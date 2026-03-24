World of Warcraft: Dungeon-Nerfs und Buffs am 25. März – diese Instanzen sind betroffen
Blizzard passt am 25. März mehrere WoW-Dungeons an. Änderungen betreffen Bosse, Fähigkeiten, visuelle Effekte und Gegenstände.
Mit den kommenden Wartungsarbeiten am 25. März implementiert Blizzard gezielte Balance-Änderungen für verschiedene Dungeons. Diese Aktualisierungen betreffen sowohl die Mechaniken einzelner Bosse als auch die Effektivität von Gegenständen, um das Spielerlebnis in World of Warcraft weiter zu optimieren.
- Datum: Die Änderungen werden mit den regionalen Wartungsarbeiten am 25. März aktiv.
- Fokus: Anpassungen an Gegner-Fähigkeiten, visuellen Warnungen und Dungeon-Gegenständen.
- Betroffene Instanzen: Algeth’ar-Akademie, Maisarakavernen, Nexuspunkt Xenas, Sitz des Triumvirats und Windläuferturm.
With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we will implement the following adjustments to dungeons.
Algeth’ar Academy
- Reduced the effectiveness of Dragonflight Pledge Pins.
- Addressed an issue where the Blue Dragonflight Pledge Pin was giving less Mastery than intended.
- Overgrown Ancient
- Addressed an issue where some Hungry Lashers were not affected by Burst Forth.
- Echo of Doragosa
- Updated Arcane Rift visual to match the size of the rift.
- Energy Bomb now targets 2 players (was 1).
- Vile Lasher
- Addressed an issue where Vile Bite’s bleed effect was not ignoring armor.
- Arcane Forager
- Vicious Lunge cooldown reduced, and damage increased by 50%.
- Algeth’ar Echoknight
- Arcane images now move during Astral Whirlwind.
Maisara Caverns
- Hulking Juggernaut
- Addressed an issue where debuff from Rending Gore is not categorized as Bleed.
Nexus-Point Xenas
- Enemies at the entrance no longer spawn below 90% health.
- Duskfright Herald
- Improved Dark Beckoning visual clarity, and summoned duskwraiths now travel in a straight line.
- Smudge
- Forfeit Essence cast time reduced to 2 seconds (was 4 seconds) on Mythic and Mythic+ difficulty.
- Healing to Nascent Dreadflail increased.
- Nascent Dreadflail
- Now becomes active 1.5 seconds after being healed to full (was 3.5 seconds).
Seat of the Triumvirate
- Saprish
- Void Bomb visual has been updated
- Phase Dash impact radius increased to 8 yards (was 6 yards).
Windrunner Spire
- Restless Heart
- Squall Leap periodic damage increased by 36%, and increased the visibility of the Squall Leap debuff on players.
- Developers’ notes: When considering the recent removal of Squall Leap’s stacking property, we are increasing the base damage value of this ability to compensate. This change incentivizes continued interaction with Turbulent Arrows to remove this affliction, while also capping the penalty for failing to do so.
Quelle: Blizzard
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