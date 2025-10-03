WoW Legion Remix: Alle Belohnungen im Überblick

Im neuen
Legion Remix Event von World of Warcraft kannst du unzählige neue und wiederkehrende Belohnungen freischalten – von exklusiven Transmog-Sets über Waffen bis hin zu seltenen Reittieren und Spielzeugen. Ein Highlight ist das neue Housing-Dekor, das du bereits jetzt sammeln kannst, auch wenn Housing erst mit der Midnight-Erweiterung live geht.
Nicht alle Inhalte sind direkt zu Beginn verfügbar. Viele Gegenstände und Sets werden im Laufe der kommenden Wochen nach und nach durch neue Events und Quests freigeschaltet.
Über 100 Rüstungs-Sets für Bronze erhältlich
Neue Housing-Dekorationen durch Erfolge freischaltbar
Spezielle Transmog-Waffen wie „Taeshalach“ und „Sense des Unmachers“
Exklusive Reittiere wie der „Gloomdark Nightmare“ oder „Arcberry Manasaber“
Zahlreiche neue Haustiere und Spielzeuge
Einige Items erfordern spezielle Erfolge oder Dungeon-/Raid-Abschlüsse
Legion Remix opens up opportunities to add a variety of new and returning items to your collection along with new Housing decor you can collect and use once Housing goes live in the Midnight expansion. To help you set your sights on the items you want most, we’ve rounded up a complete list of how and where to get them.
It’s important to note that not all items are available to collect with the launch of Legion Remix. Some rewards will become available with the release of specific content over the weeks ahead.
Housing Decor
Legion Housing Decor
Additional copies of these items can be purchased from Domelius after receiving the first copy earned from the Achievement. See costs listed below.
Name
Source
Vendor Cost
Altar of the Corrupted Flames
Achievement-Broken Isles World Quests
30,000 Bronze
Corruption Pit
Achievement- Legion Remix Raids
30,000 Bronze
Demonic Storage Chest
Achievement-The Armies of Legionfall
5,000 Bronze
Eredar Lord’s Fel Torch
Achievement-Argussian Reach
5,000 Bronze
Fel Fountain
Achievement- Keystone Master
30,000 Bronze
Hanging Felsteel Cage
Achievement- Highmountain Tribe
5,000 Bronze
Hanging Felsteel Chain
Achievement- Defending the Broken Isles
5,000 Bronze
Large Legion Candle
Achievement- The Nightfallen
2,500 Bronze
Legion’s Fel Brazier
Achievement- Dreamweavers
5,000 Bronze
Legion’s Fel Torch
Achievement- Power of the Obelisks
5,000 Bronze
Legion’s Holo-Communicator
Achievement-Broken Isles Dungeoneer
30,000 Bronze
Legion Torture Rack
Achievement- Heroic Broken Isles World Quests
10,000 Bronze
Sentinel’s Moonwing Gaze
Achievement- The Wardens
30,000 Bronze
Small Legion Candle
Must complete the Achievement for the Large Legion Candle to purchase.
2,500 Bronze
Tome of the Corrupt
Achievement- Court of Farondis
10,000 Bronze
Vertical Felsteel Chain
Must complete the Achievement for the Hanging Felsteel Chain to purchase.
5,000 Bronze
Vrykul Lord’s Throne
Achievement- Valajar
20,000 Bronze
Armor Appearance Ensembles
New Armor Ensembles
Kaldorei Queen's Royal Vestments
Left: Heritage of the Lightforged - Hologemmed (Lightforged Draenei), Right: Heritage of the Shal’dorei – Vineyard Red (Nightborne)
Valorous Blue Windrunner Quiver (includes 19 quivers)
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Slayer's Golden Scarguards
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Slayer's Silver Scarguards
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Verdant Dreamscribed Robes
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Skyrune Robes
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Ruby Drake Hunter's Kit
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreamweald Dragonscale
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Jarl's Battlehorns
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Gladeraider's Battlegarb
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Searaider's Battlegarb
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreamseeker Vestments
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreamwatcher Vestments
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Earthrune Robes
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dream Defender's Emerald Guardplate
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fel-Marked Scales
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fel-Bloodied Battlegear
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Tidesoaked Battlegea
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Firewurm Dragonscale
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Storm Champion's Warharness
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Highpeak Dragonscale
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Nightrune Robes
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Jarl's Battlescales
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Barkbinds of the Archdruid's Nightmare
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Blazing Dreamscribed Robes
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Arms of the Felforged Knight
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Odyn's Spears
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Windrunner quivers
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Mantles of the Nightwell
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Tideskorn Hunter's Munitions
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Mo'arg Swords
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Bone Scythes
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Immortal Maces
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Mo'arg Hornmaces
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Gems of the Lightforged Draenei
Vendor: Unicus
2,500 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Ironskin Gladiator
Vendor: Freddie Threads
8,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Shrouds of the Lost Deathwyrms
Vendor: Freddie Threads
8,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Shrouds of Azj'Aqir
Vendor: Freddie Threads
8,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Lost Combatant
Vendor: Freddie Threads
8,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Legion Hunter's Capes
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dalaran's Finest Silken Cloaks
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Cloaks of Silken Knowledge
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Runespeaker Wraps
Vendor: Freddie Threads
4,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Stormborne Wraps
Vendor: Freddie Threads
4,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Green Mountains
Vendor: Freddie Threads
4,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Lost Gladiator
Vendor: Freddie Threads
4,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Cloaks of the Fel Battler
Vendor: Freddie Threads
2,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Druidic Fur Drapes
Vendor: Freddie Threads
2,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Sargerei Commander's Hellforged Regalia
Achievement: Timeworn Keystone
Complete any Timeworn Keystone Dungeon with a key level of 30 or greater.
Skies of Fire
Sargerei Commander's Voidscarred Regalia
Achievement: Heroic Broken Isles World Quests
Complete 100 World Quests in Heroic World Tier
Skies of Fire
Sargerei Commander's Felscorned Regalia
Quest: Shape a New Legend
Complete the Legion Remix Campaign
Skies of Fire
Kaldorei Queen's Royal Vestments
Achievement: Suramar
Skies of Fire
Drapes of Devouring Night
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Antoran Guard's Golden Battleplate
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Stygian Silks
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Argussian Demonsbane Armor
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Vestments of Eredathian Sacrifice
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Lightforged - Crimson Vengeance
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Lightforged - Holy Gold
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Lightforged - Hologemmed
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Heritage of the Shal'dorei - Vineyard Red
Vendor: Unicus
7,500 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Cloaks of the Antoran Guard
Vendor: Freddie Threads
8,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Eredar Battle Capes
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Argussian Demonsbane Cloaks
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Drapes of Eredar Finery
Vendor: Freddie Threads
6,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Sargerei Commander's Lightbound Regalia
Achievement: Mythic Legion Remix Raids
Complete all Legion Raids in Mythic difficulty
Argus Eternal
General Armor Ensembles
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Skyborne Brigandine
Vendor: Agos the Silent
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Seaborne Brigandine
Vendor: Agos the Silent
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Earthbreaker Dragonscale
Vendor: Agos the Silent
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Sunborne Runemail
Vendor: Agos the Silent
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Val'kyr's Warharness
Vendor: Agos the Silent
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Winged Plate of the Valhalas Champion
Vendor: Agos the Silent
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fel-Infused Cloth Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felshroud Leather Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fel-Chain Mail Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felforged Plate Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Manasinged
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Moonfall Robes
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Battlegear of the Dreadhide Stalker
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Ambervale Bonehide
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Chains of Helheim
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Darkwatcher Bindings
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Jandvik Diver's Metal
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Leyline Defender's Sunplate Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Hrydshal Runespeaker
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Crescent Vale Raiment
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Wine-dark Royal Robes
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Leyline Scholar's Regalia
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Highmountain Hides
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Haustvelt Leathers
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Sablehide Vestments
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Llothien Prowler's Kit
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Scavenged Chains of Karazhan
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreadthorn Battlegear
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Scales of Remembered Eternity
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Stormborn Laminar Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Highmountain Riverscales
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Thunderpeak Boneguards
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Nar'thalas Graduate's Trim
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Kal'delar Battleplate
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vrykul Funereal Regalia
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Riven Priesthood Regalia
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Lunarblight Leathers
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Shrinebreaker's Battlegear
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Moonshatter Warplate
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Vileweave Vestments
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Netherfiend Battlegear
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Ered'ruin Scalemail
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Xorothian Plate Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Garothi Battleplate
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Doomsinger's Cloth Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Arinor Keeper's Leather Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Oronaar Disciple's Mail Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Praetorium Guard's Plate Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Stygian Hides
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Zealous Felslingers Battle Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
World-Defiler's Battle Armor
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Eredath Lightseeker's Regalia
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Forgotten Conservatory Clothes
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Triumvirate High Guard's Battlegear
Vendor: Larah Treebender
15,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Raid Finder Difficulty Armor Ensembles
Name
Class
Cost
Release Content
Regalia of the Chosen Dead
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Garb of the Chosen Dead
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Chains of the Chosen Dead
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Funerary Plate of the Chosen Dead
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreadwyrm Battleplate
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Demonbane Armor
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Stormheart Raiment
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Wildstalker Armor
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Xuen's Battlegear
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Radiant Lightbringer Armor
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Vestments of Blind Absolution
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Fanged Slayer's Armor
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Regalia of the Skybreaker
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Diabolic Raiment
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Titanic Onslaught Armor
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Dreadwake Armor
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestments
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear
Vendor: Aeonicus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Normal Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles
The First Satyr’s Spaulders
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Dreadwyrm Battleplate
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
The First Satyr’s Spaulders
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze + 20 Horns of the First Satyr, dropped by Xavius in Normal and higher difficulties
Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Demonbane Armor
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Stormheart Raiment
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Wildstalker Armor
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Xuen's Battlegear
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Radiant Lightbringer Armor
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Vestments of Blind Absolution
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Fanged Slayer's Armor
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Regalia of the Skybreaker
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Diabolic Raiment
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Titanic Onslaught Armor
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Dreadwake Armor
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestments
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear
Vendor: Durus
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Heroic Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Dreadwyrm Battleplate
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Demonbane Armor
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Stormheart Raiment
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Wildstalker Armor
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Xuen's Battlegear
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Radiant Lightbringer Armor
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of Blind Absolution
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fanged Slayer's Armor
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Skybreaker
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Diabolic Raiment
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Titanic Onslaught Armor
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreadwake Armor
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestment
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear
Vendor: Sacerdormu
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Mythic Difficulty Raid Armor Ensembles
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Dreadwyrm Battleplate
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestment of Second Sight
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Garb of the Astral Warden
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Eagletalon Battlegear
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Everburning Knowledge
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of Enveloped Dissonance
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Battleplate of the Highlord
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of the Purifier
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Doomblade Battlegear
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of Shackled Elements
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Legacy of Azj'aqir
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Warplate of the Obsidian Aspect
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Gravewarden Armaments
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Demonbane Armor
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Stormheart Raiment
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Wildstalker Armor
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Arcane Tempest
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Xuen's Battlegear
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Radiant Lightbringer Armor
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vestments of Blind Absolution
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fanged Slayer's Armor
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Regalia of the Skybreaker
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Diabolic Raiment
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Titanic Onslaught Armor
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Dreadwake Armor
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Felreaper Vestment
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Bearmantle Battlegear
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Serpentstalker Guise
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Runebound Regalia
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Chi-Ji's Battlegear
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Light's Vanguard Battleplate
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Gilded Seraph's Raiment
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Regalia of the Dashing Scoundrel
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Garb of Venerated Spirits
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Grim Inquisitor's Regalia
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Juggernaut Battlegear
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Dungeon Armor Ensembles
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Seawitch's Terrorcloth
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Nighthide Coat
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Chains of Nightmare's Embrace
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Suramar Silver Plating
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Vesture of Borrowed Souls
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Sanguine Oath Vestments
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Bindings of Hungering Flesh
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Thirsting Hides
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Armor of the Skyfather's Chosen
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Ravensteel Mail
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Honorforged Valorplate
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Bloodforged Battleplate
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Nightforged Felplate
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Raiment of Night Eternal
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Guise of the Nightstalker
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Scalemail of Devouring Night
Vendor Arturos
15,000 Bronze
Legionfall
New and Rare Weapon Appearances
Bulwark of Mannoroth Shield Transmog
Fallen King’s corrupted Blades
Scythe of the Unmaker
For weapon appearances that have two versions available (i.e. polearm and staff), you’ll need to purchase each version in order to add them to your collection.
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Sinister Fel Arsenal
Achievement: Stormheim
--
Skies of Fire
Taeshalach: Two-Hand Sword
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze +20 Everflames of Hatred dropped by Aggramar in Normal difficulty or Higher
Skies of Fire
Taeshalach: One-Hand Sword
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze +20 Everflames of Hatred dropped by Aggramar in Normal difficulty or Higher
Skies of Fire
Fallen King's Corrupted Blades
Achievement: The Broken Shore
--
Legionfall
Hammer of Vigilance
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze + 20 Felwarped Slabs dropped by Maiden of Vigilance in Normal and higher difficulties
Legionfall
Bulwark of Mannoroth: Shield
Achievement: Argus
--
Argus Eternal
Bulwark of Mannoroth: Back
Achievement: Argus
--
Argus Eternal
Felscorned Scythe of the Unmaker: Polearm
Achievement: Mythic Antorus, the Burning Throne
Defeat Antorus, the Burning Throne on Mythic difficulty
Argus Eternal
Felscorned Scythe of the Unmaker: Staff
Achievement: Mythic Antorus, the Burning Throne
Defeat Antorus, the Burning Throne on Mythic difficulty
Argus Eternal
Scythe of the Unmaker: Polearm
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 Bronze + 20 Cosmic Soulslivers, dropped by Argus the Unmaker in Normal and higher difficulties
Argus Eternal
Scythe of the Unmaker: Staff
Vendor: Pythagorus
30,000 bronze + 20 Cosmic Soulslivers, dropped by Argus the Unmaker in Normal and higher difficulties
Argus Eternal
Illusion: Felshatter
(Weapon Enchant) Achievement: Val’Sharah
--
Skies of Fire
Mounts, Pets, and Toys
New Mounts
From left to right: Golden Sunrunner (white), Brimstone Courser (top left: black and orange), Turquoise Courser (brown and teal), Gloomdark Nightmare (black and red), Twilight Courser (top right: black and yellow), Chestnut Courser (light brown and teal)
From left to right: Bonesteed of Plague, Bonesteed of Triumph, Bonesteed of Oblivion, Bonesteed of Bloodshed
Arcberry Manasaber
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Aquamarine Basilisk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felslate Basilisk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Leystone Basilisk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Slag Basilisk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Snowy Highmountain Eagle
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Treetop Highmountain Eagle
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Wretched Fel Bat
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Ashplague Fel Bat
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Bloodhunter Fel Bat
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Illidari Dreadstalker
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Illidari Blightstalker
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Gloomdark Nightmare
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Twilight Courser
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Turquoise Courser
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Chestnut Courser
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Brimstone Courser
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Golden Sunrunner
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Highland Elderhorn
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Arcberry Manasaber
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Oblivion
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Plague
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Bloodshed
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Bonesteed of Triumph
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Fel-scarred Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Bloodtooth Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Luminous Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Albino Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Longhorned Sable Talbuk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Longhorned Bleakhoof Talbuk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Longhorned Beryl Talbuk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Longhorned Argussian Talbuk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Longhorned Argussian Talbuk
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Garnet Ruinstrider
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Ghastly Ur'zul
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Class Mounts
Fel-infused Class Mounts
Name
Source
Requirements
Vendor Cost
Release Content
Slayer's Felscorned Shrieker
Achievement-Timerunner Demon Hunter
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felscorned Vilebrood Vanquisher
Achievement- Timerunner Death Knight
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Scornwing Flight Form
Achievement- Timerunner: Druid
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felscorned Wolfhawk
Achievement- Timerunner: Hunter
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Archmage's Felscorned Disc
Achievement- Timerunner: Mage
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felscorned Grandmaster's Companion
Achievement- Timerunner: Monk
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felscorned Highlord's Charger
Achievement- Timerunner: Paladin
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
High Priest's Felscorned Seeker
Achievement- Timerunner: Priest
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Shadowblade's Felscorned Omen
Achievement- Timerunner: Rogue
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Farseer's Felscorned Omen
Achievement- Timerunner: Shaman
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felscorned Netherlord's Dreadsteed
Achievement- Timerunner: Warlock
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Felscorned War Wyrm
Achievement- Timerunner: Warrior
Reach level 80 on this class OR buy from vendor Grandmaster Jakkus.
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Rare Mounts
Shackled Ur’zul
Violet Spellwing
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Arcadian War Turtle
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Spirit of Eche’ro
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fathom Dweller
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Llothien Prowler
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Long-Forgotten Hippogryph
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Hellfire Infernal
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Felblaze Infernal
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Midnight
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Abyss Worm
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Cloudwing Hippogryph
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Highmountain Elderhorn
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Valarjar Stormwing
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Wild Dreamrunner
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Acid Belcher
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Antoran Charhound
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Avenging Felcrusher
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Biletooth Gnasher
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Blessed Felcrusher
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Crimson Slavermaw
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Darkspore Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Felglow Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Glorious Felcrusher
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Lambent Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Maddened Chaosrunner
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Scintillating Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Shackled Ur'zul
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Vibrant Mana Ray
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Vile Fiend
Vendor: Hemet Nesingwary
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Violet Spellwing
Drop: Argus the Unmaker on Heroic or Mythic difficulty.
--
Argus Eternal
New Pets
From left to right: Fledgeling Warden's Companion, Dustytooth Fel Snooter, Wondrous Wisdomball (legacy)
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Tidbit
Vendor: Horus
5,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Morsel
Vendor:Horos
5,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Son of Goredome
Vendor: Horos
5,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Fledgling Warden's Companion
Achievement: Azsuna
--
Skies of Fire
Duskytooth Fel Snooter
Achievement: Highmountain
--
Skies of Fire
Rare Pets
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Eye of Inquisition
Vendor: Horos
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Wondrous Wisdomball
Vendor: Horos
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Thistleleaf Adventurer
Vendor: Horos
100,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Corgnelius
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Firebat Pup
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Hungering Claw
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Wyrmy Tunkins
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Nightmare Whelpling
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Hateful Eye
Vendor: Horos
35,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Rebellious Imp
Vendor: Horos
35,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Ageless Bronze Drake
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Bronze Proto-Whelp
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Scraps
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Orphaned Felbat
Vendor: Horos
35,000Bronze
Legionfall
Cross Gazer
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Uuna
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Docile Skyfin
Vendor: Horos
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Fel-Afflicted Skyfin
Vendor: Horos
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Grasping Manifestation
Vendor: Horos
20,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Rare Toys
From Left to Right: Golden Hearthstone Card: Lord Jaraxxus, Skull of Corruption (Demon Hunter only)
Name
Source
Cost
Release Content
Barnacle-Encrusted Gem
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Crystalline Eye of Undravius
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Mote of Light
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Pocket Fel Spreader
Vendor: Horos
20,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Starlight Beacon
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Stormforged Vrykul Horn
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Tournament Favor
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Skies of Fire
Big Red Raygun
Vendor: Horos
35,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Can of Worms
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Cat Head
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Tugboat
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Crate of Bobbers: Wooden Pepe
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Golden Hearthstone Card: Lord Jaraxxus
Vendor: Horos
100,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Skull of Corruption
Vendor: Horos
100,000 Bronze
Rise of the Nightfallen
Pilfered Sweeper
Vendor: Horos
35,000 Bronze
Legionfall
Sira's Extra Cloak
Vendor: Horos
35,000 Bronze
Legionfall
All-Seer's Eye
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Baarut the Brisk
Vendor: Horos
10,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Barrier Generator
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Blue Conservatory Scroll
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Holy Lightsphere
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Legion Communication Orb
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Micro-Artillery Controller
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Red Conservatory Scroll
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
S.F.E. Interceptor
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Sightless Eye
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Spire of Spite
Vendor: Horos
35,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Unstable Portal Emitter
Vendor: Horos
100,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Yellow Conservatory Scroll
Vendor: Horos
25,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
Vixx's Chest of Tricks
Vendor: Horos
80,000 Bronze
Argus Eternal
A legion of new items await. We can’t wait to see you in the Broken Isles.
Quelle:
Blizzard
