World of Warcraft: Patchnotes zu Midnight

World of Warcraft erhält mit der neuen Erweiterung Midnight tiefgreifende Änderungen für alle Klassen, Spezialisierungen, Talente und Spielsysteme. Die Patchnotes zur Alpha zeigen deutlich, wie umfassend Blizzard das Spielsystem umbaut – von Talent-Redesigns über Housing bis zu neuen PvP-Rängen. Hier bekommst du eine strukturierte Übersicht mit den wichtigsten Fakten der WoW Midnight Patchnotes.

Midnight Alpha Test Development Notes

CHARACTER LEVEL

Developers’ notes: With each phase, we encourage players to make a new template character and avoid using their previous characters as they could potentially be in a broken state. After making a new template character, make sure to talk to Questzertauren and he will prepare you for any available content.

Level 80 Character Template

Maximum Level: 83

ZONE

Eversong Woods

STORY AND QUESTS

Level-up Campaign

Local Stories

Arator Campaign

Arcantina: Visitor Quest 1 Developers’ notes: Accessible after the completion of the Arator Campaign.



WELCOME HOME

When you login, you’ll be given a quest “A House for You” which will lead you to your faction’s Neighborhood, introduce the Steward, and take you on a tour of the Neighborhood, and ultimately direct you to buy your house.

Please note, the house cost is not final and assuming you used a template character, you’ll have plenty of gold to afford it.

Once you have a house, start building! You’ll be able to find a variety of decorations on vendors, professions, and throughout the world and use them to make your house a home. Lay out your rooms and expand into a spooky basement or lofty attic. Explore the Neighborhood and see what’s hidden around the corner or say hi to your neighbors.

Please leave any feedback on the feature in the Housing feedback thread.

What to Expect Going Forward

During Alpha and Beta, we’ll be adding a ton more content and functionality to Housing, including:

Moving your house will become possible. Please be especially careful of your choice since it is not possible to change right now.

Exterior decoration (being able to place decor outside) AND exterior customization (being able to change the outside appearance of your house) will both be enabled.

House exteriors will also be able to upgrade their visual size

Charter Neighborhoods will be enabled allowing arbitrary groups of players to have a private neighborhood. In the meantime, Guilds can create their own neighborhoods to test.

Endeavors will be turned on, allowing your Neighborhood to work together to achieve rewards and welcome new NPCs to town.

Social visiting will be enabled, allowing friends, neighbors, party members, and guild mates to easily visit each other.

Lumber is very much a work in progress and will be getting a lot of updates, polish, and balancing.

We’ll be adding tons of new decorations, profession recipes, neighborhood activities, and more content.

Known Issues

There are a number of things we know about already and are actively working on and want you to be aware of ahead of time.

Walking towards another player’s doorstep can sometimes cause a crash. Focus on decorating your own home for now.

Entering other players’ houses will sometimes take a VERY long time.

When visiting other players, refreshing the UI list of all their visitable houses can sometimes take a very long time to load.

As a quick headsup, Dyes are only available via Inscription and Alchemy (and can be placed on the Auction House) so if you’re looking to pretty things up, start there.

For Alpha, all room placement costs are intentionally set low to enable better testing. Costs will increase to their intended amount during beta and release.

Private Neighborhoods with names longer than 50+ characters will cause disconnects and crashes. Be brief!

If you drag decor across room boundaries, a crash can sometimes occur. Put the decor away in your chest and take it out in the target room to avoid this.

If you have a LOT of decor in a single room and add more, a crash may take place.

Customizing rooms will always have the “Vaulted” ceiling type option available, though it only works on some room types.

Houses that are owned by other players will occasionally display the For Sale sign asset even though they’re not for sale.

You’ll likely encounter a variety of LUA errors. It’s fine to ignore these, but occasionally you may have to relog or reload your UI.

There are some visual issues with various pieces of decor, rooms, and customizations.

DUNGEONS AND RAID

Windrunner Spire

Murder Row

March on Quel’Danas Belo’ren, Child of Al’ar Developers’ notes: Speak to Nexus-Lord Donjon Rade IX in Silvermoon City, Orgrimmar, or Stormwind to be summoned to this raid encounter to test Boss Timelines, class updates, items, Boss Alerts when it becomes available, and other updates. This encounter will be removed in a future Alpha build.



DELVES

Collegiate Calamity

Parhelion Plaza

The Darkway

New delve companion: Valeera Sanguinar

STAT SQUISH

Starting in Public Alpha 1, we’ve squished numbers across the board. Like previous squishes, we are reducing values across the board, including player and creature health, damage, healing, item level, and stats on items. This squish will not affect player character levels. For players logging into Public Alpha, the new character templates will reflect the expected player power from levels 80-90. Known issues: Item previews in the Quest Rewards pane can show pre-squished item levels. This is just a display issue, the item will be set to the correct squished item level when it is created.

Developers’ notes: We welcome your feedback as we continue to work on this feature. While the squish has been applied across the game, it’s possible some items or effects may have escaped having been squished or have been squished too harshly. Legacy content scaling has also been adjusted to compensate for the squish. Please let us know if you encounter any issues with these or other scaling content.

COMBAT APPROACHABILITY IN MIDNIGHT

With Midnight, we aim to make gameplay clearer and easier to understand, so the path to improvement is more apparent for players at every skill level, while maintaining the depth of mastery that WoW offers.

We are updating every class specialization with an eye towards approachability by reducing complexity and making gameplay more intuitive. We are beginning by focusing on what makes each specialization unique and designing gameplay that matches their theme, so your character’s personality and style are reflected in how you play. Our goal is for the most appealing, visible elements of your spec to be what matter most in gameplay. That often means managing resources, tracking a few key buffs and debuffs, using ability charges strategically, and responding to important triggered effects (also known as “procs”).

We want to ensure that players have all the necessary information to play a spec with clearly visible prompts and indicators in the user interface. This can include changing the design of complex abilities or reducing the number of buffs or debuffs that can be active, so it’s easier to pick out the most essential information on enemy nameplates or in the Cooldown Manager.

We are also reviewing the amount of concentration or “cognitive load” required to play each spec. Cognitive load encompasses tasks such as keeping track of active auras, parsing conditions to choose the most effective ability in a given moment, or remembering long sequences of abilities. Some specs will demand more cognitive load than others by design. Keeping track of damage over time effects requires concentration, but is also a big part of the appeal of specs like Affliction, Feral, and Assassination! However, we are reviewing all specs for areas where concentration demands are excessive, unclear, or don’t serve enjoyable gameplay.

Ultimately, our goal is that once every spec has all its new class talent points, Hero Talents, and Apex Talents, it has what we feel is a manageable, fun, and appropriately challenging level of complexity.

Visit the Developer Insight: Combat for Everyone in Midnight article for an in-depth look on these changes. And for more details on the combat approachability changes to healing and PvP, check out their forum threads: Healing Changes in Midnight and PvP Changes in Midnight.

DIMINISHING RETURNS

Developers’ notes: We are making some adjustments to how diminishing returns work in World of Warcraft. “Diminishing returns” refers to the system that reduces the duration of crowd control effects if they are used repeatedly against the same target. In order to make crowd control less frustrating in PvP, players will now become immune after 2 applications of crowd control from the same category (ex. after being stunned twice, you are now immune). We felt that very low duration crowd controls were making it hard to cast spells and generally felt excessive. For PvE, we are removing the immunity after 3 stuns. Our primary goal here is to remove the need to track diminishing returns state on enemies. Instead of enforcing a hidden and complex system to reduce effectiveness of stuns, we are doing a pass on classes and making sure the amount of stuns and their durations are appropriate for combat.

Diminishing return categories will reset after 16 seconds (was 18 seconds).

Creatures will no longer be immune to stun effects after 3 applications of the effect. The duration of the stun effect will continue to diminish in half upon each application, until they reach 1/16th duration, where it will remain until 16 seconds have passed.

In PvP combat, players will be fully immune to a crowd control category after 2 casts (was 3).

CLASSES

The Global Interrupt duration has been increased: Developers’ notes: We would like players to have more effective tools against caster enemies, particularly in dungeons. To that end, we are increasing interrupt durations across the board in PvE content. Death Knight Mind Freeze interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Demon Hunter Disrupt interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Druid Skull Bash interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Balance Solar Beam interrupt increased to 7 seconds (was 5 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Evoker Quell interrupt duration increased to 6 seconds (was 4 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Hunter Beast Mastery and Marksmanship Counter Shot interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Survival Muzzle interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Mage Counterspell interrupt duration increased to 7 seconds (was 5 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Monk Spear Hand Strike interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Paladin Rebuke interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Priest Shadow Silence duration increased to 5 seconds (was 4 seconds) and interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds in non-PvP combat (was 3 seconds). Silence duration increased to 4 seconds in PvP combat (was 3 seconds). Rogue Kick interrupt duration increased to 6 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Shaman Wind Shear interrupt duration increased to 4 seconds (was 2 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Warlock Spell Lock interrupt duration increased to 7 seconds (was 5 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Demonology Axe Toss interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat. Warrior Pummel interrupt duration increased to 5 seconds (was 3 seconds). Does not affect PvP combat.

DEATH KNIGHT Class Death Strike Heal reduced to 20% of all damage taken in the last 5 seconds (was 25%). Death and Decay damage increased by 130%. Unholy Endurance now reduces the cooldown of Lichborne by 30 seconds (was reduces damage taken). Sacrificial Pact has been removed. Hero Talents Deathbringer New Talent: Frigid Hunger – Upon exploding, Reaper’s Mark increases your critical strike chance by 10% for 8 seconds. New Talent: Deathly Blows Frost: Frost Strike damage increased by 5%. Glacial Advance damage increased by 5%. Blood: Death Strike damage increased by 5%. New Talent: Echoing Fury Frost: Reaper’s Mark deals 5% increased damage. Casting Frostwyrm’s Fury grants 2 stacks of Exterminate with 100% first scythe and 100% second scythe effectiveness. Blood: Reaper’s Mark deals 5% increased damage. Casting Dancing Rune Weapon grants 1 stack of Exterminate with 75% first scythe and 75% second scythe effectiveness. Rider of the Apocalypse New Talent: Ride or Die! Unholy: Dark Transformation summons forth Whitemane for 6 seconds. Frost: Pillar of Frost summons forth Trollbane for 6 seconds. New Talent: Let Terror Reign Unholy: Casting Death Coil or Epidemic orders Whitemane to cast her Death Coil or Epidemic alongside you at 125% effectiveness. Frost: Casting Obliterate or Frostscythe orders Trollbane to cast his Obliterate or Frostscythe alongside you at 100% effectiveness. New Talent: Unholy Armaments The abilities that Horsemen cast deal 5% increased damage. San’layn New Talent: Thrill of Blood – Essence of the Blood Queen additionally increases your Mastery by 0.2% per stack. New Talent: Unending Misery – Infliction of Sorrow extends the duration of your disease by an additional 3 seconds (Unholy)/4 seconds (Blood) on your main target. New Talent: Transfusion – Vampiric Strike increases the damage of your permanent Ghoul/Dancing Rune Weapons by 10% for 8 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. Infliction of Sorrow now consumes 50% of the Plagues to deal 100% of that amount of damage. Blood *Developers’ notes: Going into Midnight we had a few pain points with Blood Death Knights that we are looking to address. On initial pull, Blood has an incredibly long ramp up time to both get their defensives rolling but also their offensive power. The main culprit is due to how we turned Boneshield into a damage throughput resource because of the existence of Shattering Bone and Insatiable Blade. Going into Midnight we have removed Shattering Bone and re-distributed its power into Blood’s baseline damage abilities for a more consistent throughput that doesn’t require all the hoops to jump through to start dealing damage. On the topic of Boneshield, we’ve also reduced the number of abilities that deduct from it such as Tombstone and Bonestorm. As a tank you have a lot of things to consider in your role and adding what was essentially a third resource to spend felt like it was slightly too much. Not to say we can’t explore this design in the future, but we will need to be much more cautious and deliberate with these ability designs to ensure its not encroaching on the already existing resource system of Death Knights.*The other notable change for Blood is focused on making them more reliable in high end Mythic+ keys. Blood historically (outside of the very strong Sepulcher of the First Ones tier set) has been great at low to mid-level keys but started to fall off at higher end keys where their Death Strike healing can’t overcome the damage they start to take. To alleviate some of this we’ve made a pass on Death Strike and all its modifiers to reduce its overall healing but at the same time we’ve re-distributed that power into their baseline defensives, talents, and Boneshield. The goal being to make their damage intake a little more predictable at higher keys and prevent them from “falling over” before they can start to get their other defensives rolling. We love that Blood has carved a niche for itself as the self-sufficient tank and we don’t want that to change. We look forward to hearing your feedback to the above changes as well as the other changes not mentioned as we continue into Alpha and beyond. Apex Talents: Dance of Midnight While Dancing Rune Weapon is active, when you parry you have a chance to make your next Heart Strike free and deal 150% increased damage. For each Dancing Rune Weapon active your damage is increased by 4/8% and your damage taken is reduced by 2/4%. When you consume a Rune you have a chance to call a Dancing Rune Weapon to your aid for 6 seconds. New Talent: Deadly Reach – Death Strike hits an additional 2 enemies. New Talent: Lifeblood – Death Strike heals for an additional 20% of its healing over 5 seconds. New Talent: Bloodmist – When you cast Dancing Rune Weapon, you become enveloped in a blood mist that surrounds you for 8 seconds, increasing your Parry by 5%. Deals Shadow damage every 1 second to enemies within 10 yards. Every time it deals damage you gain 2 Runic Power, up to a maximum of 10 Runic Power. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Boiling Point – Heart Strike has a chance to make your next Blood Boil empowered, dealing 50% increased damage, and echoing after 3 seconds. New Talent: Plague Infusion – Your Blood Plague critical hits have a chance to reduce the cooldown of your Blood Boil by 0.25 seconds. New Talent: Sanguinary Burst – When Blood Mist ends it deals Shadow damage to 8 nearby enemies, healing you for 15% of the damage dealt. The damage is increased by 2% for every 1 Runic Power spent while Blood Mist was active. Consumption has been redesigned and is now an Empower ability – Empower the runes in your weapon, reducing the damage you take over the duration and unleashing a devastating attack that deals Shadow damage and consumes up to 75% of your Blood Plague instantly from enemies in front of you. Insatiable Blade has been updated – Dancing Rune Weapon’s cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds and now generates 5 Bone Shield charges. Heartbreaker no longer grants extra Runic Power from Dancing Rune Weapons. Abomination Limb is now available as a choice node with Gorefiend’s Grasp. No longer deals damage. Gorefiends Grasp cooldown reduced by 30 seconds and it now silences enemies for 3 seconds. Everlasting Bond duration increase reduced to 4 seconds (was 6 seconds). Voracious now increases Death Strike Healing by 5% (was 15%). Bone Shield Armor increased by 25%. Improved Bone Shield now also increases the maximum stacks of Bone Shield by 2. Blood Fortification now also increases your base Armor by 35%. Carnage no longer affects Blooddrinker. The following talents have been removed: Blooddrinker Blood Tap Bonestorm Heartrend Mark of Blood Ossified Vitriol Reinforced Bones Rune Tap Shattering Bone Tightening Grasp Tombstone Frost Developers’ notes: In Midnight, we are looking to iterate on the Ghosts of K’aresh Frost Death Knight rework by implementing better tuning knobs that allow for the two prominent builds, Frostbane and Breath of Sindragosa, to be able to compete in single target situations. We’re also updating Obliterate to be partially dealing Frost damage, so that we can fine tune the throughput difference between casting it with Killing Machine or without where we believe is needed. Apex Talents: Chosen of Frostbrood Frostwyrm’s Fury deals 100% increased damage to the first enemy it hits and grants you 15% Haste for 12 seconds. Casting Frostwyrm’s Fury forward grants 25/50 Runic Power. Recalling it grants 1/2 Killing Machine stacks. Frostwyrm’s Fury deals 100% increased damage. After the Frostwyrm flies away, you may cast Frostwyrm’s Fury again to recall it at 50% effectiveness. Obliterate has been updated – Two-Handed: A brutal attack that deals Physical and Frost damage. Dual Wield: A brutal attack with both weapons that deals a total of Physical and Frost damage. Shattering Blade now has an additional effect – When Frostbane consumes the Razorice stacks on your main target, it deals an additional 250% damage instead. Empower Rune Weapon effect is now instant and no longer has a projectile. Unholy Developers’ notes: In Midnight, our primary goal for Unholy Death Knight is to deliver fantasy and gameplay that truly embody what it means to be a master of disease and raising the dead. We found Festering Wound to be mechanically overbearing and decided to move away from it. We’re overhauling the core abilities of the spec to create a new rotation that interacts more deeply with your diseases and summoning powers.

To deliver this vision, we’ve introduced a new type of summon called the Lesser Ghoul, placing it at the heart of Unholy’s baseline rotation. Festering Strike now grants a buff that empowers your next couple of Scourge Strikes to summon a Lesser Ghoul—instead of applying a debuff to a single enemy that needs to be spread and tracked throughout an encounter. We’re also updating Army of the Dead to summon these new Lesser Ghouls, and restoring it as Unholy’s primary cooldown by reducing its cooldown to 1.5 minutes.

We recognize that simply having cool ways to summon armies of the dead doesn’t necessarily create meaningful gameplay. That led us to design a new Rune-spending ability called Putrefy—the third rotational partner alongside Festering Strike and Scourge Strike. With Putrefy, you’ll sacrifice your oldest summoned Lesser Ghoul to explode and deal Shadow damage to nearby enemies. We’ve intentionally placed Putrefy early in the specialization tree to enable further fun and meaningful interactions you can opt into. And for those wondering about targeting—don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Just press the button and enjoy the show as your Lesser Ghoul explodes spectacularly.

Now that we’ve covered summoning, let’s talk diseases. In Midnight, we’re introducing a new single-target disease called Dread Plague, which will work alongside your AoE disease Virulent Plague. As with summoning, simply applying cool diseases isn’t enough—so we’re redefining some core abilities and bringing Runic Power spenders like Death Coil and Epidemic into the mix. Scourge Strike will now cause your diseases to inflict an additional tick of their periodic damage at a percentage of their effectiveness, while your Runic Power spenders will extend their durations. Extending disease duration becomes important because we’re also introducing a powerful disease consumption mechanic via a talent called Blightburst. When talented into Blightburst, the explosion effect of Putrefy will consume a significant portion of your diseases’ remaining duration and deal that amount of damage instantly.

By leveraging the concepts of Lesser Ghoul and Putrefy, we aimed to unify the summoner and master-of-disease fantasies. We hope you’ll find all the other talents we introduced fun and engaging—especially the new Apex Talent, which we believe will fully immerse you in this redefinition of Unholy Death Knight. Apex Talents: Forbidden Knowledge Army of the Dead siphons the power of the fallen, transforming Death Coil and Epidemic into Necrotic Coil and Graveyard for 15 seconds. Necrotic Coil: Unleash a vortex of necrotic energy and bone, dealing Physical damage up to 3 foes and Shadow damage to all pierced enemies. 20 Runic Power and uses half global cooldown. Graveyard: The dead erupt beneath all foes with Virulent Plague, dealing Shadow damage and Shadow damage to enemies nearby. 20 Runic Power and uses half global cooldown. Army of the Dead grants 20/40 Runic Power and causes your next 1/2 Scourge Strike to summon a Lesser Ghoul. When you Putrefy a Lesser Ghoul or summon one with Scourge Strike, the duration of Forbidden Knowledge is increased by 1 second. New Talent: Putrefy – Decay your oldest Lesser Ghoul under your command over 2 seconds to have them explode for Shadow damage to nearby enemies. Lesser Ghouls do not expire while decaying. Max 2 charges. 15 seconds recharge. 1 Rune cost. New Talent: Ancient Runes – Each Rune consumed increases Strength by 2% for 20 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. Festering Strike has been redesigned – Slash the enemy for Physical damage and corrupt your weapon with blight, causing your next 3-4 Scourge Strikes to summon a Lesser Ghoul. Scourge Strike has been redesigned – An unholy strike that deals Shadow damage and erupts your plagues on the target, dealing their damage an additional time at 35% effectiveness. Spreads Virulent Plague on the target to a nearby enemy. 30 yard range. Outbreak has been updated – Inflicts the target with Dread Plague and Virulent Plague. Dread Plague: A malicious plague that seeps into the soul of its host, dealing Shadow damage over 15 seconds. Can only be applied to 1 host at a time. Virulent Plague: An infectious plague that spreads to all nearby enemies, dealing Shadow damage over 15 seconds. New Talent: Outnumber – Lesser Ghouls serve you 4 seconds longer. New Talent: March of Madness – Your lesser Ghouls deal 30% increased damage. New Talent: Reanimation – Capstone - When you Putrefy a Lesser Ghoul, it has a 100% chance to reanimate as a Magus of the Dead who hurls Frostbolts and Shadow Bolts at your foes for 15 seconds. Additionally, Magus of the Dead spells deal 25% increased damage. New Talent: Unholy Devotion – Putrefy now decays the Lesser Ghoul over 4 seconds, and causes it to go on an unholy frenzy, increasing their attack speed and damage by 150% until they explode. New Talent: Blighted – Scourge Strike critical strikes causes your Dread and Virulent Plague to inflict their damage at 50% effectiveness instead. New Talent: Rapid Variant – When an enemy afflicted by your Dread Plague dies, it erupts, dealing Shadow damage to nearby enemies and infects the enemy with the lowest health remaining with your plagues. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets. New Talent: Festering Corruption – Runic Corruption now increases your Rune regeneration rate by 125%. New Talent: Scourging – Scourge Strike now instead causes your Dread and Virulent Plague to erupt for the damage they would inflict over 3/5 seconds at 35% effectiveness. New Talent: Blightfall – All diseases deal 20% increased damage. New Talent: Putrid Echoes – Replaces Improved Death Coil. Putrefy damage is increased by 50% and it now deals damage split between enemies it hits. Each additional enemy struck increases the damage of Putrefy by 50%. New Talent: Reanimation – Replaces Forbidden Knowledge. When you Putrefy a Lesser Ghoul, it has a 100% chance to reanimate as a Magus of the Dead who hurls Frostbolts and Shadow Bolts at foes for 15 seconds. Additionally, Magus of the Dead spells deal 25% increased damage. New Talent: Blightburst – The explosion effect of Putrefy consumes 6 seconds from your plagues on all enemies hit, dealing 100% of the damage they would deal over that time instantly. Clawing Shadows has been redesigned – Now a passive effect. Shadows guide your strikes, increasing the damage of your Scourge Strike by 25%, and causing it to grant you Clawing Shadows up to 4 times. For each stack of Clawing Shadows, your Scourge Strike chains to an additional enemy. Each subsequent chain deals 25% reduced damage. Cleaving Strikes has been redesigned – Scourge Strike and Festering Strike deal 10% increased damage. Sudden Doom has been redesigned – Dread Plague has a 35% chance to exhilarate, making your next Death Coil or Epidemic cost no Runic Power and deal 35% increased damage. Doomed Bidding has been updated – Consuming Sudden Doom summons forth a lesser Ghoul to assist you for 8 seconds. Moved to the first gate in the talent tree. Harbinger of Doom has been updated – Sudden Doom triggers 30% more often and can accumulate up to 2 charges. Superstrain has been updated – Dread Plague has a chance to grant 4 Runic Power. No longer a capstone talent. Unholy Aura has been updated – Each lesser Ghoul you have under your command grants 0.5%/1% Mastery. Whenever you Putrefy a Lesser Ghoul, you gain 3%/5% Haste for 15 seconds. Reaping has been updated – Scourge Strike, Festering Strike, and Death Coil deal 30% more damage to enemies below 35% health. Infected Claws has been updated – Ghouls have a chance to sicken foes, dealing Shadow damage over 12 seconds. If this effect is reapplied, any remaining damage is added to the new effect. Dark Transformation has been updated – Cause an unholy blast around your permanent Ghoul, dealing Shadow damage to nearby enemies and evolving it into a Monstrosity, greatly empowering its abilities. Death Coil and Epidemic extends the duration of this effect by 1 second. Summon Gargoyle has been redesigned – Army of the Dead summons a Gargoyle into the battlefield to bombard your enemies for 25 seconds and grant you 50 Runic Power. The Gargoyle gains 1% increased damage for every 1 Runic Power you spend. Choice node with Raise Abomination. Raise Abomination has been redesigned – Army of the Dead now only summons 4 Lesser Ghouls but additionally raises an Abomination that attacks enemies while emitting a disease cloud that deals Plague damage over 30 seconds. Enemies within the disease cloud take 20% increased damage from your minions. Choice node with Summon Gargoyle. Army of the Dead now has a 1.5 minute cooldown (was 3 minutes) and summons 8 lesser Ghouls. Festering Scythe is now a capstone talent and has been updated – Festering Strike now follows up with Festering Scythe. Festering Scythe: Slashes through all enemies within 14 yards in front of you, dealing Shadow damage and hastening all of your Plagues on targets hit to deal damage 35% faster for 20 seconds. Raise Dead and Festering Strike are now learned automatically when specializing as Unholy. Outbreak is no longer learned automatically and is now the initial node on the talent tree. Ebon Fever now causes diseases to deal 15% more damage over time in 75% of the duration (was 12% more damage over time in half the duration). Death Coil and Epidemic now extend plague duration by 3 seconds. Coil of Devastation now additionally increases Death Coil damage by 10%. Infliction of Sorrow now functions with Dread Plague. Morbidity is now a second gate talent. The following talents have been removed: Apocalypse Bursting Sores Death Rot Decomposition Defile Desecrate Eternal Agony Festermight Improved Festering Strike Legion of Souls Pestilence Plaguebringer Rotten Touch Soul Reaper Unholy Blight

