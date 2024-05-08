Klassenänderungen per Hotfix für das Inhaltsupdate Dunkles Herz von Dragonflight

Seit heutigem Mittwoch, dem 8. März 2024, ist der letzte große Inhaltspatch von World of Warcraft: Dragonflight live. Es ist das letzte Kapitel vor The War Within. Mit dem Update ging auch ein Hotfix mit Klassenänderungen live. Bei den Klassenanpassungen handelt es sich um die Behebungen von kleinen Fehlern und Änderungen am Klassenbalancing.

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic, Season of Discovery, and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.

Hotfixes

May 7, 2024

Classes

Demon Hunter Vengeance Sigil of Silence duration reduced to 4 seconds (was 5 seconds). Sigil of Silence cooldown increased to 90 seconds (was 60 seconds). Cycle of Binding now reduces Sigil cooldowns by 2 seconds per trigger (was 3 seconds). Soul Cleave damage reduced by 8%.

Druid Balance Season 4 (2) Set Bonus now increases the damage of your next Wrath or Starfire by 50% (was 30%). Season 4 (2) Set Bonus new reduces the Astral Power cost of your next Starsurge or Starfall by 30 (was 15) and increases the damage it does by 60% (was 40%).

Monk Brewmaster Keg Smash damage reduced by 10%. Spinning Crane Kick damage reduced by 10%. Summon White Tiger Statue damage reduced by 30%. The effectiveness of Stagger against magical attacks increased to 55% (was 45%). Healing Sphere healing increased by 10%.

Rogue Assassination Ability and auto-attack damage increased by 6%. Does not affect PvP combat. Fixed an issue that caused the Assassination Rogue Season 3/Season 4 bonus to do slightly less damage than intended.

Warlock Affliction Doom Blossom damage increased by 10%. Vile Taint damage increased by 25%. Soul Flame damage increased by 20%. Soul Rot damage increased by 5%. Destruction Chaos Bolt damage increased by 3%. Conflagrate damage increased by 5%. Incinerate damage increased by 5%.

Warrior Fury All ability damage increased by 3%. Season 4 Set Bonus (2): Rampage damage and critical strike chance increased by 15% (was 12%). Season 4 Set Bonus (4): Bloodthirst bonus damage increased to 35% per stack (was 30%). Protection Developers’ notes: Our goal for these changes is to reduce Protection Warrior deaths to the dangers that are most likely to kill them, like burst or magic damage. There are some talents that warriors have for protection against these threats, like Disrupting Shout, Bolster, or Battle-Scarred Veteran, but it can be difficult to find the talent points for them. To provide more build flexibility we are reducing the power of the Battering Ram talent and moving its damage and defensive benefits into core abilities. We’re also increasing damage across the board and buffing some defensive talent options. All ability damage increased by 5%. Devastator damage increased by 30%. Ignore Pain healing increased by 6%. Disrupting Shout’s cooldown reduced to 75 seconds (was 90 seconds). Enduring Alacrity increases Stamina and Armor by 10% (was 5%) and Haste by 2% (was 1%). Battering Ram now increases your auto-attack damage and speed by 10% for 20 seconds (was 20%).



Items

Tome of Unstable Power’s AOE target cap set to 8.

Player versus Player