World of Warcraft: Legion Dungeons werden abgeschwächt
Geschrieben von Telias am 15.04.2022 um 08:54
Aktuell ist das Bonusereignis: Zeitwanderungsdungeons (Legion) aktiv. Es scheint jedoch so als wären die Dungeons schwerer als geplant, weshalb Blizzard fast alle Bosse abschwächt. Da so viele Bosse betroffen sind, gibt es keine Liste. Zusätzlich dazu wird der Schaden einiger Elite-Monster verringert.
We’re working on the following hotfixes today:
Dungeons
- Reduced the health and damage of most Legion dungeon bosses.
- Darkheart Thicket
- Reduced the damage of Festerhide Grizzly’s Maddening Roar by 30%.
- Vault of the Wardens
- Reduced the damage of Cordana Felsong’s Detonating Moonglaive by 60%.
We’ll get these hotfixes tested and deployed as soon as possible.
Quelle: BlizzardZurück zur Übersicht
Kommentare: