WoW Legion Remix: Alle Belohnungen im Überblick

Im neuen Legion Remix Event von World of Warcraft kannst du unzählige neue und wiederkehrende Belohnungen freischalten – von exklusiven Transmog-Sets über Waffen bis hin zu seltenen Reittieren und Spielzeugen. Ein Highlight ist das neue Housing-Dekor, das du bereits jetzt sammeln kannst, auch wenn Housing erst mit der Midnight-Erweiterung live geht.

Nicht alle Inhalte sind direkt zu Beginn verfügbar. Viele Gegenstände und Sets werden im Laufe der kommenden Wochen nach und nach durch neue Events und Quests freigeschaltet.

  • Über 100 Rüstungs-Sets für Bronze erhältlich
  • Neue Housing-Dekorationen durch Erfolge freischaltbar
  • Spezielle Transmog-Waffen wie „Taeshalach“ und „Sense des Unmachers“
  • Exklusive Reittiere wie der „Gloomdark Nightmare“ oder „Arcberry Manasaber“
  • Zahlreiche neue Haustiere und Spielzeuge
  • Einige Items erfordern spezielle Erfolge oder Dungeon-/Raid-Abschlüsse
Beschreibung

Legion Remix opens up opportunities to add a variety of new and returning items to your collection along with new Housing decor you can collect and use once Housing goes live in the Midnight expansion. To help you set your sights on the items you want most, we’ve rounded up a complete list of how and where to get them.

It’s important to note that not all items are available to collect with the launch of Legion Remix. Some rewards will become available with the release of specific content over the weeks ahead.

Housing Decor

Housing Decor

alternate-image-name

Legion Housing Decor

Additional copies of these items can be purchased from Domelius after receiving the first copy earned from the Achievement. See costs listed below.

Name Source Vendor Cost
Altar of the Corrupted Flames Achievement-Broken Isles World Quests 30,000 Bronze
Corruption Pit Achievement- Legion Remix Raids 30,000 Bronze
Demonic Storage Chest Achievement-The Armies of Legionfall 5,000 Bronze
Eredar Lord’s Fel Torch Achievement-Argussian Reach 5,000 Bronze
Fel Fountain Achievement- Keystone Master 30,000 Bronze
Hanging Felsteel Cage Achievement- Highmountain Tribe 5,000 Bronze
Hanging Felsteel Chain Achievement- Defending the Broken Isles 5,000 Bronze
Large Legion Candle Achievement- The Nightfallen 2,500 Bronze
Legion’s Fel Brazier Achievement- Dreamweavers 5,000 Bronze
Legion’s Fel Torch Achievement- Power of the Obelisks 5,000 Bronze
Legion’s Holo-Communicator Achievement-Broken Isles Dungeoneer 30,000 Bronze
Legion Torture Rack Achievement- Heroic Broken Isles World Quests 10,000 Bronze 
Sentinel’s Moonwing Gaze Achievement- The Wardens 30,000 Bronze
Small Legion Candle Must complete the Achievement for the Large Legion Candle to purchase. 2,500 Bronze
Tome of the Corrupt Achievement- Court of Farondis 10,000 Bronze
Vertical Felsteel Chain Must complete the Achievement for the Hanging Felsteel Chain to purchase. 5,000 Bronze
Vrykul Lord’s Throne Achievement- Valajar 20,000 Bronze

Armor Appearance Ensembles

New Armor Ensembles

Name Source Cost Release Content
Slayer's Golden Scarguards Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Slayer's Silver Scarguards Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Verdant Dreamscribed Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Skyrune Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Ruby Drake Hunter's Kit Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreamweald Dragonscale Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Jarl's Battlehorns Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Gladeraider's Battlegarb Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Searaider's Battlegarb Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreamseeker Vestments Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreamwatcher Vestments Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Earthrune Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dream Defender's Emerald Guardplate Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fel-Marked Scales Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fel-Bloodied Battlegear Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Tidesoaked Battlegea Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Firewurm Dragonscale Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Storm Champion's Warharness Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Highpeak Dragonscale Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Nightrune Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Jarl's Battlescales Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Barkbinds of the Archdruid's Nightmare Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Blazing Dreamscribed Robes Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Arms of the Felforged Knight Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Odyn's Spears Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Windrunner quivers Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Mantles of the Nightwell Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Tideskorn Hunter's Munitions Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Mo'arg Swords Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Bone Scythes Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Immortal Maces Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Mo'arg Hornmaces Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Gems of the Lightforged Draenei Vendor: Unicus 2,500 Bronze Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Ironskin Gladiator Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Shrouds of the Lost Deathwyrms Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Shrouds of Azj'Aqir Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Lost Combatant Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Legion Hunter's Capes Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dalaran's Finest Silken Cloaks Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Cloaks of Silken Knowledge Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Runespeaker Wraps Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Stormborne Wraps Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Green Mountains Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Lost Gladiator Vendor: Freddie Threads 4,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Fel Battler Vendor: Freddie Threads 2,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Druidic Fur Drapes Vendor: Freddie Threads 2,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Sargerei Commander's Hellforged Regalia Achievement: Timeworn Keystone Complete any Timeworn Keystone Dungeon with a key level of 30 or greater. Skies of Fire
Sargerei Commander's Voidscarred Regalia Achievement: Heroic Broken Isles World Quests Complete 100 World Quests in Heroic World Tier Skies of Fire
Sargerei Commander's Felscorned Regalia Quest: Shape a New Legend Complete the Legion Remix Campaign Skies of Fire
Kaldorei Queen's Royal Vestments Achievement: Suramar   Skies of Fire
Drapes of Devouring Night Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Legionfall
Antoran Guard's Golden Battleplate Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Stygian Silks Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Argussian Demonsbane Armor Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Vestments of Eredathian Sacrifice Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Lightforged - Crimson Vengeance Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Lightforged - Holy Gold Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Lightforged - Hologemmed Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Shal'dorei - Vineyard Red Vendor: Unicus 7,500 Bronze Argus Eternal
Cloaks of the Antoran Guard Vendor: Freddie Threads 8,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Eredar Battle Capes Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Argussian Demonsbane Cloaks Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Drapes of Eredar Finery Vendor: Freddie Threads 6,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Sargerei Commander's Lightbound Regalia Achievement: Mythic Legion Remix Raids Complete all Legion Raids in Mythic difficulty Argus Eternal

General Armor Ensembles

Name Source Cost Release Content
Skyborne Brigandine Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Seaborne Brigandine Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Earthbreaker Dragonscale Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Sunborne Runemail Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Val'kyr's Warharness Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Winged Plate of the Valhalas Champion Vendor: Agos the Silent 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fel-Infused Cloth Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felshroud Leather Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fel-Chain Mail Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felforged Plate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Manasinged Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Moonfall Robes Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Battlegear of the Dreadhide Stalker Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Ambervale Bonehide Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Chains of Helheim Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Darkwatcher Bindings Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Jandvik Diver's Metal Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Leyline Defender's Sunplate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Hrydshal Runespeaker Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Crescent Vale Raiment Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Wine-dark Royal Robes Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Leyline Scholar's Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Highmountain Hides Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Haustvelt Leathers Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Sablehide Vestments Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Llothien Prowler's Kit Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Scavenged Chains of Karazhan Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreadthorn Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Scales of Remembered Eternity Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Stormborn Laminar Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Highmountain Riverscales Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Thunderpeak Boneguards Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Nar'thalas Graduate's Trim Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Kal'delar Battleplate Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vrykul Funereal Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Riven Priesthood Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Lunarblight Leathers Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Shrinebreaker's Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Moonshatter Warplate Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Vileweave Vestments Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Netherfiend Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Ered'ruin Scalemail Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Xorothian Plate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Garothi Battleplate Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Doomsinger's Cloth Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Arinor Keeper's Leather Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Oronaar Disciple's Mail Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Praetorium Guard's Plate Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Stygian Hides Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Zealous Felslingers Battle Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
World-Defiler's Battle Armor Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Eredath Lightseeker's Regalia Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Forgotten Conservatory Clothes Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Triumvirate High Guard's Battlegear Vendor: Larah Treebender 15,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Raid Finder Difficulty Armor Ensembles

Name Class Cost Release Content
Regalia of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Garb of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Chains of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Funerary Plate of the Chosen Dead Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Demonbane Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestments Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Aeonicus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Normal Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles

alternate-image-name

The First Satyr’s Spaulders

Name Source Cost Release Content
Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
The First Satyr’s Spaulders Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze + 20 Horns of the First Satyr, dropped by Xavius in Normal and higher difficulties Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Demonbane Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Legionfall
Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestments Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Durus 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Heroic Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles

Name Source Cost Release Content
Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Demonbane Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Sacerdormu 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Mythic Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles

Name Source Cost Release Content
Dreadwyrm Battleplate Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Demonbane Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Stormheart Raiment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Wildstalker Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Xuen's Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Radiant Lightbringer Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vestments of Blind Absolution Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fanged Slayer's Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Skybreaker Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Diabolic Raiment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Titanic Onslaught Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Dreadwake Armor Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Dungeon Armor Ensembles

Name Source Cost Release Content
Seawitch's Terrorcloth Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Nighthide Coat Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Chains of Nightmare's Embrace Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Suramar Silver Plating Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Vesture of Borrowed Souls Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Sanguine Oath Vestments Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Bindings of Hungering Flesh Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Thirsting Hides Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Armor of the Skyfather's Chosen Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Ravensteel Mail Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Honorforged Valorplate Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Bloodforged Battleplate Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Nightforged Felplate Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Raiment of Night Eternal Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Guise of the Nightstalker Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall
Scalemail of Devouring Night Vendor Arturos 15,000 Bronze Legionfall

New and Rare Weapon Appearances

For weapon appearances that have two versions available (i.e. polearm and staff), you’ll need to purchase each version in order to add them to your collection.

Name Source Cost Release Content
Sinister Fel Arsenal Achievement: Stormheim -- Skies of Fire
Taeshalach:  Two-Hand Sword Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze +20 Everflames of Hatred dropped by Aggramar in Normal difficulty or Higher Skies of Fire
Taeshalach: One-Hand Sword Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze +20 Everflames of Hatred dropped by Aggramar in Normal difficulty or Higher Skies of Fire
Fallen King's Corrupted Blades Achievement: The Broken Shore -- Legionfall
Hammer of Vigilance Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze + 20 Felwarped Slabs dropped by Maiden of Vigilance in Normal and higher difficulties Legionfall
Bulwark of Mannoroth: Shield Achievement: Argus -- Argus Eternal
Bulwark of Mannoroth: Back Achievement: Argus -- Argus Eternal
Felscorned Scythe of the Unmaker: Polearm Achievement: Mythic Antorus, the Burning Throne Defeat Antorus, the Burning Throne on Mythic difficulty Argus Eternal
Felscorned Scythe of the Unmaker: Staff Achievement: Mythic Antorus, the Burning Throne Defeat Antorus, the Burning Throne on Mythic difficulty Argus Eternal
Scythe of the Unmaker: Polearm Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 Bronze + 20 Cosmic Soulslivers, dropped by Argus the Unmaker in Normal and higher difficulties Argus Eternal
Scythe of the Unmaker: Staff Vendor: Pythagorus 30,000 bronze + 20 Cosmic Soulslivers, dropped by Argus the Unmaker in Normal and higher difficulties Argus Eternal
Illusion: Felshatter
(Weapon Enchant)		 Achievement: Val’Sharah -- Skies of Fire

Mounts, Pets, and Toys

New Mounts

alternate-image-name

From left to right: Golden Sunrunner (white), Brimstone Courser (top left: black and orange), Turquoise Courser (brown and teal), Gloomdark Nightmare (black and red), Twilight Courser (top right: black and yellow), Chestnut Courser (light brown and teal)

alternate-image-name

From left to right: Bonesteed of Plague, Bonesteed of Triumph, Bonesteed of Oblivion, Bonesteed of Bloodshed

alternate-image-name

Arcberry Manasaber

Name Source Cost Release Content
Aquamarine Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felslate Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Leystone Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Slag Basilisk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Snowy Highmountain Eagle Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Treetop Highmountain Eagle Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Wretched Fel Bat Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Ashplague Fel Bat Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Bloodhunter Fel Bat Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Illidari Dreadstalker Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Illidari Blightstalker Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Gloomdark Nightmare Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Twilight Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Turquoise Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Chestnut Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Brimstone Courser Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Golden Sunrunner Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Highland Elderhorn Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Arcberry Manasaber Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Oblivion Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Plague Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Bloodshed Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Triumph Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Fel-scarred Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Bloodtooth Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Luminous Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Albino Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Longhorned Sable Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Longhorned Bleakhoof Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Longhorned Beryl Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Longhorned Argussian Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Longhorned Argussian Talbuk Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Garnet Ruinstrider Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Ghastly Ur'zul Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Class Mounts

alternate-image-name

Fel-infused Class Mounts

Name Source Requirements Vendor Cost Release Content
Slayer's Felscorned Shrieker Achievement-Timerunner Demon Hunter Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felscorned Vilebrood Vanquisher Achievement- Timerunner Death Knight Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Scornwing Flight Form Achievement- Timerunner: Druid Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felscorned Wolfhawk Achievement- Timerunner: Hunter Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Archmage's Felscorned Disc Achievement- Timerunner: Mage Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felscorned Grandmaster's Companion Achievement- Timerunner: Monk Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felscorned Highlord's Charger Achievement- Timerunner: Paladin Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
High Priest's Felscorned Seeker Achievement- Timerunner: Priest Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Shadowblade's Felscorned Omen Achievement- Timerunner: Rogue Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Farseer's Felscorned Omen Achievement- Timerunner: Shaman Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felscorned Netherlord's Dreadsteed Achievement- Timerunner: Warlock Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Felscorned War Wyrm Achievement- Timerunner: Warrior Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus. 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire

Rare Mounts

Name Source Cost Release Content
Arcadian War Turtle Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Spirit of Eche’ro Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fathom Dweller Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Llothien Prowler Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Long-Forgotten Hippogryph Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Hellfire Infernal Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Felblaze Infernal Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Midnight Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Abyss Worm Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall
Cloudwing Hippogryph Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall
Highmountain Elderhorn Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall
Valarjar Stormwing Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall
Wild Dreamrunner Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Legionfall
Acid Belcher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Antoran Charhound Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Avenging Felcrusher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Biletooth Gnasher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Blessed Felcrusher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Crimson Slavermaw Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Darkspore Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Felglow Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Glorious Felcrusher Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Lambent Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Maddened Chaosrunner Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Scintillating Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Shackled Ur'zul Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Vibrant Mana Ray Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Vile Fiend Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Violet Spellwing Drop: Argus the Unmaker on Heroic or Mythic difficulty. -- Argus Eternal

New Pets

alternate-image-name

From left to right: Fledgeling Warden's Companion, Dustytooth Fel Snooter, Wondrous Wisdomball (legacy)

Name Source Cost Release Content
Tidbit Vendor: Horus 5,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Morsel Vendor:Horos 5,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Son of Goredome Vendor: Horos 5,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Fledgling Warden's Companion Achievement: Azsuna -- Skies of Fire
Duskytooth Fel Snooter Achievement: Highmountain -- Skies of Fire

Rare Pets

Name Source Cost Release Content
Eye of Inquisition Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Wondrous Wisdomball Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Thistleleaf Adventurer Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Corgnelius Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Firebat Pup Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Hungering Claw Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Wyrmy Tunkins Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Nightmare Whelpling Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Hateful Eye Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Rebellious Imp Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Ageless Bronze Drake Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Legionfall
Bronze Proto-Whelp Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Legionfall
Scraps Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Legionfall
Orphaned Felbat Vendor: Horos 35,000Bronze Legionfall
Cross Gazer Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Uuna Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Docile Skyfin Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Fel-Afflicted Skyfin Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Grasping Manifestation Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

Rare Toys

alternate-image-name

From Left to Right: Golden Hearthstone Card: Lord Jaraxxus, Skull of Corruption (Demon Hunter only)

Name Source Cost Release Content
Barnacle-Encrusted Gem Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Crystalline Eye of Undravius Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Mote of Light Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Pocket Fel Spreader Vendor: Horos 20,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Starlight Beacon Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Stormforged Vrykul Horn Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Tournament Favor Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Skies of Fire
Big Red Raygun Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Can of Worms Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Cat Head Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Tugboat Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Wooden Pepe Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Golden Hearthstone Card: Lord Jaraxxus Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Skull of Corruption Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Rise of the Nightfallen
Pilfered Sweeper Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Legionfall
Sira's Extra Cloak Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Legionfall
All-Seer's Eye Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Baarut the Brisk Vendor: Horos 10,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Barrier Generator Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Blue Conservatory Scroll Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Holy Lightsphere Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Legion Communication Orb Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Micro-Artillery Controller Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Red Conservatory Scroll Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
S.F.E. Interceptor Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Sightless Eye Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Spire of Spite Vendor: Horos 35,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Unstable Portal Emitter Vendor: Horos 100,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Yellow Conservatory Scroll Vendor: Horos 25,000 Bronze Argus Eternal
Vixx's Chest of Tricks Vendor: Horos 80,000 Bronze Argus Eternal

A legion of new items await. We can’t wait to see you in the Broken Isles.

