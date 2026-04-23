WoW Patch 12.0.5: Patchnotes zu allen Hotfixes
Geschrieben von Telias am 23.04.2026 um 08:25
Patchnotes zu allen Hotfixes für World of Warcraft Patch 12.0.5 in der Übersicht - inklusive Bugfixes und Balance-Anpassungen.
Patch 12.0.5 für World of Warcraft ist am 22. April 2026 erschienen. Auch bei diesem Update werden Fehler nachträglich mit gezielten Hotfixes korrigiert. Diese kurzfristigen Updates betreffen nicht nur Fehlerbehebungen, sondern bringen auch Anpassungen am Balancing. Hier findest du eine Übersicht aller aktuellen Änderungen durch die offiziellen Hotfixes.
April 22. 2026
Characters
- Fixed a bug that could cause some Night Elf characters to be missing the intended Linen Blindfold option they previously chose.
Classes
- Death Knight
- Resolved an issue causing the Commander of the Dead damage increase aura to be applied to Death Knights.
- Evoker
- Preservation
- Fixed an issue where Dream Breath was not being stored in Stasis.
- Paladin
- Holy
- Fixed a bug that could cause Holy Paladins to do less damage than intended.
- Rogue
- Fixed a bug that prevented the expected audio from playing when a Rogue enters stealth.
Decor Duel
- Fixed a bug that could prevent Decor Duel participants from receiving base Illusionary Coin rewards by incorrectly evaluating them to be AFK.
- Humanoid tracking abilities no longer reveal players in Decor Duel.
- Achievements earned in Decor Duel are now account-wide, as intended.
Dungeons and Raids
- Addressed an issue where Lindormi's Guidance could be applied to players outside of Mythic+ dungeons.
- March on Quel’Danas
- Midnight Falls
- Resolved issues with Torchbearer failing to prevent players from receiving applications of Midnight or failing to remove applications of Midnight.
Items
- Addressed an issue preventing sockets from being added to Champion items obtained from Midnight Renown vendors.
- Fixed an issue where acquiring a Nebulous Voidcore with Thalassian Tokens of Merit would cause Decimus to only grant one of his two weekly Nebulous Voidcores upon quest turn-in.
- Developers’ notes: Players who have two Nebulous Voidcores in their currency window while showing "Season Maximum: 1/2" can now safely complete any of Decimus's quests again to receive their missing Nebulous Voidcore.
Professions
- Adjusted the cost of Thalassian Competitor's Chain Tunic to 5 Heraldry (was 4) to be in line with other crafted PvP chestpieces.
Quests
- The Ancient Visionstone can once again be interacted with for the Harandar repeatable legends quests "The Story of the Echoless Flame" and "The Story of Russula's Outreach".
- Fixed a bug where the daily quest "Ephemeral Masquerade" appeared to be a low-level quest, rather than the intended blue exclamation point.
Quelle: Blizzard
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