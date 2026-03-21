WoW Klassenänderungen am 24. März: Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick

Neue WoW Klassenanpassungen am 24. März bringen deutliche Buffs und Nerfs. Mehrere Klassen steigen auf, während andere klar verlieren.

Blizzard hat umfangreiche Klassenanpassungen für World of Warcraft angekündigt, die mit den kommenden regionalen Wartungsarbeiten am 24. März in Kraft treten. Diese Änderungen basieren auf den Daten der ersten Tage von Saison 1 sowie dem Feedback der Spieler und zielen darauf ab, extreme Ausreißer sowohl im PvE-Gruppenspiel als auch im PvP-Bereich zu korrigieren.

Considering the first couple of days of data and player feedback from Season 1 play, we’re planning to make adjustments that address a few outliers in both group play and in PvP. The following changes will go live with scheduled weekly maintenance on March 24.

Classes

Demon Hunter Devourer All damage dealt increased by 3%. Focused Ray damage bonus increased to 80% (was 50%). Collapsing Star main target damage bonus increased to 75% (was 50%).

Druid Restoration Rejuvenation and Germination healing increased by 10%. Tranquility healing increased by 10%. Wild Growth healing increased by 10%. Embrace of the Dream healing increased by 35%.

Evoker Devastation Disintegrate damage reduced by 5% for Devastation Evoker only. Scalecommander: Might of the Black Dragonflight bonus to Black spells reduced to 20% (was 30%) for Devastation Evoker only. Flameshaper: Twin Flame damage increased by 25% for Devastation Evoker only. Preservation All healing reduced by 5%. Time of Need healing increased by 50%. Verdant Embrace healing increased by 15%.

Hunter Beast Mastery All damage dealt by you and your pets increased by 5%. This does not affect PvP combat. Marksmanship Aspect of the Hydra effectiveness reduced to 35% (was 65%). Aimed Shot damage increased by 8%. Does not affect PvP.

Paladin Holy Reflection of Radiance’s proc rate has been significantly reduced for Holy Paladins. Hammer and Anvil healing increased by 35%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Rite of Sanctification primary stat gained increased to 5% (was 2%) for Holy Paladins. Does not apply to PvP combat. Rite of Adjuration healing increased by 150% for Holy Paladins. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Priest Discipline All damage reduced by 12%. Not applied to PvP combat. Power Word: Shield and Void Shield absorption increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat. Flash Heal and Shadow Mend healing increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Rogue Assassination All ability and melee damage increased by 4%. Outlaw All ability and melee damage increased by 4%. Subtlety All ability and melee damage increased by 3%. Does not apply to PvP.

Shaman Elemental Lava Burst damage increased by 20%. Elemental Blast damage increased by 15%. Earth Shock damage increased by 15%. Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10%. Flame Shock damage increased by 10%. Voltaic Blaze damage increased by 10%. Restoration All healing increased by 3%.

Warlock Demonology All ability damage reduced by 4%.



Player versus Player