Klassenanpassungen für World of Warcraft: Balance-Update am 27. Mai

Mit den kommenden wöchentlichen Wartungsarbeiten führt Blizzard gezielte Klassenanpassungen in World of Warcraft durch. Der Fokus dieses Tuning-Updates liegt primär auf der Stärkung von unterdurchschnittlich abschneidenden Heldentalenten im PvE-Bereich sowie auf der Optimierung der Spielbalance im PvP-Kampf, um sowohl Schadensspitzen als auch die Heilungs- und Manaleistung einzelner Spezialisierungen anzupassen.

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make tuning adjustments that are primarily targeted at Hero Talents that are unperforming in various types of content.

In PvP combat, we’re continuing to improve underperforming specs, address over- and under-performing specs, and either increase or reduce burst damage for specs that need it or have a bit too much.

CLASSES

DEMON HUNTER Developers’ notes: Aldrachi Reaver performance has been below its alternative Hero Talent options, so we’re buffing some of its effects to reduce the disparity. Havoc Death Sweep damage increased by 10%. Developers’ notes: This resolves an issue from a previous update where Blade Dance damage was increased, but Death Sweep’s damage was not correctly updated to match. The base damage of Death Sweep is intended to be 30% more than that of Blade Dance. Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver’s Glaive damage increased by 15%. Aldrachi Reaver: Warblade’s Hunger damage increased by 55%. Aldrachi Reaver: Wounded Quarry now deals 30% of Physical damage to the target of your Reaver’s Mark (was 25%). Vengeance Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver’s Glaive damage increased by 30%. Aldrachi Reaver: Warblade’s Hunger damage increased by 55%. Aldrachi Reaver: Wounded Quarry now deals 25% of Physical damage to the target of your Reaver’s Mark (was 20%).

DRUID Feral All damage dealt increased by 4%.

MAGE Arcane Developers’ notes: In addition to an overall damage buff, we’d like to get Sunfury’s damage closer to Spellslinger’s. All ability damage increased by 5%. Does not apply to PvP. Arcane Missiles damage increased by 10%. Does not apply to PvP. Sunfury: Burden of Power - Arcane Blast damage bonus increased to 30% (was 25%). Arcane Pulse damage bonus increased to 20% (was 15%). Fire Developers’ notes: These changes are intended to increase Fire’s single target damage. The value of the increase should be comparable for all Hero Talent options. Pyroblast damage increased by 8%. Does not apply to PvP. Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 5%. Does not apply to PvP. Frost Developers’ notes: Frostfire performance is farther behind Spellslinger than we’re happy with, so we’re boosting a number of its talents to increase their single target and AOE damage. Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 5%. Does not apply to PvP Frostfire: Duality - Pyroblast damage increased by 25%. Frostfire: Dualcasting Adept - Shatter damage bonus increased to 40% (was 15%). Frostfire: Heat Sink - Flurry damage bonus increased to 25% (was 10%). Frostfire: Blast Radius - Comet Storm damage bonus increased to 50% (was 20%).

PALADIN Retribution Developers’ notes: Herald of the Sun has been trailing behind Templar in overall throughput. To improve its output, we’re extending its effective damage window by granting an additional Dawnlight charge. We’re also aiming to further improve its AoE performance by increasing the duration extension provided by Divine Storm. Wake of Ashes now causes the next 3 Holy Power spending abilities to apply a Dawnlight (was 2). Endless Gleam now extends Dawnlight’s duration by an additional 0.5 seconds when Divine Storm strikes at least 2 Dawnlights (was 0.3 seconds).

PRIEST Holy Developers’ notes: We’re reducing the mana costs of some core spell casts so Holy Priest can feel more comfortable casting Prayer of Healing and Flash Heal, particularly in raid settings. Flash Heal mana cost reduced by 8%. Benediction mana cost reduced by 8%. Prayer of Mending mana cost reduced by 8%. Prayer of Healing has been reduced by 8%.

ROGUE

Developers’ notes: Deathstalker damage is below the other Hero Talent options for most content and damage profiles, especially for Assassination, and to the least degree for Subtlety single target output. Changes are targeted at improving Deathstalker’s total performance compared to each specialization’s alternative. Assassination Deathstalker: Deathstalker’s Mark damage increased by 30%. Deathstalker: Clear the Witnesses now increases Fan of Knives damage by 60% (was 40%). Deathstalker: Hunt Them Down damage increased by 25%. Deathstalker: Corrupt the Blood now increases Rupture damage by 20% (was 10%). Deathstalker: Darkest Night effect now increases Envenom damage by 35% (was 30%). Subtlety Deathstalker: Deathstalker’s Mark damage increased by 30%. Deathstalker: Clear the Witnesses now increases Shuriken Storm damage by 60% (was 40%).

SHAMAN Elemental Farseer: Ancestral Spirits from the Farseer Hero Talent tree now benefit from the critical damage increase of the Elemental Fury talent. Restoration Developers’ notes: We’re adjusting the mana costs of some of Restoration Shaman’s basic spell casts to give them more room to spend mana on things like Chain Heal particularly in raid settings. The mana cost of Chain Heal, Healing Wave, and Riptide has been reduced by 5%.

WARRIOR Developers’ notes: These change aim to improve Colossus’ performance in single target and Mountain Thane’s performance in AOE relative to other Hero Talent options. Arms Colossus: Practiced Strikes - Mortal Strike and Slam damage increased by 25% (was 15%). This change does not apply in PvP. Fury Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast damage increased by 30%. This change does not apply in PvP. Protection Colossus: Practiced Strikes - Shield Slam damage increased by 25% (was 15%). This change does not apply in PvP. Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast damage increased by 30%. This change does not apply in PvP.



PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER