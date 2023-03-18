World of Warcraft: Klassenanpassungen mit Patch 10.0.7

Mit den Wartungsarbeiten in der kommenden Woche erscheint Patch 10.0.7 auf den Live-Servern. Die finalen deutschen Patchnotes zu Patch 10.0.7 wurden auch schon bekannt gegeben. Dennoch hat das Entwicklerteam heute zusätzliche Klassenanpassungen für einige Klassen ankündigt. Erfahrungsgemäß folgen auch in den kommenden Wochen noch weitere Klassenanpassungen, die wir anschließend in dieser Übersicht hinzufügen.

Along with the launch of patch 10.0.7 next week, we’ll make adjustments to some classes that are underperforming or overperforming in endgame content.

Because of the timing of these changes, we intend to add all of the following to the 10.0.7 patch notes. Please note that some changes below affect talents that are new or redesigned in 10.0.7, and all should be testable on the 10.0.7 PTR soon.

CLASSES

PRIEST

Rhapsody now grants a stack every 2 seconds (down from every 5 seconds).

Holy Burning Vehemence now causes Holy Fire to deal 30%/60% of its initial damage to all nearby enemies (was 15%/30%) .



SHAMAN

Elemental Swirling Currents increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem by 40%/80% for Elemental (was 20%/40%).

Enhancement Swirling Currents increases the healing done by Healing Stream Totem by 40%/80% for Enhancement (was 20%/40%).



WARLOCK

Affliction Dark Virtuosity now increases the damage of Shadow Bolt and Drain Soul by 5/10% (was 15/30%). Kindled Malice now increases the damage of Malefic Rapture and Seed of Corruption by 4/8% (was 8/15%).

Demonology Felguard auto-attack damage increased by 20%. Wild Imp damage increased by 20%. Vilefiend damage increased by 30%.

Destruction All ability damage increased by 3%.



PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

MAGE

Frost Glacial Spike deals 15% less damage and its Mastery scaling is now 60% effective (was 75%) in PvP combat. Frostbolt deals 100% increased damage in PvP combat (was 50%).



PALADIN

Retribution Execution Sentence is now 65% effective in PvP combat. Wake of Ashes now deals 20% less damage in PvP combat (was 32%).

Protection Uther’s Counsel effectiveness reduced by 33% in PvP combat. Righteous Protector effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP combat.



PRIEST

Renew healing is now increased by 22% in PvP combat (was 15%).

Prayer of Mending healing is now increased by 6% in PvP combat.

Holy Heal healing is now increased by 43% in PvP Combat (was 35%). Flash Heal healing is now increased by an additional 6% in PvP combat for Holy only.

Developer’s notes: These are targeted buffs to Holy Priests’ overall throughput, which has continued to fall behind other healers.

ROGUE

Subtlety Dark Shadow effectiveness reduced by 20% in PvP combat. Danse Macabre effectiveness reduced by 33% in PvP combat. Perforated Veins effectiveness reduced by 25% in PvP combat. Gloomblade damage increased by 20% in PvP combat. Backstab damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.



WARLOCK

Affliction Darkglare from Summon Darkglare now has 80% more health. Corruption damage increased by 10% in PvP combat. Agony damage increased by 10% in PvP combat. Siphon Life damage increased by 20% in PvP combat. Focused Malignancy increases Malefic Rapture damage by 10%/20% in PvP combat (was 15%/30%).

Developers’ notes: These changes are targeted at improving Affliction Warlocks’ instant cast damage, while offsetting the potential burst from Malefic Rapture with the 10.0.7 talent changes.

Destruction Bane of Havoc now has an 18 second internal cooldown with Mayhem talented. Incinerate no longer deals increased damage in PvP combat (was increased by 13%). Shadowburn damage is now increased by 25% in PvP combat (was increased by 30%).

Developer’s notes: We’re targeting a decrease to Havoc uptime and offsetting the PvE tuning changes with some reductions to Shadowburn and Incinerate. We want builds with instant casts to be viable, while preferring that the spec relies on Chaos Bolts for most kills.

WARRIOR