DEMON HUNTER Class Felblade now generates 15 Fury (was 40). Sigil of Flame moved to Vengeance specialization only. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Chaos Fragments Demon Muzzle Flames of Fury Precise Sigils Rush of Chaos Hero Talents Annihilator An Annihilator draws upon the most fundamental forces of reality to erase from existence any enemies who would threaten the same. While their methods are often questioned, they are always needed when the fight arrives. Devourer and Vengeance Demon Hunters can activate the Annihilator Hero Talent tree. Fel-Scarred Student of Suffering effect now applied upon activating Eye Beam (was Sigil of Flame). Vengeance Demon Hunters can no longer activate the Fel-Scarred Hero Talent tree. Devourer Demon Hunters can activate the Fel-Scarred Hero Talent tree. Devourer Devourer Demon Hunter is available for testing. For more information on this new Demon Hunter specialization visit the Devourer Deep Dive article. Havoc Developers’ notes: Midnight brings targeted changes to Havoc focused on two key areas: Reducing total button count of both offensive and defense/utility abilities, especially when they have overlapping identity or functional redundancy; and simplifying circumstances of conditional bonuses that warp ability usage in unintuitive ways, especially those that stem from overlapping buff windows. Many skills have been changed or removed, including talents with unclear or overly-niche purpose. Large multiplicative skill bonuses have been changed or removed to make room for Havoc’s natural gameplay to be fun and effective. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. Desperate Instincts has been redesigned – Blur now reduces damage taken by an additional 10%. Additionally, damage taken below 35% Health is reduced by 10%. Netherwalk has been redesigned – Now a passive skill. Slip into the nether when you activate Blur, increasing movement speed by 100% and becoming immune to damage for 2.5 seconds. Essence Break has been redesigned – Slash all enemies in front of you for Chaos damage, causing Chaos Strike and Blade Dance to deal additional Chaos damage to them for 4 seconds. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Glaive Tempest has been redesigned – The final slash of Blade Dance consumes 35 Fury when it strikes 4 or more enemies, launching two demonic glaives in a whirlwind of energy, causing Chaos damage over 3 seconds to all nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond 8 targets. Demon Blades now automatically overrides Demon’s Bite. Blur now reduces damage taken by 25% (was 20%) and no longer increases Dodge chance. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following class tree talents have moved to the Havoc talent tree: Collective Anguish Demonic The Hunt The following talents and skills have been removed: Fel Barrage Fel Eruption Looks Can Kill Improved Fel Rush Insatiable Hunger Restless Hunter Vengeance Developers’ notes: Vengeance’s Midnight updates are primarily focused on improving the natural usability of its defensive kit. Before Midnight, Vengeance had defensive gaps that made it susceptible to difficult-to-understand deaths; it relied heavily on effects that were conditional or ramped up over time; and it skewed too heavily towards effects that were predictive in nature and required advance knowledge of encounters to use effectively. In Midnight, Vengeance’s defensive kit has been significantly streamlined by increasing baseline defenses, by making Demon Spikes easier to maintain at a high rate, by replacing complex ramp-up effects with simpler versions that reward core rotational gameplay, and by reducing emphasis on predictive effects to make room for more potent reactive ones. Additional changes aim to simplify and clarify Vengeance’s offensive rotation. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Tempered Steel – Physical damage increased by 12%. New Talent: Felfire Fist – Activating Infernal Strike while out of combat or within 5 seconds of entering combat places a Sigil of Flame at the target location. New Talent: Vengeful Beast – Metamorphosis has 5 seconds increased duration and increases the damage of Soul Cleave and Spirit Bomb by 30%. Calcified Spikes has been redesigned – Demon Spikes reduces damage taken by 5% while active. Feed the Demon has been redesigned – Every 20 Fury spent reduces the remaining cooldown of Demon Spikes by 1 second. Revel in Pain has been redesigned – 2% of your Fire damage shields you, up to 10% of your max health. Shield and max values are doubled while Fiery Brand is active. Soulcrush has been redesigned – The effects of your Frailty are doubled. Deflecting Spikes is now learned at level 33 (was a talent). Mastery: Fel Blood effectiveness increased by 25%. Demon Spikes duration increased to 12 seconds (was 8 seconds) and its cooldown is now affected by Haste. Fel Devastation damage increased by 15% and healing increased by 600%. Stoke the Flames now increases Fel Devastation damage by 30% (was 35%). Fiery Brand now brands yourself and an enemy target, reducing damage you take by 40% and dealing Fire damage to the enemy over 12 seconds. Shear no longer automatically overrides Demon’s Bite when specializing as Vengeance. Fracture now automatically overrides Demon’s Bite when specializing as Vengeance. Fracture damage increased by 10% and its cooldown increased to 5 seconds (was 4.5 seconds). Infernal Strike cooldown reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds) and is now affected by Haste. Metamorphosis cooldown reduced to 2 minutes and now causes Fracture to generate 15 additional Fury (was 20). Sigil of Flame now generates 25 Fury (was 30). Ascending Flame now increases all Sigil of Flame damage (was initial damage only) and no longer causes multiple applications to overlap. Soul Cleave now strikes all enemies in an arc in front of you (was 5) and damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Soul Cleave now deals 20% increased damage per soul consumed, up to 2, and costs costs 35 Fury (was 30). Soul Cleave no longer increases healing per soul fragment consumed. Spirit Bomb now has a 25 second cooldown affected by Haste. Spirit Bomb now deals a larger base damage amount, increasing by 20% per soul consumed. Spirit Bomb no longer applies Frailty unless the Frailty talent is selected. Perfectly Balanced Glaive now also reduces the cooldown of Fracture by 1 second in addition to its previous effect. Void Reaver now causes Frailty to reduce damage by 4% (was 3%) and no longer causes Soul Cleave to apply Frailty Vulnerability now causes Frailty to increase damage taken by 3/6% (was 2/4%). Frailty now causes enemies struck by Sigil of Flame, Soul Cleave, and Spirit Bomb to be afflicted with Frailty for 8 seconds (was applied by Sigil of Flame for 6 seconds). Volatile Flameblood now causes Immolation Aura to generate 1-5 Fury when it critical strikes (was 5-10 Fury) and also increases Immolation Aura critical strike chance by 10%. Ruinous Bulwark now converts 50% of healing into an absorb shield (was 100%). Painbringer now reduces damage by 3/6% (was 1/2% percent per stack) and duration increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). No longer overlaps multiple applications. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following class tree talents have moved to the Vengeance talent tree: Quickened Sigils Sigil of Spite Soul Sigils The following talents have been removed: Bulk Extraction Extended Spike Illuminated Sigils Meteoric Strikes Shear Fury Soul Furnace

DRUID Class New Talent: Gift of the Wild – Mark of the Wild is 100% more effective on yourself. Heart of the Wild has been redesigned – Perform a powerful off-role ability depending on your currently active shapeshift form. Bear Form: Maximum health increased by 30% for 20 seconds. Cat Form: Unleash an empowered Feral Frenzy on your enemy target, dealing Physical damage and additional Bleed damage over 6 sec. Awards 5 combo points. Moonkin Form: Call down waves of empowered falling stars upon enemies within 40 yards, dealing Astral damage over 8 seconds. Non-shapeshifted: Empowered Wild Growth that heals up to 5 injured allies within 30 yards of the target over 7 seconds. Forestwalk now has 2 ranks and increases your movement speed and healing received by 8/16% when you cast Regrowth. Matted Fur absorption increased by 140%. Now has 2 ranks, with rank 2 doubling the amount absorbed by rank 1. Skull Bash is no longer available to Restoration Druids. Innervate is now a capstone in the class tree. The following talents have been removed: Nature’s Vigil Renewal Hero Talents Druid of the Claw Guardian Wildshape Mastery no longer retains 80% of your Bear Form armor and health for 6 seconds when transforming from Bear to Cat Form. Elune’s Chosen Balance Lunar Calling has been updated – Now increases damage dealt to Starfire’s primary target by 100% (was 160%) and no longer includes a reference to triggering Solar Eclipse. Keeper of the Grove New Talent: Sylvan Beckoning – Entering an Eclipse summons a Dryad to assist you for 8 seconds, casting Starsurge dealing astral damage and Starfall at 300% effectiveness. Your periodic heals have a chance to empower your next Swiftmend to summon a Dryad to assist you, casting Tranquility at 20% effectiveness and Regrowth onto your lowest health ally. New Talent: Dryad’s Dance – Dryads cause Swiftmend to cool down 25% faster. Dryads cause most of your Astral power generation to be increased by 10%. New Talent: Spirit of the Thicket – Ironbark summons a Dryad to channel a beam of pure nature onto your target, healing them for over 6 seconds. Your Starfall damage is increased by 8% and your Starsurge damage is increased by 8%. Restoration Durability of Nature has been redesigned – Now increases Grove Guardian duration by 20% (was Minor Cenarion ward is applied by Grove Guardians). Cenarius’ Might has been redesigned – Swiftmend healing is increased by 20% (was: Swiftmend grants 10% Haste for 6 seconds). Dream Surge has been redesigned – When Grove Guardians are summoned, they create Dream Petals on your target, healing up to 3 nearby allies (was your next direct heal summons Dream Petals, stacking up to 3 charges). Power of the Dream has been redesigned – Now causes Dream Surge to heal 1 additional ally. Early Spring reduces the cooldown of Wild Growth and Swiftmend by 1 second (was reduces the cooldown of Grove Guardians by 3 seconds). Protective Growth no longer has a separate aura icon for the damage reduction. Wildstalker Restoration Strategic Infusion now passively causes your periodic heals to have a 4% increased chance to critically heal (was a buff for 10 seconds when you cast Regrowth). Symbiotic Blooms no longer appear on raid frames. Balance Developers’ notes: The design of how you enter and maintain Eclipse is changing in Midnight. We’d like to introduce more gameplay to it. Eclipse before Midnight is so important that you immediately drop everything to refresh it when it ends. There’s no timing or strategy to it, and it can be a struggle during phases with high movement. In Midnight, Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse are an active ability that instantly enters Eclipse for 15 seconds, has a 30 second cooldown, and can be talented to have two charges. The goal is for Balance to prepare for each Eclipse and choose the perfect moment to activate it. Depending on talents and the pacing of a fight or dungeon, you might have an Eclipse up 60-80% of the time. You’ll want to spend your time in Eclipse spending Astral Power and dealing damage, and your time out of Eclipse building resources or refreshing DoTs to prepare for your next Eclipse. Balance’s Mastery has been changed so Sunfire and Moonfire no longer increase damage targets take and Waning Twilight has been removed. This allows Balance to start dealing damage faster and improves its strength in split cleave fights. Moonfire and Sunfire’s damage will be tuned to keep them as strong, efficient damage dealing spells, but the damage of your other spells will be less conditional. Apex Talent: Ascendant Eclipses Activating an Eclipse makes your next Wrath or Starfire Instant. The first three Starsurges or Starfalls you cast during each Eclipse deal 20% increased damage. Your critical strikes dealt during an Eclipse cause their victims to languish for an additional 20/40% of damage dealt for 6 seconds. Activating an Eclipse also launches Solar or Lunar Bolts at nearby enemies that always critically strike. Solar Bolt: Entering Solar Eclipse launches a Solar Bolt at 1 nearby enemy that deals Nature damage. Lunar Bolts: Entering Lunar Eclipse launches 3 Lunar Bolts at nearby enemies that deal Arcane damage to nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. New Talent: Improved Eclipse – Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse have one additional charge. New Talent: Meteor Storm – Starfall deals its damage 100% faster. Choice node with Aetherial Kindling. New Talent: Sculpt the Stars – The cooldowns of Lunar Eclipse and Solar Eclipse are reduced by 2 seconds. New Talent: Total Eclipse – Entering any Eclipse has a 10/20% chance to grant the benefits of both Lunar and Solar Eclipse. New Talent: Elune’s Challenge – When you exit Eclipse with less than 40 Astral Power, Wrath and Starfire’s cast times are reduced by 25% for 15 seconds or until you enter an Eclipse. Choice node with Nature’s Grace. New Talent: Meteorites – Every time Starfall deals damage, a meteorite falls on a target in its range, dealing Astral damage. New Talent: Celestial Fire – Moonfire, Sunfire, and Shooting Stars damage increased by 15%. Mastery: Astral Invocation has been updated – Your Nature spells deal 0.75Mastery% increased damage (was 0.5 * Mastery). Your Arcane spells deal 0.75Mastery% increased damage (was 0.5 * Mastery). Moonfire and Sunfire no longer cause targets to take additional damage from your spells. Eclipse has been redesigned – You may draw the sun and moon into alignment for 15 seconds, empowering either your Nature or Arcane spells. Casting Wrath or Starfire changes what mode of Eclipse will be entered, and the two modes of Eclipse share a button and 32 second cooldown. Lunar Eclipse: Enter a Lunar Eclipse for 15 seconds. Arcane spells deal 15% additional damage and Starfire damage is increased by 40%. Casting Wrath changes this to Solar Eclipse. Solar Eclipse: Enter a Solar Eclipse for 15 seconds. Nature spells deal 15% additional damage and Wrath damage is increased by 40%. Casting Starfire changes this to Lunar Eclipse. Casting Starfire and Wrath no longer enter Eclipse. Developers’ notes: The intention of this change is to give Balance an element of choosing when to enter Eclipse. You cannot maintain Eclipse at all times, so your goal will be to maximize your damage while you are in Eclipse, and to spend some time between Eclipses recovering Astral Power before triggering Eclipse again. Umbral Intensity has been updated – Solar Eclipse increases the damage of Wrath by an additional 10%. Lunar Eclipse increases the damage of Starfire by 10%. Soul of the Forest has been updated – Solar Eclipse increases Wrath’s Astral Power generation by 50% and Lunar Eclipse increases Starfire’s Astral Power generation by 60%. Starlord has been updated – During Eclipse, Starsurge and Starfall grant you 2/4% Haste for 20 seconds (was 15 seconds) or until you enter a new Eclipse. Stacks up to 3 times. Gaining a stack does not refresh the duration. Touch the Cosmos has been updated – Its effect can now trigger from any Wrath or Starfire cast, not just those in Eclipse. Moonfire, Sunfire, and Shooting Stars damage increased by 50%. Starfire now deals 50% of primary target damage to nearby enemies (was 33%). Developers’ notes: There are no longer talents that modify this percentage. We weren’t happy with how “required” those talents could become for Starfire area-of-effect damage and when it was right to take them or not. Orbital Bombardment’s Stellar Flare damage increased by 30%. Cosmic Rapidity no longer affects Stellar Flare. Eclipses no longer apply activation overlays to Wrath and Starfire on your action bars. Developers’ notes: With the Cooldown Manager making it easier to see what Eclipse you’re in, we’re testing removing these to reduce the number of ability glows you can have active at once. Torghast Ability: Leaf on the Water has been updated – Now reduces the cooldown of Solar Eclipse and Lunar Eclipse by 2 seconds. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Astral Smolder Astronomical Impact Stellar Flare Umbral Inspiration Waning Twilight Warrior of Elune Feral Developers’ notes: Feral Druid is changing in Midnight to address some important mechanics that are based on information that is hidden to the player. Bleed snapshotting, where the damage a bleed deals is increased for its entire duration, is now applied only by Tiger’s Fury and Prowl. The icons of empowered bleeds change to show they’re strengthened. Bloodtalons has been removed. These changes also aim to reduce the complexity that could go into choosing the best builder to use in the moment, putting more of Ferals’ focus on maintaining bleeds and building and spending combo points. While some abilities like Brutal Slash and Adaptive Swarm have been removed, Feral has gained some new tricks that lean into their flavor as deadly hunting cats. Frantic Frenzy is a multi-target upgrade to Feral Frenzy and Blood Spattered makes them even stronger at taking down a primary target while fighting many enemies. Apex Talents: Unseen Predator When you Ferocious Bite, you have a 75% chance to flicker to a nearby enemy and deliver an Unseen Attack. Unseen Slash: Slash a target, dealing Physical damage and additional Bleed damage over 6 seconds. If this effect is reapplied, any remaining damage is added to the new Bleed. Unseen Swipe: Swipe nearby targets, dealing Physical damage. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Unseen Attacks increase your damage done by 8/15% for 5 seconds. Additional applications extend this effect. Tiger’s Fury causes you to perform an Unseen Attack after your next 2 combo point generating attacks. Rip and Unseen Attack damage increased by 30%. New Talent: Panther’s Guile – Mastery increased by 2%. New Talent: Lacerating Claws – Bleed damage increased by 10%. New Talent: Blood Spattered – Ferocious Bite’s damage to its primary target increased by 2% for each enemy affected by your Rip, up to 10. New Talent: Chomp – Chomp your target, causing Physical damage. Chomp can only be used when you have less than 30 Energy. 20 second cooldown. New Talent: Hunger for Battle – When an enemy afflicted by your Rip dies, gain 10 Energy and your damage dealt is increased by 5% for 8 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. New Talent: Focused Frenzy – Reduces the cooldown of Feral Frenzy by 15 seconds. Choice node with Frantic Frenzy. Frantic Frenzy: Replaces Feral Frenzy – Flicker to 5 nearby enemies in front of you and claw all enemies around them for physical damage and additional Bleed damage over 6 seconds. 45 second cooldown. Choice node with Focused Frenzy. Sudden Ambush has been updated – Finishing moves have a 4% chance per combo point spent to guarantee your next Rake, Shred, or Swipe critically strikes all targets. Developers’ notes: This retains the increased damage and extra combo points without snapshotting. Ashamane’s Guidance has been updated – Now reduces the cooldown of Incarnation: Avatar of Ashamane by 30 seconds. Druid of the Claw: Tear Down the Mighty has been updated – No longer reduces the cooldown of Feral Frenzy. Instead, damage dealt by Chomp increased by 20%. Predatory Swiftness is now learned at level 30 (was a talent). Thrash damage increased by 50% and its cooldown is now 6 seconds. Swipe damage decreased by 20%. Omen of Clarity no longer effects Thrash, only Shred and Swipe. Developers’ notes: This is to remove Moment of Clarity snapshotting for Thrash’s bleed. Savage Fury now lasts 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Rampant Ferocity now damages all nearby targets, not only those afflicted by Rip. Saber Jaws now increases the extra damage from spending extra Energy on Ferocious Bite by 50% (was 60%). This does not affect PvP combat. Apex Predator triggers less often with a single Rip active and triggers more often when multiple Rips are active. Developers’ notes: This is a continuing effort to make Apex Predator targeted more at area-of-effect and funnel damage scenarios. It should be good on bosses, but you might take other talents in pure single target. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. Berserk: Heart of the Lion icon changed. The following talents have been removed: Adaptive Swarm Berserk: Frenzy Bloodtalons Brutal Slash Lion’s Strength Unbridled Swarm Guardian Developers’ notes: Guardian Druid’s Rage economy is very oversaturated, particularly during cooldowns and in multi-target contexts, resulting in excessive APM and unintuitive resource management. We’re aiming to smooth out Rage income and provide healthier outlets. Additionally, we’re pulling back in areas where survivability feels contingent on having multiple layers of defensives, and improving a smaller set of baseline abilities instead. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Gift of an Ancient Guardian – Ironfur increases your Mastery by 5%. New Talent: Ward of the Forest – Barkskin increases your maximum health by 20%, but its duration is reduced by 40%. New Talent: Persistence – When you shapeshift out of Bear Form, its health and armor bonuses slowly decay over 8 seconds. New Talent: Memory of Ysera – Heal for 1% of your maximum health each time you spend 40 Rage. New Talent: Red Moon – Channel the White Lady’s wrath to deal Arcane damage to your target; casting Mangle extends its duration by 1 second and generates 8 Rage. Replaces Moonfire. 30 second cooldown. New Talent: Sundering Roar – Roar with earthshattering ferocity, dealing Physical damage, resetting the cooldown of Thrash, and allowing it to stack 5 additional times for 12 seconds; when Sundering Roar ends, any excess stacks of Thrash immediately deal their remaining damage. 60 second cooldown. New Talent: Waking Nightmare – Awaken memories of past conflicts, causing a Dread Shade to take form nearby. While active, shades slowly travel toward your target, dealing Nature damage to nearby enemies and mirroring your Thrash casts. New Talent: Harnessed Rage – Mangle has 1 additional charge, and when Maul is cast at 80 Rage or above, its chance to activate Gore is increased by 100%. New Talent: Front of the Pack – Stampeding Roar’s radius is increased by 30%, and your movement speed is increased by 5%. New Talent: Memory of Ysera – Heal for 1% of your maximum health each time you spend 40 Rage. New Talent: Ward of the Forest – Barkskin increases your maximum health by 30%, but its duration is reduced by 20%. Berserk has been redesigned – Go berserk for 15 seconds, reducing the cooldowns of Mangle, Thrash, and Growl by 50% and the cooldown of Frenzied Regeneration by 100%. Galactic Guardian has been redesigned – Your damage has a 5% chance to trigger a free automatic Moonfire on that target. Moonfire: When this occurs, the next Moonfire you cast generates 8 Rage and deals 300% increased direct damage. Red Moon: When this occurs, you gain 1 charge of Lunar Wrath. Spending Rage while Red Moon is active consumes a stack to deal additional Arcane damage to its target and heal you. Vulnerable Flesh has been redesigned – Maul and Raze damage increased by 15%. Survival Instincts now has two charges baseline (was a talent). Ursol’s Warding is now a 1-point talent. The following talents have been removed: Berserk: Persistence Berserk: Unchecked Aggression Earthwarden Improved Survival Instincts Thorns of Iron Restoration Developers’ notes: We are significantly reducing the number of buffs Restoration Druid can apply to allies to make raid frames and target frames easy to parse and always show your important effects. Restoration Druid’s Mastery will also be much more effective per healing over time effect active, as they can now only apply up to 5 heal over time effects to allies. We are also streamlining several cooldowns and actives we felt were redundant with other tools in the kit by either removing them or combining them with other abilities. Finally, we are reducing the amount of maintenance buffs by making targeted changes to Lifebloom talents and offering a way to maintain Efflorescence automatically on your Lifebloom target. Apex Talents: Everbloom Lifebloom stacks every 5 seconds, up to 3 times. 30% of Lifebloom’s healing splashes to 2 allies within 30 yards. Lifebloom bursts into a Blooming Frenzy when you consume Soul of the Forest, causing it to bloom 8 times in rapid succession. New Talent: Nature’s Bounty – Regrowth heals all allies affected by Regrowth for 30% of its healing. New Talent: Lifetreading – Replaces Efflorescence. Efflorescence healing increased by 30%, and it now automatically grows beneath your Lifebloom target’s feet. New Talent: Intensity – When Regrowth critically heals, it is 300% effective instead of the usual 200%. Flourish has been redesigned – Now a passive talent that upgrades Tranquility, causing it to extend your heal over time effects by 2 seconds each time it heals. Available directly below Tranquility. Wild Synthesis has been redesigned – Now increases the healing of Grove Guardians and Efflorescence by 35%. Cultivation has been redesigned – Rejuvenation heals instantly for 21% Spell Power on targets below 60% health. Grove Guardians have been redesigned – Casting Swiftmend or Wild Growth summons a Treant that casts Nourish on that target or a nearby ally periodically. Lasts 8 seconds. Mastery: Harmony now increases your healing by 11.4% per heal over time effect (was 6%). Note that this benefit falls off over time, and is most effective on your first heal over time. Photosynthesis no longer causes Lifebloom to increase the healing rate of your spells by 10%. Chance to bloom increased to 8%. Tranquility direct healing increased by 40% and no longer applies a heal over time effect to allies. Tranquility duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds) and time between each periodic heal reduced to 1 second (was 1.25 seconds). Incarnation: Tree of Life now has its duration paused while channeling Tranquility. Developers’ notes: We are combining Soul of the Forest and Power of the Archdruid to make Soul of the Forest a more interesting decision point in raid environments and introduce some fresh gameplay. We are also increasing the base healing of Regrowth and Wild Growth to compensate for these changes. Soul of the Forest increases the healing of your next Rejuvenation or Regrowth by 100% (was 150%). No longer affects Wild Growth. Power of the Archdruid has been redesigned – Now improves Soul of the Forest to cause your next Rejuvenation or Regrowth to apply to 2 additional allies within 20 yards of the target. Wild Growth healing increased by 40%. Regrowth healing increased by 70%. Regrowth’s heal over time duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 12 seconds). Rampant Growth increases Regrowth’s healing over time by 100% (was 50%). Nature’s Swiftness increases Regrowth’s healing by 100% (was 200%). Rejuvenation now shows an upgraded icon for its duration when empowered by Soul of the Forest or Incarnation: Tree of Life. Abundance now displays the number of stacks on Regrowth’s icon on the action bar. Swiftmend relocated to the Restoration talent tree (was learned at level 11). Omen of Clarity relocated to the Restoration talent tree (was learned at level 12). Verdant Infusion now updates Swiftmend’s tooltip to communicate the heal over time extension amount. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Budding Leaves Cenarion Ward Dreamstate Flash of Clarity Grove Tending Invigorate Overgrowth Spring Blossoms Twinleaf Undergrowth Forest’s Flow

EVOKER Hero Talents Chronowarden New Talent: Chronoboon – Tip the Scales’ cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds. New Talent: Overclock – Chrono Flames’ maximum damage or healing is increased by 40%, up to 350%. New Talent: Energy Cycles – Temporal Burst grants Essence Burst every 6 seconds. Golden Opportunity has been redesigned – Now increases the effectiveness of Echo by 10% or the duration of Prescience by 15%. Scalecommander New Talent: Command Squadron – While flying during Breath of Eons or Deep Breath you are assisted by a squadron of Dracthyr who assault enemies with Pyre, dealing Fire damage to nearby enemies up to 8 times. New Talent: Concentrated Power – Mass Disintegrate or Mass Eruption strikes 1 additional target. New Talent: Refined Essence – Essence abilities deal 15% more damage. Slipstream now grants a charge of Hover instead of granting full charges. Devastation Disintegrate’s icon now changes while Mass Disintegrate is active. Flameshaper New Talent: Ashes in Motion – Fire Breath’s cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds. New Talent: Deep Exhalation – Fire Breath’s damage over time lasts 4 seconds longer. New Talent: Essence Well – Dream Breath and Fire Breath have a 50% chance to generate Essence Burst. New Talent: Twin Flame – Consuming Essence Burst fires a twin flame, healing or damaging your target for 390% Spell Power. New Talent: Fire Torrent – Twin Flame bounces to up to 2 additional targets. Burning Adrenaline has been redesigned – Fire Breath reaches its maximum empower level 20% faster. The following talents have been removed: Engulf Flame Siphon Red Hot Devastation New Talent: Legacy of the Lifebinder – Fire Breath gains an additional charge. Consume Flame has been redesigned – Disintegrate damage consumes 0.6 seconds of Fire Breath from enemies it damages, detonating it for 150% of the amount consumed. Pyre consumes 3 seconds of Fire Breath from enemies it damages, detonating it for 150% of the amount consumed. Preservation New Talent: Legacy of the Lifebinder – Dream Breath gains an additional charge. Consume Flame has been redesigned – Verdant Embrace healing consumes 4 seconds of Dream Breath from allies it heals, detonating it and healing them for 200% of the amount consumed. Emerald Blossom healing consumes 2 seconds of Dream Breath from allies it heals, detonating it and healing them for 200% of the amount consumed. Class Unravel has been redesigned as a passive effect – Fire Breath consumes absorb shields from enemies, dealing additional Spellfrost damage to them. Azure Strike damage increased by 50%. Leaping Flames now changes the icon for Living Flame while active. Augmentation Developers’ notes: The goal of these changes is to simplify Ebon Might targeting in raid environments. Since it now applies to all members of the raid, there is no need to micromanage who it should go on. There will still be some buff management gameplay with Prescience, which will continue to have a smart-targeting option for those who do not want to swap targets between enemies and allies frequently. Overall, this should make raid gameplay much smoother and similar to dungeon gameplay. Apex Talents: Duplicate Breath of Eons summons a version of you from the future to assist you in battle, lasting 20 seconds. Your duplicate casts Eruption, empower spells, and Living Flame. Any time you extend Ebon Might, your duplicate is also extended, equal to 50/100% of the amount you extended Ebon Might by. While your duplicate is active, your Ebon Might is 100% more effective and Upheaval and Eruption deal 25% increased damage. New Talent: Clairvoyant – Motes of Possibility may now grant Prescience to allies and have a 10% increased chance to activate. Regenerative Chitin has been redesigned – Blistering Scales no longer loses charges and deals 20% more damage. Ebon Might now grants 8% primary stat (was 5%). Ebon Might is now applied to all damage dealing allies within 100 yards. Ebon Might now splits its effect when applied to more than 2 other allies and is no longer is limited to 2 maximum applications. Breath of Eons’ debuff Temporal Wound is now visible to all allies, and indicates how much damage it accumulates on the aura tooltip. Temporal Wound now reduces its effect when Ebon Might is applied to more than 2 allies. Breath of Eons accumulates 15% of damage (was 10%). Defy Fate healing increased by 100%. Molten Blood absorption increased by 30%. Inferno’s Blessing now only targets you and 1 nearby ally (was all allies with Ebon Might). New visual of a flame sprite added to represent the blessing. Damage increased to 350% spell power (was 88% spell power). Ignition Rush has been relocated to Rockfall’s location and now increases the damage of Eruption by 20%. Rockfall has been removed. Devastation Developers’ notes: Devastation is one of our simpler caster specializations and we feel most rotational spells and talents already align with our approachability goals. In Midnight, we’re removing Shattering Star and Firestorm and adding some fresh talents in their stead to continue to evolve gameplay, including a talent that allows Deep Breath to be used a second time. We’re also updating Flameshaper talents by removing Engulf and having the keystone grant an additional charge of Fire Breath with some gameplay around managing Fire Breath’s damage over time effect. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Star Salvo – Increases Shattering Star damage by 35%. Shattering Stars are exhaled at all of your Eternity Surge targets. New Talent: Azure Sweep – Eternity Surge upgrades your next Azure Strike to Azure Sweep, damaging all nearby enemies and dealing 75% additional damage. New Talent: Second Exhale – Deep Breath deals 20% increased damage and can be cast again within 18 seconds of being used. Recall will be available after the second cast if talented. In PvP, Deep Breath damage is instead reduced by 20%. Shattering Star has been redesigned as a passive called Shattering Stars – Eternity Surge releases a Shattering Star at your target that deals 50% more damage per empower level reached. Honed Aggression has been redesigned – Increases the critical strike chance of your spells by 2%/4%. Engulfing Blaze has been redesigned – Now increases the damage of Living Flame by 10% and reduces its cast time by 0.3 seconds. Pyre damage increased by 20%. Charged Blast increases the damage of Pyre by 2% per stack (was 5%). Feed the Flames now activates after casting 6 Pyres (was 9). Arcane Intensity now also increases the damage of Azure Strike. Eternity’s Span now only affects Eternity Surge. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Arcane Vigor Dense Energy Firestorm Focusing Iris Shattering Star Snapfire Preservation Developers’ notes: Preservation’s gameplay has always revolved around planning large healing moments and rotating a series of powerful cooldowns to deliver healing. We would like to simplify the planning gameplay by lowering the number of cooldowns they are juggling and by changing one of their largest healing combos - Lifebind. To compensate for lost power, their bread-and-butter healing spells will be more effective, particularly Emerald Blossom, Verdant Embrace, and Dream Breath. We are also making several quality-of-life adjustments: Dream Breath’s range is increased to 40 yards, Dream Flight now protects the Evoker while they are in flight, and Evokers now have the option to talent into a ranged version of Verdant Embrace. The end goal is that Preservation’s style of delivering healing is more intuitive and easier to pick up, while still being unique and Dragon-like. Apex Talents: Merithra’s Blessing Essence abilities have a chance to infuse your next Reversion with the power of the Green Dragonflight, upgrading it to Merithra’s Blessing. Merithra’s Blessing: Spring a bloom of life from your target, healing them and up to 5 other allies within 30 yards. Blooms may heal your primary target multiple times if no nearby injured allies are present. Reversion protects allies, reversing 2/4% of all damage taken and healing them instead. Dream Breath’s instant healing is increased by 125% and Dream Breath has a 100% chance to grant Merithra’s Blessing. New Talent: Dream Simulacrum – Verdant Embrace healing is increased by 40%. In addition, it no longer causes you to leap to your target, instead sending forth a Dream Simulacrum. Choice node and gate 3 capstone. New Talent: Wings of Liberty – Verdant Embrace may be used up to 3 times within 5 seconds with no cooldown. Choice node and gate 3 capstone. New Talent: Twin Echoes – Casting Emerald Blossom causes your next Echo to cast on an additional ally within 25 yards at 100% effectiveness. Gate 3 capstone. New Talent: Inner Flame – For 15/20 seconds after casting Stasis/Dream Flight, your healing over time is increased by 60% and your chance to cause Essence Burst is increased by 100%. Field of Dreams has been redesigned – Now causes every other Emerald Blossom to have a 100% chance for one of your Fluttering Seedlings to grow into a new Emerald Blossom. Empath has been redesigned – Now functions with all empower spells. Spiritual Clarity has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Dream Breath by 10 seconds. All healing increased by 5%. Lifebind now transfers 60% of healing (was 40%) and can no longer be Echoed. Talent moved to gate 1. Verdant Embrace healing increased by 60%. Emerald Blossom healing increased by 100%. Dream Breath’s cone size has been increased to 40 yards (was 30). Stasis and Dream Flight are now a choice node in the center of the tree. Dream Flight healing increased by 25%. Healing outside of raid increased by 250% (was 100%). Dream Flight now absorbs damage you take while in flight, up to 100% of your maximum health. Titan’s Gift now causes Essence Burst to increase the effectiveness of your next Essence ability by 35% (was 25%). Dream Breath now has a different icon when it is Echoed. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Cycle of Life Emerald Communion (now a PvP talent) Spiritbloom

