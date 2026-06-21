WoW Sonnenwendfest 2026: Alle neuen Quests, Belohnungen und Ahune-Reittier

Das Sonnenwendfest in World of Warcraft hat begonnen und lädt dich zu sommerlichen Feierlichkeiten, neuen Abenteuern und zahlreichen Belohnungen in ganz Azeroth ein. Dich erwarten sowohl neue Inhalte wie Luftfahrt-Quests als auch traditionelle Aktivitäten und Herausforderungen.

Take part in a time of merriment and celebration dedicated to the hottest season of the year. The Midsummer Fire Festival brings with it a variety of activities and rewards to light up Azeroth’s summer.

When: 21 June–5 July

Where: Major Horde, Alliance, and Neutral Cities

Currency: Burning Blossoms

New Midsummer Fire Festival Highlights for Midnight

Take Flight Across Azeroth in New Aerial Quests

The skies come alive with new quests that send champions soaring across Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms on aerial adventures, guided by a Sunwalker and a Wildhammer storyteller who weave together the spirit of the season with snippets of the history of Azeroth’s lands below.

Show off your flight skills and glide through drifting blossoms carried on warm midsummer winds as the story unfolds around each flight path. Unlike traditional Dragonriding races, these adventures focus less on peril and precision, and more on the tales told by fireflight.

While each storyline reflects the Alliance or Horde perspective, the adventure spans both continents. Alliance heroes turn west after the Eastern Kingdoms, while Horde champions press east beyond Kalimdor—bringing all travelers into a shared celebration of Azeroth’s Midsummer Fire Festival traditions.

Get the introduction quest in Orgrimmar or Stormwind, where champions can familiarize themselves with the mechanics before taking to the skies. These quests return as dailies, with an additional challenge in Silvermoon to keep the journey going throughout the event.

First-time completions reward a generous bounty of Burning Blossoms, with reduced—but still worthwhile—returns on subsequent runs. Adventurers can also seek out Azeroth’s traditional bonfires along their routes, doubling their efforts as they honor the season’s flames.

Aerial Quests

Northern Kalimdor, Southern Kalimdor, Northern Eastern Kingdoms, Southern Eastern Kingdoms

Rewards: 50 x Burning Blossoms (First Completion), 15 x Burning Blossoms (Repeats)

Ignite the Skies Introductory Tutorial

Stormwind, Orgrimmar

Rewards: 15 x Burning Blossoms (First Completion), 5 x Burning Blossoms (Repeats)

Daily Quests

Reignite the Skies: Stormwind, Reignite the Skies: Orgrimmar, Ignite the Skies: Silvermoon

Rewards: 15 x Burning Blossoms (First Completion), 5 x Burning Blossoms (Repeats)

Turn Up the Heat on Frost Lord Ahune

A new quest, “The Tale of the Frost Lord,” introduces a fresh lead-in to the Ahune encounter, guiding players from major cities or within the dungeon. This breadcrumb draws champions back to the Midsummer festival grounds, rewarding 15 x Burning Blossoms on first completion and 5 x Burning Blossoms on subsequent runs—while opening a clear path into the Frost Lord’s chilling challenge.

Ahune also has a chance to drop the new Sun Festival’s Painted Roc mount for those brave enough to face the frost head-on.

New Faction Achievements

Honor the flames of Midnight in the five major zones—Eversong Woods, Zul’Aman, Harandar, Voidstorm, and Silvermoon City to gain the following:

New Cosmetic Items

Burning Blossoms burning a hole in your pocket? Outfit yourself for the festivities with new Sun Festival garb available from the Holiday Vendors:

Ensemble: Sun Festival's Flame Totems (Transmog Set) Sun Festival's Totemic Greataxe (Two-Hand) Summer Sun Blossom (Weapon Illusion) Sun Festival's Torchblade (One-Hand) Sun Festival's Totemic Edge (One-Hand) Sun Festival's Flamebrand (Two-Hand)

These Sun Festival Painted cosmetic pieces are on the Holiday Vendors as well, but also have a chance to drop from Frost Lord Ahune:

Sun Festival's Painted Mask (Head) Sun Festival's Painted Girdle (Waist) Sun Festival's Painted Mantle (Shoulder) Sun Festival's Painted Girdle (Waist) Sun Festival's Painted Wings (Shoulder) Sun Festival's Painted Sash (Waist) Sun Festival's Painted Hauberk (Chest) Sun Festival's Painted Greaves (Legs) Sun Festival's Painted Tunic (Shirt) Sun Festival's Painted Leggings (Legs) Sun Festival's Painted Wrap (Back) Sun Festival's Painted Striders (Feet)

The Midsummer sky beckons. Take wing, follow the blossoms, and let the stories of Azeroth carry you onward.

