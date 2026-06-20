WoW Midnight: Alle Tier-2-Set-Boni enthüllt
Mit Saison 2 von Midnight erhält World of Warcraft neue Klassensets und Setboni. Diese sollen komplexer als in Saison 1 ausfallen, für abwechslungsreicheres Gameplay sorgen und den Schaden gleichmäßiger gestalten. Auf dem PTR kannst du die Boni bereits testen und Feedback zu einzelnen Klassen, Spezialisierungen sowie Spielinhalten wie Schlachtzügen, Mythisch+-Dungeons und PvP geben.
- Die neuen Setboni erscheinen mit Saison 2 von Midnight.
- Blizzard plant komplexere und wirkungsvollere Boni als in Saison 1.
- Einträge für Klassensetboni im Abklingzeitmanager müssen von dir selbst aktiviert werden.
- Die Boni sollen Schadensspitzen nicht erneut deutlich verstärken.
- Auf dem PTR findest du Setzertauren bei den PvP- und Berufshändlern in Orgrimmar und Sturmwind.
Achtung! Die Modelle dieser Sets findest du hier: WoW Midnight: Alle Tier-2-Sets aus Season 2 im Überblick
Wir freuen uns, die neuen Setboni vorzustellen, die mit Saison 2 von Midnight erscheinen.
Design der Klassensets für Saison 2 von Midnight
Für die Setboni in Saison 2 von Midnight verfolgen wir einige Designziele:
- Setboni zu entwickeln, die komplexer sind als die Setboni aus Saison 1.
- Coole, wirkungsvolle Setboni zu entwickeln, die in Saison 2 für abwechslungsreiches Gameplay sorgen.
- Den Abklingzeitmanager dort einzusetzen, wo er für diese Setboni sinnvoll ist. Die Setboni sind größtenteils eine Erweiterung der Spezialisierung, die ihr gerade spielt, und wir sollten die uns zur Verfügung stehenden Werkzeuge nutzen. Beachtet, dass Einträge des Abklingzeitmanagers für Klassensetboni standardmäßig nicht im Abklingzeitmanager aktiviert sind. Ihr müsst sie daher selbst aktivieren.
- Diese Setboni sollten für gleichmäßigeren Schaden sorgen. Neben unserer umfassenderen Initiative zur Verringerung von Schadensspitzen wollten wir euren Spitzen-Schaden nicht reduzieren, nur um durch die neuen Setboni sofort wieder erheblichen Spitzen-Schaden einzuführen.
Mit diesen Boni spielen und Feedback geben
Wir halten den Ablauf aus Tests, Feedback, finalem Design und Anpassungen für entscheidend für den Erfolg einer Spielerweiterung wie neuer Klassensets. Wenn ihr die neuen Klassensets für Saison 2 von Midnight testet und hier euer Feedback gebt, beachtet bitte die folgenden Richtlinien.
Bitte gebt in einem Feedbackbeitrag Folgendes an:
- Die besprochene Klasse und Spezialisierung.
- Die Art von Spielinhalten, auf die ihr euch bezieht: Schlachtzüge, Mythisch+-Dungeons oder PvP.
- Wann und wo eure Setboni eurer Meinung nach am nützlichsten und am wenigsten nützlich sind.
Die hilfreichsten Feedbackbeiträge enthalten alle oben genannten Informationen und können außerdem Folgendes erläutern:
- Warum Boni möglicherweise nicht den erwarteten Nutzen haben, wenn man berücksichtigt, wie die Klasse häufig gespielt wird.
- Warum Boni in Einzelziel- und Flächenschaden-Situationen einen sehr unterschiedlichen Nutzen haben könnten.
- Wie Boni in bestimmten, für Spieler relevanten Situationen helfen oder nicht helfen.
- Wahrscheinliche problematische oder unbeabsichtigte Auswirkungen auf Rotationen, einschließlich:
- Der Einsatz von Einzelziel-Fähigkeiten bei Flächenschaden oder umgekehrt.
- Zu viele Ressourcen zu erhalten, als dass sie schnell genug ausgegeben werden können.
- Dazu ermutigt zu werden, Kernfähigkeiten wiederholt oder überhaupt nicht einzusetzen.
Wir achten stets auf Beiträge, die große Veränderungen an etablierten Talent-Builds beschreiben.
