Klassenanpassungen für World of Warcraft: Balance-Update am 6. Mai

Nachdem Patch 12.0.5 die Live-Server ordentlich durchgeschüttelt hat, liefert Blizzard am 5. Mai die Quittung in Form eines massiven Tuning-Updates. Du kannst dich auf gezielte Buffs für Underperformer und nötige Nerfs für die aktuellen Spitzenreiter im PvE-Content und in der Arena einstellen.

As we’ve accumulated a few days of data and player feedback following the 12.0.5 update, we’re planning to make adjustments that address outliers in both group play and in PvP. The following changes will go live with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region (on May 5 in this region).

CLASSES

Death Knight Frost All damage increased by 5%. Does not affect PvP combat. Unholy Developers’ notes: Unholy Death Knight is performing better than intended after recent bugfixes and the 12.0.5 changes. Magus of the Dead Shadow Bolt damage reduced by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat. Graveyard damage reduced by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat. Rider of the Apocalypse: Whitemane’s Epidemic damage reduced by 25%. This does not affect PvP combat. Rider of the Apocalypse: Trolbane’s Icy Fury damage reduced by 25%. Ddoes not affect PvP combat. San’layn: Thrill of Blood now increases the damage of Dread Plague and Virulent Plague by 10% (was 5%).

Demon Hunter Devourer All damage reduced by 3%. Annihilator: Voidfall Meteor damage reduced by 12%. Annihilator: Meteoric Rise damage bonus for Void Ray reduced to 10% (was 15%). Vengeance Thick Skin now increases Armor by 185% (was 150%).

Druid Guardian Developers’ notes: Guardian Druids have continued to overperform in single target contexts, while experiencing difficulties with threat and sustained damage outside of cooldowns. With these changes, we’re aiming to reduce burst potential and transfer some of that power into more reliable and consistent abilities to aid in generating and maintaining threat. Wild Guardian echo effectiveness reduced to 200% (was 300%). Red Moon damage reduced by 20%. Maul damage reduced by 15%. Raze damage reduced by 15%. Ravage damage reduced by 15%. Thrash direct damage increased by 200%. Thrash bleed damage increased by 100%. Restoration All healing reduced by 3%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Everbloom heals for 20/40% of Lifebloom’s final heal (was 25/50%). Does not apply to PvP combat.

Evoker Augmentation All ability damage and pet damage reduced by 5%. Fixed an issue where Inferno’s Blessing damage was not properly modified by the specialization baseline passive. Inferno’s Blessing’s spell damage coefficient has been adjusted to compensate, so its effective damage will only be changed per the above adjustment. Scalecommander: Fixed an issue where Bombardment damage was not properly modified by the specialization’s baseline passives. Bombardment’s damage calculations have been adjusted to compensate. Developers’ notes: Effective damage will be unchanged for Devastation and only reduced by 5% for Augmentation with the above adjustment.

Hunter Beast Mastery All damage dealt by you and your pets increased by 4%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Marksmanship Rapid Fire damage increased by 20%. Does not affect PvP combat. Explosive Shot damage increased by 100%. Arcane Shot and Multi-Shot damage increased by 30%. Steady Shot damage increased by 100%.

Mage Frost Shatter damage to the primary target reduced by 6%. Developers’ notes: Bug fixes last week to Hand of Frost and Flurry provided a meaningful damage increase to Frost. This change is primarily intended to offset the boost from those fixes.

Monk Brewmaster High Tolerance refunds 2/4 seconds of Purifying Brew’s cooldown when cast at Elevated Stagger (was 3/6 seconds). Zen State increases stagger effectiveness by 15%, based on missing health (was 20%).

Paladin Holy Eternal Flame healing increased by 15%. Word of Glory healing increased by 15%. Light of Dawn healing increased by 15%. Protection Base armor increased by 10%.

Priest Discipline Developers’ notes: Our goal here is to slightly rein in Atonement’s healing contribution in raid environments while keeping its effectiveness in smaller group content. Atonement damage transfer has been increased to 30% (was 28%). Not applied to PvP combat. Atonement healing now decays more rapidly beyond 5 targets. Developers’ notes: For example, when healing 20 injured allies with Atonement, it would previously be reduced by 50%. With the new scaling, it will be reduced by 60%. Holy All healing increased by 6%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Rogue Outlaw All damage increased by 5%. Does not affect PvP combat. Trickster: Cloud Cover primary and secondary duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds). Trickster: Cloud Cover now causes Fazed to stack 1 additional time (was 2). Trickster: No Scruples crit chance bonus increased to 12% (was 10%). Trickster: Additional stacks of Fazed granted by Cloud Cover no longer increase the magnitude of secondary effects, such as the damage reduction from the Smoke talent. Subtlety All damage increased by 7%. Does not affect PvP combat. Trickster: Cloud Cover primary and secondary duration reduced to 6 seconds (was 10 seconds). Trickster: No Scruples crit chance bonus increased to 12% (was 10%). Trickster: Additional stacks of Fazed granted by Cloud Cover no longer increase the magnitude of secondary effects, such as the damage reduction from the Smoke talent.

Shaman Enhancement Developers’ notes: Enhancement Shaman has been underperforming in both Raid and M+ content. With these changes, we’re aiming to increase throughput and help Stormbringer catch up to Totemic. We’re also resolving a bug, which would have a negative impact on performance, so we’re watching the results carefully. All ability damage increased by 5%. Auto attack damage increased by 10%. Resolved an issue causing Thorim’s Invocation to cast Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning and Tempest at with more effectiveness than intended when cast below 10 Maelstrom Weapon. Stormbringer: Natural Gift now increases Nature damage of abilities by 6% (was 2%). Stormbringer: Voltaic Surge now increases the damage of Crash Lightning and Chain Lightning by 20% (was 10%).

Warlock Affliction Unstable Affliction damage increased by 20%. Seed of Corruption damage increased by 10%. Corruption damage increased by 20%. Developers’ notes: This change does not affect Wither. Agony damage increased by 10%.

Warrior Developers’ notes: These tuning changes are aimed at improving Warrior performance overall as well as compensating for damage lost due to the Deep Wounds bug fix last week. We will continue to monitor Warrior performance and make further adjustments as needed. Arms Execute damage increased by 20%. Overpower damage increased by 20%. Slayer: Slayer’s Strike damage increased by 40%. Slayer: Reap the Storm damage increased by 30%. Fury All damage increased by 5%. Execute damage increased by 20%. Raging Blow damage increased by 20%. Slayer: Slayer’s Strike damage increased by 40%. Slayer: Reap the Storm damage increased by 30%. Mountain Thane: Ground Current damage increased by 50%. Protection Execute damage increased by 20%. Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast damage increased by 30%. Mountain Thane: Ground Current damage increased by 50%.



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