WoW Klassen-Änderungen am 18. März: Große Buffs und Nerfs zum Start von Midnight Season 1

Kurz vor Start der ersten Midnight-Saison passt Blizzard viele WoW-Klassen an. Mehrere Spezialisierungen erhalten starke Buffs, andere werden abgeschwächt.

Blizzard schraubt pünktlich zum Start der ersten Saison in Midnight und der ersten PvP-Saison massiv an den Reglern! Damit die Spielbalance nicht im Chaos versinkt, rollt am 18. März eine riesige Welle an Klassenanpassungen über die Server, um übermächtige Ausreißer einzufangen und schwächelnde Klassen rechtzeitig fit für den ersten großen Loot-Run zu machen.

The first few days of Midnight max-level play have given us data and feedback needed to make our first tuning pass, with the goal of reducing outliers. We will continue to keep a close eye on class balance as both Heroic week and week 1 of the PvP season start, and players continue to gain gear and begin using tier sets.

Classes

Death Knight

Blood Deathbringer: Reaper's Mark damage increased by 20%. Deathbringer: Exterminate damage increased by 20%. Deathbringer: Wave of Souls damage increased by 20%. Deathbringer: Deathly Blows now increases the damage of Death Strike by 12% (was 5%). Deathbringer: Bind in Darkness now increases the damage of Blood Boil by 30% (was 10%).

Unholy All damage reduced by 20%. Epidemic damage increased by 10%. Virulent Plague damage increased by 15%.



Demon Hunter

Devourer All damage dealt reduced by 4%.

Havoc All damage increased by 6%. Immolation Aura damage increased by 10%. Burning Wound bonus to Immolation Aura damage reduced to 35% (was 40%). Ragefire damage increased to 35% of Immolation Aura critical damage (was 30%). Essence Break damage increased by 10%. Glaive Tempest damage increased by 10%. Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver's Glaive damage increased by 8%. Aldrachi Reaver: Fury of the Aldrachi damage increased by 8%. Aldrachi Reaver: Thrill of the Fight bonus Haste increased to 8% (was 6%). Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver's Mark damage bonus increased to 6% (was 5%). Aldrachi Reaver: Wounded Quarry effect increased to 25% of Physical damage (was 20%).

Vengeance All damage increased by 10%. Immolation Aura damage increased by 10%. Aldrachi Reaver: Wounded Quarry effect increased to 20% of Physical damage (was 15%). Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver's Glaive damage increased by 8%. Aldrachi Reaver: Fury of the Aldrachi damage increased by 8%. Aldrachi Reaver: Thrill of the Fight bonus Haste increased to 8% (was 6%).



Druid

Balance All damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Starsurge damage increased by 8%. Not applied to PvP Starfall damage decreased by 14%. Not applied to PvP Wrath damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Elune's Chosen: Lunar Calling increases Starfall's damage to your primary target by 120% (up from 100%). Not applied to PvP Season 1set 2-piece: Increases Shooting Stars damage by 40% (was 50%). Season 1 set 2-piece: Shooting Stars outside Eclipse generate 2 Astral Power (was 3). Season 1 set 4-piece: Chance for Starsurge or Starfall to generate an exploding Shooting Star reduced to 30% (was 40%). Season 1 set Armor 4-piece: Fixed a bug causing the exploding Shooting Star to increment Orbit Breaker's count by 1 for every target hit. It now always counts as one Shooting Star, as intended.

Feral All damage dealt increased by 6%. Not applied to PvP. Rake Bleed damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP. Rip damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP. Swipe damage increased by 10%. Rampant Ferocity damage increased by 10%. Unseen Swipe damage increased by 15%. Frantic Frenzy damage reduced by 10%. Fixed a bug causing Frantic Frenzy to hit 6 times,instead of 5.

Guardian Moonless Night now causes your direct-damage melee abilities to deal 20% additional damage (was 40%). Wild Guardian Rank 4 now causes echoes to deal 300% increased damage (was 150%). Ability damage (excluding Moonfire) reduced by 20%. Moonfire damage reduced by 10%. Druid of the Claw: Damage dealt by Ravage to its main target reduced by 27%. Druid of the Claw: Damage dealt by Dreadful Wound reduced by 23%. Druid of the Claw: Killing Blow now increases Maul, Raze and Ravage damage by up to 70%, based on rage consumed (was 100%). Druid of the Claw: Strike for the Heart now increases Mangle damage by 10% (was 20%).

Bestial Strength now increases Maul, Raze, and Ravage damage by 10% (was 20%).

Restoration All healing reduced by 6%.



Evoker

Devastation Scalecommander: Mass Disintegrate damage bonus for each missing target reduced to 10% (was 15%).

Augmentation Scalecommander: Mass Eruption damage bonus for each missing target reduced to 10% (was 15%). Molten Embers damage bonus reduced to 15% (was 25%). Duplicate Rank 4 stat bonus reduced to 75% (was 100%). Fixed an issue that could cause Motes of Possibility to apply their buff to a target other than the ally who came in contact with the Mote.