Um diese Setboni auf dem PTR auszuprobieren, haltet in der Nähe der aktuellen PvP- und Berufshändler in Orgrimmar und Sturmwind nach Setzertauren Ausschau. Bitte meldet gefundene Fehler über das Fehlerberichtswerkzeug im Spiel und teilt euer Feedback zu den Boni in diesem Diskussionsthread.
Class Set Bonuses
Death Knight
- Blood
- 2-Set Bonus: Your attack speed is increased by 15%, and Crimson Scourge’s chance to occur is increased by an additional 5%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Crimson Scourge increases the damage of your next Death and Decay by 100%, and grants 5% critical strike chance for 8 seconds when consumed.
- Frost
- 2-Set Bonus: Each time Remorseless Winter damages at least 1 enemy, gain Freezing Tempest which grants 2% attack speed and 4% increased Icy Death Torrent damage for 5 sec, stacking.
- 4-Set Bonus: Remorseless Winter deals damage 25% more frequently, and Freezing Tempest lasts 5 seconds longer.
- Unholy
- 2-Set Bonus: Your Magus of the Dead and Lord of the Dead cast a more powerful Necrotic Bolt instead of Frostbolt, and Withering Grasp instead of Shadow Bolt.
- 4-Set Bonus: Necrotic Bolt’s damage is increased by 130%, and Withering Grasp’s damage is increased by 130%, against enemies below 35% health.
Demon Hunter
- Devourer
- 2-Set Bonus: Harvesting 4 or more Soul Fragments with Reap has a 20% chance to cause your next Consume to be instant cast and explode in a Soulburst, dealing Cosmic damage to nearby enemies.
- 4-Set Bonus: Soulburst generates 8 Soul Fragments and grants Moment of Craving. Reap deals 20% increased damage.
- Havoc
- 2-Set Bonus: Blade Dance, Chaos Strike, and Essence Break deal 12% increased damage.
- 4-Set Bonus: Essence Break now applies and benefits from the effects of Cycle of Hatred, has 25% increased initial strike damage, and has 2 seconds of increased duration.
- Vengeance
- 2-Set Bonus: Sigil of Flame’s damage over time is increased by 50%. Soul Cleave increases the duration of Sigil of Flame on your primary target by 2 seconds.
- 4-Set Bonus: Immolation Aura and Sigil of Spite deal 100% increased damage against targets affected by your Sigil of Flame.
Druid
- Balance
- 2-Set Bonus: Starsurge damage increased by 20%. Starfall also deals Astral damage instantly to all valid enemies in range when cast.
- 4-Set Bonus: Your damage is increased by 10% while in any Eclipse. This bonus wanes to 2% at the midpoint of the Eclipse, then waxes back to 10% at the end.
- Feral
- 2-Set Bonus: When Berserk or Incarnation ends, you deal 10% increased damage for 1 second for each combo point spent during Berserk or Incarnation.
- 4-Set Bonus: Berserk and Incarnation last 10 seconds longer.
- Guardian
- 2-Set Bonus: Thrash has a 20% chance to make your next Mangle deal 100% increased damage.
- 4-Set Bonus: Thrash calls up 3 thorns, each impaling a target for Nature damage and dealing additional Nature damage to up to 5 nearby enemies, and extends the duration of Berserk by 0.5 seconds, up to 5 seconds.
- Restoration
- 2-Set Bonus: Rejuvenation has a 15% chance and Nature’s Swiftness has a 100% chance to grant Genesis, causing all your heal over time effects to heal for 25% more for 8 seconds. Multiple applications may overlap.
- 4-Set Bonus: Genesis duration is increased by 4 seconds, and gaining Genesis grants Clearcasting.
Evoker
- Augmentation
- 2-Set Bonus: Upheaval’s cooldown is reduced by 10 seconds.
- 4-Set Bonus: Upheaval magnifies your Fate Mirror effects for 8 seconds, increasing the amount of damage echoed to 45%.
- Devastation
- 2-Set Bonus: Shattering Star’s damage is increased by 150%, and it always casts as if you had reached maximum empower level.
- 4-Set Bonus: Causality reduces the remaining cooldown of your empower spells by an additional 0.1 seconds each time the effect occurs. Eternity Surge deals 10% increased damage.
- Preservation
- 2-Set Bonus: Consuming Essence Burst sends forth a Living Flame at your target at 150% effectiveness, or at a nearby injured target if your primary target is at full health.
