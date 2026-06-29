WoW: Klassenanpassungen am 1. Juli – diese Specs erhalten Buffs und Nerfs

Mit den Wartungsarbeiten am 1. Juli erhält World of Warcraft weitere Klassenanpassungen. Blizzard nimmt dabei vor allem Spezialisierungen in Gruppeninhalten ins Visier, die derzeit hinter den Erwartungen zurückbleiben. Zusätzlich werden im PvP überstarke Fähigkeiten abgeschwächt, schwächere Spezialisierungen gestärkt und besonders hoher Burst-Schaden angepasst.

With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make tuning adjustments that are primarily targeted at specs that are unperforming in group content.

In PvP, we’re continuing to improve underperforming specs, address over-performing specs, and adjust burst damage where specs have too much or too little.

Classes

Druid

Balance All damage increased by 4%.

Feral Developers’ notes: Feral is performing well in M+, but their overall damage in raid is low. These changes shore up their single-target power and total raid damage. All damage increased by 3%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Melee auto-attack damage increased by 15%. Rip damage increased by 5%. Does not apply to PvP combat. Rampant Ferocity damage reduced by 15%. Does not apply to PvP combat.

Restoration Developers’ notes: Restoration’s damage compared to other healers is lower than we’d like. We’re rebalancing some of Restoration Druid’s damage out of Thrash and into the rest of the kit. All damage increased by 15%. Bear Form Thrash damage reduced by 25%.



Evoker

Devastation All ability damage increased by 3%.



Mage

Arcane All ability damage increased by 3%.



Priest

Holy Holy Word: Serenity healing increased by 20%. Holy Word: Sanctify healing increased by 20%.



Shaman

Restoration All healing increased by 4%. This does not apply to PvP combat.



Player versus Player

Demon Hunter

Devourer Developers’ notes: Devourer Demon Hunters have been performing above expectations, especially in defensive metrics, so self-healing is being reduced. Shattered Souls now heals for 0.5% of maximum Health per Soul Fragment consumed (was 1%) in PvP combat.

Havoc Developers’ notes: Havoc Demon Hunters have been difficult to kill, but have not been as successful overall as Devourer, so they are getting some damage compensation alongside the reductions to self-healing and defensive effects. All ability damage increased by 4% in PvP combat Soul Rending now grants 3% Leech and an additional 3% in Metamorphosis (was 5% and an additional 5%) in PvP combat. Desperate Instincts now causes Blur to reduce damage taken by an additional 5% (was 10%) in PvP combat.



Death Knight

Unholy Developers’ notes: Unholy’s burst damage is overwhelming too frequently, so contributing abilities are receiving a reduction with some of that overall damage moving into the steadier output from Dread Plague. Putrify damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat. Soul Reaper damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat. Dread Plague damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.



Druid

Guardian Developers’ notes: Guardians’ burst potential with their apex talent has been higher than we would like for a tank specialization in PvP. Wild Guardian now echoes at 50% effectiveness (was 200%) in PvP combat.



Evoker

Augmentation All damage increased by 8% in PvP combat.

Preservation Developers’ notes: Preservation Evoker is slightly overperforming in PvP, so we’re making one additional targeted nerf to them in this pass. Temporal Burst makes it hard for enemies to react to important casts like Sleep Walk, so we’re reducing its effectiveness. Temporal Burst increases haste, movement speed, and cooldown recovery rate by 15% in PvP combat (was 30%).



Hunter

Marksmanship Double tap now causes Aimed Shot to fire at 16% effectiveness or your next Rapid Fire to fire 16% additional shots (was 40%). Developers’ notes: We’re reducing Double Shot’s burst potential to allow enemy players to have more time to react to the Marksmanship Hunter’s incoming damage.

Survival All damage increased by 3% in PvP Combat.



Mage

Frost Developers’ notes: We are redistributing some of Frost Mage’s damage out of Ray of Frost and into the rest of its kit with the intention of decreasing its burst capabilities and improving its steady-state pressure. Ray of Frost damage decreased by 20% in PvP combat.

All damage increased 3% in PvP combat.



Paladin

Protection Developers’ notes: Templars’ burst capabilities have made Protection Paladin more of an offensive threat than we would like them to be in PvP. Divine Exaction now casts Divine Toll again at 25% effectiveness (was 75%) in PvP combat. Hammer of Light damage decreased by 30% in PvP combat.

Retribution Developers’ notes: Retribution has been performing better than expected, so we are applying a small damage reduction. All ability damage reduced by 3% in PvP combat.



Priest

Discipline Developers’ notes: Voidweaver Priests are dealing too much damage in PvP. We’re reducing some of that damage and increasing their healing to compensate. Expiation deals damage equal to 200% of the of the amount consumed from Shadow Word: Pain in PvP combat (was 300%). Inescapable Torment damage reduced by 25% in PvP combat. Shadow Word: Pain damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat. Voidweaver: Atonement healing increased by 15%. Oracle: Preventive Measures increases damage of Penance, Smite, Holy Nova by 20% (was 15%). Ultimate Penitence healing increased by 25%.

Shadow Developers’ notes: In addition to a needed boost of overall damage, Shadow Word: Death is also receiving a buff intended to make its damage worthwhile when striking enemies in its low-health threshold. All ability damage increased by 4% in PvP combat. Shadow Word: Death damage increased by 45% in PvP combat.



Shaman

Restoration Developers’ notes: Farseer Restoration Shaman has been behind in performance in PvP compared to Totemic, we’re increasing the throughput of heals and effects provided by Farseer talents and their Ancestors to help close the gap. Farseer: Maelstrom Supremacy increases healing of affected spells in PvP by 20% (was 15%). Farseer: Hydrobubble’s effectiveness is no longer reduced in PvP (was a 20% reduction). Farseer: Heals cast by Call of the Ancestors increased in PvP by 30% (was 20%).



Warrior

Arms, Protection Developers’ notes: We’re slightly reducing Colossus’ ability to tank damage to make them more of a viable kill target. Mountain of Muscle and Scars reduces damage taken by 3% in PvP combat (was 5%).



Warlock