyreach, and Upper Blackrock Spire.

For Season 4 raiding, we’re imagining adding a progenitor-themed affix system to infuse some new mechanical twists into Castle Nathria, Sanctum of Domination, and Sepulcher of the First Ones. Our intention here would be to make all three raids relevant in Season 4, with increased difficulty and more powerful levels of raid loot dropping throughout all of them.

Feel free to reply here and let us know what you think of these experiments, and we’ll have more details on all of this for you soon. Also, please vote for your preferred Warlords of Draenor dungeons.

Thank you!