- 4-Set Bonus: Green spells restore 5% more health, and Verdant Embrace has a 100% chance to grant Essence Burst.
Hunter
- Beast Mastery
- 2-Set Bonus: Barbed Shot causes your pets to stomp 1 additional time at 50% effectiveness.
- 4-Set Bonus: Stomp causes your next Cobra Shot to either benefit from Beast Cleave at 20% effectiveness, or strike your primary target for 30% additional damage, stacking up to 4 times.
- Marksmanship
- 2-Set Bonus: Explosive Shot lasts 1 second longer and deals 20% increased damage.
- 4-Set Bonus: Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire damage increased by 5%. Each time Explosive Shot causes a burst of damage, the cooldown of Aimed Shot and Rapid Fire is reduced by 0.5 seconds.
- Survival
- 2-Set Bonus: Raptor Strike damage increased by 15%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Mongoose Fury also increases the damage of Wildfire Bomb by 10%.
Mage
- Arcane
- 2-Set Bonus: Arcane Missiles fires 1 additional missile and deals 20% increased damage.
- 4-Set Bonus: Each wave of Arcane Missiles increases the damage of your next Arcane Blast, Arcane Pulse, or Prismatic Bolt by 5%, up to 40%.
- Fire
- 2-Set Bonus: Pyroclasm causes Flamestrike and Pyroblast to always critically strike.
- 4-Set Bonus: Pyroclasm reduces the cast time of Flamestrike and Pyroblast by 20% and its damage bonus is increased by 20%.
- Frost
- 2-Set Bonus: Each stack of Freezing Shattered has a 5% chance to generate an Icicle. Glacial Spike damage increased by 25%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Consuming Glacial Spike has a small chance to grant Glacial Spike. Shatter damage increased by 15%.
Monk
- Brewmaster
- 2-Set Bonus: Breath of Fire ignites your next Keg Smash, causing it to explode on contact, dealing additional Flamestrike damage to its primary target and reduced damage to additional targets.
- 4-Set Bonus: Ignited Keg Smashes cause enemies struck to take 8% increased damage from your Physical abilities, and leave a patch of flames on the ground, dealing Fire damage each second for 5 seconds.
- Mistweaver
- 2-Set Bonus: Rising Sun Kick deals 30% increased damage and Rushing Wind Kick’s healing is increased by 100%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Rising Sun Kick and Rushing Wind Kick have a chance to cause their next cast to ignore their cooldown and have their mana cost reduced by 100%.
- Windwalker
- 2-Set Bonus: Fists of Fury strikes an additional time at the start of its channel at 50% effectiveness.
- 4-Set Bonus: Fists of Fury increases the damage of your next Rising Sun Kick by 10% or Spinning Crane Kick by 20% each time it strikes, stacking up to 6 times.
Paladin
- Holy
- 2-Set Bonus: Infusion of Light increases the healing of Flash of Light by an additional 75% and the absorb from Greater Judgment by an additional 75%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Judgment now has a 20% chance to grant Infusion of Light. Holy Light now has a 50% chance to grant Infusion of Light.
- Protection
- 2-Set Bonus: Consecration is 30% larger and enemies within your Consecration are illuminated, increasing the chance for your abilities to critically strike them by 5%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Enemies struck by Judgment or Crusader Strike take 20% additional Holy damage. If they are struck by a critical strike, the additional damage is increased by 200%.
- Retribution
- 2-Set Bonus: Divine Purpose has an additional 10% chance to activate and consuming it grants Divine Power, increasing Holy damage done by 10% for 12 seconds.
- 4-Set Bonus: Consuming Divine Purpose with Divine Storm causes your next Final Verdict to be free and unleash Divine Arbiter at its target, dealing Holy damage and Holy damage to enemies within 8 yards.
Priest
- Discipline
- 2-Set Bonus: Penance damage and healing increased by 20%. Casting Penance reduces the cooldown of Mind Blast by 2 seconds.
- 4-Set Bonus: After casting Mind Blast, your next Power Word: Shield or Void Shield absorbs 25% more damage.
- Holy
- 2-Set Bonus: Each target affected by your Renew increases your Haste by 2%, up to 6%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Renew healing increased by 10%. Light’s Resurgence now has a 100% chance to leave a Renew on the first target Prayer of Mending heals.