HUNTER Hero Talents Dark Ranger Developers’ notes: Black Arrow provides an unusually high amount of damage relative to the rest of Marksmanship and Beast Mastery’s kits. In Midnight, we’re making some adjustments to ensure that Dark Ranger’s effects don’t completely overshadow the core abilities of Marksmanship and Beast Mastery. New Talent: Corpsecaller Marksmanship: Black Arrow’s periodic damage has a small chance to rouse the dead, summoning a Dark Minion to fight alongside you for 20 seconds. Beast Mastery: When summoning a Dire Beast, you have a 10% chance to instead summon a Dark Hound. New Talent: Wailing Dead – Bloodshed/Trueshot summons a Dark Hound/Dark Minion and replaces Bloodshed/Trueshot with Wailing Arrow. Developers’ notes: Wailing Arrow now additionally grants Deathblow and its silence duration has been reduced to 1 second. New Talent: Blighted Quiver – You fire 2 additional Black Arrows during Withering Fire’s barrage. Trick Shot/Aspect of the Hydra damage bonus increased by 10%. Beast Cleave and Kill Cleave damage bonus increased by 10%. New Talent: Pact of the Hollow – Aimed Shot causes the Dark Minion to fire a Blighted Arrow, dealing moderate Shadow damage to up to 8 nearby enemies. Kill Command causes your Dark Hound to Shadow Thrash, dealing moderate Shadow damage to up to 8 nearby enemies. Black Arrow has been updated – Periodic damage increased substantially and is no longer a rolling periodic. Developers’ notes: Making Black Arrow’s periodic effect a Rolling Periodic didn’t move the dial in terms of its power, so we’re opting to simplify it and increase its damage substantially. Our goal is to have Black Arrow’s periodic damage be a more potent area-of-effect tuning knob now that it can easily be mass-applied by Umbral Reach. Since it no longer is a rolling periodic, this won’t impact the power of the periodic effect in single target dramatically. Soul Drinker has been updated – Now causes Kill Command and Barbed Shot to have a chance to grant Deathblow. Now causes Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire to have an increased chance to grant Deathblow. Bleak Arrows has been updated – No longer has a chance to grant Deathblow. Now increases auto shot damage by 100%. Developers’ notes: In Midnight, we’d like the best way for you to generate Deathblow to be casting your core rotational spells, so we’re removing the proc from auto attacks and adding a new and stronger source via Soul Drinker. Banshee’s Mark has been updated – Now increases the critical strike damage of Bleak Powder and Black Arrow by 10%. Choice node with the Bell Tolls. The Bell Tolls has been updated – Now increases pet damage and Dire Beast damage for Beast Mastery. Increases crit chance and Dark Minion damage for Marksmanship. Developers’ notes: The Bell Tolls has not proven to be as reliable of a tuning knob as we’d like, so we’re simplifying and focusing its bonuses. Phantom Pain has been removed. Beast Mastery Withering Fire has been updated – Now activates from Bloodshed for Beast Mastery. No longer periodically grants Deathblow for Beast Mastery. Black Arrow keystone talent now grants Black Arrow to Beast Mastery. Pack Leader New Talent: Lethal Barbs – Your auto shot/auto attacks grant 2 Focus to you and your pet. Auto shot/auto attack damage increased by 25%. New Talent: Sharpened Fangs – Your Mastery is increased by 3%. New Talent: Hoof and Blade – Hogstrider further increases the damage of Cobra Shot by 10% and it now stacks up to 3 additional times. Choice node against Wyvern’s Gaze. New Talent: Wyvern’s Gaze – The damage bonus from your Wyvern is increased by 5% and it now lasts an additional 4 seconds. New Talent: Sharpened Claws – The damage of your Bear’s Rend Flesh is increased by 15%. Choice node with Ursine Fury. New Talent: Stampede! – Casting Bestial Wrath or Takedown grants Howl of the Pack Leader and causes your next Kill Command to rouse the nearby wildlife into a Stampede, charging your target and dealing heavy Physical damage over 7 seconds. Pack Mentality has been updated – Wildfire Bomb and Barbed Shot cooldown reduction reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds). Now grants 100% additional Kill Command damage to Survival Hunters. Hogstrider has been updated – No longer affects Mongoose Bite or Raptor Strike. Now increases Hatchet Toss’s damage by 100% and causes it to strike 1 additional nearby target per stack, stacking up to 4 times. Ursine Fury has been updated – When your Bear is summoned, it is joined by 2 Dire Beasts. No Mercy has been updated – The damage your Bleed effects is increased by 20%. Howl of the Pack Leader has been updated – Boar now charges once per summon (was 3 times). Boar charge primary and secondary target damage increased by 300%. Developers’ notes: Pack Leader, especially on Beast Mastery, creates a lot of visual noise in the world. By reducing how many charges the Boar does, we’re hoping to give some more room for the visuals/effects of your spec and hero talent to breathe while also making the Boar’s collision with your target more noticeable and impactful. Bear base damage and stat scalings reduced by 40%. Developers’ notes: The Pack Leader Bear will continue to be one of the more powerful Pack Leader summons, but we’d like to reduce its impact relative to the other Pack Leader summons. Shell Cover has been updated – Survival of the Fittest now summons a Turtle to aid you, further increasing its damage reduction effect by 10%. The following talents have been removed: Envenomed Fangs Lead from the Front Survival Dire Summons has been updated – Kill Command now reduces the cooldown of Howl of the Pack Leader by 1.5 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Raptor Strike now reduces the cooldown by 1 second (was 1.5 seconds). Sentinel Developers’ notes: Sentinel has been rebuilt and redesigned for Midnight. Our goals with this update were targeting the Keystone and Capstone, since that was where a majority of the tree’s complexity stemmed. This updated version of Sentinel should provide more active and directed gameplay, require substantially less tracking, be more deeply ingrained into the playstyles of Marksmanship and Survival, all while being less visually and audibly noisy. New Talent: Moonlight Chakram – After casting Trueshot or Takedown, it is replaced with Moonlight Chakram for 15 seconds. Throw a chakram blessed with moonlight at your current target that will rapidly deal Physical damage 7 times, bouncing to other targets if they are nearby. New Talent: Stalk and Strike – Throwing your Moonlight Chakram grants you Lock and Load/1 charge of Wildfire Bomb and has a 100% chance to apply Sentinel’s Mark. Choice node against Twilight Requiem. New Talent: Twilight Requiem – When your Moonlight Chakram expires, it summons an explosion of moonlight, dealing moderate Arcane damage to nearby enemies. Damage reduced beyond 8 targets. Choice node against Stalk and Strike. New Talent: Radiant Edge – Your Moonlight Chakram deals 25% increased damage each time it bounces. New Talent: Moon’s Blessing – Consuming Precise Shots/Raptor Strike has a 10% increased chance to summon your Sentinel Owl. When your Sentinel Owl applies Sentinel’s Mark, reduce the cooldown of Aimed Shot/Wildfire Bomb by 2 seconds/6 seconds. New Talent: Stargazer – Consuming Precise Shots/Casting Raptor Strike grants 2% critical strike damage for 10 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. Choice node with Open Fire. New Talent: Open Fire – Volley/Flamefang Pitch damage increased by 15%. Sentinel’s Mark is applied to 1 enemy within your Volley/Flamefang Pitch. New Talent: Arcane Talons – Sentinel’s Mark further increases the damage of Aimed Shot/Wildfire Bomb by 10%/50%. New Talent: Can’t Miss, Won’t Miss – Precise Shots/Raptor Strike damage bonus increased by 40%/25%. Trueshot/Takedown duration increased by 4 seconds/2 seconds. New Talent: Sanctified Armaments – An additional 25%/15% of Rapid Fire/Raptor Strike’s damage is dealt as Arcane damage over 6 seconds. New Talent: Conditioning – Your movement speed is increased by 8%. Aspect of the Cheetah’s cooldown is reduced by 60 seconds. Choice node with Scout’s Vigil. New Talent: Scout’s Vigil – Enemy detection radius reduced by 10 yards. While in Camouflage, your stealth detection radius is increased by 25 yards. New Talent: Lunar Calling Marksmanship: Feathered Frenzy further increases your chance to summon your Sentinel Owl during Trueshot by 10%. Survival: Takedown summons your Sentinel Owl. Your chance to summon your Sentinel Owl is increased by an additional 10% during Primal Frenzy. Sentinel has been redesigned: Marksmanship: Your Eagle is replaced with a Sentinel Owl that applies an enhanced Sentinel’s Mark. Sentinel’s Mark: Increases the damage taken from Aimed Shot by 30%. Survival: Raptor Strike has a chance to summon the aid of a Sentinel Owl that descends from the skies and applies Sentinel’s Mark to your target. Sentinel’s Mark: Increases the damage taken from Wildfire Bomb by 80%. Lunar Storm has been redesigned – When Sentinel’s Mark is consumed, it summons a barrage of 4 lunar missiles, each dealing heavy Arcane damage to enemies within 10 yards. Don’t Look Back has been redesigned – Consuming Sentinel’s Mark grants you an absorb shield equal to 10% of your maximum health. Invigorating Pulse has been redesigned – Steady Shot/Kill Command grants an additional 5 Focus and its damage is increased by 20%. Maximum Focus increased by 25. The following talents have been removed: Catch Out Crescent Steel Extrapolated Shots Eyes Closed Kill Shot (moved to the Marksmanship talent tree) Overwatch Release and Reload Sentinel Precision Sentinel Watch Sideline Symphonic Arsenal Class Hunter’s Mark has been updated – Now increases the target’s damage taken by 3% (was 5% above 80% health). Developers’ notes: We’d like Hunter’s Mark to be more broadly appealing and easier to use, so we’re simplifying its effect and buffing it. Beast Mastery Developers’ notes: Beast Mastery Hunters have a fantasy of consistent, reliable, and powerful pet-sourced attacks, and that’s something we’re looking to lean into as we move into Midnight. We’re reducing the number of conditionals, auras, and modifiers on Barbed Shot to make it more easy to spend as its available. We’ve grown fond of Bestial Wrath’s shorter cooldown, and as such are removing Barbed Wrath’s dynamic cooldown reduction effect to instead give Bestial Wrath a flat cooldown of 30 seconds when fully talented. Multi-Shot has had an odd place in Beast Mastery’s kit, so we’re giving it an update, causing it to be replaced in the Beast Mastery spec tree with a new pet-sourced attack that deals substantial damage in AOE while also activating effects like Beast Cleave and Kill Cleave. We hope this new spell will feel powerful and contribute meaningfully to your area damage. Bloodshed and Call of the Wild felt like they were both competing for a similar role of a cooldown that summoned a few more units to fight for you. As such, we removed Call of the Wild and are focusing on Bloodshed as a cooldown to get a few extra beasts to attack your enemies. With the change to make Kill Shot a Marksmanship only ability, Dark Rangers will now learn Black Arrow as a separate ability if they choose that Hero Talent tree. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: The Beast Within – Reduces the cooldown of Bestial Wrath by 30/60 seconds. New Talent: Wild Thrash – Commands your pet(s) to attack all enemies near them. 8 second cooldown. New Talent: Frenzy – Increases pet attack speed by 30/60%. New Talent: Jagged Wounds – All bleed damage dealt by you and your pets increased by 10%. Thrill of the Hunt has been redesigned – Critical strike chance increased by 2/4%. Training Expert has been redesigned – Now increases pet damage by 2/4%. Brutal Companion has been redesigned – Barbed Shot has a 25% chance to cause your pet to use its special attack and deal 50% bonus damage. Thundering Hooves has been redesigned – Stomp damage increased by 30%. Bestial Wrath commands all active pets to Stomp at 200% effectiveness. Serpentine Strikes has been redesigned – Now increases the critical damage of Cobra Shot by 50%. Bloody Frenzy has been redesigned – When you use Bloodshed, your Barbed Shot damage over time happens 100% faster for 12 seconds. Wild Instincts has been redesigned – Whenever your primary pet (and only your primary pet) uses Stomp, you will fire a free Barbed Shot at a target not already affected by Barbed Shot. This Barbed Shot cannot cause another Stomp. Barbed Shot has been updated – Barbed Shot’s bleed is now a rolling periodic. Dire Frenzy has been updated – Now increases Dire Beast damage by 10/20% (was 30/60%). War Orders has been updated – Now has a 100% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Command. Kill Command damage increased by 50%. Beast Cleave duration increased to 8 seconds. Beast Cleave now activates when you use Wild Thrash, rather than from Multi-Shot. Bestial Wrath initial damage increased substantially and now increases player and pet damage by 20% (was 30%). Scent of Blood is no longer a 2-point node. The following talents have been removed: Barbed Wrath Hunter’s Prey Multi-Shot Poisoned Barbs Serpentine Rhythm Wild Call Marksmanship Developers’ notes: We are generally pleased with the state of Marksmanship after their Undermine(d) and Ghosts of K’aresh updates, but there were a few bigger things we’d like to address as we move into Midnight. Most notably, the introduction of Streamline as a core mechanic for Marksmanship inflated the amount of cast time reduction Marksmanship Hunters have access to while also contributing an extra aura to track. Aimed Shot is meant to be a long cast that is worth the wait. As its cast time reduces, so too must its damage, and we feel that flies in the face of what Aimed Shot should be about– as such we’ll be removing Streamline and increasing Aimed Shot’s damage. While Explosive Shot found a home as a guaranteed way to gain Lock and Load in Ghosts of K’aresh, we feel that it’s healthier for the spec as a whole to distance itself from Explosive Shot and instead focus on the more fantasy-forward spells like Volley and Kill Shot– spells that more often than not are competing with it in your rotational priorities. Speaking of Kill Shot, we are removing it from the Hunter class tree and letting Marksmanship fully own the execute niche it provides. Trueshot is gaining some cooldown reduction, cast time reduction, and focus cost reduction to compensate for the removal of Streamline. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Deathblow – Aimed Shot has a 20% chance to reset the cooldown of Kill Shot and cause your next cast to be usable on any target regardless of their current health. New Talent: Lethality – Critical damage dealt by your abilities and auto attacks is increased by 5%/10%. Shrapnel Shot has been updated – Now grants Lock and Load when you Volley. Aspect of the Hydra has been updated – Now also includes Kill Shot/Black Arrow. Tensile Bowstring has been updated – No longer extends Trueshot. Now reduces the cast time and Focus cost of Aimed Shot during Trueshot. Bullet Hell has been updated – Now reduces the cooldown of Volley by 15 seconds. On Target has been updated – Now grants 2% increased Haste (was short duration Haste every time you consumed Spotter’s Mark). Penetrating Shots has been updated – Crit damage bonus reduced to 25% of critical strike chance (was 40%). Master Marksman has been updated – Now causes targets to bleed for 10% of the damage of a critical strike (was 15%). Developers’ notes: Marksmanship likes critical strike a bit too much, so we’re bringing it in slightly. We fully expect critical strike to remain a chase and powerful stat for Marksmanship after these adjustments. Aimed Shot damage increased by 50%. Does not affect PvP combat. Bullet Hell is now on a choice node with Shrapnel Shot. Trueshot’s tooltip has been updated to better reflect the various bonuses provided by its talents. Salvo’s tooltip has been updated to communicate the effects of Explosive Shot. Fixed an issue causing Unmatched Precision to grant more damage than intended to Kill Shot and Black Arrow. The following talents have been removed: Double Tap Improved Deathblow Improved Streamline Moving Target Razor Fragments Streamline Tactical Reload Survival Developers’ notes: As we head into Midnight, we’re continuing to refine and focus Survival Hunter’s fantasy, giving clearer playstyle, gameplay, and visual direction. Over the course of Alpha, we’ll be reintroducing one-handers into Survival Hunter’s pool of available weapons, which means we’ll also be looking to distance Survival from its spear-only identity that it’s had since Legion. We’ll be doubling down on Survival’s relationship with its pet with new talents that create an interdependency between the Hunter’s damage and their pet’s damage. Additionally, we’re leaning into the rugged, crafty, and bomb-centric fantasy we explored in The War Within with a new Fire grenade called Flamefang Pitch, a new visual and fantasy identity for Fury of the Eagle called Boomstick, and a host of new Wildfire Bomb talents and synergies.

Survival Hunter had a substantial number of abilities that were competing for your attention at any given time. Coordinated Assault and Flanking Strike have been combined into a new burst cooldown called Takedown that strives to take the best parts of both spells and blend them into one moment. We also made the tough decision to redesign Mongoose Bite. We feel confident that simplifying Mongoose Bite will allow us to carve out more interesting design space for Survival both now and in the future.

Lastly, in Midnight, we’d like Survival Hunter’s area damage to come from their explosives: Wildfire Bomb, Boomstick, and Flamefang Pitch, and as such we’re removing Butchery and its associated effects. We expect Raptor Swipe (Survival Hunter’s Apex Talent) to provide meaningful and exciting moments of AOE in between your chunky explosive spells. Apex Talents: Raptor Swipe Raptor Strike has a 25% chance to trigger a Raptor Swipe, dealing moderate physical damage to up to 5 nearby enemies and grant you 15 Focus. During Takedown, your chance to trigger Raptor Swipe is increased to 50/100%. Raptor Strike and Raptor Swipe damage increased by 10/20%. Raptor Swipes cause your pet to lash out, dealing heavy single target damage to your main target and granting you 3% increased Haste for 10 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. Survival hunters are now able to dual wield one-handed axes, swords, and daggers. New Ability: Hatchet Toss – Throw an axe at your target dealing moderate damage. 40 yard range. 30 Focus cost. Replaces Arcane Shot upon specializing into Survival Hunter. New Talent: Strike as One – Your damaging abilities provoke your pet to attack, dealing light Physical damage. New Talent: Takedown – You and your pet leap to your target and strike as one, dealing heavy physical damage to your target. For the next 8 seconds, the damage dealt by you and your pet is increased by 20%. Generates 50 Focus. 1.5 minute cooldown. New Talent: Savagery – Takedown cooldown reduced by 15/30 seconds. New Talent: Shower of Blood – Your bleed effects deal 8/16% increased damage. New Talent: Two Against Many – Strike as One damages 2 additional enemies and its damage is increased by 15% for each enemy it strikes. New Talent: Mongoose Fury – Raptor Strike increases the damage of Raptor Strike by 10% for 8 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. Developers’ notes: In Midnight, we’re looking to distance Survival from the demands and cognitive load of Mongoose Bite/Mongoose Fury and move that complexity into new and more exciting parts of their kit. The unique animations for Mongoose Bite have been preserved with this change. New Talent: Shrapnel Bomb – Wildfire Bomb’s periodic effect is now a Bleed. Choice node with Flamebreak. New Talent: Flamebreak – All fire damage dealt is increased by 15%. Choice node with Shrapnel Bomb. New Talent: Flamefang Pitch – Toss a fiery concoction that explodes violently upon reaching its destination, dealing heavy Fire damage to enemies in its area. After landing, your Flamefang Pitch ignites nearby terrain, dealing moderate damage to enemies in its area over 8 seconds. New Talent: Wildfire Imbuement – Throwing your Flamefang Pitch imbues your weapon with flame, causing you and your pet’s damaging attacks and abilities to deal additional Fire damage for 10 seconds. New Talent: Wallop – Gaining a stack of Mongoose Fury has a 20% chance to increase the damage of your next Raptor Strike by 50%. Choice node with Bloody Claws. New Talent: Boomstick – Unload a series of 4 shotgun blasts in front of you, dealing heavy Physical damage over 3 seconds. Deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Developers’ notes: In Midnight, we’re reintroducing one-handed weapons to Survival Hunters and distancing Survival from its spear-only identity. As such, we’re updating Fury of the Eagle to better match this new direction for Survival Hunters. New Talent: Shellshock – Your Boomstick’s damage is increased by 40% when striking a single target. Each additional target reduces this bonus by 8%. New Talent: Mongoose Rounds – Each time you fire your Boomstick, gain 1 stack of Mongoose Fury. Choice node with Wildfire Shells. New Talent: Wildfire Shells – Each time you fire your Boomstick, reduce the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by 4 seconds. Choice node with Mongoose Rounds. New Talent: Lethal Calibration – Throwing a Wildfire Bomb increases your critical strike damage by 15% for 12 seconds. New Talent: Wildfire Tar – Wildfire Bomb now deals its periodic damage over 6 additional seconds. Enemies affected by your Wildfire Bomb’s periodic damage take 15% increased damage from your pet. New Talent: Sticky Bombs – When Wildfire Bomb explodes, it leaves behind a sticky bomb on its primary target, exploding for moderate Fire damage after a short delay. Damage reduced beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Bonding – Mastery increased by 3%. You gain 5% increased Mastery from all Mastery sources. Guerilla Tactics has been updated – Now increases initial explosion damage by 15% (was 50%). Developers’ notes: We’re reducing the giant modifier on this talent and baking it into the spell baseline. Flanked has been updated – Now causes Takedown to strike 4 additional nearby targets, deal 50% increased damage, and increases your attack speed by 100% for its duration. Bloody Claws has been updated – Each stack of Mongoose Fury also increases the damage of Strike as One by 10%. Choice node with Wallop. Lunge has been updated – Wildfire Bomb cooldown reduction reduced to 0.5 seconds (was 1 second). Tip of the Spear has been updated – Now increases Raptor Strike’s damage by 15% and reduces its Focus cost by 5. Sic ‘Em has been updated – When Kill Command critically strikes, it bleeds your target for additional damage over 5 seconds. Outland Venom has been updated – Now increases critical strike damage by 4% (was 2%). Grenade Juggler has been updated – Throwing a Flamefang Pitch grants 1 charge of Wildfire Bomb. Flamefang Pitch damage increased by 30%. Explosives Expert has been updated – Now also increases Flamefang Pitch damage by 5/10%. Killer Companion has been updated – Now increases all pet damage by 10/20%. Quick Shot renamed to Quick Toss and has been updated – Now casts Hatchet Toss when it triggers instead of Arcane Shot. Kill Command now replaces Steady Shot when learned in the Survival specialization tree. Wildfire Bomb initial damage increased by 55%. Now deals 40% increased damage to its primary target (was 80%). Raptor Strike now costs 40 Focus. Butchery damage increased by 60% and now has a 12 second cooldown. Cooldown reduced by Haste. Wildfire Bomb no longer has a Focus cost. Kill Command no longer has a cooldown. Improved Wildfire Bomb is now a 2-point node. The following talents have been removed: Alpha Predator Bombardier Born to Kill Butchery Contagious Reagents Coordinated Assault Cull the Herd Deadly Duo Flanking Strike Developers’ notes: Flanking Strike’s visuals and functionality have been baked into Takedown. Fury of the Eagle Grenade Juggler Merciless Blow Mongoose Bite Ranger Relentless Primal Ferocity Ruthless Marauder Spearhead Sulfur-Lined Pockets Symbiotic Adrenaline Tactical Advantage Terms of Engagement Viper’s Venom



