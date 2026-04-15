Neue Herausforderungen und Belohnungen für Mythic+ Profis in WoW Patch 12.0.5

Blizzard führt mit Patch 12.0.5 die Erfolge Keystone Myth und Umbral Champion ein. Spieler erhalten ab einer 3400er Wertung seltene Mount-Belohnungen.

Blizzard erweitert mit Patch 12.0.5 das Belohnungssystem für den Mythic+ Bereich. Die neuen Erfolge Keystone Myth und Umbral Champion richten sich an Spieler, die über die bisherigen Meilensteine hinaus nach neuen Zielen in der Midnight Season One suchen.

Greetings!

With the release of patch 12.0.5, we’re introducing two new achievements for players pushing the upper limits of Mythic+: Keystone Myth and Umbral Champion: Midnight Season One.

If you’ve already completed the existing milestones and are looking for additional goals to pursue, Keystone Myth and Umbral Champion are intended to offer that next step.

Keystone Myth

Upon reaching 3400 Mythic+ rating, players will earn a Timelost Saddle (earned once per warband per season). This item can be brought to Lindormi in Silvermoon or the Timeways, where it can be exchanged for a mount of your choice from a curated selection. This includes Keystone Master and Keystone Legend mounts from previous seasons, as well as all new mounts being added to the pool.

We want to give dedicated Mythic+ players something that continues to feel rewarding over time, while also creating a path to revisit some older rewards you may have missed along the way.

Keystone Myth will launch with a 3400 rating requirement, but we do not expect that threshold to remain fixed forever. Mythic+ evolves from season to season, and we want this achievement to continue to represent a similar level of difficulty and prestige each time. Because of that, we may adjust the rating requirement in future seasons.

Umbral Champion

With the close of Midnight Season One, players in the top 1% of Mythic+ rating will qualify for a new achievement, Umbral Champion, and be awarded a new exclusive mount.

We’re looking forward to seeing how far you can push your keystones!