- Shadow
- Developers’ notes: The Shadow Priest set will be available PTR week 2.
- 2-Set Bonus: Tentacle Slam cooldown reduced by 3 seconds and its damage is increased by 100%.
- 4-Set Bonus: After casting Tentacle Slam, your next Vampiric Touch is instant, generates 4 additional Insanity, and conjures Shadowy Apparitions that deal 200% of normal damage.
Rogue
- Assassination
- 2-Set Bonus: Envenom damage increased by 10% and it increases your damage dealt by 3%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Deadly Poison increases your bleed damage on the target by 10%. Auto-attacks against targets with your Amplifying Poison deal 2% increased damage per stack. Wound Poison hits a second time.
- Outlaw
- 2-Set Bonus: Dispatch damage increased by 15%.
- 4-Set Bonus: Sinister Strike and Ambush have a 12% chance to cause your next Dispatch to be free and deal damage as if you spent the maximum combo points.
- Subtlety
- 2-Set Bonus: Backstab costs 10 less Energy and deals 100% increased damage. Shuriken Storm costs 5 less Energy and deals 60% increased damage.
- 4-Set Bonus: Lingering Shadow now also benefits Eviscerate and Black Powder at 100% effectiveness.
Shaman
- Elemental
- 2-Set Bonus: Earth Shock, Elemental Blast, and Earthquake damage increased by 25%.
- 4-Set Bonus: When Stormkeeper or Ascendance fade, your next 2 Lightning Bolts, Chain Lightnings, or Lava Bursts deal 25% increased damage and cause your next Earthquake, Earth Shock, or Elemental Blast to cost 100% less Maelstrom.
- Enhancement
- 2-Set Bonus: Voltaic Blaze causes your primary target to erupt in a Fire Nova every 2 seconds for 6 seconds. Fire Nova damage is increased by 200% if it only strikes a single target.
- 4-Set Bonus: Fire Nova reduces the cooldown of Crash Lightning by 2 seconds and increases the damage of your next Crash Lightning by 8%, stacking up to 5 times.
- Restoration
- 2-Set Bonus: Healing Wave and Chain Heal have a chance to create a Healing Rain at the target’s location for 10 seconds.
- 4-Set Bonus: Every 1 second, 1 ally inside of Healing Rain gains a watery shield that absorbs damage for 10 seconds.
Warlock
- Affliction
- 2-Set Bonus: You have a 20% chance to refund a Soul Shard after spending a Soul Shard.
- 4-Set Bonus: Each active Unstable Affliction increases your damage dealt by your spells and abilities by 2%, up to 6%. Seed of Corruption applies Unstable Affliction at 50% effectiveness to your target.
- Demonology
- 2-Set Bonus: Wild Imp damage increased by 10%. Implosion damage increased by 20%.
- 4-Set Bonus: When their energy depletes, Wild Imps have a 20% chance to fling themselves at their target and Implode at 150% effectiveness to their main target and 125% effectiveness to other targets.
- Destruction
- 2-Set Bonus: Incinerate damage increased by 25% and Incinerate has a 10% increased chance to evoke an Echo of Sargeras.
- 4-Set Bonus: Targets damaged by Echo of Sargeras take 6% increased damage from Echo of Sargeras for 6 seconds.
Warrior
- Arms
- 2-Set Bonus: Mortal Strike damage increased by 10% and when you Slam a target, Slam also deals damage to enemies within 8 yards of it. Deals reduced damage beyond 5 targets.
- 4-Set Bonus: Overpower damage increased by 15%. Mortal Strike and Overpower increase the damage of your next Slam by 10%, stacking up to 3 times.
- Fury
- 2-Set Bonus: Raging Blow damage increased by 15% and during Recklessness, Raging Blow extends the Duration of Recklessness by 2 seconds, up to 6 seconds.
- 4-Set Bonus: Bloodthirst damage increased by 10% and during Recklessness, Bloodthirst increases the critical strike bonus of Recklessness by 5%, up to 10%.
- Protection
- 2-Set Bonus: Free revenges deal 15% additional damage and cause your next Shield Slam to deal 20% additional damage.
- 4-Set Bonus: Ravager and your free Revenges cause all targets to bleed for damage over 12 seconds. Ravager’s cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds.
Quelle: Blizzard
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