MAGE Hero Talents Frostfire Developers’ notes: The Frostfire Hero Talent tree added many auras, most of which you were incentivized to track and play around. It was also filled with damage procs, many new damage events, and provided an influx of Brain Freeze and Phoenix Flames charges to Frost and Fire respectively. In Midnight, we’re reworking the Frostfire Tree completely to let its gameplay more directly enhance and elevate the gameplay that exists within the Fire and Frost trees instead of overwhelming it. We’ve also moved Isothermic Core to the capstone location and integrated it more deeply into the tree’s talents, since the community has made it very clear that it is a fantastic visual spectacle and an exciting moment gameplay-wise. In Midnight, Frostfire Mages should have more intuitive rotational priorities, less auras to track, and punchy, big moments of damage and excitement with Frostfire Empowerment and Isothermic Core. New Talent: Duality Frost: Casting Glacial Spike also casts a Pyroblast, dealing moderate Fire damage. Fire: Casting Pyroblast has a 25% chance to fire a Glacial Spike, dealing heavy Frost damage. New Talent: Molten Chill Frost: Your Frostfire spells apply Ignite, dealing an additional 15% of their damage over 9 seconds. Fire: Your Frostfire spells apply Ignite at 10% increased effectiveness. New Talent: Elemental Conduit – Comet Storm, Glacial Spike, Pyroblast, and Meteor now apply Ignite. Ignite’s critical strike damage is increased by 10%. New Talent: Heat Sink – Flurry and Fire Blast now deal Frostfire damage and their damage is increased by 30%. New Talent: Dualcasting Adept – Your Frost/Fire spells deal 20% increased critical strike damage. Pyroblast and Flamestrike/Ice Lance and Blizzard damage increased by 10%. New Talent: Blast Radius – Comet Storm damage increased by 20%. Meteor damage increased by 20%. Frostfire Infusion has been updated – Fire: Frostfire Bolt’s critical strike chance is increased by 15%. The damage of your Frost and Fire spells are increased by 8%. Frost: Frostfire Bolt has a 5% increased chance of granting Brain Freeze. The damage of your Frost and Fire spells are increased by 8%. Flash Freezeburn has been updated – Casting Combustion or Ray of Frost grants Frostfire Empowerment. The cooldown of Ray of Frost is reduced by 15 seconds. The cooldown of Combustion is reduced by 30 seconds. Severe Temperatures has been updated – Frostfire Empowerment stacks 1 additional time and it causes Frostfire Bolt to explode for an additional 20% of its damage. Flame and Frost has been updated – Now triggers from Ice Block and Ice Cold for Frost Mages (was Cold Snap). Isothermic Core Meteor and Comet Storm damage increased by 35%. Now the Frostfire capstone talent. Isothermic Core tooltip updated to show the actual damage values of the Meteor/Comet Storms summoned and is now conditionalized based on your specialization. Frostfire Bolt initial and periodic damage increased by 50%. Frostfire Bolt keystone now has two specialization specific versions that only can be seen and selected by Frost or Fire. They now override only Frostbolt or Fireball based on your specialization. Developers’ notes: This will fix situations where Fire Mages would have Frostfire Bolt revert to Frostbolt when talenting out of Frostfire Hero Talents. The following talents have been removed: Excess Fire Excess Frost Frostfire Mastery Spellslinger New Talent: Attuned Familiar – Your Arcane Familiar/Water Elemental has a 50% chance to conjure a Splinter alongside its Arcane Assault/Waterbolt. New Talent: Infused Splinters – Direct damage from Splinters has a 25% chance to grant 1 stack of Arcane Salvo/apply 1 stack of Freezing. New Talent: Polished Focus – Casting Arcane Barrage while at 20 or more Arcane Salvo stacks refunds 5 Arcane Salvo stacks/Ice Lance consumes 1 additional stack of Freezing. Look Again has been redesigned – While in combat, Blink summons a Mirror Image at your previous location. Shifting Shards has been updated – Gaining Clearcasting/Brain Freeze conjures 2 Splinters. Now a choice node with Attuned Familiar. Force of Will has been updated – Arcane: Casting Arcane Barrage conjures an Arcane Splinter for every 5 Arcane Salvo stacks consumed. Frost: Ice Lance conjures a Frost Splinter for every 2 Freezing stacks Shattered from its primary target. Signature Spell has been updated – Casting Touch of the Magi conjures 4 Arcane Splinters. Casting Glacial Spike conjures 2 Frost Splinters. Reactive Barrier absorb amount reduced to 25% (was 50%). Embedded Splinters are no longer tracked on nameplates. Unerring Proficiency has been removed. Arcane Controlled Instincts has been updated – Splinter cleave percentage increased to 40% (was 20%). Frost Splintering Sorcery has been updated – Casting Frostbolt or Flurry generates a Frost Splinter. Augury Abounds has been updated – Each time Ray of Frost damages one or more enemies, it generates 1 Frost Splinter. For 10 seconds after casting Ray of Frost, conjuring a Frost Splinter has a 100% chance to conjure an additional Frost Splinter. Sunfury New Talent: Ashes of Inspiration – When your Arcane Phoenix expires, it grants you Lesser Time Warp (20% Haste) for 10 seconds. New Talent: Spellfire Salvo – Arcane Salvo can stack 5 additional times. Fire Blast gains 1 additional charge. Meteorite damage increased by 15%. New Talent: Pyrocosm – Damage from Arcane Missiles/Fireball has a 10%/20% chance to summon a Meteorite. When a Meteorite lands, gain 2 stacks of Arcane Salvo/reduce the cooldown of Fire Blast by 0.5 seconds. New Talent: Explosive Potential – After casting Arcane Surge/Combustion, your next Blink will cause a Blast Wave at your previous location, dealing Fire damage, knocking enemies back 2 yards, and slowing them by 70% for 6 seconds. Choice node with Lessons in Debilitation. New Talent: Time Twist – The cooldown of Alter Time is reduced by 10 seconds. Choice node with Merely a Setback. Codex of the Sunstriders has been redesigned – When your Arcane Phoenix is summoned, it consumes all your Spellfire Spheres. Each Sphere consumed increases your spell damage during Arcane Surge/Combustion by 2% and causes your Arcane Phoenix to cast an exceptional Arcane or Fire spell over its duration. Developers’ notes: We’re focusing the effects of Codex of the Sunstriders and Memory of Al’ar to make them easier to understand, create more immediate impact, and reduce the number of auras present in the Sunfury tree. Merely a Setback has been redesigned – The bonuses provided by your Barrier spells persist an additional 8 seconds after your Barrier is removed. Additionally, Cauterize no longer deals damage to you. Glorious Incandescence has been updated – Now granted upon generating a Spellfire Sphere. No longer causes Fire Blast to hit additional targets. Tooltip updated to better reflect the damage value of Meteorites. Memory of Al’ar has been updated – No longer extends the duration of Arcane Soul or Hyperthermia based on the number of exceptional spells cast. Base duration of Arcane Soul and Hyperthermia increased to 6 seconds (was 2 seconds). Arcane Soul has been updated – Now grants 5 Arcane Salvo stacks per cast and Arcane Salvo is not consumed by casting Arcane Barrage (was increased Arcane Barrage damage per cast). Sunfury Execution has been updated – Fire: Now increases Scorch’s threshold to 40% (was 35%). Arcane: Now causes Arcane Barrage to deal 15% increased damage to enemies affected by your Touch of the Magi. Burden of Power has been updated – Now increases Pyroblast, Flamestrike, Arcane Blast, and Arcane Pulse damage by 15%. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. Ignite the Future has been removed. Class Developers’ notes: We’re taking a pass to reduce button and aura bloat in the Mage core tree. We’re also consolidating defensive power to simplify the landscape of Mage defensives and make them more approachable. In Midnight, Barrier spells should be potent, consistent, and reliable. Mirror Image and Invisibility spells should now be able to be used for their utility instead of tacked on defensive benefits. We’re also removing Shifting Power. Shifting Power was uniquely powerful for Fire Mage and substantially less interesting for Arcane and Frost but it came with its own set of tuning challenges that made it difficult to balance their cooldowns appropriately with its existence. Fire Mage will be getting some spec-specific adjustments to make Fire Blast more accessible to compensate for the loss of Shifting Power. We’re also reducing Shimmer’s power to help make the decision between Blink and Shimmer feel like more of a meaningful choice. Players who want to maximize uptime and display mastery over an encounter and its mechanics should feel empowered to express that through Shimmer, whereas progression and more reactive Mages should enjoy the increased availability of Blink. New Talent: Improved Conjuration – Mirror Image’s cooldown is reduced by 30/60 seconds. New Talent: Time Walk – Alter Time resets the cooldown of Blink and Shimmer when you return to your original location. Choice node with Temporal Realignment. New Talent: Spatial Manipulation – Blink gains an additional charge. New Talent: Temporal Realignment – Upon dropping below 25% health, your past self corrects your timeline, casting Alter Time and instantly returning 50% of your maximum health. New Talent: Improved Ice Barrier – Ice Barrier’s absorb is increased by 5% of your maximum health and it now reduces your physical damage taken by 10%. Frost Mage only. New Talent: Improved Blazing Barrier – Blazing Barrier’s damage is increased by 200% and it now cauterizes your wounds, healing you for 15% of the damage it absorbs. Fire Mage only. New Talent: Charm of Aegwynn – The critical strike damage of your spells is increased by 5%. New Talent: Charm of Medivh – Mastery increased by 3%. New Talent: Improved Blink – Blink’s cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds. Choice node against Shimmer. New Talent: Permafrost Bauble - The cooldown of Ice Block and Ice Cold is reduced by 30 seconds. New Talent: Master of Escape – Reduces the cooldown of Greater Invisibility by 45 seconds. Master of Time has been updated – Reduces Alter Time cooldown by 5 seconds/10 seconds. No longer grants an additional charge of Blink/Shimmer after casting Alter Time. Overflowing Energy has been updated – Now increases the critical strike chance of Arcane Barrage, Fireball, and Ice Lance only. Quick Witted has been updated – Counterspell’s cooldown is reduced by 5 seconds. Time Manipulation has been updated – Now reduces the cooldown of your loss of control spells by 5 seconds. Incantation of Swiftness has been updated – Invisibility now increases your movement speed by 30%/60% for 6 seconds. All Mage Barrier spells have had their cooldowns increased to 30 seconds (was 25 seconds). Mirror Image has been updated – No longer reduces the damage you take. Tooltip now correctly communicates its threat reduction effect. Mirror Image duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 40 seconds). Blink cooldown increased to 15 seconds baseline. Greater Invisibility no longer reduces damage you take by 60%. Shimmer cooldown increased to 30 seconds (was 25 seconds) and no longer has 2 charges baseline. Barrier spells now have a reduced global cooldown and now shield you for 25% of your maximum health (was 20%). Counterspell cooldown increased to 25 seconds (was 24 seconds). Ice Nova is now a choice node against Freezing Cold. Ice Nova now replaces Cone of Cold. Mass Polymorph is now a choice node against Ring of Frost. Improved Ice Nova and Ice ward are now on a choice node. Flow of Time is now a 1-point node. The following talents have been removed: Accumulative Shielding Blast Wave Displacement Diverted Energy Frigid Winds Ice Floes Incanter’s Flow Mass Barrier Reabsorption Rigid Ice Shifting Power Slow Supernova Tempest Barrier Temporal Velocity Volatile Destruction Arcane Developers’ notes: In Midnight, our biggest goal with Arcane is simplifying the decision-making around when to Arcane Barrage by reducing the number of effects and folding the remaining ones into a new resource called Arcane Salvo. Arcane Mages can talent into different ways to generate Arcane Salvo and should expect their Hero Talents to provide some unique behaviors that might augment their cadence of Arcane Barrage drastically. We’re also removing all effects that refund Arcane Charges when you Barrage while adding some new and unique ways to regain charges throughout the tree to help reinforce the Arcane Charge climb as a core part of the Arcane Mage experience. Lastly, we’re introducing a new area damage spell called Arcane Pulse that will replace Arcane Explosion when learned. This spell features a 40 yard range, ramping damage, mana cost, and area effect per arcane charge, and should feel like an intuitive and powerful option when doing rotational filler in AOE. Apex Talents: Touch of the Archmage Touch of the Magi accumulates an additional 5% damage and has 1 additional charge. Arcane Charges further increase the damage of Arcane Blast, Arcane Pulse, and Arcane Barrage by 15/30%. When Touch of the Magi explodes, it leaves behind a pulsing rune at its targets location, dealing 25% of its damage over 6 sec to nearby enemies. Damage is increased by 100% on your initial Touch of the Magi target. New Talent: Arcane Salvo – Casting a damaging spell increases the damage of Arcane Barrage by 3%, up to 60%. New Talent: Focusing Crystal – Each wave of Arcane Missiles grants 1 Arcane Salvo stack; Arcane Missiles damage increased by 15%. New Talent: Arcane Singularity – Arcane Salvo damage bonus increased by 2%. New Talent: Arcane Pulse – Replaces Arcane Explosion. A pulse of Arcane magic erupts from underneath your target, dealing Arcane damage to all enemies within 2 yards. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. Each Arcane Charge increases damage, radius, and mana cost. New Talent: Arcing Missiles – Consumes Arcane Charges to increase Arcane Missiles damage by 80%. Choice node with High Voltage. New Talent: Orb Mastery – Casting Arcane Orb with Clearcasting fires 2 additional orbs. Arcane Orb now consumes Clearcasting. New Talent: Aegwynn’s Technique – Casting Touch of the Magi grants Clearcasting. Choice node with Arcane Echo. New Talent: Overflowing Insight – Arcane Blast and Arcane Pulse deal 15% increased damage but their mana costs are increased by 25%. New Talent: Expanded Mind – Gain 1 additional stack of Arcane Salvo from casting a damaging spell. New Talent: Electrostatic Orb – Arcane Orb has a 50%/100% chance to grant a stack of Arcane Salvo, up to 5 times. Aether Attunement has been updated – Now a 2-point talent. Arcane Missiles hits 2/4 additional targets at 50% effectiveness. Orb Barrage has been updated – Now causes Arcane Barrage to have a 3% chance per Arcane Salvo stack to launch Arcane Orb. Reverberate has been updated – Arcane Pulse has a 50% chance to repeat its explosion at 30% effectiveness. Arcane Tempo has been updated – Now grants 2% Haste passively. No longer a stacking aura. Surging Urge renamed to Mana Bomb and has been updated – Arcane Surge’s damage is increased by an additional 50% based on your mana spent. Arcane Orb and Mana Adept are now located in the Arcane talent tree (was learned automatically when specialized as Arcane). Improved Prismatic Barrier is now located in the Class talent tree (was learned automatically when specialized as Arcane). Arcane Barrage now replaces Fire Blast upon activating the Arcane specialization. Arcane Barrage damage increased by 25%. Resonance’s Arcane Barrage damage increased by 5% per target beyond the first (was 12%). Arcane Blast now replaces Frostbolt upon activating the Arcane specialization. Arcane Blast no longer has increased Clearcasting chance. Clearcasting’s chance to trigger increased to 12%. Evocation no longer grants Clearcasting or stacking Intellect bonus. High Voltage chance to trigger increased to 30%. No longer increases chance on failure. Now increases Arcane Missiles damage by 10%. Impetus now causes Arcane Pulse and Arcane Blast to generate 1 additional Arcane Charge. No longer grants spell damage. Electrostatic Orb can now trigger up to 5 times per Arcane Orb. Orb Barrage chance per Arcane Salvo stack reduced to 3% (was 5%). Concentrated Power no longer affects Arcane Explosion. Arcane Surge deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets (was 5). Amplification’s Arcane Missiles now fires 2 additional missiles (was 3). Arcane Missiles now dynamically retargets during multi-target casts. Arcane Missiles tooltip updated to reflect talent-based behavior. Touch of the Magi’s icon, sound, and visual effects have been updated. Eureka is now a 2-point talent. The talent tree layout has been updated and several talents have changed positions. The following talents have been removed: Aether Fragment Arcane Bombardment Arcane Debilitation Arcane Harmony Improved Touch of the Magi Intuition Leydrinker Leysight Magi’s Spark Nether Munitions Nether Precision Static Cloud Time Loop Fire Developers’ notes: With the reintroduction of Phoenix Flames and the addition of Hero Talents, Fire Mages have had an easier and easier time generating Hot Streak. This impacts the tuning of Pyroblast and Flamestrike and the pace of Fire’s combat in extreme ways. In Midnight, we are heavily increasing the damage of Fire Mage’s premier damaging spells like Pyroblast, Flamestrike, and Meteor while reducing their access to guaranteed crits by removing Phoenix Flames. We’re also changing Kindling to be a flat cooldown reduction on Combustion to reduce how punishing imperfect uptime can be. We’re increasing the cost in the Fire talent tree to access Ignite spreading functionality to help make the Ignite spread playstyle more distinct from Fire’s other builds and damage profiles and also make it easier to tune around. In Midnight, Fire Mages should be casting Fireball more often, and in exchange, will see significantly increased damage coming from their Hot Streak consumers, Meteors, and Combustion windows. Apex Talents: Fired Up While Combustion is active, consuming Hot Streak has a 15% chance to grant you Fired Up, increasing your Fire damage by 5% until Combustion ends. Gaining Fired Up reduces the cooldown of Fire Blast by 2.5 seconds/5 seconds. Consuming Hot Streak has a 15% increased chance of granting you Fired Up. Additionally Fired Up now extends Combustion’s duration by 1 second. New Talent: Ignition – Fire Blast now spreads 100% of your target’s Ignite to 1 nearby enemy. Flamestrike applies 50% more Ignite. New Talent: Slow Burn – Combustion grants mastery equal to 75% of your Critical Strike stat. Combustion causes your spells to apply Ignite at 15% increased effectiveness. New Talent: Burn It All – Grants you 10% increased spell damage plus an additional 20% of your critical strike chance as spell damage. New Talent: Frenetic Speed – When Fireball damages an enemy below 30% health, you gain 30% movement speed for 3 seconds. New Talent: Pyroclasm – Consuming Hot Streak has a 15% chance to make your next non-instant Pyroblast or Flamestrike cast within 15 seconds to deal 230% increased damage. Stacks up to 2 times. New Talent: Cinderstorm - Casting Pyroblast or Flamestrike has a 8% chance to summon a storm of 5 cinders that pursue your target. Upon reaching your target, each cinder deals moderate Fire damage, applies Ignite at 100% effectiveness, and spreads 50% of your Ignite to up to 1 nearby target. Mastery: Ignite has been updated – Effectiveness reduced by 25% and no longer causes Fire Blast to spread Ignite baseline. Developers’ notes: Ignite-spreading as a baseline functionality for Fire has proven to be too powerful and very cheap to acquire in the talent tree. Rather than remove the ability to spread Ignite or heavily nerf the playstyle, we’re instead going to be asking players to rebuy some of the power in the talent tree to present more opportunity cost across builds and ensure the two playstyles feel distinct. Fuel the Fire has been updated – Now additionally causes Flamestrike to deal 5% increased damage for each enemy it damages, up to 25%. Flame On has been updated – Now a 2-point talent. Grants 1 charge/2 charges of Fire Blast. Critical Mass has been updated – Now grants 4%/8% increased chance to deal a critical strike. You gain 10/20% more critical strike stat from all sources. Molten Fury has been updated – Now grants 15% increased damage on enemies below 30% health (was 7%). Developers’ notes: We’d like to better lean into Fire’s execute niche in Midnight. Scorch has been updated – Now passive. When Fireball damages an enemy below 30% health it always critically strikes. Developers’ notes: Scorch and Fireball were constantly competing for the same spot in Fire’s rotation as your casted filler. By removing Scorch we aim to reduce a keybind and a point of confusion. The cast while moving benefit of Scorch significantly creeped Fire’s mobility relative to other casters, which we’re also looking to correct. Flame Accelerant has been updated – Now reduces Pyroblast and Flamestrike cast time by 20%. Inflame has been updated – Ignite bonus increased to 25% (was 10%). Kindling has been updated – Now reduces Combustion’s cooldown by 30 seconds. Developers’ notes: Kindling was one of many effects that heavily punished Fire Mages for losing uptime, which could snowball heavily into less Combustions and less damage over an encounter. Scald has been updated – When Fireball damages an enemy below 30% health, it deals 50% increased damage. Feel the Burn has been updated – Now grants 4% Mastery per stack and each stack has its own duration. Multiple applications may overlap and it no longer has a stack cap. Duration increased to 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Wildfire has been updated – Now a 2-point talent. Fire Blast spreads Ignite to 1/2 additional targets. Additionally increases Fire Blast damage by 10/20%. Blast Zone has been updated – Flamestrike and Meteor deal 10% increased damage. Controlled Destruction has been updated – Now triggers from Ignite damage (was Pyroblast and Fireball). Master of Flame has been updated – No longer increases the number of targets Ignite spreads to during Combustion. No longer increases Fireball’s damage. From the Ashes has been updated – Fire Blast damage increased by 15%. Your direct-damage spells reduce the cooldown of Fire Blast by 0.5 seconds. Surging Blaze has been updated – Now increases Pyroblast and Flamestrike damage by 8%. No longer reduces cast times of either spell. Flame Patch has been updated – Damage increased by 200% and duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 8 seconds). Now applies Ignite. Enemies can no longer be damaged by multiple Flame Patches at once. Instead, nearby Flame Patches will unify into one larger Flame Patch. Fireball now replaces Frostbolt upon activating the Fire Mage specialization. Fireball damage increased by 100%. Damage unchanged in PvP. Flamestrike, Fuel the Fire, and Cauterize are now located in the talent tree (was learned automatically when specialized as Fire). Flamestrike damage increased by 70% and no longer slows affected enemies by 20%. Flamestrike now has a unit-targeted variant accessible via a choice node on Flamestrike. Meteor direct damage increased by 25% and its damage over time increased by 200%. Pyroblast damage increased by 45%. Cauterize cooldown increased to 6 minutes (was 5 minutes). Developers’ notes: We’d like to bring Cauterize more in line with existing cheat death effects. Intensifying Flame is now correctly treated as a periodic effect. Combustion’s tooltip and aura tooltip have been updated to better reflect its various bonuses. Intensifying Flame damage bonus increased to 30% (was 20%). Firestarter is now a choice node with Scorch. The following talents have been removed: Alexstrasza’s Fury Ashen Feather Call of the Sun King Convection Cratermaker Explosive Ingenuity Heat Shimmer Hyperthermia Improved Scorch Lit Fuse Majesty of the Phoenix Mark of the Firelord Phoenix Flames Phoenix Reborn Pyromaniac Pyrotechnics Developers’ notes: Functionality has been moved to the Class tree via Overflowing Energy. Quickflame Sparking Cinders Sun King’s Blessing Unleashed Inferno Frost Developers’ notes: Frost Mage is receiving a gameplay overhaul in Midnight targeted at simplifying their rotation by removing competing spell priorities and giving each spell a much clearer place in Frost’s rotation. In Midnight, Frost Mage features building and spending debuff gameplay centered around two reimagined mechanics: Freezing and Shattering. Frostbolt and Flurry apply stacks of Freezing and Ice Lance consumes them to deal significant bonus damage. Alongside this core mechanical change, we’re doing an overhaul of Frost’s talent tree targeted at reducing button bloat, reinforcing rotational clarity and priorities, while also removing a significant number of auras. One such change is the removal of Icy Veins as Frost Mage’s burst cooldown, now being replaced with Ray of Frost. Our vision for Frost Mage in Midnight involves a consistent damage profile with smaller peaks relative to the burstier specializations of Arcane and Fire, but a higher consistent damage output. We feel that Frost Mage has historically been deemed as the more approachable of the 3 mage specs and we like that for Frost’s identity, Our goal for the rework is for that perception to continue while also offering new Mastery for those players who heavily invest in playing Frost. Apex Talents: Hand of Frost Shattering an enemy has a 10% chance to summon a Hand of Frost to pursue your target. Upon reaching your target, it explodes, dealing moderate Frost damage to its target and applying 2 stacks of Freezing. Each stack of Freezing you Shatter increases your chance to summon a Hand of Frost by 1%/2%. Damage from Hand of Frost increases your spell damage by 2/4% for 8 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. Ray of Frost gains 1 additional charge. Additionally, Ray of Frost summons 5 Hands of Frost over its duration and its damage is increased by 25%. New Passive Ability: Shatter – Damage from Frostbolt and Flurry applies Freezing to their targets. Stacks up to 3 times. Damage from Ice Lance shatters your enemies, consuming all 3 stacks of Freezing and dealing Frost damage for each stack removed. New Talent: Glacial Bulwark – Ice Block and Frost Barrier now have an additional charge. Choice node with Cold Snap. New Talent: Summon Water Elemental – Summons a Water Elemental to follow and fight for you. New Talent: Cone of Frost – Cone of Cold/Ice Nova now applies 3 stack of Freezing to up to 5 enemies. New Talent: Icy Hand – Increases the maximum charges of Fingers of Frost by 1/2. New Talent: Crystalline Refraction – Ray of Frost generates 2 stacks of Fingers of Frost over its duration. New Talent: Winter’s Whisper – Ice Lance damage increased by 8%. Fractured Frost now causes your Ice Lance to damage 2 additional Freezing enemies. New Talent: Heart of Ice – Ice Lance shatters 1 additional stack of Freezing. New Talent: Master Lancer – Casting Ice Lance increases Shatter’s damage by 10% for 8 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. New Talent: Rimecaster – Frostbolt and Glacial Spike damage increased by 15/30%. New Talent: Glaciate – Over its duration, Ray of Frost generates 5 Icicles and reduces the cooldown of Flurry and Frozen Orb by 16 seconds. New Talent: Frigid Focus – Ray of Frost damage increased by 100%. Mastery has been redesigned – Mastery: Freeze and Shatter – Now increases the damage of spells that Freeze your enemies and increases the damage of spells that Shatter. Fingers of Frost has been updated – No longer procs from Frozen Orb baseline. Now has a maximum of 1 charge baseline. Now causes Ice Lance’s Shatter effect to Shatter without consuming Freezing stacks. Icicles has been updated – No longer Frost’s Mastery. Frost crystallizes around you, generating an Icicle every 6 seconds. Upon generating 5 Icicles, Frostbolt upgrades to Glacial Spike for its next cast. Icicles generate rapidly out of combat. Now located in Gate 1. Everlasting Frost has been updated – Damage from Frozen Orb has a 6% chance to grant Fingers of Frost. Deep Shatter has been updated – Shatter’s critical strike damage is increased by 50%/100% of your critical strike chance. Hailstones has been updated – The time it takes to generate an Icicle is reduced by 1 second. Wintertide has been updated – Damage from Frozen Orb has a 50% chance to apply Freezing. Glacial Assault has been updated – Damage increased by 30% and no longer applies a damage received bonus. Now applies 1 stack of Freezing. No longer affects Comet Storm. Freezing Winds has been updated – Blizzard has a 8% increased chance to apply Freezing. Blizzard applies 1 additional stack of Freezing. Winter’s Blessing has been updated – Now grants 3% Haste and grants 5% additional Haste from all Haste sources. Splitting Ice has been updated – Your Flurry and Frostbolt spells strike 1 additional target at 100% effectiveness. Ray of Frost has been updated – Damage increased by 11% and damage tick rate increased. Each time Ray of Frost deals damage, it applies a stack of Freezing. No longer grants Fingers of Frost baseline. Freezing Rain has been updated – Now increases Blizzard damage by 20% (was 60%). Comet Storm has been updated – Temporarily replaces Blizzard with Comet Storm upon casting Ray of Frost, calling down a series of 7 icy comets that deals Frost damage to all enemies within 6 yards of its impact. Comet Storm damage increased by 50% and each Comet in a Comet Storm now Shatters 1 stack of Freezing. Flash Freeze has been updated – Casting Glacial Spike has a 100% chance to grant you Fingers of Frost. Frostbite has been updated - When Frostbolt critically strikes, it applies 1 additional stack of Freezing. Damage from Blizzard has an 8% chance to apply 1 stack of Freezing. Fractured Frost has been updated - Your Ice Lances fracture on impact, dealing additional Frost damage to up to 3 additional Freezing enemies. Damage from Fractured Frost Shatters. Developers’ notes: Your Freezing application rate is significantly higher on your primary target, thus, Fractured Frost should almost eliminate the need to target-swap in AOE scenarios. If players do or do not feel that this talent is achieving that goal, please let us know! Blizzard and Cold Snap are now located in the talent tree (was learned automatically when specialized as Frost). Ice Floes is now a passive talent and moved to the Frost talent tree (was in the class tree). Ice Lance now replaces Fire Blast upon activating the Frost Mage specialization. Ice Lance damage increased by 35%. Frostbolt damage increased by 50%. Flurry damage increased by 30%. Frozen Orb damage increased by 100% and no longer grants Fingers of Frost when cast. Frozen Orb now slowly follows its target shortly after being cast. Blizzard damage increased by 35%. Blizzard now has a choice node with a unit-targeted version of itself. Haste now reduces the cooldown of the following spells: Flurry Frozen Orb Ray of Frost Cold Snap is now a Frost school spell. Water Elemental Water Jet no longer grants Brain Freeze. Many talents have changed locations in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Icy Veins Lonely Winter Bone Chilling Subzero Splintering Cold Chain Reaction Cryopathy Glacial Spike Slick Ice Thermal Void Coldest Snap Cold Front Death’s Chill Ice Caller

