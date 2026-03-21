WoW Klassenänderungen am 24. März: Gewinner und Verlierer im Überblick
Neue WoW Klassenanpassungen am 24. März bringen deutliche Buffs und Nerfs. Mehrere Klassen steigen auf, während andere klar verlieren.
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Blizzard hat umfangreiche Klassenanpassungen für World of Warcraft angekündigt, die mit den kommenden regionalen Wartungsarbeiten am 24. März in Kraft treten. Diese Änderungen basieren auf den Daten der ersten Tage von Saison 1 sowie dem Feedback der Spieler und zielen darauf ab, extreme Ausreißer sowohl im PvE-Gruppenspiel als auch im PvP-Bereich zu korrigieren.
Wichtigste Fakten zu den Änderungen
- Datum: Die Änderungen werden am 24. März mit den wöchentlichen Wartungsarbeiten aktiv.
- Bereiche: Anpassungen für das Gruppenspiel (PvE) und den Player versus Player (PvP) Modus.
- Verstärkt (Buffs): Todesritter, Dämonenjäger, Druide, Magier, Schurke.
- Geschwächt (Nerfs): Mönch.
- Anpassungen (Sowohl Buffs als auch Nerfs): Rufer, Jäger, Paladin, Priester, Schamane, Hexenmeister.
Considering the first couple of days of data and player feedback from Season 1 play, we’re planning to make adjustments that address a few outliers in both group play and in PvP. The following changes will go live with scheduled weekly maintenance on March 24.
Classes
- Demon Hunter
- Devourer
- All damage dealt increased by 3%.
- Focused Ray damage bonus increased to 80% (was 50%).
- Collapsing Star main target damage bonus increased to 75% (was 50%).
- Druid
- Restoration
- Rejuvenation and Germination healing increased by 10%.
- Tranquility healing increased by 10%.
- Wild Growth healing increased by 10%.
- Embrace of the Dream healing increased by 35%.
- Evoker
- Devastation
- Disintegrate damage reduced by 5% for Devastation Evoker only.
- Scalecommander: Might of the Black Dragonflight bonus to Black spells reduced to 20% (was 30%) for Devastation Evoker only.
- Flameshaper: Twin Flame damage increased by 25% for Devastation Evoker only.
- Preservation
- All healing reduced by 5%.
- Time of Need healing increased by 50%.
- Verdant Embrace healing increased by 15%.
- Hunter
- Beast Mastery
- All damage dealt by you and your pets increased by 5%. This does not affect PvP combat.
- Marksmanship
- Aspect of the Hydra effectiveness reduced to 35% (was 65%).
- Aimed Shot damage increased by 8%. Does not affect PvP.
- Paladin
- Holy
- Reflection of Radiance’s proc rate has been significantly reduced for Holy Paladins.
- Hammer and Anvil healing increased by 35%. Does not apply to PvP combat.
- Rite of Sanctification primary stat gained increased to 5% (was 2%) for Holy Paladins. Does not apply to PvP combat.
- Rite of Adjuration healing increased by 150% for Holy Paladins. Does not apply to PvP combat.
- Priest
- Discipline
- All damage reduced by 12%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Power Word: Shield and Void Shield absorption increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Flash Heal and Shadow Mend healing increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Rogue
- Assassination
- All ability and melee damage increased by 4%.
- Outlaw
- All ability and melee damage increased by 4%.
- Subtlety
- All ability and melee damage increased by 3%. Does not apply to PvP.
- Shaman
- Elemental
- Lava Burst damage increased by 20%.
- Elemental Blast damage increased by 15%.
- Earth Shock damage increased by 15%.
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 10%.
- Flame Shock damage increased by 10%.
- Voltaic Blaze damage increased by 10%.
- Restoration
- All healing increased by 3%.
- Warlock
- Demonology
- All ability damage reduced by 4%.
Player versus Player
- Druid
- Restoration
- Reactive Resin healing increased by 50%.
- All healing increased by 5% in PvP combat.
- Feral
- All damage increased by 9% in PvP combat.
- Death Knight
- Frost
- All damage increased by 8% in PvP combat.
- Demon Hunter
- Devourer
- Reverse Magic has been added as a PvP Talent.
- Developers’ notes: This was previously planned to be a 12.0.5 change, but we’re moving it into 12.0.1 via hotfix.
- Evoker
- Devastation
- All damage increased by 4% in PvP.
- Mage
- Arcane
- All damage increased by 8% in PvP combat.
- Arcane Missiles damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Monk
- Mistweaver
- All healing reduced by 8% in PvP combat.
- Paladin
- Holy
- Mana regeneration reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Shaman
- Elemental
- All damage reduced by 4% in PvP combat.
- Enhancement
- Crash Lightning damage increased by 80% in PvP combat. This also affects Crash Lightning (Unleashed).
- Primordial Storm damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Surging Elements now increases haste by 10% in PvP combat (was 15%).
- Totemic: Surging Bolt damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Totemic: Fixed an issue causing the tooltip of Primal Catalyst to not display that the Lava Lash casts at 50% effectiveness in PvP combat instead of 150%.
- Warlock
- Affliction
- Corruption and Wither damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Agony damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Unstable Affliction now lasts 12 seconds in PvP combat (was 8 seconds), a 50% increase in its total damage dealt.
- Shadow Bolt damage increased by 100% in PvP combat.
- Drain Soul damage increased by 100% in PvP combat.
Quelle: BlizzardZurück zur Übersicht
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