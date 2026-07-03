WoW Midnight: Neue Dungeon-Änderungen für Mythisch+ Saison 2

Blizzard setzt die Dungeon-Tests für die zweite Saison von World of Warcraft: Midnight fort und passt den Zeitplan für die Mythisch+-Tests an. Vom 2. Juli bis zum 6. Juli stehen die neuen Midnight-Dungeons im Fokus, gefolgt von älteren Dungeons und einer finalen Testphase für alle Dungeons der Saison 2. Während des Testzeitraums können Charaktere ihre mythischen Schlüsselsteine über spezielle NPCs anpassen und transportieren, wobei die Ausrüstung ab Gegenstandsstufe 226 automatisch hochskaliert wird. Zudem wurden für die aktuellen Dungeons zahlreiche Anpassungen an Gegnern, Bossmechaniken und Ereignissen vorgenommen.

Greetings!

Midnight Season 2 dungeon testing continues on Thursday, July 2nd. We are making an adjustment to our Mythic+ testing schedule.

July 2nd - July 6th: Midnight Dungeons The Blinding Vale Den of Nalorakk Murder Row Voidscar Arena

July 7th - July 13th: Legacy Dungeons Temple of Sethraliss Kings’ Rest Ruby Life Pools

July 14th - July 22nd: All Season 2 Mythic+ Dungeons

During the test period you’ll be able to acquire and customize Mythic Keystones by talking to the Keystone Vendor in Stormwind, Orgrimmar and Silvermoon. The nearby Dungeon Teleports NPC will assist you with transportation. This NPC will now also appear at the beginning of each dungeon on Mythic difficulty who can teleport players back to a capital city.Provided that the items equipped on your character are at least item level 226, they will scale automatically to a higher level as needed to support Dungeon testing.

Dungeon Update

The Blinding Vale General Updated spawning across the dungeon to reduce the amount of casters found in a single creature pack Ikuzz the Light Hunter Slowed the encounter’s ability pacing to give players more time to destroy their Bloodthorn Roots Improved Ikuzz’s detection of nearby Bloodthorn Roots during Bloodthirsty Gaze Lightwarden Ruia Added a visual indicator to Lightfire that communicates the direction of outgoing Lightfire Beams Ziekket Lightspawn Lasher’s health has been reduced

Den of Nalorakk General Increased the pacing of some RP sequences in the dungeon Winter Gauntlet Looming Tempest has been removed Defeating the creature The Winter Squall now stops the Harsh Winds effect in the area Snow drifts now prevents players from slipping on icy terrains Sentinel of Winter Eternal Winter has been redesigned Renamed to Frozen Tempest Absorb shield on the boss has been removed Channel time reduced to 8 seconds Now creates a 10 yards safe zone near the boss Fractured Shivercore now only creates one Rimeshatter instead of two Nalorakk Updated Overwhelming Onslaught to a group mechanic

Murder Row General Significantly reduced the number of casters in the second half of the dungeon Cantina Event Event now instantly ends when players reach 5 stars Requirement to reach 5 stars reduced by 20% Players no longer switch roles during the event Five Star Review!'s buff duration increased from 3 minutes to 4 minutes

Voidscar Arena General Overhauled creature spawning and ability packages across the dungeon Added two new minibosses at the start of the dungeon, each granting players a unique buff when defeated Protective Turtle Shell Guard now has a limited channel time. When the channel finishes, the caster becomes stunned, taking increased damage for 10 seconds. Taz’Rah Encounter has been redesigned with new abilities and updated visuals Atroxus Monstrous Stomp has been redesigned Renamed Monstrous Roar Removed Knockback Now summons a Toxic Creeper Chaornus Encounter has been updated with new mechanics and ability schedule



Thanks for testing and sharing your thoughts with us! We’ll be reviewing your feedback closely and will continue to post updates throughout the beta as changes roll out.