World of Warcraft: Die letzte Saison in Shadowlands endet am 26. Oktober

Heute hat Blizzard den Termin für das Ende der vierten Saison in Shadowlands bekannt gegeben. Die letzte Saison in der achten Erweiterung für World of Warcraft endet demnach am 26. Oktober 2022. Vermutlich erscheint an diesem Tag auch der Pre-Expansion-Patch für Dragonflight. Diesen Termin hatten wir bereits bei der Enthüllung des Veröffentlichungstermins für Dragonflight genannt. Denn schon vor einigen Wochen hatte jemand mehrere Release-Termine geleakt, die bisher alle gestimmt haben. Daher sind wir davon ausgegangen, dass der Termin für Pre-Expansion-Patch für Dragonflight mit dem 26. Oktober stimmt.

Greetings Champions.

Shadowlands Season 4 will be closing the week of October 25. Here’s what you can expect:

Shadowlands Season 4: PvP

The current season of Shadowlands PvP content will end at 10:00 p.m. the night before maintenance begins in each region. This is 10:00 p.m. PDT for North American realms and 22:00 CEST for European realms.

With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Shadowlands Season 4 rankings.

Shadowlands Season 4: Mythic+

The current season of Mythic+ content will end with the start of regional maintenance (October 25 in NA / October 26 in EU / October 27 in Asia). With the season’s end, ratings that qualify for the 0.1% “Shrouded Hero: Shadowlands Season 4” achievement will be recorded.

The title “the Shrouded Hero” will be rewarded during the following weeks after the season ends, so be sure to wait if changing factions until after you have received the title.

Best of luck battling to a glorious finish of the season!