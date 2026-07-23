Große Dungeon-Anpassungen in WoW Patch 12.1: Das ändert sich in Saison 2
Geschrieben von Telias am 23.07.2026 um 08:25
Blizzard hat auf dem PTR mehrere Dungeon-Anpassungen für Patch 12.1 und Midnight Saison 2 vorgenommen. Betroffen sind Die Königsruh, die Mördergasse und der Tempel von Sethraliss. Die Änderungen betreffen unter anderem Gegnerpositionen, benötigte Gegnerkräfte, Abklingzeiten, Schadenswerte, Lebenspunkte und einzelne Mechaniken.
Hello, the following changes have been made on PTR.
Kings’ Rest
- General
- Spawning has been adjusted in the following areas:
- Animated Guardians at the start of the dungeon have been moved further from the entrance
- Removed Ghastly Brute in the hallway after Mchimba the Embalmer
- Two Royal Berserkers now patrol around the room
- Reduced required enemy forces
- Mchimba the Embalmer
- Embalm
- Increased periodic damage by 66%
- Awakening Slam
- Increased damage by 33%
- The Council of Tribes
- Explosive Totem
- Reduced cast time of Explode to 9 sec from 16 sec
- Animated Guardian
- Released Inhibitors
- Increased Haste buff to 75% from 50%
- Minion of Zul
- Bound By Shadow
- Spell can no longer be stolen. Spellsteal now only removes the effect
- Fixate
- Now has a beam visual on the target
- Reduced duration to 10 sec
- Now removes Bound By Shadow upon expiration
- King Timalji
- Erupting Slam
- Reduced impact radius to 8 yards from 12 yards
- Shadow of Zul
- Health reduced by 13%
- Pool of Darkness
- Increased number of pools to 2 from 1
- Reduced periodic damage while inside a pool by 40%
Murder Row
- Kystia Manaheart
- Destabilized
- Reduced periodic damage by 17%
Temple of Sethraliss
- Dutiful Tamer and Sand-Sworn Rider
- Swarming Krolusks
- Increased the cooldown between casts
- Reduced health of summoned creatures by 25%
- Sandswept Hunter
- Arrow Barrage
- Increased the cooldown between casts
- Reduced damage of each tick by 5%
- Sandfury Stonefist
- Ground Pound
- Reduced damage by 5%
- Agitated Nimbus
- Accumulate Charge
- Reduced damage increase per stack to 8% from 10%
- Barbed Krolusk and Swarming Krolusk
- Serrated Charge
- Increased the cooldown between casts
- Reduced impact damage by 25%
- Reduced duration to 6 sec from 8 sec
Quelle: Blizzard
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