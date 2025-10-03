WoW Legion Remix: Alle Belohnungen im Überblick

Im neuen Legion Remix Event von World of Warcraft kannst du unzählige neue und wiederkehrende Belohnungen freischalten – von exklusiven Transmog-Sets über Waffen bis hin zu seltenen Reittieren und Spielzeugen. Ein Highlight ist das neue Housing-Dekor, das du bereits jetzt sammeln kannst, auch wenn Housing erst mit der Midnight-Erweiterung live geht.

Nicht alle Inhalte sind direkt zu Beginn verfügbar. Viele Gegenstände und Sets werden im Laufe der kommenden Wochen nach und nach durch neue Events und Quests freigeschaltet.

Legion Remix opens up opportunities to add a variety of new and returning items to your collection along with new Housing decor you can collect and use once Housing goes live in the Midnight expansion. To help you set your sights on the items you want most, we’ve rounded up a complete list of how and where to get them.

It’s important to note that not all items are available to collect with the launch of Legion Remix. Some rewards will become available with the release of specific content over the weeks ahead.

Housing Decor Housing Decor Legion Housing Decor Additional copies of these items can be purchased from Domelius after receiving the first copy earned from the Achievement. See costs listed below. Name Source Vendor Cost Altar of the Corrupted Flames Achievement-Broken Isles World Quests 30,000 Bronze Corruption Pit Achievement- Legion Remix Raids 30,000 Bronze Demonic Storage Chest Achievement-The Armies of Legionfall 5,000 Bronze Eredar Lord’s Fel Torch Achievement-Argussian Reach 5,000 Bronze Fel Fountain Achievement- Keystone Master 30,000 Bronze Hanging Felsteel Cage Achievement- Highmountain Tribe 5,000 Bronze Hanging Felsteel Chain Achievement- Defending the Broken Isles 5,000 Bronze Large Legion Candle Achievement- The Nightfallen 2,500 Bronze Legion’s Fel Brazier Achievement- Dreamweavers 5,000 Bronze Legion’s Fel Torch Achievement- Power of the Obelisks 5,000 Bronze Legion’s Holo-Communicator Achievement-Broken Isles Dungeoneer 30,000 Bronze Legion Torture Rack Achievement- Heroic Broken Isles World Quests 10,000 Bronze Sentinel’s Moonwing Gaze Achievement- The Wardens 30,000 Bronze Small Legion Candle Must complete the Achievement for the Large Legion Candle to purchase. 2,500 Bronze Tome of the Corrupt Achievement- Court of Farondis 10,000 Bronze Vertical Felsteel Chain Must complete the Achievement for the Hanging Felsteel Chain to purchase. 5,000 Bronze Vrykul Lord’s Throne Achievement- Valajar 20,000 Bronze Armor Appearance Ensembles Armor Appearance Ensembles New Armor Ensembles Kaldorei Queen's Royal Vestments