MONK Hero Talents Conduit of the Celestials Windwalker Celestial Conduit now overrides Xuen, the White Tiger when Xuen is cast. Shado-Pan New Talent: Shadow Over the Battlefield – Flurry Strikes deal Shadow damage to all enemies within 6 yards. New Talent: Stand Ready – Activating Weapons of Order instantly grants 10 stacks of Flurry Strikes that trigger at 70% effectiveness. New Talent: Weapons of the Wall – Flurry charge generation is increased by 50% and Flurry Strikes activates every 150 energy spent during Weapons of Order. Windwalker Wisdom of the Wall has been redesigned – Now causes Weapons of Order to summon a Shado-Pan veteran for its duration. The Shado-Pan Veteran’s damage is increased by 2% per stack of Flurry Strikes you’ve consumed since your last Weapons of Order cast. Against All Odds has been redesigned – Now grants 5% Agility. Flurry Strikes now triggers after casting Fists of Fury and Keg Smash. Class New Mistweaver Talent: Jade Infusion – Thunder Focus Tea summons a Jade Serpent Statue at your location. Choice node with Jade Serpent Statue. Save Them All has been redesigned – Now increases your healing by up to 10% based on your target’s health. Lower health allies are healed for more. Diffuse Magic has been redesigned – Now causes activating Fortifying Brew to transfer all currently active harmful magical effects on you back to their original caster if possible. Soothing Mist healing increased by 50%. Vivacious Vivification no longer increases the healing of Vivify and now functions with Sheilun’s Gift. Replaced Rising Sun Kick with Stagger for Brewmaster only. The following talents have been removed: Chi Burst (removed for Mistweaver and Windwalker only) Clash Rising Sun Kick (removed for Brewmaster only) Brewmaster Developers’ notes: Brewmaster’s kit contains a number of very niche cooldowns and abilities, as well as a number of talents which have a highly-transformative impact on gameplay. In aggregate these can cause the specialization to be difficult to learn, especially in combination with developing intuition surrounding Stagger. We are aiming to broaden some of these niches while narrowing the impact of transformational talents. In addition, some abilities have been removed in order to better concentrate both power and gameplay focus on a more manageable core. Finally, many tooltips have been adjusted to improve clarity on their function or how they are expected to impact play. Apex Talents: Bring me Another! Drinking a Brew has a 20% chance to leave you with an Empty Barrel, which is tossed along with your next Keg Smash to deal Physical damage to your target Physical damage dealt increased by 5%/10%. Empty Barrels now ricochet to strike 3/5 total targets, dealing 20% reduced damage on each bounce. When you cast Fortifying Brew or Celestial Brew/Celestial Infusion you tap a fresh keg, granting yourself and 2 nearby allies a refreshing drink, and leaving you with an Empty Barrel. Refreshing Drink: Upon taking damage, automatically consume a refreshing drink to heal over 8 seconds. New Talent: Keg Volley – Exploding Keg resets the cooldown of Keg Smash. New Talent: Jade Flash – Crackling Jade Lightning deals its damage 75% faster, costs 75% less energy and chains to 5 additional targets, but has a cooldown of 60 seconds. New Talent: Fuel on the Fire – Exploding Keg also causes your next 2 casts of Keg Smash to summon a whirl of flame which spirals outward, dealing additional Fire damage to each enemy struck. New Talent: Empty the Cellar – Exploding Keg can be reactivated within 20 seconds to throw 5 additional kegs at nearby targets, each dealing Physical damage and reducing the cooldown of your Brews by 0.5 seconds. New Talent: Awakening Spirit – Purifying Brew also surrounds you with protective energies for 15 seconds. When Staggered damage would be dealt to you, you instead absorb up to 50%, until has been prevented. New Talent: Vital Flame – Heal for 50% of all Fire or Nature damage dealt by your spells and abilities. New Talent: Heart of the Ox – Gain 5% additional Mastery. Double this effect while Invoke Niuzao, the Black Ox is active. New Talent: Swift as a Coursing River – Drinking from a Brew increases your movement speed by 15% and your auto-attack speed by 10% for 15 seconds. New Talent: Improved Blackout Kick – Blackout Kick deals 20% increased damage. Celestial Flames has been redesigned – Drinking from Brews has a 30% chance to coat you with Celestial Flames for 6 seconds. While Celestial Flames is active: Special Delivery: Kegs thrown by Special Delivery are ignited and splash upon landing, dealing Fire damage to up to 5 nearby enemies. Rushing Jade Wind: Rushing Jade Wind becomes a firestorm, increasing its radius by 30% and causing it to deal Fire damage. Fast Feet has been redesigned – Increases damage of Blackout Kick by 20% and Spinning Crane Kick by 10%. Stormstout’s Last Keg has been updated – Keg Smash deals 50% increased damage to its primary target and now additionally increases the range of Keg Smash by 10 yards. Purifying Brew has been updated – Clears 50% of your Stagger, or a minimum of 8% of your maximum health. Highlight Behavior for Purifying Brew has been updated – No longer highlights at Red/Heavy Stagger; instead highlights for a short duration when your Stagger amount increases by a large amount in a single hit, or when the amount of damage you are Staggering is the highest it’s been in the past 10 seconds/15 seconds with Bob and Weave. Added floating combat text to show Stagger removed by Purifying Brew and other Stagger-clearing effects. Dragonfire Brew has been updated – Now increases Breath of Fire damage by 100%. Breath of Fire’s damage is no longer affected by Stagger levels. Blackout Combo has been updated – Blackout Kick empowers your next ability: Tiger Palm deals 100% increased damage. Keg Smash reduces the remaining cooldown on your Brews by 2 additional seconds. Combo effects removed for Celestial Brew and Celestial Infusion, Purifying Brew, and Breath of Fire. Bob and Weave has been updated – Increases the duration of Stagger by 5 seconds, causing Staggered damage to be dealt to you more gradually. Anvil and Stave has been updated – Effect reduced by 50% for each additional recent attacker, up to 5. Celestial Brew and Celestial Infusion have been updated – Base absorb value increased by 100%. Purified Chi has been removed. Staggering Strikes has been updated – When you Blackout Kick, your Stagger is reduced, increased up to 200% based on your missing health. High Tolerance has been updated – Stagger is 2%/4% better at delaying damage. Purifying Brew refunds 3 seconds/6 seconds of its cooldown if cast at Elevated Stagger. Press the Advantage has been updated – Your main hand auto attacks reduce the cooldown on your Brews by 0.5 seconds and deal additional Nature damage. After 10 attacks, the next casts Tiger Palm at 100% effectiveness. Walk with the Ox has been updated – No longer reduces Invoke Niuzao’s cooldown. Invoke Niuzao, the Black Ox’s cooldown reduced to 2 minutes (was 3 minutes). Ox Stance and Clarity of Purpose are no longer increased with Stagger level. Keg Smash adjusted to deal additional damage to your primary target. Spirit of the Ox no longer activates from Rising Sun Kick. Vivacious Vivification and Chi Wave now activate from Keg Smash (was Rising Sun Kick). Overwhelming Force and Way of a Thousand Strikes updated to remove Rising Sun Kick. Pretense of Instability now also activates from Black Ox Brew and Fortifying Brew. Many talents changed have changed locations in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Call to Arms Chi Surge Dampen Harm Heightened Guard Hit Scheme Ox Adept Rising Sun Kick Strike at Dawn Weapons of Order Mistweaver Developers’ notes: Mistweaver’s Midnight updates are focused on simplifying moment to moment decision making/tracking and streamlining their cooldown moments. We’re also removing Jadefire Stomp’s positional gameplay as we felt this did not match our combat approachability goals. Way of the Crane and Way of the Serpent is a new choice node worth highlighting as well, which is something new we’re trying to highlight different aspects of Mistweaver’s toolkit in particular, based on a player’s preferred playstyle. Our hope is that both options have relevant situations in which they are useful and therefore encourage solid build diversity between content and also a player’s individual preferences. Apex Talents: Spiritfont Rising Sun Kick and Vivify have a chance to activate Spiritfont, causing your next Enveloping Mist to channel Soothing Mist from you onto up to 5 allies at 50% effectiveness for 8 seconds. If Spiritfont’s Soothing Mists heal a full health target, they will jump to another injured ally or split its healing into your remaining Soothing Mists. Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 10%/20% and Enveloping Mist healing increased by 10/20%. These bonuses are increased by 50% while Spiritfont is active. Thunder Focus Tea activates Spiritfont and Spiritfont applies Chi Cocoons at 50% effectiveness to allies targeted. New Talent: Serene Vitality – The healing of Vivify and Sheilun’s Gift is increased by 60% on yourself. Overrides Expel Harm. New Talent: Battle Meditation – Mastery and Versatility increased by 3%. New Talent: Flowing Spirit – Haste and Critical Strike chance increased by 3%. New Talent: Mist Dispersion – Allies healed by Sheilun’s Gift receive 1% additional healing from all sources for 15 seconds per cloud of mist consumed. New Talent: Way of the Serpent – Soothing Mist may be channeled while moving, but movement speed is reduced by 40% while channeling. Vivify healing increased by 15% and Renewing Mist’s healing is increased by 30%. Choice node with Way of the Crane. Tear of Morning has been redesigned – Your Invigorating Mist/Sheilun’s Gift healing is increased by 20% and your Enveloping Mist also heals allies with Renewing Mist for 8% of its healing. The duration of Enveloping Mist is increased by 4 seconds while you have a celestial summoned. Uplifted Spirits has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Revival by 30 seconds and increases its healing by 15%. Sheilun’s Gift has been updated – Overrides Vivify when learned. Healing increased by 25% and mana cost now matches Vivify. Sheilun’s Gift can be cast without any clouds present and can be cast during Soothing Mist. Functions with all talents that interact with Vivify. Renewing Mist is now learned automatically when specializing as Mistweaver. Vivify primary healing increased by 60% and no longer reduces its healing beyond 5 targets. Developers’ notes: We are looking to carve unique niches for Vivify and Sheilun’s Gift based on group size. Vivify now tracks the amount of active Renewing Mists you have active on its action bar bind. Chi Harmony now increases healing by 25% (was 50%). Lotus Infusion now increases healing by 6% (was 10%). Enveloping Mist’s heal over time effect has been increased by 60%, but its healing increase has been decreased to 10% (was 30%). Awakened Jadefire has been renamed to Way of the Crane and is now a passive effect that does not require to be within Jadefire Stomp. Soothing Mist now follows the target of your Enveloping Mist and Vivify/Sheilun’s Gift by default. Invigorating Mist now also increases the healing of Sheilun’s Gift by 75% on its primary target. Thunder Focus Tea can no longer be used on Expel Harm or Vivify. Mana Tea’s cost reduction functionality has been removed, but its mana return has been increased by 25%. Jadefire Teachings is now always active and no longer lasts 15 seconds. Celestial Harmony no longer causes you to cast Enveloping Breath but causes your next 2 Enveloping Mists to be instant cast after invoking Yu’lon and you to instant gain 4 stacks of Teaching of the Monastery after invoking Chi-Ji. Invoke Chi-Ji, the Red Crane now always causes Enveloping Mist to be instant cast and cost 20% less mana. Developers’ notes: We are simplifying the preparation for Invoking Chi-Ji and removing the stack management gameplay to streamline the experience while within its effect. Tea of Serenity now grants a stack of Enveloping Mist or Renewing Mist. Tea of Plenty now grants a stack of Enveloping Mist or Rising Sun Kick. Mending Proliferation’s activation chance has been increased to 100% (was 50%). Jade Empowerment is now on a choice node with Mending Proliferation. Unison and Dance of Chi-Ji are no longer on a choice node. The following talents have been removed: Invoker’s Delight Jadefire Stomp Peer into Peace Shaohao’s Lessons Windwalker Developers’ notes: Windwalker Monk’s Midnight updates primarily focus on removing conditional modifiers and making sure the base damage of spells feels impactful. Critical strikes will be the main way their damage changes values and otherwise each spell will remain largely consistent between in and out of cooldowns. Our goal is that this will reduce the rotational overhead and allow more focus on procs, resource management, and Mastery: Combo Strikes to drive gameplay. Apex Talents: Tigereye Brew While in combat, you gain Tigereye Brew every 8 seconds, causing your critical strike chance to be increased by 2% during your next Weapons of Order, stacking up to 20 times. Generates quickly up to 10 stacks while out of combat. Your critical strike damage is increased by 8/15%. You have a chance equal to your critical strike to increase the damage of your current Fists of Fury by 15% each time it deals damage. New Talent: Airborne Rhythm – Slicing Winds now generates 2 Chi when cast. New Talent: Hurricane’s Vault – Slicing Winds now costs 2 Chi to cast, but its damage is increased by 100%. New Talent: Sharp Reflexes – Blackout Kick reduces the cooldown of Rising Sun Kick and Fists of Fury by 1 second. No longer a passive ability. New Talent: Crashing Fists – The duration of Fists of Fury is increased by 1 second. New Talent: Combo Breaker – You have a 8% chance when you Tiger Palm to cause your next Blackout Kick to cost no Chi within 15 seconds. No longer a passive ability. New Talent: Weapons of Order – Chi costs are reduced by 1, and Blackout Kick reduces the cooldown of affected abilities by an additional 1 second. Activating Weapons of Order resets the remaining cooldown on Rising Sun Kick and grants 2 Chi. New Talent: Harmonic Combo – Fists of Fury’s Chi cost is reduced by 1, but its damage is reduced by 10%. New Talent: Skyfire Heel – Rising Sun Kick’s critical strike chance is increased by 4% for each nearby enemy, up to 5 enemies. 10% of Rising Sun Kick’s damage splashes onto nearby enemies. Damage is reduced beyond 5 targets. New Talent: Cyclone’s Drift – You gain 10% more Haste from all sources. New Talent: Echo Technique – Casting Strike of the Windlord and Whirling Dragon Punch grants Blackout Kick!. New Talent: Obsidian Spiral – During Weapons of Order, Blackout Kick generates 1 Chi. New Talent: Stormspirit Strikes – Casting Rising Sun Kick summons a Storm Spirit to focus a secondary target for 20 seconds, which will mimic your Blackout Kicks, Tiger palms, and Rising Sun Kicks that do not also strike the target for 15% of normal damage. New Talent: Rushing Wind Kick – After consuming Blackout Kick!, Rising Sun Kick has a 40% chance to become Rushing Wind Kick. Dual Threat has been redesigned – Now has a 30% chance to kick your target and damage increased by 300%, but no longer increases damage by 5% for 5 seconds when activated. Drinking Horn Cover has been redesigned – Now increases the duration of Weapons of Order by 5 seconds. Spiritual Focus has been redesigned – Now decreases the cooldown of Weapons of Order by 20 seconds. Xuen’s Battlegear has been redesigned – Now increases the critical strike rate of Rising Sun Kick by 20% and decreases the cooldown of Fists of Fury by 4 seconds when Rising Sun Kick critically strikes. Meridian Strikes has been redesigned – Now decreases the cooldown of Touch of Death by 45 seconds and increases Touch of Death’s damage by 15%. Spinning Crane Kick damage increased 80%. Fists of Fury damage increased 30%. Rising Sun Kick damage increased 30%. Touch of the Tiger now increases the damage of Tiger Palm by 15% (was 40%). Crane Vortex now increases the damage of Spinning Crane Kick by 15% (was 30%). Dance of Chi-Ji no longer increases the damage of Spinning Crane Kick. Jadefire Fists now triggers after every Fists of Fury cast. Thunderfist, Revolving Whirl, Rushing Jade Wind, and Knowledge of the Broken Temple now triggers from both Whirling Dragon Punch and Strike of the Windlord. Communion of Wind now reduces the cooldown of Strike of the Windlord and Whirling Dragon Punch by 5 seconds and increases their damage by 20%. Whirling Dragon Punch cooldown is now 35 seconds and no longer scales with Haste. Dance of Chi-Ji no longer increases the damage of Spinning Crane Kick. Memory of the Monastery no longer increases Haste and instead increases the damage of Tiger Palm. Mastery: Combo Strikes now displays a tracking buff after each cast that displays your previously cast spell. Strike of the Windlord is now on a choice node with Whirling Dragon Punch. Ferociousness and Hardened Soles are now 2-point talents. Flurry of Xuen is no longer on a choice node with Hit Combo. Combat Assistant’s rotation has been updated. The following talents have been removed: Acclamation Courageous Impulse Fury of Xuen Gale Force Invoker’s Delight Jadefire Stomp Jadefire Harmony Last Emperor’s Capacitor Martial Mixture Ordered Elements Storm, Earth, and Fire Transfer the Power

PALADIN Hero Talents Herald of the Sun New Talent: Walk Into Light – You have a 100% chance to gain Blessing of An’she and generate 2 Holy Power after casting Avenging Wrath. New Talent: Endless Gleam – Dawnlight’s duration is increased by 0.5 seconds when it heals an ally with full health. Dawnlight’s duration is increased 0.3 seconds whenever struck by Divine Storm or Templar’s Verdict. New Talent: Born in Sunlight – Dawnlight’s critical strike chance is increased by 15% during Avenging Wrath. Blessing of An’she may now accumulate 2 charges and now increases the damage or healing of your next Holy Shock or Judgment by 50% (was 200%). Templar New Talent: Seal of the Templar Protection: Judgment damage increased by 30%. Retribution: Templar’s Verdict damage increased by 15%. New Talent: Divine Hammer – Divine Toll summons Divine Hammers that spin around you for 8 seconds. Now a passive ability (was a Retribution talent). New Talent: Light’s Judicator – Empyrean Hammer deals 20% increased critical strike damage and its critical strikes have a 50% chance to grant an additional stack of Light’s Deliverence. New Talent: Divine Exaction – Divine Toll casts 2 additional times on your target at 150% effectiveness. Endless Wrath has been updated – Empyrean Hammer has a 10% increased chance to critically strike. Wrathful Descent now deals 50% of the damage to nearby enemies when it critically strikes (was 100%). Sanctification now increases the damage of Empyrean Hammer by 5% per stack (was 10%). Class New Talent: Brought to Light – Killing an enemy that yields experience or honor causes you to explode with holy energy, healing up to 5 nearby allies and yourself, split evenly among them. New Talent: Fear No Evil – Fear duration on you reduced by 20%. This effect is increased to 60% during Avenging Wrath. Holy Ritual has been redesigned – No longer functions with Blessing of Freedom, no longer triggers when a blessing fades, but healing increased by 2000%. Vengeful Wrath has been redesigned – Hammer of Wrath deals up to 25/50% additional damage based on its target’s health. Lower health targets receive more damage. Blessing of Dusk has been redesigned – Damage taken reduced by up to 10%, increasing as your health decreases. Blessing of Dawn has been redesigned – While you are above 85% health, 5% of all damage taken by allies within 20 yards is redirected to you, up to a maximum of 5% of your health every 5 seconds. Shield of Vengeance has been updated – Retribution only talent: Divine Protection reduces damage taken by an additional 10% and casts Shield of Vengeance. Shield of Vengeance remains the same. Moved from the Retribution talent tree. All Holy Power spending ability healing and damage has been increased by 20%. A Just Reward and Obduracy are now 2-point talents. The following talents have been removed: Judgment of Light Of Dusk and Dawn Seal of the Crusader Holy Holy Prism has moved to the Class tree from the Holy tree and is now a choice node with Divine Toll. Cooldown increased to 45 seconds (was 30 seconds). Quickened Invocation now reduces the cooldown of Divine Toll, Holy Prism, Barrier of Faith, or Holy Armaments by 15 seconds. Holy Developers’ notes: Holy Paladin’s updates are focused on removing various inconsequential healing sources and cutting secondary tracking buffs. We are also reducing the amount of mid-range cooldowns they have access to as we felt there were a few too many in that space and making sure Aura Mastery is a satisfying and impactful button press instead. Light of Dawn is also getting an update to its targeting, now being a circular radius around the paladin rather than a frontal cone. Getting the perfect angle for Light of Dawn could sometimes be difficult, and we don’t feel like it matched our combat approachability goals. Apex Talents: Beacon of the Savior While in combat, apply a Beacon of the Savior to the lowest health ally within 30 yards that causes your direct healing on others to also heal that ally for 30% of the amount healed. Beacon of the Savior transfers to the lowest health ally within 30 yards if it heals a target past maximum health. Beacon of the Savior transfers an additional 10%/20% of the amount healed. Every 5 seconds or when Beacon of the Savior transfers to a new injured target, they are granted a small absorb shield that also reduces damage taken by 10% for 15 seconds. New Talent: Ringing of the Heavens – Activating Aura Mastery also casts a Divine Toll at 100% effectiveness. New Talent: Seraphic Barrier – Word of Glory and Light of Dawn grant allies an absorb shield equal to 10% of their healing. New Talent: Call of the Righteous – Avenging Wrath’s cooldown is reduced by 15 seconds/30 seconds, but its duration is reduced by 2.5 seconds/5 seconds. Avenging Crusader’s cooldown is reduced by 7.5 seconds/15 seconds, but its duration is reduced by 1.5 seconds/3 seconds. New Talent: Glistening Radiance – While at maximum health, targets with Beacon of Light generate an absorb shield equal to 5% of their health every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 15%. Liberation has been redesigned – Word of Glory and Light of Dawn have a chance equal to your haste to convert 20% of their healing into damage onto a nearby enemy. Saved by the Light has been redesigned and no longer triggers a visual – When an ally with your Beacon of Light is damaged, they absorb damage, increasing by up to 300% based on their current health. Lower health allies are shielded for more. Tyr’s Deliverance has been redesigned – Now triggers after activating Avenging Wrath. Choice node with Hand of Divinity. Hand of Divinity has been redesigned – Now triggers after activating Avenging Wrath. Choice node with Tyr’s Deliverance. Inflorescence of the Sunwell has been redesigned – Infusion of Light has 1 additional charge. Veneration has been redesigned – Now provides an absorb shield and no longer resets the cooldown of Hammer of Wrath on Judgment critical strikes. Breaking Dawn has been redesigned – Now increases the radius of Light of Dawn by 5/10 yards and increases its healing by 5/10%. Tower of Radiance is now learned at level 10 (was a talent). Infusion of Light is now a talent (was learned at level 23) and increases the healing of Flash of Light and Holy Light by 45% (was 30%) and increases Greater Judgment’s effect by 250% (was 200%). Divine Toll’s cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 60 seconds). Tirion’s Devotion now reduces Lay on Hands’ cooldown by 50% (was reduced per Holy Power spent). Righteous Judgment now replaces Consecrate. Beacon of Virtue’s duration increased to 9 seconds (was 8 seconds). Light of Dawn now heals in a 15 yard radius around the paladin and reduces its healing beyond 5 targets (was capped at 5). Divine Favor may now trigger from Divine Toll or Holy Armaments. Shining Righteousness now activates with a 20% chance (was after 4 casts). Awakening now activates with a 5% chance (was after 15 casts). Empyrean Legacy now activates from Judgment critical strikes (was 20 second cooldown). Hammer of Wrath now overrides Judgment during Avenging Wrath. Holy Armaments now overrides Holy Prism. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Barrier of Faith (now a PvP talent) Blessing of Seasons Boundless Salvation Merciful Auras Relentless Inquisitor Protection Developers’ notes: We’re addressing some pain points Protection Paladin has been experiencing at the start of combat with competing priorities and abilities clashing. Protection Paladins were subject to significant pressure and tension between defensive abilities, Holy Power generation, generating and maintaining threat, and an immediate need to place Consecration. We are also aiming to streamline by paring back on the number of layers of short-duration or low-impact defensive abilities in order to concentrate power into fewer moving parts. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Undying Embers – You are healed for 100% of the damage dealt by Refining Fire. New Talent: Searing Sunlight – Casting Avenger’s Shield causes Consecration to deal damage or healing again immediately at 100% effectiveness. New Talent: Sweeping Verdict – Judgment chains to 2 additional targets. Replaces Moment of Glory. New Talent: Empyrean Authority – Guardian of Ancient Kings has 1 additional charge. Replaces Eye of Tyr. New Talent: Valiant Crusade – While out of combat, Divine Steed grants Shield of the Righteous for its duration and an additional 2 seconds after it fades. New Talent: Vision of Sanctity – Consecration deals 100% increased damage when it strikes a single target. New Talent: Solace – Consecration heals you for 100% of the damage it deals. Sanctuary has been updated – While in your Consecration and for 4 seconds after leaving it, your damage taken is reduced by 5%. Replaces Bastion of Light. Resolute Defender has been updated – Ardent Defender lasts for an additional 2 seconds. Righteous Protector has been updated – Avenging Wrath and Guardian of Ancient Kings have 50% reduced cooldown and 40% reduced duration. Templar has been updated – Eye of Tyr replaced with Divine Toll. Light’s Guidance has been updated – Hammer of Light is now activated by and replaces Divine Toll. Refining Fire has been updated – Enemies struck by Avenger’s Shield burn with holy fire, suffering 20% additional Radiant damage over time. Now located in row 4. Mastery: Divine Bulwark: Increases your chance to block melee attacks by Mastery%, and your chance to block spells and harmful periodic effects by 2x Mastery%. Word of Glory mana cost increased by 100%. Now refunds 100% of the mana spent when cast on yourself. Undisputed Ruling updated: No longer grants Holy Power. Consecration in Flame is now a 2-point talent. Sacrosanct Crusade now references and is activated by Divine Toll. Light’s Deliverance now references Divine Toll. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Barricade of Faith Bastion of Light Eye of Tyr Faith in the Light Holy Shield Improved Holy Shield Inmost Light Moment of Glory Retribution Developers’ notes: As we head into Midnight, we’re taking a close look at a couple of things such as how Retribution Paladin generates Holy Power, the amount of spells needed to cast for setup, the Hero Talent balance and the design of the third gate in the spec tree.

Currently, we feel the choices in the 3rd gate are too limiting, forcing players to pick between single-target and AoE effectiveness with little flexibility. To address this, we’re redesigning some abilities while removing some others. The most impactful change here happening with Execution Sentence and Final Reckoning. In Midnight, we’ve decided to combine these two abilities into one powerful ability that is useful both in AoE and in single target situations.

For Holy Power generation, we’re looking into the amount of passive over time effects. A key focus here is Crusading Strikes. While it has served Retribution very well in some areas, over time it has become an invisible, passive Holy Power generator that’s difficult to track and lacks meaningful interaction. We’re shifting emphasis toward Templar Strikes. Another important change will be coming to Divine Resonance, with the aim of giving players more agency and clarity in their Holy Power generation.

Going back to the amount of spell casts, one change we would like to address is Divine Hammer. We know many enjoyed its interactions with the Templar Hero Talents. But on the other hand, many found it stressful to manage on top of other abilities such as Execution Sentence. In Midnight, with approachability in mind, we decided to find a different place for Divine Hammer inside the Templar Hero Talent tree as a key AoE component. This change will allow us to be more flexible with the tuning of Empyrean Hammers and Hammer of Light and find a healthier balance between Herald of the Sun and Templar Hero talent trees.

