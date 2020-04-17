Blizzard gewährt bis zum Release von Patch 9.0.1 einen 100% Ruf-Buff in World of Warcraft

Nur wenige Minuten nach der Ankündigung hat sich Blizzard nochmal umentschieden. Der Ruf-Buff ist nun bis zum Release von Patch 9.0.1 aktiv.

There are many journeys to be taken in Azeroth, and if you’re in the middle of one, or just looking forward to starting a new one, we’ve heard your plea for a little more time. Due to the popularity of the Winds of Wisdom 100% experience buff in Battle for Azeroth, we’re extending its benefit through to the release of the Shadowlands pre-patch!

All players in Battle for Azeroth will gain an experience buff called “Winds of Wisdom” which will increase experience gains by 100%! (Bonus includes Starter Edition and Legion players.)

Players will also be able to take advantage of this experience boost while still using their favorite heirlooms.