World of Warcraft: Klassenanpassungen am 18. Februar – Heiler-Buffs und große Balance-Änderungen

With scheduled weekly maintenance on February 17, we’ll implement a tuning pass that will be focused on reeling in the most overperforming outliers so that they can be more aligned with other classes. We’ve also identified a few underperforming specs that need to be helped to ensure all feel viable in all forms of content.

We’re also increasing all Healer damage, as Healers have been doing less damage than intended.

Classes

Death Knight

Unholy Developers’ notes: Recent bugfixes and tuning adjustments caused diseases to deal more damage than intended. We’re rebalancing their output to keep the build viable while also updating Putrefy and Necromancer’s Cunning to trigger Rune of the Apocalypse effects, helping support a wider range of build options. Virulent Plague damage reduced by 18%. Dread Plague damage reduced by 18%. Pestilence now deals 100% of your Plagues’ remaining damage (was 150%). Epidemic damage reduced by 10%. Graveyard damage reduced by 10%. Magus of the Dead’s Shadow Bolt and Frostbolt damage increased by 20%. The damage from Putrefy and Necromancer’s Cunning can now trigger Rune of the Apocalypse’s effects. San’layn: Visceral Strength grants 4% Strength (was 8%). San’layn: Incite Terror stacks up to 3 times (was 5 times).



Demon Hunter

Devourer All ability damage reduced by 4%.

Havoc All ability damage increased by 5%.



Druid

Balance All ability damage increased by 3%.

Feral All ability and auto-attack damage increased by 3%.

Restoration Sunfire damage increased by 35%. Moonfire damage increased by 30%. Moonfire mana cost reduced by 33%. Starsurge damage increased by 40%. Wrath and Starfire damage increased by 25%. All damage is now increased by 1% per level, resulting in a 15% overall damage increase at level 90.



Evoker

Devastation Fixed an issue causing Disintegrate damage to be much lower than intended, increasing Disintegrate damage by 76%. All damage reduced by 4%. Flameshaper: Conduit of Flame now increases critical strike chance by 10% against targets above 50% health (was 15%). Flameshaper: Fulminous Roar now causes Fire Breath to deal damage 15% more often (was 20%).

Preservation All healing increased by 6%. All damage is now increased by 1% per level, resulting in a 58% overall damage increase at level 90. Temporal Artificer reduces the cooldown of Rewind by 60 seconds (was 120 seconds). Rewind reverses 30% of damage taken in the last 5 seconds (was 33%). Does not affect PvP combat. Fixed an issue where Dream Breath’s heal was slightly less than a 40-yard radius. Emerald Blossom mana cost reduced by 20%. Reversion mana cost reduced by 22%. Fire Breath mana cost reduced by 30%.



Hunter

Beast Mastery Dark Ranger: Dark Hound attack power reduced by 25%. Pack Leader: Boar area damage now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets (was 8).

Marksmanship Windrunner Quiver no longer benefits Focused Aim twice. Focused Aim now reduces Aimed Shot’s cooldown by 2 seconds (was 1 second). Trick Shots effectiveness reduced to 60% (was 75%). Rapid Fire’s cooldown is reduced to 16 seconds (was 20 seconds). Trueshot now improves Aimed Shot’s cooldown rate by 40% (was 60%). Bulletstorm now increases Aimed Shot damage by 1% per stack (was 2%). Sentinel: Lunar Storm now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets. Sentinel: Can’t Miss, Won’t Miss now increases Trueshot duration by 2 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Survival All damage dealt reduced by 4%. Strike as One damage reduced by 10%. Boomstick damage reduced by 10%. Pack Leader: Better Together now increases Raptor Strike and pet damage by 5% for Survival Hunters (was 15%). Pack Leader: Wyvern damage bonus now grants 10% increased damage (was 15%). Pack Leader: Boar area damage now deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets (was 8). Sentinel: Lunar Storm now deals reduced damage beyond 8 targets.