We’re also exploring ways to make Art of War and Righteous Cause feel more impactful and distinct, while shifting more power back into Holy Power spenders like Final Verdict and Divine Storm to reinforce their importance in the rotation. Apex Talents: Light Within Art of War or Righteous Cause increases the damage of your next Blade of Justice by 150%. Avenging Wrath grants you Art of War or Righteous Cause. Avenging Wrath further increases the damage of Final Verdict and Divine Storm by 10%/20%. Art of War further empowers Blade of Justice to unleash a wave of Holy energy, dealing Holy damage to its primary target and Holy damage to all other enemies in its path. Execution Sentence has been redesigned – Unleash a heavenly blast around the target, dealing Holy damage to all enemies nearby, and call down a hammer that slowly falls from the sky upon the target. After 10 seconds, target suffers 10% of the Holy damage you dealt to all targets affected by the initial blast during that time. Now a 1 minute cooldown. Divine Resonance has been updated – Divine Toll causes your next 3 Judgments to cast again at 100% effectiveness. Templar Strikes has been updated – Crusader Strike loses a charge but now strikes twice. Templar Strike slashes an enemy for Radiant damage and gets followed up by Templar Slash that deals Radiant damage. Templar Slash always critically strikes. Boundless Judgment no longer causes Judgment to generate an additional Holy Power. Divine Wrath is now a 2-point talent, that increases the duration of Avenging Wrath by 2 seconds/4 seconds. Moved to the 3rd gate in the talent tree. Radiant Glory no longer has a chance to activate Avenging Wrath for 4 seconds on Holy Power spent and now functions with Divine Wrath. Blades of Light is now a 2-point talent that causes Crusader Strike, Judgment, and Blade of Justice to deal 10/20% increased damage. Judge, Jury and Executioner is now a capstone talent after Execution Sentence that causes your next 2 Holy Power abilities to refund their Holy Power cost after casting Execution Sentence in addition to passively causing Holy Power spending abilities to deal 5% increased damage. Empyrean Legacy now causes Avenging Wrath to empower your next single target Holy Power ability to cast Divine Storm with 25% increased effectiveness. Now a 3rd gate talent after Divine Wrath. Crusade now a passive talent that causes Avenging Wrath to grant 2% Haste, increasing by 2% per Holy Power spent during Avenging Wrath, up to 20%. Now a capstone talent after Empyrean Legacy. Holy Flames no longer increases Divine Storm damage, no longer causes Divine Storm to spread Expurgation, and is no longer in a choice node against Blade of Vengeance. Art of War now causes auto attacks to have a 15% chance to reset Blade of Justice cooldown (was 20%), critical strikes increase the chance by 15% (was 10%). Rush of Light causes critical strikes from Holy Power generating abilities to grant 5% Haste for 10 seconds. Final Verdict secondary effect has been updated – Now has a 15% chance to reset the cooldown of Judgment. Templar’s Verdict damage increased by 25%. Divine Storm damage increased by 25%. Blade of Justice damage reduced by 50%. The following talents have been removed: Aegis of Protection Crusading Strikes Divine Arbiter Divine Auxiliary Divine Hammer (moved to the Templar hero talent tree) Executioner’s Will Final Reckoning Guided Prayer (moved to the class talent tree) Inquisitor’s Ire Justicar’s Vengeance Light’s Celerity Searing Light Shield of Vengeance (moved to the class talent tree) Vanguard’s Momentum

PRIEST Hero Talents Archon Halo now has a 40 yard range and moved to the keystone node of the tree. Empowered Surges now increases the healing of Flash Heals affected by Surge of Light by 15% (was 30%). Power Surge no longer increases the radius of Halo. Concentrated Infusion has been removed. Holy New Talent: Archon – Ascendant Prayers: Surge of Light can now be consumed by Prayer of Healing in addition to Flash Heal. Oracle New Talent: Piety – 20% of overhealing done is redistributed to up to 4 nearby injured allies. Discipline New Talent: Guiding Light – Penance gains an additional charge. New Talent: Prompt Prognosis – The first bolt of each Penance cast damages or heals for 200% more. Waste No Time has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Power Word: Shield by 1.5 seconds. Holy New Talent: Guiding Light – Prayer of Mending gains an additional charge. New Talent: Prompt Prognosis – Casting Prayer of Mending heals your target immediately. Waste No Time has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Prayer of Mending by 1.5 seconds. The following talents have been removed: Clairvoyance Fatebender Miraculous Recovery Perfect Vision Premonition Class New Talent: Focused Power – Increases the damage of your spells by 3%. New Talent: Everlasting Light – Surge of Light occurs up to 50% more often based on your remaining mana. New Talent: Twin Disciplines – Increases the damage and healing of your Holy and Shadow spells by 2%. New Talent: Painful Invocation – Increases the damage of Shadow Word: Pain and Holy Fire by 10%. New Talent: Mindpierce – Increases the damage of Mind Flay and Smite by 15%. New Talent: Strength of Soul – Increases your Stamina by 4%. New Talent: Spiritual Guidance – Increases your Intellect by 3%. New Talent: Dark Enlightenment – Increases your Haste by 3%. New Talent: False Autonomy – Increases the duration of Mind Control and Dominate Mind against enemy creatures by 15 seconds. New Talent: Lightburst – Increases the damage of Holy Nova by 200%, its healing by 300%, and its cooldown by 30 seconds. Void Tendrils has been redesigned – Roots enemies for 4 seconds when Psychic Scream ends. Mind Blast moved to the class tree (was learned at level 5). For Holy, this talent node is altered to Holy Fire. Psychic Scream moved to the class tree (was learned at level 7). Desperate Prayer moved to the class tree (was learned at level 8). Fade moved to the talent tree (was learned at level 9). Sheer Terror now increases the damage required to break Psychic Scream by 25% (was 75%). Psychic Scream cooldown is now 40 seconds (was 45 seconds). Psychic Voice now reduces the cooldown of Psychic Scream by 10 seconds (was 15 seconds). Light’s Inspiration is now a 1-point talent that increases the maximum health granted by Desperate Prayer by 10%. Binding Heals and Angel’s Mercy are now on separate nodes. The following talents have been removed: Apathy Cauterizing Shadows Death and Madness (moved to the Shadow talent tree) Divine Star Essence Devourer From Darkness Comes Light Halo (moved to the Archon hero talent tree) Manipulation Power Word: Life Prayer of Mending (now Holy only and learned at level 11) Renew Rhapsody San’layn Shadowfiend (moved to the Shadow talent tree) Throes of Pain Vampiric Embrace (now Shadow only and learned at level 25) Void Shield Void Shift Word of the Pious Discipline Developers’ notes: The primary aim of these changes is to consolidate and remove cooldowns and damage/healing modifiers to make base spell casts feel strong. With removing Schism, Shadow Covenant, and several supporting talents, we can focus on Mind Blast, Penance, and Shadow Word: Pain dealing solid consistent damage, so you can access chunky burst healing on a more consistent cadence. Evangelism has also been redesigned as a way to quickly apply Atonements to allies in raids, providing a much snappier way to ramp up your area of effect healing. The result should be a smoother gameplay experience that requires a little less planning and aura tracking, but still retains depth. Apex Talents: Master the Darkness Penance has a high chance to upgrade Power Word: Shield into Void Shield, causing it to absorb additional damage and apply to 3 nearby allies. Shadow damage and Atonement healing increased by 5%/10%. Void Shield reflects 50% of damage taken to enemies, causing Atonement healing. New Talent: Shadow Tap – Mind Blast deals 150% more damage, but costs 40% more mana. New Talent: Holy Ray – Each successive Penance bolt during a single channel deals 5% increased damage or healing. Originally placed where Revel in Darkness was. New Talent: Shadow Mend – Shadow Word: Pain damage has a chance to upgrade your next Flash Heal to Shadow Mend, which heals an ally for 1100% spell power, but at a price. New Talent: Greater Smite – Casting Smite increases the casting speed and damage of your next Smite by 20%, stacking 2 times. Lasts 2 seconds. New Talent: Inner Light and Shadow (was a PvP talent) – Inner Light: Healing spells cost 10% less mana. Inner Shadow: Spell damage and Atonement healing increased by 10%. Activate to swap from one effect to the other, incurring a 6 second cooldown. Evangelism has been redesigned – Immediately Power Word: Radiance your target at 200% effectiveness, and cause Power Word: Radiance to have no cooldown and 40% reduced mana cost for 10 seconds. Purge the Wicked has been redesigned – Increases Holy damage by 15% and has been moved to where Encroaching Shadows was. Shadowfiend has been moved in place of Void Summoner (was in the class tree). Dark Indulgence now increases Mind Blast damage by 20% (was reduces the mana cost of Mind Blast). Developers’ notes: We would like Atonement healing to scale down smoothly when healing a lot of allies at once, rather than being increased by 125% outside of raid environments. This allows Atonement healing to be more impactful when healing a lower number of targets, even in raid environments. Note that the amount of total healing should still be increased for each additional Atonement target, so you never feel punished for spreading Atonements. Atonement now heals all targets for 60% of damage done (was 28%). Atonement healing is now reduced when healing more than 5 allies. Full health allies are discounted when calculating Atonement’s healing. All damage increased by 20%. Sanctuary absorption increased by 80%. Mind Blast damage increased by 40%. Shadow Word: Pain damage increased by 30%. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Luminous Barrier Malicious Intent Overloaded with Light Schism Shadow Covenant Sins of the Many Twilight Equilibrium Twilight Corruption Void Summoner Holy Developers’ notes: In Midnight, we are removing a few medium cooldown spells and tracking aura from Holy and increasing the power of existing spells to improve consistent healing. We’re aiming for individual spell casts to feel powerful even outside of cooldowns.

We are also removing some longstanding casted spells, Renew and Heal. Renew is now only triggered through talents like Benediction and Lasting Words. It hasn’t been an ability that is a priority cast outside of talents like Empowered Renew, so we felt it was a good time to depart with the casted version. We are adding talents for mana management in cases where mana management is important like in raids and PvP. Outside of a couple talents, it was often more of a rotational decision to use Heal over Flash Heal so we feel this is a good consolidation for the specialization.

We’re redesigning the Oracle tree with the intent to provide a more approachable experience by removing Premonition and replacing it with a second charge of Prayer of Mending and other bonuses to the spell. We want Holy to continue to feel like one of the most approachable healers, so these changes are aimed at accomplishing that.

We’re excited to share a new talent that replaces Holy Word: Sanctify to cause Holy Word: Serenity to also heal nearby allies within 40 yards when cast and causes all Holy Word interactions with Sanctify to apply to Serenity instead. We feel this will be helpful for situations where allies are often spread out or wanting one less ability to manage. Apex Talents: Benediction Prayer of Mending healing has a chance to upgrade your next Flash Heal to Benediction, healing the target for 30% more and causing a Cosmic Ripple. Cosmic Ripple healing increased by 75%/150%. Each pulse of Divine Hymn emits a Cosmic Ripple at 75% effectiveness. During Apotheosis, Flash Heal is upgraded to Benediction. New Talent: Efficient Prayers – Reduces the mana cost of Prayer of Healing by 15%. New Talent: Healing Focus – Reduces the mana cost of Flash Heal by 15%. New Talent: Cosmic Wave – Increases Cosmic Ripple healing by 60%. New Talent: Restored Hope – Your healing critical strikes are 230% effective instead of the usual 200%. New Talent: Uplifting Words – Increases the critical strike chance of your Holy Word: Serenity and Holy Word: Sanctify by 10%. New Talent: Angelic Touch – Your healing spells critically strike for 220% of healing done instead of the usual 200%. New Talent: Radiant Plea – Increases Prayer of Mending healing by 15%. New Talent: Ultimate Serenity – Increases the healing done by Holy Word: Serenity by 10% and causes it to heal 4 nearby injured allies within 40 yards for 15% of its healing done. Replaces Holy Word: Sanctify. Talents that affect Holy Word: Sanctify instead affect Holy Word: Serenity. Eternal Sanctity has been redesigned – Increases the duration of Apotheosis by 12 seconds. Mastery: Echo of Light now additionally affects Renew. Mastery value reduced by 5%. Prayer of Mending now replaces Power Word: Shield when learned. Holy Fire now replaces Shadow Word: Pain when learned and is now learned through the class tree (was learned at level 12). Crisis Management now also affects Prayer of Healing. Light in the Darkness now increases the healing of Holy Word: Serenity and Holy Word: Sanctify by 13%/25% (was 20%/40%). Prayer of Healing mana cost increased by 10%. Prayer of Healing’s healing increased by 40%. Flash Heal mana cost increased by 10%. Flash Heal’s healing increased by 10%. Voice of Harmony has been updated to clarify its interaction with Halo. Benediction and Lasting Words now reference Renew in their descriptions. The following talents have been removed: Answered Prayers Divine Word Everlasting Light Heal Holy Mending Lightwell Prayer Circle Symbol of Hope Shadow Developers’ notes: The following changes are focused on simplifying some of the cooldown launch sequence as well as the frequent number of high priority procs in the rotation for Shadow. We are also updating the fantasy and visuals of their core spells to create a consistent theme of using the power of the Old Gods to haunt your enemies. Apex Talents: Void Apparitions When an effect from an Idol is activated, conjure Shadowy Apparitions. Shadowy Apparitions have a 15%/30% chance to spawn as Void Apparitions that release a Void Bolt at their target and deal 50% increased damage. Tentacle Slam has a 100% chance to activate an effect from one of your Idols. New Talent: Improved Voidform – Causes Voidform to generate 60 Insanity and increases your spell damage by an additional 5%. Void Eruption renamed to Voidform to reduce confusion between the ability name and active effect. Tooltip updated to explain that it increases your spell damage by 10% for 20 seconds. Voidform no longer resets Mind Blast charges when cast. Devouring Plague renamed to Shadow Word: Madness and has been redesigned – A word of madness haunts the target’s mind, dealing Shadow damage instantly plus additional high Shadow damage over 6 seconds and conjuring a Shadowy Apparition that floats towards your target. Costs 50 Insanity. Shadow Crash renamed to Tentacle Slam and has been redesigned – Tentacle Slam summons a massive shadowy appendage to slam the ground, dealing damage and applying Vampiric Touch to up to 6 targets to all enemies between you and the target, as well as 8 yards around your target. Max 2 charges, 15 seconds recharge. Surge of Insanity has been redesigned – Now increases Mind Flay’s damage by 60% and Insanity generation by 30%. Ancient Madness has been redesigned – Now causes Shadow Word: Madness to extend Voidform by 2.5 seconds. Dispersion is now learned at level 13 (was 16). Vampiric Embrace is now learned at level 25 (was a class talent). Silence now has a 30 second cooldown (was 45 seconds) and is learned at level 26 (was a talent). Shadowfiend is now located in the Shadow talent tree (was a class talent). Death and Madness is now located in the Shadow talent tree (was a class talent). Shadowy Apparitions damage increased by 100% and no longer triggers from Mind Blast or Void Bolt. Spectral Horrors is now a 1-point talent that increases the damage of Shadowy Apparitions by 100% against targets affected by Shadow Word: Madness. Maddening Touch is now a 1-point talent that increases Vampiric Touch damage by 20% and gives it a chance to generate 1 Insanity each time it deals damage. Insidious Ire now also affects Mind Flay. Void Volley is now the replacement spell during Voidform instead of Void Bolt. Phantasmal Pathogen renamed to Spectral Horrors and its icon has been updated. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Dark Ascension Last Word Psychic Horror Void Torrent



ROGUE Hero Talents Deathstalker New Talent: Unshakeable Drive – When you consume a stack of Deathstalker’s Mark, increase the damage of your next Ambush or Mutilate/Gloomblade/Backstab or Shadowstrike by 50%. Deathstalker’s Mark has been updated – Garrote/Shadowstrike applies 3 stacks of Deathstalker’s Mark to your target, unless Deathstalker’s Mark or Darkest Night are already active. When you spend 5 or more combo points on attacks against a Marked target you consume an application of Deathstalker’s Mark, dealing 120% Plague damage. Deathstalker’s Mark is now removed with no effect if the target stops being attackable, such as if it is Mind Controlled. Darkest Night has been updated – When you consume the final Deathstalker’s Mark from a target or your marked target dies, gain 40 Energy and your next Envenom cast with 5 or more combo points is guaranteed to critically strike, deals 60% increased damage, and applies 3 stacks of Deathstalker’s Mark to the target. Garrote does not apply Deathstalker’s Mark while you have Darkest Night. Developers’ notes: The goals for these changes to Deathstalker’s Mark are to make it more forgiving to apply and to clarify the cycle of Deathstalker’s Mark and Darkest Night. Assassination no longer needs to be in Stealth to apply Deathstalker’s Mark, but a new Deathstalker’s Mark cannot be applied while one is already active. It’s also easier to activate Darkest Night - it now requires you to spend 5 combo points instead of the maximum. It can still be rewarding to save up to max since that finisher hits hard! Clear the Witnesses has been updated – Fan of Knives/Shuriken Storm damage increased by 50%. Corrupt the Blood has been updated – Rupture damage increased by 10%. Bait and Switch now causes Evasion to reduce magical damage taken by 15% (was 20%). Assassination Symbolic Victory has been updated – Kingsbane additionally increases the damage of your next two Envenoms by 18%. Fatebound Developers’ notes: Midnight’s changes to Fatebound are intended to make its benefits more reliable in different types of content. Fateful Ending’s “all or nothing” benefit that ended at the end of combat has been replaced. Several Fatebound talents didn’t scale well against multiple targets or trigger effects like Caustic Spatter. Those have been updated with new designs with more universal value. New Talent: Lucky Coin – Every 7 coin flips, keep a lucky coin that bends you towards your fate for 15 seconds. Your Agility is increased by 4%, the damage and bonuses of Fatebound Coins are increased by 50%, and coin flips are 15% more likely to match the same face as the last flip. Coin flips do not count toward finding a lucky coin while you have a lucky coin. New Talent: Overflowing Purse – Envenom/Dispatch has a 15%/4% chance to flip 3 Fatebound Coins. New Talent: Rush to the Inevitable – Gain 5 Energy/3 Energy every time you flip a Fatebound Coin. Gain 10 Energy for Coins that land on their edge. Manaforge Omega 4-set bonus updated – Lucky Coins cause Adrenaline Rush/Deathmark and Ghostly Strike/Kingsbane to cool down 100% faster. Chosen’s Revelry has been updated – Flipping a Fatebound Coin restores health. Tempted Fate has been updated – You have a 30% chance to absorb 10% of any damage taken. Delivered Doom has been updated – Envenom/Dispatch or Between the Eyes deal 5% more damage when they consume 5 or more combo points. Fate Intertwined has been updated – Caustic Spatter/Blade Flurry causes an additional 10% of Nature/10% of attack damage dealt to be dealt to nearby enemies. Mean Streak’s description is updated to clarify that it works on any cast of Envenom or Dispatch. Positions of Edge Case and Fate Intertwined swapped positions on the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Double Jeopardy Fateful Ending Inevitable End Trickster Coup de Grace has been updated – After 4 strikes with Unseen Blade, your next Dispatch/Eviscerate will be performed as a Coup de Grace, functioning as if it had consumed 5 additional combo points, and granting you 5 stacks of Flawless Form. Class New Talent: Cold Blooded Killer (Passive) – Critically striking with an attack that generates combo points has a 20% chance to increase the critical strike chance of your next finishing move by 100%. New Talent: Swift Slasher – Slice and Dice grants additional attack speed equal to 100% of your Haste. Alacrity has been redesigned – Haste increased by 1.5/3.0%. Cheap Shot now has a 12 second cooldown. Supercharger now triggers upon activating Kingsbane as the Assassination specialization (was Shiv). Supercharger now triggers upon activating Adrenaline Rush as the Outlaw specialization (was Roll the Bones). Supercharger now triggers upon activating Shadow Dance as the Subtlety specialization (was Symbols of Death). Airborne Irritant no longer causes Blind to affect additional enemies. Now reduces cooldown by 80% (was 50%) and duration by 80% (was 70%). The following talents have been removed: Acrobatic Strikes (moved to the Outlaw talent tree) Cold Blood Subtlety Subterfuge duration reduced to 2 seconds/4 seconds. Assassination Developers’ notes: Assassination has seen numerous changes in Midnight to focus it on its core damage-over-time maintenance and Energy management gameplay. We’ve removed a number of special case ability uses from its rotation, such as applying Caustic Spatter with Mutilate, and reduced the number of abilities used in its cooldown windows. We’ve updated its AOE gameplay to remove the need to enter stealth to apply bleeds to multiple targets - you now periodically re-apply Garrote and Rupture and use the new Crimson Tempest to spread them to nearby enemies. There have been multiple updates to its Hero Talents as well to make them play well within Assassination’s rotation. We’ve also added an element of Energy management and timing. Assassination Rogues are deliberate fighters, and choosing when to spend Energy is an important part of their gameplay. There are strong new rewards for maintaining unbroken strings of Envenoms, so you’ll want to bank Energy then stretch every Envenom to its limit to keep the pressure on your targets. Apex Talents: Implacable Nothing will save your target from you. Envenom damage increased by 10%. When your Envenom bonus expires, gain 40% increased Energy generation for 5 seconds. Gain an additional 15% increased Energy generation for each Envenom you used while Envenom’s bonus was active, up to 100% total. Nature and Bleed damage increased by 10%/20%. After striking with Kingsbane, rapidly strike that target 5 times over 1.5 seconds for Physical and Nature damage. Each strike applies the Lethal Poisons on your weapons and generates a combo point. New Talent: Motivated Murderer – Your Energy regeneration is increased by 30%. New Talent: Canny Strikes – Increases Critical Strike chance by 2%. New Talent: Razor Wire – Garrote lasts 4 seconds longer. New Talent: Finish the Job – All damage you deal is increased by 10% while Deathmark is active. New Talent: Secondary Poisoning – When you apply a Weapon Poison with a single-target attack, you have a 50% chance to strike a nearby enemy for physical damage and apply the same Weapon Poison to them. New Talent: Avulsion – Rupture damage increased by 20%. New Talent: Regicide’s Reward – When Kingsbane ends, gain 2% Haste for every 5 stacks of increased Kingsbane damage that you had, decreasing by 2% every 2 seconds. New Talent: Inspiring Strike – Applying Envenom while Envenom is already active increases all damage you deal by 5% and increases poison application chance. New Talent: Poisoner’s Drive – Applying Envenom while Envenom is already active restores 1 combo point. New Talent: Deadly Momentum – Finishing moves have a 3% chance per combo point spent to increase your critical strike chance by 6% for 6 seconds. Venomous Wounds has been updated – Restores 4 Energy each time Garrote or Rupture deal damage (was 8), with reduced Energy gain for bleeds beyond the first. Energy restored when a target afflicted by Rupture dies is significantly reduced. Deathmark has been updated – Deals Bleed damage and restores 80 Energy over 16 seconds. Damage dealt by Garrote, Rupture, and Lethal Poisons is increased by 100%. Each time you apply a lethal poison to the target, apply it twice. Crimson Tempest has been updated – Deals damage to all enemies within 10 yards, reduced beyond 5 targets. Copies the longest Garrote and Rip onto up to 2 other enemies. Awards 1 combo point. Caustic Spatter has been updated – Now applied by Envenom or Kingsbane instead of Mutilate or Ambush, and no longer requires Lethal Poison and Rupture to be active. Rapid Injection has been updated – Now a 2-point talent that increases Envenom damage while active by 15/30% (was 10%). Flying Daggers has been updated – Increases Fan of Knives damage by 20% (was 15%) and an additional 10% when striking 5+ targets (was 15%). Fatal Concoction has been updated – Now a 2-point talent that increases weapon poison damage by 15/30% (was 10%). Poison Bomb has been updated – Now a 1-point talent with a 5% chance to activate per combo point spent (was 4/8%). Supercharger has been updated – Kingsbane supercharges 2/4 combo points. Envenom’s self-buff no longer extends the duration when reapplied. Thrown Precision now increases Fan of Knives critical strike chance by 5% (was 10%). Fan of Knives range reduced to 8 yards (was 10). Path of Blood now increases maximum Energy by 50 (was 100). Sudden Demise now increases Bleed damage by 10% (was 15%). Motivated Murderer now increases Energy regeneration by 30% (was 40%). Zoldyck Recipe now affects Nature damage dealt by Deathstalker’s Mark, Hunt Them Down, and Fatebound Coin: Tails. Mastery: Potent Assassin, Zoldyck Recipe, Lethal Dose, and Venomous Wounds descriptions updated for clarity. Multiple auras (e.g., weapon poisons) flagged to not appear on enemy nameplates by default. The talent tree layout has been updated and several talents have changed positions. The following talents have been removed: Arterial Precision Indiscriminate Carnage Lightweight Shiv Master Assassin Sanguine Blades Serrated Bone Spikes Tiny Toxic Blade Twist the Knife Vicious Venoms Outlaw Developers’ notes: Outlaw before Midnight could be a very demanding spec to play. The factors involved in when to cast Roll the Bones could be complex, performance relied on a lot on how long you could keep Adrenaline Rush going, and its shortened global cooldown could result in a high rate of actions per minute. In Midnight, we intend for Outlaw to be a very approachable rogue spec while still embodying its fantasy of a tricky, resourceful, sometimes underhanded fighter that is willing to roll the dice and take a chance. Roll the Bones now grants a single bonus of varying power, Outlaw no longer uses Vanish offensively, and Adrenaline Rush has a consistent duration but provides a bigger boost while active. Outlaw gameplay is based around building and spending combo points and managing your Energy, with several random bonuses that can trigger and change up your rotation. Crackshot has been removed, but talents enable Between the Eyes to reset its own cooldown and stack its bonus multiple times. We hope you enjoy taking up your blades and pistol and living the life of an Outlaw! Apex Talents: Gravedigger Between the Eyes has a 45% chance to apply 2 stacks of its bonus to your damage dealt. When you spend 5 or more combo points on Dispatch, immediately strike your target with an underhanded Scoundrel Strike for Physical damage. When you Dispatch you have a 12% chance per combo point spent to hide a bullet up your sleeve. When you’ve hidden 6 bullets, your next Between the Eyes consumes them and is free, deals damage as if you spent 6 combo points, and immediately resets its own cooldown. New Talent: Expert Duelist – Between the Eyes increases your damage dealt by an additional 2%. New Talent: Deadly Pursuit – After spending 15 combo points, if you spend no combo points for 5 seconds, abilities affected by Restless Blades will cool down 200% faster for 5 seconds or until you spend a combo point. Developers’ notes: Losing uptime as an Outlaw Rogue can be extra punishing since you lose cooldown reduction from Restless Blades when not fighting. This talent offsets that penalty, continuing the value of Restless Blades if you pause attacking. It is positioned so you can choose it over other utility if you choose. New Talent: Flickering Steel – Sinister Strike and Ambush deal 20% increased damage and generate 5 Energy when they grant you Opportunity. New Talent: Find an Opening – Your chance to Sinister Strike to strike twice and grant Opportunity is increased by 10%. New Talent: Heightened Rush – Adrenaline Rush’s duration is increased by 3 seconds. New Talent: Menacing Rush – Adrenaline Rush increases the damage of your combo point generating abilities and finishers by 15%. New Talent: Zero In – Your auto-attack critical strikes increase the damage and critical strike chance of your next Between the Eyes by 3%, stacking up to 20 times. New Talent: Grand Melee – Blade Flurry causes your attacks to hit nearby enemies for an additional 10% of their normal damage. New Talent: Murder – Your finishing moves deal 10% increased damage. New Talent: Dragon-Bone Dice – The bonuses granted by your Roll the Bones are stronger. Bonuses to chance for Sinister Strike to strike twice are 5% greater. Bonuses to Sinister Strike and Ambush damage are 5% greater. Bonuses to Restless Blades cooldown reduction are 10% greater. Jackpot’s bonus to critical strike chance is 5% greater. New Talent: Fast Action – The cooldown of Between the Eyes is reduced by 5 seconds. Acrobatic Strikes is now a Outlaw talent (was a class talent) – Auto-attacks increase auto-attack damage and movement speed by 1% for 3 seconds, stacking up to 10%. Between the Eyes has been updated – Finishing move that blasts your target with your pistol, dealing Physical damage and increasing your damage dealt by 4%. Multiple instances of this bonus can overlap. Between the Eyes damage increased by 40% and its duration is now 2 + 2 times the number of combo points spent (was 3 times the number of combo points spent). Roll the Bones has been updated – Roll the dice of fate, providing a combat enhancement of random power for 30 seconds. This grants you one of four possible bonuses, each of which grants all the bonuses of previous ranks and adds a new bonus: One of a Kind: Sinister Strike has a 20% increased chance to strike twice and grant Opportunity. Double Trouble: Add Sinister Strike and Ambush generate 1 additional combo points and deal 15% increased damage. Triple Threat: Add Restless Blades cooldown reduction increased by 30%. Jackpot: Add Critical strike chance increased by 10%. Developers’ notes: You may now only have one Roll the Bones bonus active at a time. Maintaining it is extremely important, and different levels change the feel and pacing of your rotation. Opportunity tooltip has been updated – Sinister Strike has a 30% chance (was 35%) to hit an additional time and grant Opportunity. Opportunity: Your next Pistol Shot costs 50% less Energy and deals 100% increased damage. Developers’ notes: This change to Opportunity and to talents like Quick Draw and Fan the Hammer clarifies how Opportunity works, what triggers it, and how many combo points players will receive in different situations. The result is very similar - you get one extra combo point per stack of Opportunity consumed by Pistol Shot - but the effect of each talent should be clearer. Precision Shot has been updated – Between the Eyes and Pistol Shot have a 10 yard increased range and deal 20% increased damage. Quick Draw has been updated – Opportunity increases the damage of Pistol Shot by an additional 20%. Each stack of Opportunity consumed by Pistol Shot generates one Combo Point. Audacity has been updated – Using Pistol Shot with Opportunity has a 35% chance to make your next Ambush usable without Stealth. Chance to trigger this effect matches the chance for your Sinister Strike to grant Opportunity. Summarily Dispatched has been updated – Dispatch deals 3/6% increased damage and costs 3/6 less Energy. This damage bonus is increased by 50% while your damage is enhanced by your Between the Eyes. Fan the Hammer has been updated – When you gain Opportunity, gain 1/2 additional charges. Max 6 charges. Pistol Shot consumes 1/2 extra charges of Opportunity to fire 1/2 additional bullets. These additional shots deal 20% reduced damage. Hidden Opportunity has been updated – Ambush has a chance to grant Opportunity. Chance to trigger this effect is 80% of the chance for Sinister Strike to grant Opportunity. No longer causes Ambush to strike twice. Ace Up Your Sleeve has been updated and is now a 2-point talent – Between the Eyes has a 5% chance per combo point spent to restore 2/4 combo points and reset its own cooldown. Heavy Hitter updated to a 2-point talent – Attacks that generate combo points deal 10/20% increased damage. Take 'Em by Surprise updated to a 1-point talent – Haste increased by 10% while Stealthed and for 12 seconds after breaking Stealth. Restless Blades no longer reduces the cooldown of Vanish. Adrenaline Rush duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds) and it increases Energy regeneration by 75% (was 50%). It can still reduce the global cooldown to as little as 0.8 seconds. Retractable Hook no longer reduces Grappling Hook’s retraction speed. Combat Potency increases Energy regeneration by 16% (was 30%). Fatal Flourish causes offhand attacks to have a 25% chance (was 50%) to generate 8 Energy (was 10). Blade Rush cooldown increased to 60 seconds (was 45 seconds) and generates 25 Energy over 5 seconds (was 30 over 6 seconds). Blade Rush damage increased by 200% and its damage dealt is now reduced above 8 targets. Adrenaline Rush increases your Energy generation rate by 75% (was 80%). Flickering Steel generates 5 Energy every time you gain Opportunity (was 6). Loaded Dice now improves the result of your next Roll the Bones by one level. Sleight of Hand now increases your chance to get better results when you Roll the Bones. Audacity now has one chance to make Ambush usable per cast of Pistol Shot, not per hit when multiple bullets are fired with Opportunity. Improved Adrenaline Rush no longer causes Adrenaline Rush to restore full Energy when it ends. Killing Spree damage reduced by 60%. Pistol Shot’s ability icon on action bars and in the Cooldown Manager now shows how many stacks of Opportunity you have. Many talents have been changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Ambidexterity Count the Odds Crackshot Dirty Tricks Float Like a Butterflly and Sting Like a Bee Ghostly Strike Greenskin’s Wickers Improved Main Gauche Precise Cuts Riposte Swift Slasher (moved to the class tree) Triple Threat Underhanded Upper Hand Subtlety Developers’ notes: Coming into Midnight, Subtlety had a multitude of overlapping damage increases from cooldowns, conditional bonuses, and temporary effects that needed to be precisely aligned in unintuitive ways to produce good damage results. It overly punished players for getting it wrong, and even when getting it right it could make Subtlety’s rotational gameplay feel much more rigid than it should for a spec that is intended to give players flexibility and control over its cooldown-driven damage windows. Subtlety’s Midnight updates are focused on giving cooldowns and effects a clear purpose while also reducing the number of conditional effects that need to be tracked. This will better reward intuitive decisions and produce more reliable damage output and satisfying rotational gameplay. Additional changes are aimed at further improving approachability by reducing total rotational button count, culling unimportant buff icons, removing effects that punish downtime, and creating more value potential for historically-weak secondary stats Haste and Critical Strike. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Potent Powder – Black Powder deals increased damage equal to 30% of your Mastery when it spends 5 or more combo points. Swift Death has been redesigned – Haste affects the cooldown recovery rate of Symbols of Death. Planned Execution has been redesigned – Symbols of Death increases critical strike damage bonus of your abilities by 10%. Warning Signs has been redesigned – Symbols of Death increases attack speed by 25%. Deepening Shadows has been redesigned – Haste reduces the cooldown of Shadow Dance. Shuriken Tornado has been redesigned – Passive ability. Activating Shuriken Storm causes it to repeat after 1.2 seconds. Perforated Veins has been redesigned – Backstab/Gloomblade and Shadowstrike have 10% increased damage against targets afflicted by Rupture. Deeper Daggers has been redesigned – Shadow damage increased by 8%. Finality has been redesigned – Eviscerate, Rupture, and Black Powder have 15%/30% increased critical strike damage bonus. Danse Macabre has been redesigned – While Shadow Dance is active, each different attack that generates or spends combo points lashes out at the target, dealing Shadow damage. Shot in the Dark has been redesigned – After using Vanish or Shadow Dance, your next Cheap Shot is free and ignores its cooldown. Shadowstrike damage increased by 150% and Energy cost increased to 50 (was 45). Shadow Dance cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute). Symbols of Death now increases the damage of finishing moves (was all damage). Find Weakness is now a buff instead of a debuff, causing your attacks to ignore 30% Armor. Improved Shadow Techniques now causes Shadow Techniques to generate 2 additional Energy (was 3). Secret Technique cooldown reduced to 30 seconds (was 1 minute) and its cooldown is now affected by Haste. Secret Technique no longer reduces its remaining cooldown per Combo Point spent. Death Perception now increases the damage bonus Symbols of Death gives to finishing moves (was all damage). Dark Shadow now increases Shadowstrike damage by 15%/30% (was all damage). The Rotten effect no longer grants guaranteed chance to critically strike. Flagellation has been removed.

