World of Warcraft: Neue Klassenanpassungen zum 1. April

Blizzard passt in WoW mehrere Klassen am 1. April an. Im Fokus stehen Schaden, Heilung sowie Balance-Änderungen in PvE, Raids und PvP.

Blizzard führt mit den kommenden Wartungsarbeiten am 1. April umfassende Klassenanpassungen in World of Warcraft durch. Die Änderungen basieren auf den ersten Erkenntnissen aus Mythisch-Raids sowie Mythisch-Plus-Dungeons und zielen darauf ab, die Spielbalance sowohl im PvE als auch zum Start der neuen PvP-Saison zu optimieren. Hierbei werden gezielt Spezialisierungen verstärkt, die hinter den Erwartungen zurückbleiben, während übermäßig starke Klassen im PvP moderate Abschwächungen erfahren.

The first couple of days of Mythic raiding and Mythic+ dungeons revealed a few specs performing lower than intended, so we’re nudging them up to help their performance. As the PvP season kicks off, we also see some similar underperforming specs and are a few clearly overperforming specs.

Classes

Death Knight Frost All damage dealt increased by 4%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Druid Feral All damage dealt increased by 3%. Not applied to PvP combat. Frantic Frenzy damage reduced by 8%. Not applied to PvP combat. Developers’ notes: Our intention here is to improve Feral damage in raids, without increasing their damage in M+, which is already competitive.

Hunter Beast Mastery All damage dealt increased by 4%. Not Applied to PvP combat. Survival All damage dealt increased by 4%.

Mage Arcane Burden of Power now increases Arcane Blast damage by 25% (was 5%) and Arcane Pulse damage by 15% (was 5%). Developers’ notes: Arcane Sunfury is a bit farther behind our expectations in single target damage.

Priest Shadow Developers’ notes: Shadow Word: Death has been lacking in damage, even in execute range, so we’re significantly increasing its damage to correct this. To increase damage in multi-target situations, we’re targeting some AoE-only sources and shifting some power from some single target sources of damage to Shadowy Apparition damage. Shadow Word: Death damage increased by 80%. Mind Blast and Void Blast damage reduced by 10%. Shadow Apparition and Void Apparition damage increased by 35%. Spectral Horrors now increases Shadowy Apparition damage against targets affected by Shadow Word: Madness by 30% (was 50%). Psychic Link causes direct damage spells to inflicts 25% of their damage on all targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 20%). Void Spike from Things from Beyond now deals 25% additional damage to secondary targets. Mind Sear from Void Lashers now deals 25% additional damage.

Warrior Arms Developers’ notes: Arms single target damage remains lower than intended, particularly Execute. Execute damage increased by 20%. Does not affect PvP. Overpower damage increased by 10%. Does not affect PvP.



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