Preservation Rewind healing increased by 200% outside of raid (was 100%). Rewind healing is no longer increased by 67% in PvP combat. Merithra's Blessing increases the direct healing of Dream Breath by 250% (was 125%). Dream Breath's direct healing increased by 20%. Merithra's Blessing reverses 1% damage (was 2%) on targets with Reversion. Reversion healing increased by 25%.



Hunter

Survival Auto attack damage increased by 35%. Wildfire Bomb primary target damage bonus increased to 80% (was 60%). Raptor Strike damage increased by 10%. Raptor Swipe now deals 35/70% increased damage to its primary target (was 25/50%). Sentinel: Fixed an issue causing Sanctified Armaments to do be modified by damage taken and damage dealt increases.

Beast Mastery Barbed Shot damage dealt increased by 35%. Does not affect PvP combat. Cobra Shot damage increased by 100%. Does not affect PvP combat. Dark Ranger: Black Arrow initial damage increased by 50%. Does not affect PvP combat.

Marksmanship Sentinel: Fixed an issue causing Sanctified Armaments to do be modified by damage taken and damage dealt increases.



Mage

Arcane Arcane Blast damage increased by 25%. Arcane Barrage damage increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP. Arcing Cleave additional targets receive 40% of Arcane Barrage's damage (was 60%). Spellslinger: Splintering Orbs damage bonus reduced to 10% (was 25%). Spellslinger: Controlled Instincts Cleave percentage reduced to 40% (was 60%).

Fire Ignition now increases Flamestrike's Ignite damage by 15% (was 50%). Season 1 set 2-piece: Now increases Pyroblast and Flamestrike damage by 6% (was 8%). Season 1 set 4-piece: Fire Blast cooldown reduction reduced to 0.3 seconds (was 0.5 seconds). Fireball damage increased by 15%. Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 15%. Fire Blast damage increased by 25%.



Monk

Brewmaster Master of Harmony: Meditative Focus now increases damage dealt by Tiger Palm by an additional 50% (was 100%). Master of Harmony: Aspect of Harmony stores vitality based on 12% of damage done, and 6% of effective healing (was 25% and 12%).

Mistweaver Sheilun's Gift healing increased by 60%. Sheilun's Gift clouds now increase its healing by 10% per stack (was 33%). Jadefire Teachings now increases the transfer rate of Ancient Teachings by 260% (was 200%). Way of the Crane now transfers 340% of damage onto 1 ally (was 125% onto 3 allies). Jadefire Stomp damage now transfers into Ancient Teachings at 20% effectiveness. Developers’ notes: Jadefire Stomp's tooltip will be updated to reflect thisin a later patch. Invigorating Mists healing increased by 30%.



Paladin

Retribution Final Verdict damage increased by 30%. Light Within main target damage increased by 25%. Templar Slash and Templar Strike damage increased by 25%. Melee damage increased by 25%. Crusading Strikes damage increased by 25%. Crusading Strikes now reduces auto-attack speed by 20% (improved from 35%). Highlord's Judgment damage increased by 25%. Divine Storm damage reduced by 12%. Herald of the Sun: Dawnlight damage increased by 25%. Herald of the Sun: Dawnlight now cleaves 4% of the damage it deals to nearby enemies (was 5%). Templar: Empyrean Hammer damage increased by 30%. Templar: Wrathful Descent now deals 35% of Empyrean Hammer damage (down from 50%). Templar: Hammer of Light damage increased by 10%.



Priest

Discipline Penance damage and healing increased by 20%.

Shadow All damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP combat. Shadow Word: Death damage increased by 40%. Not applied to PvP combat. Mind Blast damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Mind Flay damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Idol of N'Zoth damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Shadow Word: Madness damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Psychic Link now causes direct damage spells to inflict 20% of their damage to all other targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 60%).



Rogue

Subtlety Backstab/Gloomblade damage increased by 20%. Shadowstrike damage increased by 15%. Eviscerate damage increased by 8%. Melee auto-attack damage increased by 15%. Black Powder damage reduced by 12%. Potent Powder bonus Black Powder damage reduced to 20% of Mastery (was 30%). Trickster: Unseen Blade damage increased by 20%. Trickster: Nimble Flurry effect reduced to 50% of listed attack damage (was 65%). Trickster: Clever Combatant crit bonus for Shuriken Storm reduced to 10% (was 15%).



Shaman

Elemental Chain Lightning damage increased by 10%. Earthquake damage increased by 10%.

Enhancement All damage increased by 8%. Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10%. Chain Lightning damage increased by 10%. Primordial Storm damage increased by 10%.

Restoration Healing Rain healing increased by 45%. Chain Heal healing increased by 20%.