Left: Heritage of the Lightforged - Hologemmed (Lightforged Draenei), Right: Heritage of the Shal’dorei – Vineyard Red (Nightborne) Valorous Blue Windrunner Quiver (includes 19 quivers) Name Source Cost Release Content Slayer's Golden Scarguards Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Slayer's Silver Scarguards Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Verdant Dreamscribed Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Skyrune Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Ruby Drake Hunter's Kit Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreamweald Dragonscale Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Jarl's Battlehorns Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Gladeraider's Battlegarb Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Searaider's Battlegarb Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreamseeker Vestments Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreamwatcher Vestments Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Earthrune Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Dream Defender's Emerald Guardplate Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Fel-Marked Scales Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Fel-Bloodied Battlegear Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Tidesoaked Battlegea Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Firewurm Dragonscale Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Storm Champion's Warharness Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Highpeak Dragonscale Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Nightrune Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Jarl's Battlescales Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Barkbinds of the Archdruid's Nightmare Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Blazing Dreamscribed Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Arms of the Felforged Knight Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Odyn's Spears Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Windrunner quivers Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Mantles of the Nightwell Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Tideskorn Hunter's Munitions Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Mo'arg Swords Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Bone Scythes Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Immortal Maces Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Mo'arg Hornmaces Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Gems of the Lightforged Draenei Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire Cloaks of the Ironskin Gladiator Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Shrouds of the Lost Deathwyrms Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Shrouds of Azj'Aqir Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Cloaks of the Lost Combatant Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Legion Hunter's Capes Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Dalaran's Finest Silken Cloaks Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Cloaks of Silken Knowledge Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Runespeaker Wraps Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Stormborne Wraps Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Cloaks of the Green Mountains Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Cloaks of the Lost Gladiator Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Cloaks of the Fel Battler Vendor: Freddie Threads 2,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Druidic Fur Drapes Vendor: Freddie Threads 2,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Sargerei Commander's Hellforged Regalia Achievement: Timeworn Keystone Complete any Timeworn Keystone Dungeon with a key level of 30 or greater. Skies of Fire Sargerei Commander's Voidscarred Regalia Achievement: Heroic Broken Isles World Quests Complete 100 World Quests in Heroic World Tier Skies of Fire Sargerei Commander's Felscorned Regalia Quest: Shape a New Legend Complete the Legion Remix Campaign Skies of Fire Kaldorei Queen's Royal Vestments Achievement: Suramar Skies of Fire Drapes of Devouring Night Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Legionfall Antoran Guard's Golden Battleplate Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Stygian Silks Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Argussian Demonsbane Armor Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Vestments of Eredathian Sacrifice Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Heritage of the Lightforged - Crimson Vengeance Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Heritage of the Lightforged - Holy Gold Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Heritage of the Lightforged - Hologemmed Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Heritage of the Shal'dorei - Vineyard Red Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal Cloaks of the Antoran Guard Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Eredar Battle Capes Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Argussian Demonsbane Cloaks Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Drapes of Eredar Finery Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Sargerei Commander's Lightbound Regalia Achievement: Mythic Legion Remix Raids Complete all Legion Raids in Mythic difficulty Argus Eternal General Armor Ensembles Name Source Cost Release Content Skyborne Brigandine Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Seaborne Brigandine Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Earthbreaker Dragonscale Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Sunborne Runemail Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Val'kyr's Warharness Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Winged Plate of the Valhalas Champion Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Fel-Infused Cloth Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felshroud Leather Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Fel-Chain Mail Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felforged Plate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of the Manasinged Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Moonfall Robes Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Battlegear of the Dreadhide Stalker Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Ambervale Bonehide Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Chains of Helheim Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Darkwatcher Bindings Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Jandvik Diver's Metal Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Leyline Defender's Sunplate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of the Hrydshal Runespeaker Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Crescent Vale Raiment Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Wine-dark Royal Robes Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Leyline Scholar's Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Highmountain Hides Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Haustvelt Leathers Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Sablehide Vestments Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Llothien Prowler's Kit Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Scavenged Chains of Karazhan Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreadthorn Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Scales of Remembered Eternity Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Stormborn Laminar Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Highmountain Riverscales Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Thunderpeak Boneguards Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Nar'thalas Graduate's Trim Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Kal'delar Battleplate Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vrykul Funereal Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Riven Priesthood Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Lunarblight Leathers Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Shrinebreaker's Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Moonshatter Warplate Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Vileweave Vestments Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Netherfiend Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Ered'ruin Scalemail Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Xorothian Plate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Garothi Battleplate Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Doomsinger's Cloth Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Arinor Keeper's Leather Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Oronaar Disciple's Mail Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Praetorium Guard's Plate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Stygian Hides Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Zealous Felslingers Battle Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal World-Defiler's Battle Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Eredath Lightseeker's Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Forgotten Conservatory Clothes Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Triumvirate High Guard's Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Raid Finder Difficulty Armor Ensembles Name Class Cost Release Content Regalia of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Garb of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Chains of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Funerary Plate of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Demonbane Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Felreaper Vestments Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Runebound Regalia Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Normal Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles The First Satyr’s Spaulders Name Source Cost Release Content Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire The First Satyr’s Spaulders Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze + 20 Horns of the First Satyr, dropped by Xavius in Normal and higher difficulties Skies of Fire Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Demonbane Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Felreaper Vestments Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Runebound Regalia Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Heroic Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles Name Source Cost Release Content Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Demonbane Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Felreaper Vestment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Runebound Regalia Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Mythic Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles Name Source Cost Release Content Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Demonbane Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Felreaper Vestment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Runebound Regalia Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Dungeon Armor Ensembles Name Source Cost Release Content Seawitch's Terrorcloth Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Nighthide Coat Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Chains of Nightmare's Embrace Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Suramar Silver Plating Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Vesture of Borrowed Souls Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Sanguine Oath Vestments Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Bindings of Hungering Flesh Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Thirsting Hides Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Armor of the Skyfather's Chosen Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Ravensteel Mail Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Honorforged Valorplate Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Bloodforged Battleplate Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Nightforged Felplate Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Raiment of Night Eternal Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Guise of the Nightstalker Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall Scalemail of Devouring Night Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall New and Rare Weapon Appearances New and Rare Weapon Appearances Bulwark of Mannoroth Shield Transmog Fallen King’s corrupted Blades Scythe of the Unmaker For weapon appearances that have two versions available (i.e. polearm and staff), you’ll need to purchase each version in order to add them to your collection. Name Source Cost Release Content Sinister Fel Arsenal Achievement: Stormheim -- Skies of Fire Taeshalach: Two-Hand Sword Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze +20 Everflames of Hatred dropped by Aggramar in Normal difficulty or Higher Skies of Fire Taeshalach: One-Hand Sword Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze +20 Everflames of Hatred dropped by Aggramar in Normal difficulty or Higher Skies of Fire Fallen King's Corrupted Blades Achievement: The Broken Shore -- Legionfall Hammer of Vigilance Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze + 20 Felwarped Slabs dropped by Maiden of Vigilance in Normal and higher difficulties Legionfall Bulwark of Mannoroth: Shield Achievement: Argus -- Argus Eternal Bulwark of Mannoroth: Back Achievement: Argus -- Argus Eternal Felscorned Scythe of the Unmaker: Polearm Achievement: Mythic Antorus, the Burning Throne Defeat Antorus, the Burning Throne on Mythic difficulty Argus Eternal Felscorned Scythe of the Unmaker: Staff Achievement: Mythic Antorus, the Burning Throne Defeat Antorus, the Burning Throne on Mythic difficulty Argus Eternal Scythe of the Unmaker: Polearm Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze + 20 Cosmic Soulslivers, dropped by Argus the Unmaker in Normal and higher difficulties Argus Eternal Scythe of the Unmaker: Staff Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 bronze + 20 Cosmic Soulslivers, dropped by Argus the Unmaker in Normal and higher difficulties Argus Eternal Illusion: Felshatter