Midsummer Fire Festival Favorites Are Calling

Activities

Achievements

Holiday Items Holiday Event Boss Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, granting a Satchel of Chilled Goods (which contains holiday loot) as a daily reward. This is available to characters level 10 and above. Daily Quests Use the Group Finder (I) to participate in an encounter against Ahune, granting a(which contains holiday loot) as a daily reward. This is available to characters level 10 and above. Complete special daily quests to obtain experience, gold, and Burning Blossoms to purchase holiday items. For detailed information about the quests, check out the Midsummer Fire Festival guide on Wowhead. Extinguishing Bonfires Achievements Extinguishing Kalimdor

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Kalimdor: Ashenvale, Azuremyst Isle, Bloodmyst Isle, Darkshore, Desolace, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Teldrassil, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Kalimdor: Ashenvale, Azshara, Desloace, Durotar, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Mulgore, Northern Barrens, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring.

Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Kalimdor: Ashenvale, Azuremyst Isle, Bloodmyst Isle, Darkshore, Desolace, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Teldrassil, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Kalimdor: Ashenvale, Azshara, Desloace, Durotar, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Mulgore, Northern Barrens, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring. Extinguishing Eastern Kingdoms

Horde : Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Eastern Kingdoms: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Dun Morogh, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, Loch Modan, Northern Stranglethorn, Redridge Mountains, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Western Plaguelands, Westfall, Wetlands.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Eastern Kingdoms: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Eversong Woods, Ghostlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Stranglethorn, Silverpine Forest, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Tirisfal Glades, Western Plaguelands.

: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Eastern Kingdoms: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Dun Morogh, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, Loch Modan, Northern Stranglethorn, Redridge Mountains, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Western Plaguelands, Westfall, Wetlands. Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Eastern Kingdoms: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Eversong Woods, Ghostlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Stranglethorn, Silverpine Forest, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Tirisfal Glades, Western Plaguelands. Extinguishing Outland

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Outland: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Peninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Outland: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire, Peninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh.

Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Outland: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Peninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh. Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Outland: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire, Peninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh. Extinguishing Northrend

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Northrend: Dragonblight, Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Crystalsong Forest.

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires Northrend: Borean Tundra, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Howling Fjord, Crystalsong Forest, Sholazar Basin, Dragonblight.

Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Northrend: Dragonblight, Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Crystalsong Forest. Desecrate the Horde's bonfires Northrend: Borean Tundra, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Howling Fjord, Crystalsong Forest, Sholazar Basin, Dragonblight. Extinguishing the Cataclysm : Desecrate the Horde's/Alliance's bonfires in zones opened by the cataclysm:

Twilight Highlands, Uldum

: Desecrate the Horde's/Alliance's bonfires in zones opened by the cataclysm: Twilight Highlands, Uldum Extinguishing Pandaria: Desecrate the Horde's/Alliance's bonfire in Vale of Eternal Blossoms.

Desecrate the Horde's/Alliance's bonfire in Vale of Eternal Blossoms. Extinguishing Draenor: Desecrate the Horde's bonfire in Frostfire Ridge or the Alliance's bonfire in Shadowmoon Valley.

Desecrate the Horde's bonfire in Frostfire Ridge or the Alliance's bonfire in Shadowmoon Valley. Extinguishing the Broken Isles: Desecrate the Horde's/Alliances bonfire in Suramar.

Desecrate the Horde's/Alliances bonfire in Suramar. Extinguishing Kul Tiras

Horde: Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Kul Tiras: Tiragarde Sound, Stormsong Valley, Drustvar.

Desecrate the Alliance's bonfires in Kul Tiras: Tiragarde Sound, Stormsong Valley, Drustvar. Extinguish Zandalar:

Alliance: Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Zandalar: Zuldazar, Nazmir, Vol'dun

Desecrate the Horde's bonfires in Zandalar: Zuldazar, Nazmir, Vol'dun Extinguish the Dragon Isles: Desecrate the bonfires in The Waking Shores, The Azure Span, The Forbidden Reach, Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, Zaralek Cavern.

Desecrate the bonfires in The Waking Shores, The Azure Span, The Forbidden Reach, Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, Zaralek Cavern. Extinguishing Khaz Algar: Desecrate the bonfires inAzj-Kahet, Hallowfall, Isle of Dorn, and The Ringing Deeps Desecration of the Alliance/Desecration of the Horde: Completing the achievements Extinguishing the Cataclysm, Extinguishing Eastern Kingdoms, Extinguishing Kalimdor, Extinguishing Northrend, and Extinguishing Outland will reward the meta-achievement Desecration of the Alliance or Desecration of the Horde. Required for the Flame Keeper/Flame Warden meta-achievement (see below). Honoring the Flame Achievements Flame Keeper/Warden of Eastern Kingdoms: Honor the flames of Eastern Kingdoms

Horde: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Eversong Woods, Ghostlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Stranglethron, Silverpine Forest, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, the Hinterlands, Tirisfal Glades, Western Plaguelands

Alliance: Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Dun Morogh, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, Loch Modan, Northern Stranglethorn, Redridge Mountains, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Western Plaguelands, Westfall, Wetlands

Honor the flames of Eastern Kingdoms Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Eversong Woods, Ghostlands, Hillsbrad Foothills, Northern Stranglethron, Silverpine Forest, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, the Hinterlands, Tirisfal Glades, Western Plaguelands Arathi Highlands, Badlands, Blasted Lands, Burning Steppes, Dun Morogh, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, Loch Modan, Northern Stranglethorn, Redridge Mountains, Swamp of Sorrows, The Cape of Stranglethorn, The Hinterlands, Western Plaguelands, Westfall, Wetlands Flame Keeper/Warden of Kalimdor: Honor the flames of Kalimdor

Horde: Ashenvale, Azshara, Desolace, Durotar, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Mulgore, Northern Barrens, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring

Alliance: Ashenvale, Azuremyst Isle, Bloodmyst Isle, Darkshore, Desolace, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Teldrassil, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring

Honor the flames of Kalimdor Ashenvale, Azshara, Desolace, Durotar, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Mulgore, Northern Barrens, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring Ashenvale, Azuremyst Isle, Bloodmyst Isle, Darkshore, Desolace, Dustwallow Marsh, Feralas, Silithus, Southern Barrens, Stonetalon Mountains, Tanaris, Teldrassil, Un'Goro Crater, Winterspring Flame Keeper/Warden of Outland: Honor the flames of Outland.

Horde: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Penninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh

Alliance: Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Penninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh

Honor the flames of Outland. Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Penninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh Blade's Edge Mountains, Hellfire Penninsula, Nagrand, Netherstorm, Shadowmoon Valley, Terokkar Forest, Zangarmarsh Flame Keeper/Warden of Northrend : Honor the flames of Northrend.

Horde: Dragonblight, Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Crystalsong Forest

Alliance: Dragonblight, Crystalsong Forest, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Borean Tundra

: Honor the flames of Northrend. Dragonblight, Borean Tundra, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Crystalsong Forest Dragonblight, Crystalsong Forest, Howling Fjord, Sholazar Basin, Storm Peaks, Zul'Drak, Grizzly Hills, Borean Tundra Flame Keeper/Warden of Cataclysm: Honor the flames of zones opened by the cataclysm.

Horde: Vashj'ir, Twilight Highlands, Hyjal, Deepholm, Uldum

Alliance: Uldum, Deepholm, Twilight Highlands, Vashj'ir, Hyjal

Honor the flames of zones opened by the cataclysm. Vashj'ir, Twilight Highlands, Hyjal, Deepholm, Uldum Uldum, Deepholm, Twilight Highlands, Vashj'ir, Hyjal Flame Keeper/Warden of Pandaria: Honor the flames of Pandaria.

Horde: Dread Wastes, Jade Forest, Krasarang Wilds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms, Valley fo the Four Winds

Alliance: Dread Wastes, Jade Forest, Krasarang Wilds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms, Valley of the Four Winds

Honor the flames of Pandaria. Dread Wastes, Jade Forest, Krasarang Wilds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms, Valley fo the Four Winds Dread Wastes, Jade Forest, Krasarang Wilds, Kun-Lai Summit, Townlong Steppes, Vale of Eternal Blossoms, Valley of the Four Winds Flame Keeper of Draenor: Honor the flames of Draenor.

Horde: Spires of Arak, Talador, Nagrand, Gorgrond, Frostfire Ridge

Alliance: Spires of Arak, Talador, Nagrand, Gorgrond, Shadowmoon Valley

Honor the flames of Draenor. Spires of Arak, Talador, Nagrand, Gorgrond, Frostfire Ridge Spires of Arak, Talador, Nagrand, Gorgrond, Shadowmoon Valley Flame Keeper of the Broken Isles: Honor the flames of the Broken Isles.

Horde: Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar

Alliance: Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar

Honor the flames of the Broken Isles. Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar Azsuna, Val'sharah, Highmountain, Stormheim, Suramar Flame Keeper Zandalar: Honor the flames of Zandalar

Horde: Zuldazar, Nazmir, Vol'dun

Honor the flames of Zandalar Zuldazar, Nazmir, Vol'dun Flame Warden of Kul Tiras: Honor the flames of Kul Tiras.

Alliance: Tiragarde Sound, Stormsong Valley, Drustvar The Fires of Azeroth: Completing the achievements Flame Keeper of Cataclysm, Flame Keeper of Eastern Kingdoms, Flame Keeper of Kalimdor, Flame Keeper of Northrend, and Flame Keeper of Outland will reward the meta-achievement The Fires of Azeroth. Required for the Flame Keeper/Flame Warden meta-achievement (see below). Additional Midsummer Fire Festival Achievements Torch Juggler : Juggle 40 torches in 15 seconds in Dalaran.

: Juggle 40 torches in 15 seconds in Dalaran. Ice the Frost Lord: Slay Ahune in the Slave Pens.

Slay Ahune in the Slave Pens. King of the Fire Festival : Complete the quest, "A Thief's Reward", by stealing the flames from your enemy's capital cities.

: Complete the quest, "A Thief's Reward", by stealing the flames from your enemy's capital cities. Burning Hot Pole Dance : Dance at the ribbon pole for 60 seconds while wearing the completed Midsummer set.

: Dance at the ribbon pole for 60 seconds while wearing the completed Midsummer set. The Fires of Azeroth* *The achievements The Fires of Azeroth, Desecration of the Alliance/Horde, Burning Hot Pole Dance, Ice the Frost Lord, King of the Fire Festival, and Torch Juggler are required to earn the meta-achievement The Flame Keeper (Horde) or The Flame Warden (Alliance), which grants the title rewards: Flame Keeper (Horde) or Flame Warden (Alliance). Pets Igneous Flameling : Who’s ready for a hot stone massage?

: Who’s ready for a hot stone massage? Frigid Frostling: While not nearly as destructive as its original master, the Ice Lord Ahune, the frostling has been known to lob chilly snowballs at unsuspecting adventurers.

While not nearly as destructive as its original master, the Ice Lord Ahune, the frostling has been known to lob chilly snowballs at unsuspecting adventurers. Spirit of Summer: This little piece of summer smells of warm evenings and lightning storms. If you look closely, you might be able to make out a face.

This little piece of summer smells of warm evenings and lightning storms. If you look closely, you might be able to make out a face. Blazing Cindercrawler: Tiny, incinerated corpses of various insects line its cage. Summer Wear and Fun Summer Wear: Mantle of the Fire Festival, Vestments of Summer, Sandals of Summer, Helm of the Fire Festival, Tabard of Summer Skies, Tabard of Summer Flames

Mantle of the Fire Festival, Vestments of Summer, Sandals of Summer, Helm of the Fire Festival, Tabard of Summer Skies, Tabard of Summer Flames Heirlooms: Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing, Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing, Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing

Ancient Heirloom Armor Casing, Timeworn Heirloom Armor Casing, Weathered Heirloom Armor Casing Toys: Fire Eater's Hearthstone , Cozy Bonfire, Brazier of Dancing Flames, Set of Matches, Burning Defender’s Medallion, Summer Cranial Skillet, Flamin’ Ring of Flashiness

Fire Eater's Hearthstone Cozy Bonfire, Brazier of Dancing Flames, Set of Matches, Burning Defender’s Medallion, Summer Cranial Skillet, Flamin’ Ring of Flashiness Other: Juggling Torch x5, Fiery Festival Brew, Handful of Summer Petals, Bag of Smorc Ingredients x5, Elderberry Pie x5, Fire-Toasted Bun x5, Midsummer Sausage x5, Toasted Smorc x5

WoW Classic

When: 21 June–5 July

Where: Major Horde, Alliance, and Neutral Citites

Midsummer Fire Festival

Across Azeroth and beyond, brilliant bonfires have been lit to rekindle people’s spirits and ward off ancient evils. Each year, new guardians are chosen to watch over the sacred flames and ensure that they are never extinguished.

Called "Flame Keepers" or "Flame Wardens," these chosen few request the aid of brave adventurers to traverse the land and journey into the dark recesses of Azeroth's dungeons. It is rumored that any heroes who are willing to brave the terrors placed before them will be rewarded for their efforts through the power of the flames.

Activities

The festivities have begun as the citizens of Azeroth celebrate the hottest of seasons by playing with fire all across their worlds! Stop by a capital city to begin the event’s main quests. While in each of the capital cities, be on the lookout for enemy players; stealing the flames from capital city bonfires. Through your participation in festival quests, you'll collect Burning Blossoms, a special holiday currency you’ll spend to purchase various items and pets available from Midsummer suppliers and merchants.