SHAMAN Hero Talents Farseer Restoration Call of the Ancestors now triggers from casts of Healing Stream Totem instead of Undulation and Unleash Life. Stormbringer New Talent: Natural Gift – Nature damage is increased by 2%. New Talent: Descending Skies – Ascendance upgrades your next Lightning Bolt to Tempest. Elemental New Talent: Stormwell – Storm Elemental lasts 2 seconds longer, and Stormkeeper generates 10 Maelstrom. Tempest’s chance to occur has been redesigned – No longer triggers based on total Maelstrom spent and now has a 0.3% chance occur per Maelstrom spent. Arc Discharge has been redesigned – Now causes Tempest to grant a stack of Stormkeeper. Rolling Thunder has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Stormkeeper by 15 seconds. Awakening Storms has been redesigned – Now increases the chance to gain Tempest by an additional 0.3% per Maelstrom spent. Enhancement New Talent: Stormwell – Windfury Weapon damage is increased by 10%. When Crash Lightning hits a single enemy, it activates Windfury Weapon. Tempest has been updated – Each Maelstrom Weapon spent has a 2% chance to upgrade your next Lightning Bolt to Tempest Awakening Storm has been updated – Stormstrike has a small chance to upgrade your next Lightning Bolt to Tempest. Rolling Thunder now causes Doom Winds to summon a Nature Feral Spirit for 12 seconds. Arc Discharge now only affects Chain Lightning and now increases its damage by 20% (was additionally affecting Lightning Bolt with 40% increased damage). Tempest damage reduced by 8%. Totemic Enhancement New Hero Talent: Totemic Momentum – Each Maelstrom Weapon spent increases the duration of an active Hot Hand by 0.2 seconds. New Hero Talent: Surge Catalyst – After casting Surging Totem, your next Lava Lash casts again at 150% effectiveness. New Hero Talent: Elemental Attunement – Mastery increased by 2%. Lively Totems has been updated – Lava Lash and Voltaic Blaze cause your Searing Totems to shoot a Searing Volley. Whirling Elements has been updated – Earth: Now causes your next Sundering to deal 100% increased damage and summons a Searing Totem. Fire: Lava Lash grants you Hot Hand for 8 seconds (was 6 seconds). Fire Nova no longer grants you Hot Hand. Surging Totem cooldown increased to 65 seconds. Reactivity now casts a Sundering at 80% effectiveness (was 50%). Earthsurge now causes a Tremor at 125% effectiveness (was 100%). Tremor damage increased by 75%. Surging Bolt damage increased by 75%. Restoration Surging Totem now lasts 25 seconds (was 24 seconds). Class Encasing Cold has been redesigned – Now increases the cooldown of Frost Shock by 15 seconds and causes Frost Shock to freeze its target in place for 4 seconds. Seasoned Winds renamed to Windveil and has been redesigned – Interrupting a spell with Wind Shear reduces all spell damage taken by 15% for 12 seconds. Static Charge has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Capacitor Totem by 15 seconds. Each specialization now automatically learns 1 spell instead of 2 through the Shaman talent tree. Earth Elemental now lasts 30 seconds (was 1 minute) and has a 3 minute cooldown (was 5 minutes). Totemic Surge reduces the cooldown of totems by 5 seconds (was 6 seconds). Chain Heal cast time is now 2 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Poison Cleansing Totem is now a choice talent against Tremor Totem. Several talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Arctic Snowstorm Call of the Elements Creation Core Frost Shock Guardian’s Cudgel Lightning Lasso (now a PvP talent) Stone Bulwark Totem Thunderstorm (now learned by Elemental at level 30) Totemic Recall Elemental Developers’ notes: Our goals with Elemental for Midnight are to reduce the number of rotational abilities and auras tracked, make it simpler to engage with Stormbringer talents, and add new gameplay for using fire spells in AoE. Flame Shock can now be replaced with an upgraded ability, Voltaic Blaze, that applies 6 Flame Shocks and causes your next Lava Burst to hit all Flame Shocked targets, similar to previous designs for Primordial Wave. With this version, we’re looking to allow a quick transition from Flame Shock application to the AoE Lava Burst for simplicity and keeping up with the demands of AoE against short-lived creatures. This is an optional talent path, so for players who want to focus on lightning and maelstrom spenders that’s still intended to be a viable playstyle. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Tectonic Collapse – Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake deal 20% additional damage. Choice against Aftershock. New Talent: Molten Wrath – Lava Burst deals 25% additional damage. Choice against Master of the Elements. New Talent: Elemental Resonance – All Elemental damage increased by 3%. Choice against Thunderstrike Ward. New Talent: Storm Infusion – Increases the effect of Elemental Resonance by 2%, increases the chance for Thunderstrikes to occur by 30%, and increases Thunderstrike damage by 75%. New Talent: Inferno Arc – Lightning Bolt, Tempest, Chain Lightning, Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake deal 15% increased damage to targets affected by Flame Shock. New Talent: Voltaic Blaze – Instantly Shocks the target and 5 enemies within 10 yards with blazing thunder, applying Flame Shock and dealing Nature damage. Always critically strikes. Replaces Flame Shock. Flame Shock application logic has been updated for Voltaic Blaze to prioritize enemy players and ignore enemies in breakable crowd control. New Talent: Purging Flames – Voltaic Blaze unleashes volcanic rage, causing your next Lava Burst cast to hit all Flame Shocked targets at 80% effectiveness with reduced Maelstrom generation. Lava Burst damage increased by 10%. Herald of the Storm has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Stormkeeper by 15 seconds. Thunderstorm is now learned at level 30 (was a class talent). Earthquake now deals Nature damage (was Physical). Fury of the Storms now summons a Greater Storm Elemental (was a Greater Lightning Elemental). Erupting Lava now deals its consumed damage at 250% effectiveness (was 100%). Removed the activation overlays that appear when you have enough Maelstrom to cast Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, or Earthquake. Echoes of Great Sundering now has an activation overlay when gaining its effect. A sound now plays when Aftershock refunds Maelstrom. The following talents have been removed: Elemental Equilibrium Flux Melting Icefury Liquid Magma Totem Magma Chamber Primordial Wave Splintered Elements Storm Elemental Enhancement Developers’ notes: Going into Midnight, we are aiming to reduce the amount of information to track for playing Enhancement Shaman optimally. To achieve this goal, we are looking into reducing the number of buttons, auras, and spell highlights to track, while heavily keeping in mind how it feels to play Enhancement Shaman. In addition to the core Enhancement changes, we are aiming to reduce the overhead of understanding two different Hero Talent rotations. The hero talents have affected the rotation a bit more than we’d like. We’re making adjustments that will allow these Hero Talents to fit into Enhancement’s core rotation more naturally while preserving what is unique about them. Apex Talents: Storm Unleashed Each Maelstrom Weapon spent has a 2% chance to cause your next Crash Lightning to ignore its cooldown. The weapon enhancement effect of Crash Lightning may now overlap. Maelstrom Weapon spending abilities deal 8%/15% increased damage. Weapon Imbuements deal 10%/20% increased damage. Crash Lightning electrocutes the area struck, dealing 50% of its damage 2 additional times over 2 seconds, and its weapon enhancement effect now increases auto-attack speed by 15%. New Talent: Overcharge – Critical strike damage of Nature abilities increased by 40% of your critical strike chance. New Talent: Stormbind – Critical strikes of Nature abilities reduce target’s movement speed by 60% for 5 seconds. New Talent: Ride the Lightning – Stormstrike and Lava Lash unleash Chain Lightning at 100% effectiveness that deals 20% reduced damage with each jump. New Talent: Elemental Tempo – Elemental damage increased by 10%. Each Maelstrom Weapon stack consumed reduces Stormstrike and Lava Lash cooldowns by 0.3 seconds. New Talent: Lightning Strikes – Consuming 10 Maelstrom Weapon stacks increases next Stormstrike or Lava Lash damage by 25% and causes them to generate a Maelstrom Weapon stack. New Talent: Thunder Capacitor – Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning deal 20% increased damage and have a 20% chance to refund Maelstrom Weapon spent. New Talent: Chaining Storms – Chain Lightning now jumps to 2 additional targets and deals 10% increased damage. Forceful Winds has been updated – Windfury has a 10% additional chance to trigger, and its damage is increased by 50%. Maelstrom Weapon has been updated – Melee damage has a chance to generate Maelstrom Weapon, stacking up to 5 times. Each stack reduces cast time of Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning by 20% and increases their damage by 20%. Raging Maelstrom has been updated – Maelstrom Weapon can now stack 5 additional times. Overflowing Maelstrom has been updated – Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning can consume up to 10 Maelstrom Weapon stacks. Crash Lightning has been updated – Electrocutes enemies in front, enhances weapons for 12 seconds, causing Stormstrike and Lava Lash to discharge Nature damage split between up to 5 enemies. Voltaic Blaze has been updated – Replaces Flame Shock, instantly shocks target and 5 nearby enemies, applies Flame Shock, generates 1 Maelstrom Weapon, and always critically strikes. 10 second cooldown. Surging Elements has been updated – Sundering grants 15% Haste for 12 seconds and generates 5 Maelstrom Weapon stacks. Now a 1-point talent. Primordial Storm has been updated – Sundering transforms into a single-use Primordial Storm for 15 seconds after cast. Sundering has been updated - No longer incapacitates, cooldown reduced to 30 seconds baseline. Feral Spirit has been updated – Sundering summons 1 Fire Feral Spirit, Doom Winds summons 1 Nature Feral Spirits. Feral Spirits grant 5% increased Fire/Nature and Physical damage for 8 seconds. Ascendance ability has been updated – Replaces Doom Winds. Transforms into Air Ascendant for 15 seconds, unleashes Doom Winds, reduces Stormstrike cooldown and cost by 60%, transforms auto attacks and Stormstrike into Wind attacks that bypass armor and have a 30 yard range. Maelstrom spenders have 0.5% chance to unleash Doom Winds while Ascendance is inactive. Deeply Rooted Elements has been updated – Replaces Doom Winds. Each Maelstrom Weapon stack consumed has 0.6% chance to activate Ascendance for 8 seconds. Ashen Catalyst has been updated – When Lava Lash strikes a target affected by your Flame Shock, its cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds. Fire Nova has been updated – Voltaic Blaze generates 2 additional Maelstrom Weapon and has a 30% chance to cause Fire Nova, erupting fiery damage from Flame Shock targets to up to 6 enemies within 8 yards. Thorim’s Invocation secondary effect has been updated – During Ascendance or Doom Winds, Stormstrike, and Crash Lightning consume up to 10 Maelstrom Weapon to discharge Lightning Bolt or Chain Lightning at 100% effectiveness. If available, discharges Tempest instead. Raging Maelstrom now has an additional effect – Consuming Maelstrom Weapon causes your next Healing Surge or Chain Heal to gain 100% of the benefits of Maelstrom Weapon based on the stacks consumed. Hot Hand may no longer trigger from melee auto attacks during an active Hot Hand. Hot Hand duration reduced to 8 seconds (was 10 seconds) and now reduces the cooldown of Lava Lash by 25%/50%. Crash Lightning damage increased by 40% and cleave effect damage increased by 130%. Cooldown increased to 15 seconds (was 12 seconds). Thorim’s Invocation now additionally increases Doom Winds duration by 2 seconds. No longer increases Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning damage by 20%. Static Accumulation no longer grants 20% chance on Lightning Bolt and Chain Lightning to refund Maelstrom Weapon. Stormflurry now has a 20% chance and correctly multiplies damage of subsequent Stormstrikes and their added effects like Crash Lightning cleave. Improved Maelstrom has been integrated into Maelstrom Weapon and removed from the talent tree. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Alpha Wolf Crashing Storms Elemental Blast Elemental Spirits Flowing Spirits Hailstorm Ice Strike Improved Maelstrom Legacy of the Frostwitch Molten Thunder Primordial Wave Tempest Strikes Unrelenting Storms Witch Doctor’s Ancestry Restoration Developers’ notes: Shamans have a bunch of strong utility and many rotational spells, so an important goal for us in Midnight was to balance the number of possible active abilities. We’re also looking to remove talents that add auras that are constantly active or ones that temporarily modify other spells which can often make normal spell casts feel weak.

A significant change here is the removal of Healing Surge and Tidal Waves. We are reducing the base cast time of Healing Wave and Chain Heal to simplify gameplay and adding options for mana management through talents for situations where mana management feels valuable. We recognize there is a loss of a decision point when doing single target healing and will be monitoring feedback closely when it comes to Healing Surge being removed, but our goal is to keep the spell decision-making simple because healing already has dynamic gameplay with target choice.

We’re also updating Healing Rain to last 18 seconds when not playing Totemic. While we want the instant, long duration Healing Rain to be a hallmark of Totemic, it makes the alternative feel less awesome when it has to be cast every 10 seconds.

Another goal for us was to reduce the number of available group cooldowns healers have access to, so Ascendance and Healing Tide Totem are now a choice against each other. We want healers to feel powerful, but having too many powerful cooldowns often leads to needing to deal spiky damage to challenge them. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Crashing Waves – Healing Wave’s critical strike chance is increased by 12%. New Talent: Calm Waters – Reduces the mana cost of Chain Heal by 15%. New Talent: Soothing Rain – Increases the healing done by Healing Rain by 10% and reduces its cast time by 0.5 seconds. New Talent: Quickstream – Healing Stream Totem heals 15% more often. New Talent: Water Expulsion – Increases Downpour healing by 20%. New Talent: Double Dip – Healing Rain grants an additional use of Downpour. New Talent: Earthweaver – Increases Earth Shield healing by 40%. Water Totem Mastery has been redesigned – Now reduces the cooldown of Healing Stream Totem by 5 seconds. Current Control has been redesigned – Now reduces the mana cost of Healing Wave by 15%. Healing Wave cast time is now 2 seconds (was 2.5 seconds). Healing Rain now lasts 18 seconds (was 10 seconds). Healing Rain cooldown is now 18 seconds (was 10 seconds). First Ascendant now also reduces the cooldown of Healing Tide Totem. Preeminence now also increases your Haste while Healing Tide Totem is active and increases Healing Tide Totem’s duration by 3 seconds. Downpour mana cost reduced by 25% and no longer increases the max health of targets it heals. The following talents have been removed: Ancestral Protection Totem Cloudburst Totem Earthen Wall Totem Healing Surge Developers’ notes: Talents that previously affected Healing Surge now affect Healing Wave. High Tide Mana Tide Master of the Elements (now a PvP talent) Spiritwalker’s Tidal Totem Tidal Waves Tidebringer Tide Turner Undulation Unleash Life Wellspring

WARLOCK Class New Talent: Curse of Exhaustion – Replaces Curse of Weakness while active. Reduces the target’s movement speed by 50% for 12 seconds. Curses: A warlock can only have one Curse or Blight active per target. New Talent: Curse of Tongues – Replaces Curse of Weakness while active. Forces the target to speak in Demonic, increasing the cast time of all spells by 30% for 1 minute. Curses: A warlock can only have one Curse or Blight active per target. New Talent: Improved Mortal Coil – Casting Mortal Coil grants Soul Leech equal to 1% of your maximum health. New Talent: Infernal Beneficiary – Dark Pact also shields your primary demon at 50% effectiveness. New Talent: Foul Mouth – Casting Curse of Exhaustion, Tongues, or Weakness now curses all enemies within 10 yards of the target. New Talent: Shared Vitality – Healing done by Drain Life also heals your primary demon at 100% effectiveness. New Talent: Gorefiend’s Avarice – Drain Life now channels 50%/100% faster and restores health 50%/100% faster. New Talent: Frequent Traveler – Reduces the cast time of Demonic Gateway by 0.5 seconds and you can now use Demonic Gateways twice before triggering a cooldown. New Talent: Blight of Weakness – Call forth a cloud of cloying shadow mist that envelopes the target and all enemies within 10 yards, increasing the time between their attacks by 100% and reducing their critical strike chance by 10% for 12 seconds. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Accrued Vitality Amplify Curse Curses of Enfeeblement Demonic Inspiration Demonic Tactics Lifeblood Socrethar’s Guile Soul Conduit Sargerei Technique Teachings of the Satyr Wrathful Minion Affliction Developers’ notes: Unstable Affliction and Seed of Corruption are returning as Affliction’s main Soul Shard spenders. Malefic Rapture solved a lot of issues that plagued Affliction towards the end of Battle for Azeroth, however, placed a lot of emphasis on rotational setup and increased its overall complexity. Malefic Rapture constantly poses the question “when should I spend my Soul Shards?” and it’s difficult to answer given how many factors impacted its throughput. Additionally, each new damage-over-time (DoT) effect added to Affliction’s arsenal subsequently diluted the throughput of Malefic Rapture which makes it feel less impactful in settings with multiple targets. While we could have easily reduced the number of effects impacting Malefic Rapture, we wanted the answer to the question of Soul Shard spending to be “now” most of the time, outside of pooling for Darkglare.

Overall, we want less conditionals to affect Affliction’s throughput to reduce setup time, increase consistency, and add clarity to when a spell should be cast. For example, Shadow Embrace has been removed, and the damage increase Unstable Affliction provided prior to Shadowlands via its Contagion talent has been omitted. Both effects further dilute the throughput of Affliction and intrude on the identity of Haunt which is to signify a priority target.

Now, to address the elephant in the room: Vile Taint. While many specializations have tools to solve DoT application, DoTs do not define their moment-to-moment gameplay and shouldn’t as that is the realm of Affliction. Agony would lose a lot of texture, and throughput, if its application played out in a similar way to Corruption. In addition, there is less emphasis on having every target afflicted with Agony with the removal of Malefic Rapture as your spender’s throughput is no longer dependent on having Agony active. Since Vile Taint cannot maintain Agony on its own, we’ve removed it and replaced it with Shared Agony – an effect similar to Balance Druid’s Twin Moons. This gives us a controlled, tunable method of scaling Agony application in multi-target situations that maintains the core, DoT-centric gameplay of Affliction.

