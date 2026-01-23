WoW Patch 12.0: Patchnotes zu allen Hotfixes
Patchnotes zu allen Hotfixes für World of Warcraft Patch 12.0 in der Übersicht – inklusive Bugfixes und Balance-Anpassungen.
Patch 12.0 für World of Warcraft ist am 21. Januar 2026 erschienen. Auch bei diesem Update werden Fehler nachträglich mit gezielten Hotfixes korrigiert. Diese kurzfristigen Updates betreffen nicht nur Fehlerbehebungen, sondern bringen auch Anpassungen am Balancing. Hier findest du eine Übersicht aller aktuellen Änderungen durch die offiziellen Hotfixes.
January 22, 2026
Characters
- The XP buff from the Warband Mentors: The War Within set of achievements should now be applying correctly on characters below level 80.
- Corrected an issue that incorrectly enabled legacy content scaling for characters who were leveling up in Dragonflight.
Classes
- Death Knight
- Unholy
- Developers’ notes: We’re looking into the throughput imbalance for Unholy Death Knight in the pre-expansion update. These changes will not impact 12.0.1, as Unholy received substantial updates between 12.0.0 and 12.0.1.
- Rider of the Apocalypse Horsemen damage reduced by 50%.
- Trollbane's Icy Fury damage increased by 100%.
- Lesser Ghoul Sweeping Claw main target damage reduced by 50%.
- Lesser Ghoul melee damage reduced by 50%.
- Pet Ghoul Sweeping Claw main target damage reduced by 50%.
- Pet Ghoul melee damage reduced by 50%.
- Death Coil damage reduced by 30%.
- Scourge Strike damage reduced by 30%.
- Infected Claws damage reduced by 50%.
- Putrefy main target damage reduced by 30%.
- Morbidity now increases the damage taken by 1% per disease on target (was 2%).
- Raise Abomination Disease Cloud effect reduced to 10% (was 20%).
- Epidemic damage increased by 25%.
- Clawing Shadows chain damage penalty reduced to 15% (was 25%).
- Mage
- Frostbolt is now located in the Frost Mage section of the Spellbook for easier access.
Delves
- Fixed a bug causing Brann’s experience bar to also mention Valeera.
Dungeons and Raids
- Fixed a bug preventing some encounters from progressing through their stages correctly (e.g. the Neltharion encounter in Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible).
- Resolved an issue causing some creatures in Nerub'ar Palace and Liberation of Undermine to have very low health.
Housing
- Elegant Elven Barrel can now be added as decor.
- Lightly Broken Fences found around the neighborhood can now be repaired.
Mage Tower
- Developers’ notes: With the Midnight pre-expansion update now live, we’re adjusting enemy health in several Mage Tower challenges to bring them back toward their intended pacing and difficulty.
- Closing the Eye
- Enemy health increased by 20%.
- An Impossible Foe
- Enemy health increased by 20%.
- The God-Queen’s Fury
- Enemy health increased by 15%.
- Feltotem’s Fall
- Enemy health increased by 20% for all specializations except Discipline Priest, for which there is no adjustment.
- Thwarting the Twins
- Enemy health increased by 20%.
- The Highlord’s Return
- Enemy health increased by 15%.
Player versus Player
- Adjusted the effectiveness of Training Grounds opponents.
Quests
- The Campaign header should now appear for War Within campaigns.
- Resolved issues with the quest "Distilled Darkness" causing the K'areshi Fragments to be uninteractible for some players.
- Developers’ notes: If any issues are being encountered, please submit a bug report of what happened prior to the quest failing and identify which fragment is causing the issues (Northern, Southern, or both).
Transmogrification
- Addressed an issue causing Midnight Special Edition transmog sets to not be usable at lower levels.
January 16, 2026
The Burning Crusade Classic
- Fixed an issue where Blackrock Spire only allowed 5 players to enter.
- Fixed a bug preventing the quest “The First and Last” from starting for eligible players.
- Cleansed Songflowers now apply their buff to the clicking player, not the player's target.
- Paladins should now be able to learn Consecration from their trainer as intended.
- Shamans who were unable to learn Two-Handed Maces and Two-Handed Axes from the weapon trainer should again be able to.
- Developers’ notes: Players may need to log out and back in to pick up this fix.
- Player versus Player
- The current active increase to Honor gains is now 150% (was a 100% bonus).
- Added level 51-60 versions of the “For Great Honor” (Horde) and “Concerted Effort” (Alliance) quests.
- Developers’ notes: Soon after launching the Burning Crusade pre-expansion patch, we could see that PvP needed an additional increase in rate of gearing. These quests award 400 Honor (at level 60) when handed in, as well as experience for players from levels 51-59. These quests do not require Eye of the Storm, and their text will soon be updated to reflect that. When the Dark Portal opens, these quests will no longer be available, and the level 61-70 versions of these quests will become available.
January 14, 2026
The Burning Crusade Classic
- Restored character Boost services after a brief outage.
- Enabled Arena Skirmishes, as intended.
- Fixed an issue that caused Addons to be unintentionally throttled.
- Returned the Chronoboon Displacer to its adjusted cost of 1 gold and stack size of 10.
