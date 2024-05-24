WoW Remix: Hotfix bringt mehr Bronzevorrat nach Pandaria
Heute Morgen kam ein weiterer Hotfix in World of Warcraft Remix: Mists of Pandaria online, der neben einigen Problembehebungen auch eine weitere Methode, um Bronze zu farmen ins Spiel brachte. Der erste tägliche Abschluss von normalen und heroischen Dungeons sowie Szenarien bringt nun jeweils einmal Großer Bronzevorrat. Auch die drei täglichen Quests des Bazars bringen uns einen solchen Vorrat, wodurch wir durch all diese Aufgaben in Summe 7 solcher großen Vorräte sammeln können. Zusammen ergibt das 8750 Bronze, die wir täglich schnell erwirtschaften können.
May 23, 2024
WoW Remix: Mists of Pandaria
- Normal scenarios, Normal dungeons, Heroic scenarios, Heroic dungeons, and daily Infinite Bazaar quests now award a Cache containing 5x as much Bronze as before.
- Developers’ notes: We intend for players to earn more Bronze as you level up, so you can more easily start purchasing upgrades and rewards. At level 70, these caches now award 8750 Bronze (this was previously 1750 Bronze).
- Fixed an issue where the Celestial Court bosses on the Timeless Isle would occasionally despawn.
- Fixed a bug affecting the scaling of certain Tinker gems.
- Putrid Waste enemies in Throne of Thunder no longer deal extreme amounts of Putrify damage.
- Brewmaster Blanche now queues you for A Brewing Storm when asked.
- The Paragon of the Mists title is now account wide.
Quelle: Blizzard
Verpasst jetzt keinen News Artikel oder Guide mehr für World of Warcraft und folgt uns auf Facebook, Twitter oder abonniert unseren RSS-Feed.Zurück zur Übersicht
Kommentare: