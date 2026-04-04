World of Warcraft: Weitere Klassenanpassungen am 8. April

World of Warcraft erhält am 8. April weitere Klassenanpassungen für PvE und PvP, darunter Buffs für Specs und Änderungen an Tanks.

Blizzard hat auch für die kommende Woche weitere Klassenanpassungen in World of Warcraft angekündigt. Im PvE werden mehrere aktuell schwächere Spezialisierungen für Raid und Mythic+ verstärkt, während einige Tank-Specs gezielte Anpassungen für mehr Überlebensfähigkeit und eine kleinere Leistungslücke untereinander erhalten. Im PvP setzt Blizzard die Buffs für unterperformende Specs fort, beobachtet die Balance der Heiler und reduziert Burst-Schaden bei Klassen, die Gegner in sehr kurzen Zeitfenstern ausschalten können. Laut Blizzard soll sich der nächste Tuning-Pass außerdem auf die Vielfalt der Spizentalente sowie die weitere Klassen- und Spezialisierungsbalance in den verschiedenen Spielmodi konzentrieren.

For our PvE tuning this week, we are taking another pass focused on increasing underperforming specs in both raid and Mythic+ dungeons. In addition, we are making a few adjustments for most tank specs to increase their survivability and to help bridge the gap between tank performance.

For PvP, we are continuing to buff underperforming specs, monitoring healer balance, and reducing burst damage from specs that can land kills in short windows.

As we move forward, we will continue to monitor spec performance with our next tuning pass focused on Hero Talent diversity as well as continue to monitor overall class and spec balance across game modes. Thank you for the continued feedback.

Classes

Death Knight Blood Melee auto-attack damage increased by 25% Death Strike damage increased by 12%. Blood Fortification armor increased to 45% (was 35%). Bone Shield now increases armor by 180% of Strength (was 150%). Frost Developers’ notes: Frost Death Knight is behind our expectations in single target damage, so we’re increasing Obliterate and Frost Strike damage to give a more targeted boost in single target scenarios. We also included a damage increase to Frostbane to help Rider of the Apocalypse in multi-target scenarios. Obliterate damage increased by 12%. Not applied to PvP combat. Frost Strike and Frostbane damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Demon Hunter Vengeance Developers’ notes: Vengeance single target damage has remained below our expectations. Single target damage sources are being increased. Melee auto-attack damage increased by 40%. Focused Cleave damage bonus for Soul Cleave’s primary target increased to 60% (was 50%). Soul Carver damage increased by 50%.

Druid Balance Starfall damage increased by 16%. Not applied to PvP combat. Ascendant Eclipses’ Lunar Bolt damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP combat. Guardian Scintillating Moonlight now causes Moonfire to reduce damage dealt to you by 6%/12% (was 5%/10%). Rend and Tear now causes Thrash to reduce the target’s damage done to you by 3% per stack (was 2%).

Evoker Devastation Developers’ notes: Flameshaper’s performance in single target scenarios is less competitive with Scalecommander than desired. This adjustment is intended to increase Flameshaper’s viability, without invalidating the time and effort Evokers have put into learning how to play Scalecommander effectively. Flameshaper: Consume Flame now causes Disintegrate to detonate 150% of Fire Breath damage (was 115%).

Paladin Protection Developers’ notes: We’re observing that Protection Paladins are experiencing difficulty with magical damage and periodic damage in Mythic+ dungeons. Our intent with these adjustments is to improve survivability and agency with a combination of upfront damage reduction and self-healing. Auto-attack damage increased by 50%. Not applied to PvP combat. Glory of the Vanguard (Rank 2/Rank 3) increases Judgment damage by 20%/40% (was 10%/20%). Not applied to PvP combat. Glory of the Vanguard (Rank 4) increases Shield of the Righteous’ damage to your primary target by 100% (was 50%). Not applied to PvP combat. Greater Judgment causes the target to take 50% increased damage from your next Shield of the Righteous (was 40%). Not applied to PvP combat. Imbued Shield reduces magical damage taken by 12% (was 10%). Redoubt increases armor by up to 60% based on missing health (was 50%). Light of the Titans’ healing is increased by 200% when afflicted by a harmful periodic effect (was 100%). Holy Developers’ notes: Holy Paladins healing output is behind our expectations, so we’re targeting an increase to their holy power spenders to reinforce their core gameplay loop and make using resources more satisfying. Word of Glory healing increased by 20%. This also applies to Eternal Flame and its periodic healing. Light of Dawn healing increased by 20%.

Monk Brewmaster Developers’ notes: Moving into Midnight, Brewmasters gained a significant amount of self-healing. While this has shored up one of the spec’s longstanding weaknesses, we’re finding the total of their defensive capability is a bit too potent. These changes aim to tone down self-healing and narrow the gap between Monks and other tank specializations. Vital Flame now causes you to heal for 40% of all Fire or Nature damage dealt by your spells and abilities (was 50%). Shado-Pan: Predictive Training now reduces all damage taken by 8% (was 10%). Windwalker Fists of Fury now deals 60% of its primary target damage to other targets (was 54%).

Rogue Assassination Caustic Spatter causes 20% of your Nature damage to hit nearby enemies (was 18%). Garrote and Rupture damage increased by 5%. Fan of Knives and Crimson Tempest damage increased by 10%. Outlaw All damage increased by 4%. Blade Flurry causes your abilities to strike nearby enemies for 28% of damage dealt (was 30%). Fatebound: Fate Intertwined increases the percent of damage Blade Flurry spreads by 5 (was 6). Trickster: Nimble Flurry increases Blade Flurry damage by 25% while Flawless Form is active (was 30%).

Shaman Enhancement Developers’ notes: We are making some adjustments for Enhancement that are aimed at helping consistent damage sources outside of burst windows, while slightly skewed towards bringing Stormbringer’s performance closer to Totemic. Lightning Bolt damage increased by 8%. Not applied to PvP combat. Chain Lightning damage increased by 25%. Not applied to PvP combat. Crash Lightning initial impact damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat. Crash Lightning weapon enhancement effect damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP combat. Stormstrike and Windstrike damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP combat.



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