Lastly, we are changing the cooldowns of Affliction to better suit these gameplay changes. First, we are extending the cooldown of Summon Darkglare to 2 minutes (was 1 minute) to reduce the frequency in which players will want to pool Soul Shards to maximize Unstable Affliction with Darkglare. Secondly, we are introducing a new 1 minute cooldown: Dark Harvest. This is an experimental channeled spell that mirrors Malefic Rapture in some ways but instead of scaling per DoT it only needs a single DoT to maximize its throughput. Let us know what you think about this new cooldown and the other changes to Afflictions as we’re excited to hear your thoughts! Apex Talents: Shadow of Nathreza Haunt now deals Shadow damage to its host and 3 enemies within 10 yards that are suffering from your Corruption over its duration. Increases the initial damage of Haunt by 50%/100% and Haunt increases damage dealt to its host by an additional 2%/4%. Damage dealt by Haunt has a chance to summon a Desperate Soul that casts Fel Claw and Carrion Swarm for 12 seconds before being banished back to Nathreza. Fel Claws: Violently carves the enemy target, dealing Fire damage. Carrion Swarm: Unleashes a horde of bats to assault enemies in front of the caster, dealing Shadow damage. Damage reduced beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Hex Weaver – Increases your Haste by 2%. New Talent: Practiced Pestilence – Increases your Mastery by 2%. New Talent: Shared Agony – Increases Agony damage by 10% and Agony now hits another nearby enemy within 15 yards of the target. New Talent: Seeds of Destruction – Reduces the cast time of Seed of Corruption by 0.2 seconds/0.4 seconds and increases its damage by 5%/10%. New Talent: Dark Harvest – Consume the life force of each target afflicted by your damaging periodic effects, dealing Shadowflame damage over 3 seconds. Damage dealt by Dark Harvest heals you for 50% of damage done. 1.5 second cast. Channeled. 1 minute cooldown. New Talent: Sudden Onset – Agony damage is increased by 10% and starts at 3 stacks. New Talent: Fatal Echoes – When Unstable Affliction expires, it has a 4%/8% chance to reapply itself. New Talent: Shard Instability – Damage dealt by Shadow Bolt/Drain Soul has a 20%/10% chance to make your next Unstable Affliction cost no Soul Shards and cast instantly. New Talent: Nocturnal Yield – Increases Corruption damage by 10% and Nightfall additionally makes your next Seed of Corruption cost no Soul Shards and cast instantly. New Talent: Patient Zero – Increases damage dealt by Seed of Corruption to its host by 50%. New Talent: Sow the Seeds – Seed of Corruption now embeds demon seeds into 2 additional nearby enemies at 50% effectiveness. New Talent: Cloying Power – Each enemy afflicted with your Unstable Affliction increases all damage you deal by 4%. New Talent: Soul Miser – Casting Unstable Affliction on a target who is not already affected by Unstable Affliction has a 25% chance to refund the Soul Shard cost. New Talent: Malefic Grasp – Nightfall now transforms your next Drain Soul/Shadow Bolt into Malefic Grasp. Malefic Grasp: Binds the target in twilight, dealing Shadow damage over 4 seconds. When Malefic Grasp deals damage, it causes all of your other periodic Affliction damage effects to instantly deal 30% of their normal periodic damage. Unstable Affliction has been redesigned – Afflicts the target within Shadow damage over 8 seconds. You may afflict a target with up to 5 Unstable Afflictions at once. If dispelled, dealing Shadow damage to the dispeller and silences them for 4 seconds. Generates 1 Soul Shard if the target dies while afflicted. Xavius’ Gambit has been redesigned – Reduces the cast time of Unstable Affliction by 0.15 seconds/0.3 seconds and increases its damage by 5%/10%. Improved Haunt has been redesigned – Increases the damage of Haunt by 35% and reduces its cast time by 0.3 seconds. Cull the Weak has been redesigned – Increases Dark Harvest damage by 10% and when Dark Harvest deals damage it extends the duration of your Agony, Corruption, and Unstable Affliction by 2 seconds. Death’s Embrace has been redesigned – Agony, Corruption, Unstable Affliction, Seed of Corruption, and Shadow Bolt/Drain Soul deal up to 40% increased damage on targets below 35% health. Damage increase is higher against lower health targets. Seed of Corruption damage increased by 330% and is reduced beyond 8 targets. Summon Darkglare cooldown is now 2 minutes (was 1 minute). Agony moved to the talent tree (was learned at level 10). Relinquished now a 2-point talent. Contagion’s icon has been updated. The following talents have been removed: Dark Harvest Dark Virtuosity Focused Malignancy Improved Malefic Rapture Kindled Malice Malefic Rapture Malefic Touch Malign Omen Oblivion Phantom Singularity Shadow Embrace Soul Rot Tormented Crescendo Vile Taint Volatile Agony Perpetual Unstability Demonology Developers’ notes: Our first goal for Demonology as we move into Midnight is to address Demonology’s reliance on addons to monitor Wild Imp energy to make decisions on when to cast spells like Implosion, Power Siphon, and Summon Demonic Tyrant. To accomplish this, we are removing the energy component from Wild Imps which means that Wild Imps will be around much longer (40 seconds) before disappearing. In efforts to prevent many Wild Imps from running around, we are adding a limit to how many Wild Imps you can have summoned at once that can be increased via multiple talents. Secondly, we want to take a hard look at Demonology’s ramp time and make adjustments to the number of casts or cooldowns needed to execute high throughput. It’s also important that each spell can stand on its own and doesn’t feel like it exists purely for Demonic Tyrant. Some examples of changes made in service of this goal are: Vilefiend has been folded into Summon Dreadstalkers in the form of a high-level talent and Grimoire: Felguard has been removed. Lastly, we want to provide better onboarding for new or returning players wanting to play Demonology. Upon reaching level 10, a slew of new spells would fly to your action bar without much explanation and the spells you had used prior were either changed or are now sub-optimal (looking at you, Corruption). Additionally, it’s never communicated to the player of how powerful Summon Felguard is compared to your other demons. To address these problems, we have moved several baseline abilities to the talent tree to reduce confusion and smooth out early leveling. These changes make up a huge shift in Demonology’s gameplay, so please let us know your thoughts! We’ll continue to iterate based on our own playtesting and your feedback. Apex Talents: Dominion of Argus Call Dreadstalkers summons 1 additional Greater Dreadstalker at 200% effectiveness that fades after 30 seconds. Only 1 Greater Dreadstalker can be summoned at a time, and its duration is refreshed when resummoned. Increases the damage of your Felguard’s Legion Strike by 50%/100% and Felstorm by 50%/100%. A Soulkeeper stalks you, collecting Demonic Cores as you use them. It has an increasing chance to unleash a powerful attack at your target whenever it collects a Demonic Core. Willbreaker: The Soulkeeper assaults the target’s soul with chaos magic, inflicting Chaos damage to it and all enemies within 10 yards every 0.5 seconds for 8.5 seconds. Damage is reduced beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Improved Implosion – Increases the damage dealt by Implosion by 5% for each Wild Imp active when Implosion is cast. New Talent: Fel Intellect – Increases your Intellect by 2%. New Talent: Practiced Rituals – Increases your Mastery by 2%. New Talent: Imp Mastery – Increases the number of Wild Imp you can control by 3 and the damage they deal by 10%. New Talent: Unholy Power – Increases the damage of your primary demon by 5%/10%. New Talent: Executive Decision – Increases Implosion damage dealt by imploding an Imp Gang Boss by 100%. Increases the chance of receiving a Demonic Core from an Imp Gang Boss by 10% when killed by Implosion. New Talent: Demonic Knowledge – Hand of Gul’dan has a 8%/15% chance to generate a charge of Demonic Core. New Talent: Hellbent Commander – Increases the number of Wild Imps you can control by 3 and their Haste by 5%. New Talent: Antoran Armaments – Your Demonic Tyrant is equipped with armor forged within Antorus, increasing their armor by 10%. While summoned, your Demonic Tyrant now assaults enemies with powerful melee attacks. New Talent: Explosive Core – Demonbolt explodes on impact when it consumes a Demonic Core, dealing 30% of damage done to all enemies within 8 yards. Damage is reduced beyond 8 targets. New Talent: Ancient Imps – Summons 3 Ancient Imps every 15 seconds. Ancient Imps benefit from all Wild Imp bonuses. You can only have 3 Ancient Imps active at a time. New Talent: Summon Doomguard – Implosion has a 10% chance to summon a Doomguard that hurls Doombolt Volleys at 3 nearby enemies for 10 seconds. The chance to summon a Doomguard is increased by 10% per Wild Imp sacrificed. New Talent: Fel Armaments – The cooldown of your Felguard’s Felstorm is reduced by 10 seconds and damage dealt to your primary demon is reduced by 10%. New Talent: Doomguard Bracers – Increases the damage dealt by your primary demon by 5% and Axe Toss now removes 1 harmful magical effect from you. New Talent: Infernal Rapidity – When your Wild Imps cast Fel Firebolt, they have a 10% chance to instantly cast another Fel Firebolt at 200% effectiveness. New Talent: Evil Eye – Eye of Gul’dan has a 10% chance to survive its initial blast, dealing Fire damage to its target over 8 seconds. Hand of Gul’dan has been redesigned – Calls down a demonic meteor that deals Shadowflame damage on impact to all enemies within 8 yards of the target and summons 3 Wild Imps that last 40 seconds. Hand of Gul’dan becomes Eye of Gul’dan when you control 3 Wild Imps, dealing Shadowflame damage to a single target. Imp Gang Boss has been redesigned – Hand of Gul’dan now empowers 1 of the Wild Imps it summons, increasing its damage dealt by 100%. Rune of Shadows has been redesigned – Reduces the cast time of Shadow Bolt by 10%/20% and increases its damage by 15%/30%. Summon Vilefiend has been redesigned – Call Dreadstalkers also summons a Vilefiend that assists you in combat for 15 seconds. Improved Demonic Tactics has been updated – Increases the critical strike chance of your primary demon by 50% of your critical strike chance. Master of Summoner is now a 2-point talent – Increases Mastery by 3%/6% and reduces the cast time of your Call Dreadstalkers and Summon Demonic Tyrant by 15/30%. Sacrificed Souls is now a 2-point talent – Shadow Bolt and Demonbolt deals 2%/4% additional damage by demon you have summoned. Hand of Gul’dan now replaces Corruption and has moved to the talent tree (was learned automatically when specializing in Demonology). Summon Felguard has moved to the talent tree (was learned automatically when specializing in Demonology). The following talents have been removed: Bilescourge Bombers Blood Invocation Demonic Strength Doom Doom Eternal Dread Calling Fel Invocation Fel Sunder Fiendish Oblation Foul Mouth Grimoire: Felguard Immutable Hatred Impending Doom Inner Demons Shadow Invocation Shadowtouched Soul Strike Spiteful Reconstitution The Expendables The Houndmaster’s Gambit Umbral Blaze Wicked Maw Destruction Developers’ notes: Overall, we’re fairly happy with the current state of Destruction. That said, we did want to make some changes going into Midnight to streamline its gameplay and reduce the amount of conditional power Destruction relies on, such as temporary damage windows or maintenance buffs. As a Destruction Warlock, we want your Chaos Bolt and Rain of Fire spells to feel impactful and to accomplish that we need to cut a lot of the temporary increases so we can move that power into those spells baseline. Now that a lot of those effects have been trimmed, we can make tuning adjustments based on data provided through testing and feedback. Apex Talents: Embers of Nihilam Casting Incinerate has a chance to evoke an echo of the Dark Titan’s power. Echo of Sargeras: Hurl an ember torn from Nihilam at the target, dealing Shadowflame damage and additional Shadowflame damage to all enemies within 10 yards. Damage reduced beyond 8 targets. Memories of the Titans’ destruction flash in your mind when you evoke the Dark Titan’s power, increasing critical strike by 4%/8% and Haste by 4%/8% for 6 seconds. Casting Chaos Bolt or Rain of Fire evokes an echo of the Dark Titan’s power at 50% and 60% effectiveness, respectively. If no target is found, a random target suffering from your Immolate will be selected. New Talent: Xorothian Research – Increases Intellect by 2%. New Talent: Practiced Chaos – Increases Mastery by 2%. New Talent: Improved Havoc – Increases the duration of Havoc by 5 seconds and increases the damage Havoc victims are dealt by an additional 10%. New Talent: Lake of Fire – Cataclysm now leaves behind a lake of fire that deals Fire damage to enemies within it over 8 seconds. Immolate/Wither deals 20% increased damage to enemies within the lake of fire. New Talent: Man’ari Erudition – Increases Incinerate damage by 10% and Immolate/Wither damage by 20%. New Talent: Chaotic Inferno – Increases Chaos Bolt damage by 5% and Chaos Bolt now has a 25% chance to make your next Incinerate instant. New Talent: Destructive Rapidity – Increases how quickly Rain of Fire deals damage by 25%/50% and how quickly your Infernal’s Immolation deals damage by 10%/20%. New Talent: Alythess’s Ire – Rain of Fire has a 20% chance to reduce the cost of your next Rain of Fire within 8 seconds by 100%. New Talent: Mark of Ruvaraad – Your primary demon’s critical strikes deal 20% additional damage as Shadowflame. Mastery: Chaotic Energies increases damage dealt by this effect. Roaring Blaze has been redesigned – Increases Conflagrate damage by 10%. Conflagrate now erupts the target’s Immolate, spreading it up to 3 nearby enemies. Shadowburn has been redesigned – Blasts a target for Shadowflame damage. Only usable on enemies that have less than 20% health. Restores 1 Soul Shard if the target dies within 5 seconds. Costs 1 Soul Shard. No cooldown. Instant. Blistering Atrophy has been redesigned – Increases the critical strike chance of Shadowburn by 100%. Fiendish Cruelty has been redesigned – Critical strikes dealt by Chaos Bolt, Conflagrate, or Incinerate have a 10% chance to make your next cast of Shadowburn within 30 seconds cost no Soul Shards and usable on any target regardless of health. Avatar of Destruction has been redesigned – Opening a Chaos Tear or casting Soul Fire summons an Overfiend for 8 seconds. Backlash is now a 2-point talent – Increases your critical strike chance by 2%/4%. Physical attacks against you have a 20%/40% chance to make your next Incinerate Instant cast. This effect can only occur once every 6 seconds. Ashen Remains is now a 2-point talent – Chaos Bolt, Shadowburn, and Incinerate deal 3%/6% increased damage to target afflicted by Immolate/Wither. Ruin is now a 2-point talent – Increases the critical strike chance of your Destruction spells by 2%/4% and the critical strike damage of your Destruction spells by 2%/4%. Conflagration of Chaos is now a 2-point talent – Conflagrate and Shadowburn have a 50%/100% chance to guarantee your next cast of the ability to critically strike and increase its damage by your critical strike chance. Many talents have changed positions in the talent tree. The following talents have been removed: Burn to Ashes Decimation Devastation Dimension Ripper Indiscriminate Flames Master Ritualist Power Overwhelming Pyrogenics Raging Demonfire Ritual of Ruin Rolling Havoc

WARRIOR Hero Talents Colossus Demolish now makes the Warrior immune to movement forces during the channel. Arms Practiced Strikes now affects Slam. Protection One Against Many no longer affects Whirlwind. Mountain Thane Thunder Blast damage increased by 100%. Slayer Opportunist’s effect now stacks up to 2 times. Overwhelming Blades’ Overwhelmed debuff now stacks 5 times (was 10). Unrelenting Onslaught now applies 1 stack of Overwhelmed (was 2) per stack of Marked for Execution consumed. Slayer’s Malice now affects Execute in addition to Overpower and Raging Blow, but the damage increase is reduced to 20% (was 30%). Class Developers’ notes: Since Dragonflight, all three Warrior specs have been overloaded with cooldowns most of which come from the Class tree. The Warrior class tree is also focused far more on damage-dealing and survival than offering interesting choices and new utility Warriors can bring to groups. We’re taking a fresh look at the Warrior class tree in Midnight and looking to make the tree more interesting with more unique effects that Warriors can bring to content. New Talent: Resonant Voice – The duration of your shouts is increased by 20%. New Talent: Blood and Thunder – Thunder Clap affects 5 nearby targets with Rend, causing them to Bleed over 15 seconds. New Talent: Deft Strikes – Mastery increased by 1%/2% and auto-attack damage increased by 50%/100%. New Talent: Retaliation – When you take any damage from an enemy within melee range, you have a chance to strike that enemy for Physical damage. New Talent: Battlefield Commander – Your Shout abilities have additional effects. Battle Shout: Grants you an additional 3% attack power. Rallying Cry: Grants 5% Leech and 30% movement speed to allies. Piercing Howl: Radius increased by 100% (was 50%). Berserker Shout: Radius increased by 8 yards. Intimidating Shout: Cooldown reduced by 15 seconds. New Talent: Anger Management – Every 20 Rage you spend reduces the remaining cooldown on Colossus Smash, Recklessness, or Avatar by 1 second. New Talent: Last Stand – When your health is brought below 20%, you marshal your inner strength to increase your maximum health by 30% for 15 seconds and instantly heal yourself for that amount. This effect may only occur every 4 minutes. New Arms and Fury Talent: Interpose – Run at high speed toward a target location near your allies, taking 30% of all damage dealt to allies within 3 yards for 8 seconds or until you take at least 20% of your max health in damage from this effect. New Arms and Fury Talent: Rend – Lash out with your weapon, striking all targets within 8 yards for Physical damage and wounding them for an additional Bleed damage over 15 seconds. Honed Reflexes now reduces cooldowns by 10% (was 5%). Piercing Howl now also spurs all allies within 12 yards, increasing their movement speed by 30% for 4 seconds. Menace no longer causes Intimidating Shout to knock back enemies. Barbaric Training now increases damage dealt by 20% and critical damage by 10% for Slam, Whirlwind, and Thunder Clap for Arms and Fury, and Revenge for Protection. Champion’s Spear now pulls affected targets toward the spear until they are within 8 yards of it. The first time an enemy runs away from the spear while chained, they will be pulled towards the spear again. Intimidating Shout now causes all in range to cower in fear. Menace causes all enemies other than your target to flee. Target cap removed from all versions. Shattering Throw and Wrecking Throw range reduced to 25 yards (was 30 yards). Thunder Clap damage increased by 100%. Crushing Force is now a 1-point talent. The talent tree layout has been updated and many talents have changed positions. The following talents have been removed: Avatar (moved to Fury and Protection talent trees) Berserker’s Torment Blademaster’s Torment Challenger’s Might Immovable Object Piercing Challenge Seismic Reverberation Thunderous Roar Thunderous Words Titan’s Torment Unstoppable Force Uproar Warlord’s Torment Arms Developers’ notes: Much of Arms’ damage has from aligning damage increase and high damage cooldowns together, and the loss of damage from not doing this correctly every time can be very high. We’re keeping focus on Colossus Smash as Arms’ most important damage cooldown, and adding some new talents to customize it for different fights. We’ve also removed some of Arms’ modifiers to the next use of an ability, such as Martial Prowess, to make it less complex to determine the best rotational ability to use. Finally, we’re improving Sweeping Strikes to keep Arms’ solidly in place as a champion of two-target cleave damage. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Initiative – Charge causes your auto-attacks to generate 50% more Rage for 5 seconds. New Talent: Brute Force – If Slam does not trigger Tactician, the critical strike chance of your next Slam is increased by 100%. New Talent: Efficiency – Rage spent on Slam counts as double for Tactician. New Talent: Just Warming Up – Colossus Smash generates 15 Rage. New Talent: Broad Strokes – Colossus Smash grants 6 charges of Sweeping Strikes. New Talent: Powerful Momentum – Damage dealt to nearby targets by Sweeping Strikes is increased by 25%. New Talent: Press the Advantage – Colossus Smash causes your next 3 Mortal Strikes to be guaranteed to trigger Tactician. New Talent: Crushing Combo – Colossus Smash reduces the cooldown of Cleave by 33% for 6 seconds. New Talent: Master Tactician – When Overpower has its cooldown reset by Tactician, your abilities deal 10% additional damage for 4 seconds. New Talent: Deep Wounds – Execute inflicts Deep Wounds on the target, causing high damage over 6 seconds. New Talent: Soften Them Up – Slam increases the damage of your next Mortal Strike by 10%, stacking up to 3 times. New Talent: Mortal Wounds – You inflict Deep Wounds on targets that you critically strike with Mortal Strike or Cleave. New Talent: Fatality – Mortal Strike has a high chance to apply a Fatal Mark to your target, stacking up to 5 times. Your next Execute on a target with a Fatal Mark causes the Fatal Mark to deal additional Physical damage per stack. Mastery: Master of Arms has been redesigned – While wielding a two-handed weapon, you deal Mastery% additional damage. Sweeping Strikes has been redesigned – Your next 12 damaging single-target abilities within 30 seconds hit 1 additional target within 8 yards for 75% damage. 30 second cooldown. Improved Sweeping Strikes has been redesigned – Sweeping Strikes affects 6 additional damaging single-target abilities. Blunt Instruments has been redesigned – Colossus Smash’s damage bonus is increased by 20%, but its duration is reduced by 20%. Collateral Damage has been redesigned – When an ability used during Sweeping Strikes damages a second target, your next Cleave or Whirlwind deals 25% increased damage, stacking up to 3 times. Fueled By Violence now heals for Bleed damage from Rend and Deep Wounds. Fervor of Battle now requires 3 targets to trigger Slam and Slam’s damage is increased by 50%. Tactician now has a 2% chance per Rage spent to reset the cooldown of Overpower (was 1%). Colossus Smash now affects all enemies within 10 yards and functions as Warbreaker did. Sharpened Blades is now a 2-point talent. Each point grants 5% additional critical strike damage to Mortal Strike, Cleave, and Execute. Strength of Arms is now a 2-point talent. Each point grants 5% damage, critical strike chance, and critical strike damage to Overpower and Slam. Executioner’s Precision now buffs the Warrior’s next Mortal Strike, rather than applying a debuff to the target. Bloodletting now increases the duration of Rend and Deep Wounds Bleeds by 33%, and Mortal Strike applies Rend if the target is below 35% and the Warrior knows Rend or has Blood and Thunder. Critical Thinking now increases Execute critical strike chance by 5% and refunds 10% of Rage spent on Execute per point. Bladestorm now extends the duration of Colossus Smash on targets the first time it deals damage to them. Ignore Pain cooldown reduced to 6 seconds and absorb amount increased by 100%. Warbreaker has been removed and its effects added to Colossus Smash. The talent tree layout has been updated and many talents have changed positions. The following talents have been removed: Anger Management (moved to the class talent tree) In for the Kill Juggernaut Martial Prowess Ravager Rend (moved to the class talent tree) Skullsplitter Storm Wall Test of Might Warbreaker Fury Developers’ notes: In Midnight our goal is to refine Fury’s core builder/spender gameplay and resolve some pain points. We’ve added some powerful Execute talents to make conditions about when to use Sudden Death less complex for players who enjoy it. We’ve added some bonuses to make Critical Strike a more appealing stats for Fury Warriors and added some new AOE talent options. We’re also reinforcing Bloodthirst to make it a reliably satisfying button to press and create a rhythm to Fury’s rotation. Lastly, we’re simplifying some of the rotation conditions involving Enrage and major cooldowns like Bladestorm. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Deep Wounds – Execute inflicts Deep Wounds on the target, causing high damage over 6 seconds. New Talent: Scent of Blood – Rampage increases the damage of your next Bloodthirst by 10%, stacking up to 2 times. New Talent: Unslaked Thirst – Bloodthirst Critical Strikes increase the damage of Raging Blow by 10% for 4 seconds. New Talent: Ragedrinker – Bloodthirst critical strikes restore twice as much health and Enrage you for 2 seconds. New Talent: Executioner’s Wrath – Execute generates 5 additional Rage and increases the damage of Rampage by 10% for 4 seconds. New Talent: Surge of Adrenaline – When Raging Blow resets its own cooldown, your auto-attack damage and speed is increased by 30% for 6 seconds. New Talent: Kill or Be Killed – When you would sustain fatal damage, you fly into an unstoppable rage, becoming unkillable and immune to movement-impairing effects for 8 seconds as you seek revenge on your would-be killer. If you kill your killer in this time, you emerge triumphant from your rage with at least 20% of your max health intact. If you are not victorious, you die. This effect can only occur every 5 minutes. Powerful Enrage modified – Enrage increases your Mastery by 15% and your Leech by 3%. Improved Whirlwind – Causes your next 4 single-target attacks (was 2) to strike 4 additional targets. Meat Cleaver has been redesigned – Whirlwind deals 100% additional damage when it hits 3 or more targets and you have no stacks of Improved Whirlwind. Bloodborne has been redesigned – Targets critically struck by Bloodthirst take 20% additional damage from your Bleed effects for 12 seconds. Deft Experience has been redesigned – Bloodthirst’s chance to Enrage you increased by 10%/20% and if you are Enraged, Bloodthirst extends your Enrage by 0.5 seconds/1 second. Frenzy has been redesigned – Rampage increases your Haste by 1%/2% for 12 seconds. Multiple stacks of this effect may overlap. Critical Thinking has been redesigned – Raging Blow’s critical strike chance increased by 5%/10% and critical strike damage increased by 5%/10%. Rampage now replaces Slam. Improved Bloodthirst is now a 2-point talent and each point increases Bloodthirst’s damage by 5% and critical damage by 5%. Cruelty is now a 2-point talent and each point increases Raging Blow’s damage by 10% while Enraged. Bloodcraze now increases the critical strike damage of your next Bloodthirst (was critical strike chance). Recklessness increases all Rage generated by 50% (was 100%). Odyn’s Fury now Enrages you and generates 20 Rage (was 15). Bladestorm now Enrages you and generates 5 Rage per strike (was 10). The talent tree layout has been updated and many talents have changed positions. The following talents have been removed: Ashen Juggernaut Dancing Blade Depths of Insanity Onslaught Ravager Single-Minded Fury Slaughtering Strikes Storm of Steel Tenderize Titanic Rage Unhinged Protection Developers’ notes: We’re pleased that the major spec work Protection received in Ghosts of K’aresh has been successful, so we’re comfortable letting things settle a bit more. Most of the changes Protection has received are due to several talents moving to the Warrior class tree work. In Midnight, we’re positioning Thunder Clap to be the primary AOE threat tool, and focusing Revenge towards dealing additional damage with your excess Rage. To that end, Revenge has been changed to allow the Warrior to choose which version best suits their needs and content, and to allow us to better tune it for different content types. Apex Talents will be available for testing in a future build. New Talent: Sweeping Revenge – Revenge deals damage to all targets in front of you. Damage reduced beyond 5 targets. New Talent: I Can Do This All Day – 6% of damage you block adds to your active Ignore Pain or the next Ignore Pain you activate. Your next Ignore Pain can be increased by up to 30% of max health. New Talent: Avatar – Transform into a colossus for 20 seconds, causing you to deal 20% increased damage and removing all roots and snares. 1.5 minute cooldown. Generates 10 Rage. Moved from the class talent tree. Deep Wounds is now a talent and has been redesigned – Execute inflicts Deep Wounds on the target, causing high damage over 6 seconds. Revenge now deals damage to your target and 90% damage to 2 other targets within 8 yards. Revenge now replaces Slam. Violent Outburst now only buffs your next Shield Slam (was Shield Slam and Thunder Clap). Red Right Hand has been replaced with Deep Wounds – Execute inflicts Deep Wounds on the target, causing high damage over 6 seconds. Bloodsurge has a chance to generate 5 Rage every time Rend deals damage (was Deep Wounds). Fueled By Violence now heals for Bleed damage from Rend and Deep Wounds. Several talents has changed locations in the talent tree. The following talents have moved to the class talent tree: Anger Management Last Stand Rend



ITEMS

Fully collecting a class set’s appearances now unlocks all lower difficulty variants. For example, collecting all Mythic appearances will automatically unlock the Heroic, Normal, and Raid Finder variants while unlocking Heroic would only unlock Normal and Raid Finder, etc. Eligible sets will be marked as such in the set collection UI. This change is retroactive to all legacy content. Items will no longer change their appearance when upgraded. Developers’ notes: While we feel the Catalyst has been largely successful in expanding access to powerful seasonal set bonuses, it has also generated friction in its dual use as the primary source of class set appearances for many players. This friction has been further exacerbated by loot roll restrictions in situations such as participating in LFR raiding. In conjunction with this change, we want to better preserve the value and identity of item art from difficult content.

Acquiring a class set 4-piece bonus now unlocks a character-specific Feat of Strength that will enable Catalyst charges to drop from raid bosses, Mythic+, Bountiful Delves, and Rated PvP on that character for the remainder of the season. Developers’ notes: The decision to spend Catalyst charges can be difficult early in a season as players anticipate looting more powerful armor in the same slot in the near future. For example, catalyzing a Veteran or Champion helm may feel like a mistake knowing that a Hero helm could be around the corner in your next Mythic+ dungeon. If a player decides to spend that charge and then receives that Hero helm, it may have to sit in their bags for up to two weeks before it can effectively be equipped. This change should empower players to chase their seasonal class set bonuses early on without reservation with the knowledge that additional Catalyst charges will likely be farmable for them just several weeks into the season. In addition, armor pieces with desirable secondary stats in non-set slots such as belts and boots should feel like more viable options earlier in the season.



PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

Elite Rank is now attained at 2300 personal rating (was 2400). Additionally, this also means that correlated ranks and titles such as Legend, Strategist, and Gladiator will have their game win requirements to be at or above 2300. Developers’ notes: We’ve seen feedback around the top end PvP rewards being extremely difficult to achieve in the more recent seasons. Our goal with this adjustment is to slightly ease the requirement while still maintaining the prestige that comes with attaining these rewards and titles.

BATTLEGROUND BLITZ Eye of the Storm Developers’ notes: We’ve reverted the Eye of the Storm map mechanic changes and made some adjustments to Swift Pursuit on the map for better traversing. Our initial goal with these map changes was to have a better gameplay experience with smaller team sizes on our larger maps. We saw that the changes on the map led to stalemate gameplay which we want to avoid. The map mechanics in Eye of the Storm for Battleground Blitz have been reverted to align with how the map typically functions. This means that all four bases will be active at all times, rather than its prior functionality in Battleground Blitz where only two bases alternated based on flag captures. The following adjustments have been made to Swift Pursuit for better map traversal: Swift Pursuit now grants 100% mount speed (aligned with other large maps, Arathi Basin and Deepwind Gorge) 30 seconds after the match starts, Swift Pursuit is increased by an additional 50% while on the map’s bridges (150% mount speed total).

DEATH KNIGHT Unholy Doomburst has been updated – Sudden Doom also causes your next Death Coil to deal damage of your plagues an additional time at 25% effectiveness and reduce the target’s movement speed by 45% for 3 seconds. Life and Death has been updated – When the target afflicted with your Dread Plague is healed, you are also healed for 10% of the amount. Additionally, Dread Plague deals 200% of its remaining damage to the target when dispelled. Necromancer’s Bargain has been updated – Festering Strike no longer causes Scourge Strike to summon a Lesser Ghoul but instead causes it to deal Shadow damage and heal you for 100% of that amount. Necrotic Wounds has been updated – Putrefy has 1 additional charge and applies a Necrotic Wound to the enemy when it deals damage, absorbing 8% of all healing received for 15 seconds. Max 3 stacks. Adding a stack does not refresh the duration. Reanimation renamed to Zombify.

MAGE Master of Escape moved to the Class talent tree.

MONK Windwalker Tigereye Brew has been removed.

PALADIN Holy New PvP Talent: Barrier of Faith – Imbue a friendly target with a Barrier of Faith, absorbing damage for 12 seconds. For the next 24 seconds, Barrier of Faith accumulates 20% of effective healing from your Flash of Light, Holy Light, or Holy Shock spells. Every 6 seconds, the accumulated healing becomes an absorb shield. Replaces Holy Prism. Searing Glare now overrides Blinding Light.

PRIEST New PvP Talent: Psychic Shroud – When your Psychic Scream affects 1 or more players, the next crowd control effect against you is prevented. Lasts 15 seconds. The following PvP talents have been removed: Catharsis Mindgames Thoughtsteal Discipline Trinity now increases cast speed by 15% (was 30%) and Atonement duration by 15 seconds (was 10 seconds). Inner Light and Shadow moved to Discipline talent tree. Holy The following PvP talents have been removed: Divine Ascension Holy Ward Ray of Hope

SHAMAN New PvP Talent: Lightning Lasso – Grips the target in lightning, stunning and dealing Nature damage over 5 seconds while the target is lassoed. Can move while channeling. Enhancement Stormweaver has been removed and its effect is now combined with Raging Maelstrom. Restoration New PvP Talent: Master of the Elements – Casting Lava Burst increases the healing of your next Healing Wave by 30%, stacking up to 2 times. Healing Wave applies Flame Shock to a nearby enemy when empowered by Master of the Elements.



PROFESSIONS

All profession recipes and gathering nodes are available.

Lowered the number of qualities for stackable reagents and consumables to 2 (was 3). Developers’ notes: One goal of having qualities is so that players who invest time and effort into their professions can produce more valuable goods. We believe that, as far as reagents and consumables are concerned, this goal is better accomplished by having 2 qualities, normal quality and high quality, with the added benefit of simplifying the system a little.

Fractured Sparks no longer need to be combined into whole Sparks before they can be used in crafting. Whole Sparks drop instead of Fractured Sparks and Spark costs have doubled.

USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY