Raid-Anpassungen in World of Warcraft: Zahlreiche Abschwächungen angekündigt
Geschrieben von Telias am 07.04.2026 um 14:11
Blizzard kündigt für den 8. April umfangreiche Raid-Anpassungen an: Mythisch wird leichter, kleine Gruppen profitieren in Normal und Heroisch.
Blizzard hat für die kommende wöchentliche Wartung am 8. April umfangreiche Tuning-Maßnahmen für aktuelle Raid-Instanzen angekündigt. Diese Anpassungen zielen primär darauf ab, die Schwierigkeit auf dem Schwierigkeitsgrad Mythisch zu senken und die Skalierung für kleinere Gruppen in anderen Modi zu verbessern.
- Belo’ren (Mythisch): 10 % weniger Gesundheit in Phase 1 und verringertes Schadenspotenzial bei mehreren Fähigkeiten.
- Chimaerus & Krone des Kosmos: Massive Gesundheitsreduzierungen (bis zu 35 %) bei Adds und Bossen für kleinere Raid-Gruppen im normalen und heroischen Modus.
- Leerenspitze: Erleichterungen bei Boss-Mechaniken wie Vaelgor und Ezzorak sowie drastische Schadensreduzierung (50 %) bei Lichtblinde Vorhut.
- Heilungs- & Schild-Nerfs: Reduzierung von Absorptions-Effekten um bis zu 24 % in der Krone des Kosmos.
With scheduled weekly maintenance tomorrow, we’ll make the following adjustments to several raid encounters.
Dungeons and Raids
- March on Quel’danas
- Belo’ren, Child of Al’ar
- Belo’ren’s stage one health reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.
- Infused Quills now targets fewer players over the course of the encounter on Mythic difficulty.
- Ember Rebirth’s damaging effect has been greatly reduced on Mythic difficulty.
- Guardian’s Edict now empowers Belo’ren’s damage by 20% on all difficulties.
- Light Dive and Void Dive damage greatly reduced on all difficulties.
- Light Echo and Void Echo damage reduced on Heroic and Mythic difficulty.
- The Dreamrift
- Chimaerus the Undreamt God Swarming Shade health reduced up to 35% in stage one in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Haunting Essence health reduced up to 29% in stage one in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Colossal Horror health reduced up to 10% in Stage One in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- The Voidspire
- Vaelgor and Ezzorak
- Reduced the number of players needed to fully reduce Gloom’s power by 1 on Heroic and Normal difficulties.
- Reduced Voidorb health by up to 10% as group sizes decrease from 30-player to 10-player.
- Lightblinded Vanguard
- Trampled damage reduced by 50%.
- Crown of the Cosmos
- Demiar, Morium, and Vorelus health reduced by up to 14% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Alleria and Rift Simulacrum health reduced by up to 10% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Null Corona healing absorb reduced by up to 24% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Void Expulsion damage reduced by up to 10% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Cosmic Barrier damage absorb reduced by up to 10% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
- Gravity Collapse damage reduced by up to 12% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
Quelle: Blizzard
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