Mage

Arcane Arcane Pulse cast time reduced to 1.75 seconds (was 2.25 seconds). Spellslinger: Splintering Orbs damage bonus reduced to 25% (was 35%). Spellslinger: Arcane Splinter damage reduced by 50%. Spellslinger: Signature Spell now increases Arcane Blast and Arcane Pulse damage by 15% (was 25%). Spellslinger: Polished Focus now increases Barrage damage by 15% (was 25%).

Fire Fixed an issue with Flame On not correctly reducing the cooldown of Fire Blast.

Frost Developers’ notes: We’re moving damage out of baseline Frost and into the Hero Talents to help give us more precise control over each Hero Talent’s performance in different content. We’re also slightly reducing Frostfire’s area damage. Shatter damage reduced by 10%. Blizzard damage reduced by 10%. Frostbolt damage reduced by 10%. Frozen Orb damage reduced by 20%. Winter’s End damage reduced by 75%. Developers’ notes: Winter’s End is providing too much benefit to specific builds and playstyles, so we’re significantly reducing its power. Frostfire: Flash Freezeburn Glacial Spike damage bonus reduced to 15% (was 25%). Frostfire: Dualcasting Adept now increases Shatter and Blizzard’s damage by 15% (was 10%). Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 10%. Spellslinger: Polished Focus now increases Shatter’s damage by 20% (was 10%). Spellslinger: Signature Spell now increases Frostbolt and Blizzard’s damage by 25% (was 15%). Spellslinger: Splintering Orbs damage bonus increased to 40% (was 25%). Spellslinger: Frost Splinter damage increased by 10%.



Monk

Mistweaver All damage increased by 1% per level. Tiger Palm damage reduced by 31%. Blackout Kick reduced by 32%. Rising Sun Kick damage reduced by 32%. Crackling Jade Lightning damage reduced by 32%. Spinning Crane Kick damage reduced by 32%. Celestial Conduit damage reduced by 30%. Jadefire Teachings transfers an additional 200% damage to healing (was 260%). Way of the Crane heals for 125% of damage done (was 160%).

Windwalker All damage decreased by 10%. Rising Sun Kick damage decreased by 20%. Does not affect PvP combat. Glory of the Dawn damage decreased by 50%. Spinning Crane Kick damage increased by 30%. Fists of Fury damage increased by 40%. Rushing Wind Kick’s activation rate increased to 60% (was 40%) and no longer has a cooldown for Windwalker Monks. Touch of the Tiger increases Tiger Palm’s damage by 50% (was 15%). Conduit of the Celestials: Invoke Xuen, the White Tiger’s Empowered Tiger Lightning now copies 4% of your damage done (was 8%). Conduit of the Celestials: Celestial Conduit damage decreased by 20%. Shado-Pan: One Versus Many now increase Fists of Fury damage by 60% (was 20%).



Paladin

Templar: Sanctification will now correctly trigger from Hammer of Wrath.

Retribution Divine Storm damage increased by 12%. Templar: Divine Hammer damage increased by 30%.

Holy Empyrean Legacy now casts Light of Dawn at 30% effectiveness (was 125%). Empyrean Legacy may now stack up to 2 times. Beacon of the Savior absorb amount decreased by 25%. All damage is now increased by 1% per level, resulting in a 58% overall damage increase at level 90. Judgment damage reduced by 37%. Consecration damage reduced by 37%. Shield of the Righteous damage reduced by 20%. Crusader Strike damage reduced by 20%. Avenging Crusader heals for 80% of damage done (was 100%). Developers’ notes: These changes should result in a net neutral change for Judgment and Consecration, a slight buff for Shield of the Righteous and Crusader Strike, and a larger buff for Holy Shock and Hammer of Wrath.



Priest

Discipline All damage is now increased by 1% per level, resulting in a 32% damage increase at level 90. Atonement heals for 35% of damage done (was 45%). Atonement heals for 50% of damage done in PvP combat. Voidweaver: Void Blast damage increased by 30%.

Holy All damage is now increased by 1% per level, resulting in a 58% damage increase at level 90. Holy Fire damage decreased by 25%. Fixed an issue where Burning Vehemence had no impact visual. Oracle: Fixed a bug causing Piety to be unintentionally reduced.

Shadow Voidform now increases damage done by 20% while active (was 10%).



Rogue

Trickster: Unseen Blade damage reduced by 5%.

Assassination Rupture damage increased by 5%. Fan of Knives damage increased by 25%. Caustic Spatter causes 18% of your Nature damage to hit nearby enemies (was 15%).

Subtlety Trickster: Nimble Flurry effect reduced to 65% of skill damage (was 75%) Trickster: Clever Combatant crit chance for Shuriken Storm reduced to 15% (was 20%)



Shaman

Brimming with Life now increases Stamina by 8%/15% (was 5%/10%).

Elemental Warding now reduces magic damage taken by 8% (was 6%).

Nature’s Guardian now instant heals for Shaman for 40% of their maximum life when brought to low health (was 20%).

Elemental Earthquake damage increased by 15%. Chain Lightning damage reduced by 15%. Stormbringer: Tempest now deals 40% additional damage to its primary target and 20% less damage to nearby targets. Fixed a bug causing Tempest Overload to deal less damage than intended.

Restoration All damage is now increased by 1% per level, resulting in a 58% overall damage increase at level 90. Lightning Bolt damage reduced by 5%. Chain Lightning damage reduced by 5%. Flame Shock damage reduced by 5%. Lava Burst damage reduced by 5%. Farseer: Ancestor Lava Burst and Chain Lightning damage reduced by 62%.



Warlock

Demonology Damage dealt by demons summoned by Dominion of Argus decreased by 45%. Soul Harvester: Demonic Soul damage reduced by 25%. Soul Harvester: Soul Anathema damage reduced by 35%.

Destruction Rain of Fire damage increased by 10%. Immolate damage increased by 15%. Conflagrate damage increased by 20%. Incinerate damage increased by 20%. Diabolist: Ruination damage reduced by 35%. Hellcaller: Blackened Soul damage reduced by 30%.



Warrior

Arms Overpowering Finish bonus damage to Overpower reduced to 15% (was 25%). Mass Execution bonus damage to Cleave reduced to 20% (was 25%). Colossus: Demolish AOE damage reduced by 20%. Colossus: Cut to the Bone - Bonus damage to Rend and Deep Wounds reduced to 15% (was 25%).

Fury Slayer: Reap the Storm chance to trigger reduced to 30% (was 35%).

Protection Execute damage increased by 20% Colossus: Demolish AOE damage reduced by 20%. Colossus: Cut to the Bone bonus damage to Rend and Deep Wounds reduced to 15% (was 25%).



Player versus Player

Death Knight

Frost All damage increased by 8% in PvP combat.

Unholy All damage increased by 10% in PvP combat.



Demon Hunter

Devourer All damage increased by 8% in PvP combat. Void Ray damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.



Druid

Feral All damage increased by 6% in PvP combat.



Evoker

Augmentation All damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Preservation Emerald Communion (PvP talent) can now be cast while the Evoker is affected by Fear or Confuse.



Mage

Fire All damage reduced by 5% in PvP combat. Sunfury: Pyroblast damage from Arcane Phoenix reduced by 58% in PvP combat.



Monk

Mistweaver Mistline now increases the healing of Renewing Mist by 200% (was 500%). Sphere of Hope can no longer be dispelled from friendly targets.



Paladin

Holy Lightsmith: Holy Bulwark now absorbs 10% of health (was 15%) and 1% of health (was 2%) every 2 seconds in PvP combat.



Priest

Discipline Atonement healing increased by 44% in PvP combat.



Rogue

Airborne Irritant now reduces the cooldown of Blind by 50% (was 80%).

Assassination All damage increased by 12% in PvP combat.



Shaman

Elemental Flames of the Cauldron now reduces the cooldown of Flame Shock and Voltaic Blaze by 3 seconds in PvP combat (was 1.5 seconds). Tempest damage reduced by 35% in PvP combat.

Enhancement All damage increased by 5% in PvP combat. Windstrike damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat. Thorim’s Invocation now discharges Lightning spells at 35% effectiveness while Doom Winds or Ascendance is active in PvP combat (was 50%). Totemic: Oversurge now increases Surging Totem damage by 25% while Ascendance is active in PvP combat (was 50%).



Warrior