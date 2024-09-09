The War Within: Blizzard bringt Klassenanpassungen und Tier-Set-Nerfs zum Start von Season 1

Mit dem Start von Season 1 von World of Warcraft: The War Within dürfen wir nun endlich den saisonalen Inhalten der neuen Erweiterung nachgehen. Mit der wöchentlichen Serverwartung startet am 11. September die erste Saison von TWW und bringt weitere Klassenanpassungen sowie Nerfs für Tier-Set-Boni ins Spiel. Weiters kündigt Blizzard an, dass es mit der Öffnung des mythischen Raids und Mythisch+ Dungeons am 18. September weitere Anpassungen geben wird.

With scheduled weekly maintenance on September 11, we’re going to reduce the effectiveness of a few new Class Tier sets that would otherwise overperform relative to our targeted values. We will also increase the baseline damage of the affected specs to account for the tier set tuning.

We will then look forward to additional tuning that we’ll develop during Heroic week, which will address anything needed for PvP, Mythic+, and Mythic raiding on September 18.

The September 11 changes will be:

Death Knight

Unholy

All ability damage increased by 5%

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set: 4-piece – Haste when summoning a minion reduced to 1% (was 2%), up to a maximum of 4% (was 8%).

Blood

All ability damage increased by 5%

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set: 4-piece – Damage is increased by 0.5% per Boneshield Charge (was 1%).

Demon Hunter

Havoc

All ability damage increased by 4%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 4-piece – Damage of Chaos Strike reduced to 12% (was 20%). Now reduces the Fury cost of Blade Dance by 30% (was 50%).

Vengeance

All ability damage increased by 3%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 2-piece – Soul Cleave damage reduced to 10% (was 15%). Soul Cleave has a 25% chance to shatter 1 Lesser Soul Fragment (was 35%).

Evoker

Devastation

All ability damage increased by 3%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 2-piece – Damage of Disintegrate and Pyre increased by 6% (was 10%).

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 4-piece – Eternity Surge’s cooldown reduced by 3 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Shaman

Enhancement