Warlock

Destruction Hellcaller: Xalan’s Cruelty now increases Shadow damage dealt by 5% (was 8%). Hellcaller: Xalan’s Ferocity now increases Fire damage dealt by 5% (was 8%). Hellcaller: Blackened Soul damage reduced by 50%. Hellcaller: Through the Felvine now increases Rain of Fire damage by 6% (was 8%). Hellcaller: Through the Felvine now increases Chaos Bolt damage by 35% (was 10%). This change does not affect PvP.

Demonology Dominion of Argus Antoran Inquisitor damage reduced by 5%, Antoran Jailer damage reduced by 45%, Lady Sacrolash damage increased by 35%, and Grand Warlock Alythess damage increased by 35%. Developers’ notes: The intention with these adjustments is to ensure that all demons summoned by Dominion of Argus are competitive with one another, avoiding random chance having a large effect on damage output. Soul Harvester: Demonic Soul damage reduced by 55%. Soul Harvester: Manifested Demonic Soul damage reduced by 50%. Soul Harvester: Soul Anathema damage reduced by 35%. Soul Harvester: Wicked Reaping damage increased by 50%. Soul Harvester: Demoniac's Fervor now increases damage dealt by Demonic Soul by 200% to the main target of Hand of Gul'dan.



Warrior

Piercing Howl's cooldown increased to 90 seconds (was 30 seconds), and ally speed buff radius reduced to 6 yards (12 with Battlefield Commander). Developers’ notes: Piercing Howl has been available more frequently than intended and does not align with other similar effects, so we're making changes to bring this ability in line while keeping it distinct among similar effects.

Arms Master of Warfare's final rank Heroic Strike now increases the damage you deal to enemies affected by your next Colossus Smash by an additional 3%. Stacks up to 5 times. All damage dealt increased by 15%.

Fury All damage dealt increased by 10%. Slayer: chance for Reap the Storm to trigger changed to 20% (was 30%).

Protection Phalanx rank 1: Thunder Clap now causes your next Shield Slam deal 10% additional damage and unleash a wave of force, dealing Physical damage to all enemies in front of you. Phalanx rank 4: In addition to existing effects, enemies damaged by Phalanx's wave of force deal 5% reduced damage to you for 8 seconds. All damage dealt increased by 10%. Developers’ notes: These changes are aimed at redistributing the power of Protection Warrior's Apex talents to better align with our design goals for Apex talents.



Player versus Player

All tank role specializations’ self-healing reduced by 25% in PvP combat.

Death Knight

Frost All damage increased by 10% in PvP combat. Deathbringer: Reaper's Mark damage reduced by 25% in PvP combat.



Demon Hunter

Devourer All damage increased by 9% in PvP.



Druid

Restoration Healing increased by 11% in PvP combat. All damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat. Fixed an issue where Convoke the Spirits was casting the Balance version of Starsurge and dealing too much damage.

Balance Dying Stars now causes enemies to suffer 25% additional damage from Moonfire and Sunfire when dispelled (was 15%).



Hunter

Marksmanship Consecutive Concussion now slows movement speed by an additional 10% (was 20%).

Survival All damage dealt in PvP reduced by 8%.



Mage

Frost Ray of Frost damage decreased by 20% in PvP combat. Frostbolt damage increased by 100% in PvP combat. Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 100% in PvP combat. Brain Freeze now increases the damage of Flurry by 25% in PvP combat (was 50%). Flurry damage increased by 75% in PvP combat. Frostfire: Frostfire Empowerment now increases the damage of Frostfire Bolt by 10% (was 36%) in PvP combat.



Monk

Rushing Wind Kick no longer deals 20% increased damage in PvP combat.

Jadefire Stomp damage reduced by 50% in PvP combat.

Mistweaver All healing reduced by 8% in PvP combat. Sheilun's Gift healing decreased by 20% in PvP combat.



Paladin

Holy A Just Reward healing decreased by 50% in PvP combat. Divine Vision (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Aura Mastery by 30 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Retribution All ability damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.



Priest

Psychic Shroud now lasts 6 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Discipline All damage done reduced by 8% in PvP combat. Power Word: Radiance healing increased by 40% in PvP combat.



Rogue

Assassination Implacable Strikes damage decreased by 35% in PvP. All ability damage increased by 4% in PvP combat.

Outlaw All ability damage increased by 12% in PvP combat.

Subtlety All ability damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.



Shaman

Elemental Tempest damage increased by 20% in PvP combat. Earth Shock damage increased by 15% in PvP combat. Damage from dispelling Flame Shock increased by 600%. This effect can no longer critically strike.

Enhancement Damage from dispelling Flame Shock increased by 600%. This effect can no longer critically strike.

Restoration All healing done increased by 8% in PvP combat. Healing Tide Totem healing increased by 75% in PvP combat.



Warlock

Affliction All damage increased by 15% in PvP combat. Shadow Bolt damage increased by 20% in PvP combat. Drain Soul damage increased by 20% in PvP combat. Dark Harvest damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat. Damage from dispelling Unstable Affliction increased by 25%.



Warrior