(Weapon Enchant) Achievement: Val’Sharah -- Skies of Fire Mounts, Pets, and Toys Mounts, Pets, and Toys New Mounts From left to right: Golden Sunrunner (white), Brimstone Courser (top left: black and orange), Turquoise Courser (brown and teal), Gloomdark Nightmare (black and red), Twilight Courser (top right: black and yellow), Chestnut Courser (light brown and teal) From left to right: Bonesteed of Plague, Bonesteed of Triumph, Bonesteed of Oblivion, Bonesteed of Bloodshed Arcberry Manasaber Name Source Cost Release Content Aquamarine Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felslate Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Leystone Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Slag Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Snowy Highmountain Eagle Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Treetop Highmountain Eagle Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Wretched Fel Bat Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Ashplague Fel Bat Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Bloodhunter Fel Bat Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Illidari Dreadstalker Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Illidari Blightstalker Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Gloomdark Nightmare Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Twilight Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Turquoise Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Chestnut Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Brimstone Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Golden Sunrunner Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Highland Elderhorn Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Arcberry Manasaber Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Bonesteed of Oblivion Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Bonesteed of Plague Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Bonesteed of Bloodshed Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Bonesteed of Triumph Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Fel-scarred Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Bloodtooth Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Luminous Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Albino Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Longhorned Sable Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Longhorned Bleakhoof Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Longhorned Beryl Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Longhorned Argussian Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Longhorned Argussian Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Garnet Ruinstrider Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Ghastly Ur'zul Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Class Mounts Fel-infused Class Mounts Name Source Requirements Vendor Cost Release Content Slayer's Felscorned Shrieker Achievement-Timerunner Demon Hunter Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felscorned Vilebrood Vanquisher Achievement- Timerunner Death Knight Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Scornwing Flight Form Achievement- Timerunner: Druid Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felscorned Wolfhawk Achievement- Timerunner: Hunter Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Archmage's Felscorned Disc Achievement- Timerunner: Mage Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felscorned Grandmaster's Companion Achievement- Timerunner: Monk Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felscorned Highlord's Charger Achievement- Timerunner: Paladin Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire High Priest's Felscorned Seeker Achievement- Timerunner: Priest Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Shadowblade's Felscorned Omen Achievement- Timerunner: Rogue Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Farseer's Felscorned Omen Achievement- Timerunner: Shaman Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felscorned Netherlord's Dreadsteed Achievement- Timerunner: Warlock Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Felscorned War Wyrm Achievement- Timerunner: Warrior Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Rare Mounts Shackled Ur’zul Violet Spellwing Name Source Cost Release Content Arcadian War Turtle Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Spirit of Eche’ro Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Fathom Dweller Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Llothien Prowler Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Long-Forgotten Hippogryph Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Hellfire Infernal Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Felblaze Infernal Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Midnight Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Abyss Worm Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall Cloudwing Hippogryph Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall Highmountain Elderhorn Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall Valarjar Stormwing Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall Wild Dreamrunner Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall Acid Belcher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Antoran Charhound Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Avenging Felcrusher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Biletooth Gnasher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Blessed Felcrusher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Crimson Slavermaw Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Darkspore Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Felglow Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Glorious Felcrusher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Lambent Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Maddened Chaosrunner Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Scintillating Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Shackled Ur'zul Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Vibrant Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Vile Fiend Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Violet Spellwing Drop: Argus the Unmaker on Heroic or Mythic difficulty. -- Argus Eternal New Pets From left to right: Fledgeling Warden's Companion, Dustytooth Fel Snooter, Wondrous Wisdomball (legacy) Name Source Cost Release Content Tidbit Vendor: Horus 5,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Morsel Vendor:Horos 5,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Son of Goredome Vendor: Horos 5,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Fledgling Warden's Companion Achievement: Azsuna -- Skies of Fire Duskytooth Fel Snooter Achievement: Highmountain -- Skies of Fire Rare Pets Name Source Cost Release Content Eye of Inquisition Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Wondrous Wisdomball Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Thistleleaf Adventurer Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Corgnelius Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Firebat Pup Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Hungering Claw Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Wyrmy Tunkins Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Nightmare Whelpling Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Hateful Eye Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Rebellious Imp Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Ageless Bronze Drake Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Legionfall Bronze Proto-Whelp Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Legionfall Scraps Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Legionfall Orphaned Felbat Vendor: Horos 35,000Bronze Legionfall Cross Gazer Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Uuna Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Docile Skyfin Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Fel-Afflicted Skyfin Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Grasping Manifestation Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Rare Toys From Left to Right: Golden Hearthstone Card: Lord Jaraxxus, Skull of Corruption (Demon Hunter only) Name Source Cost Release Content Barnacle-Encrusted Gem Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Crystalline Eye of Undravius Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Mote of Light Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Pocket Fel Spreader Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Starlight Beacon Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Stormforged Vrykul Horn Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Tournament Favor Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire Big Red Raygun Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Crate of Bobbers: Can of Worms Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Crate of Bobbers: Cat Head Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Crate of Bobbers: Tugboat Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Crate of Bobbers: Wooden Pepe Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Golden Hearthstone Card: Lord Jaraxxus Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Skull of Corruption Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen Pilfered Sweeper Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Legionfall Sira's Extra Cloak Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Legionfall All-Seer's Eye Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Baarut the Brisk Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Barrier Generator Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Blue Conservatory Scroll Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Holy Lightsphere Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Legion Communication Orb Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Micro-Artillery Controller Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Red Conservatory Scroll Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal S.F.E. Interceptor Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Sightless Eye Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Spire of Spite Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Unstable Portal Emitter Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Yellow Conservatory Scroll Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal Vixx's Chest of Tricks Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

A legion of new items await. We can’t wait to see you in the Broken Isles.