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World of Warcraft
Addon:
Midnight
Version:
Patch 12.0
WoWNewsarchivApril 2026Raid-Anpassungen in World of Warcraft: Zahlreiche Abschwächungen angekündigt

Raid-Anpassungen in World of Warcraft: Zahlreiche Abschwächungen angekündigt

Geschrieben von Telias am 07.04.2026 um 14:11

Blizzard kündigt für den 8. April umfangreiche Raid-Anpassungen an: Mythisch wird leichter, kleine Gruppen profitieren in Normal und Heroisch.

Blizzard hat für die kommende wöchentliche Wartung am 8. April umfangreiche Tuning-Maßnahmen für aktuelle Raid-Instanzen angekündigt. Diese Anpassungen zielen primär darauf ab, die Schwierigkeit auf dem Schwierigkeitsgrad Mythisch zu senken und die Skalierung für kleinere Gruppen in anderen Modi zu verbessern.

Ladebild vom Marsch auf Quel'Danas - Raid in WoW Midnight
  • Belo’ren (Mythisch): 10 % weniger Gesundheit in Phase 1 und verringertes Schadenspotenzial bei mehreren Fähigkeiten.
  • Chimaerus & Krone des Kosmos: Massive Gesundheitsreduzierungen (bis zu 35 %) bei Adds und Bossen für kleinere Raid-Gruppen im normalen und heroischen Modus.
  • Leerenspitze: Erleichterungen bei Boss-Mechaniken wie Vaelgor und Ezzorak sowie drastische Schadensreduzierung (50 %) bei Lichtblinde Vorhut.
  • Heilungs- & Schild-Nerfs: Reduzierung von Absorptions-Effekten um bis zu 24 % in der Krone des Kosmos.

With scheduled weekly maintenance tomorrow, we’ll make the following adjustments to several raid encounters.

Dungeons and Raids

  • March on Quel’danas
    • Belo’ren, Child of Al’ar
      • Belo’ren’s stage one health reduced by 10% on Mythic difficulty.
      • Infused Quills now targets fewer players over the course of the encounter on Mythic difficulty.
      • Ember Rebirth’s damaging effect has been greatly reduced on Mythic difficulty.
      • Guardian’s Edict now empowers Belo’ren’s damage by 20% on all difficulties.
      • Light Dive and Void Dive damage greatly reduced on all difficulties.
      • Light Echo and Void Echo damage reduced on Heroic and Mythic difficulty.
  • The Dreamrift
    • Chimaerus the Undreamt God Swarming Shade health reduced up to 35% in stage one in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
    • Haunting Essence health reduced up to 29% in stage one in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
    • Colossal Horror health reduced up to 10% in Stage One in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
  • The Voidspire
    • Vaelgor and Ezzorak
      • Reduced the number of players needed to fully reduce Gloom’s power by 1 on Heroic and Normal difficulties.
      • Reduced Voidorb health by up to 10% as group sizes decrease from 30-player to 10-player.
    • Lightblinded Vanguard
      • Trampled damage reduced by 50%.
    • Crown of the Cosmos
      • Demiar, Morium, and Vorelus health reduced by up to 14% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
      • Alleria and Rift Simulacrum health reduced by up to 10% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
      • Null Corona healing absorb reduced by up to 24% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
      • Void Expulsion damage reduced by up to 10% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
      • Cosmic Barrier damage absorb reduced by up to 10% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.
      • Gravity Collapse damage reduced by up to 12% in non-Mythic difficulties, for smaller raid sizes.

Quelle: Blizzard

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