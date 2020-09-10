Zwei Pre-Expansion-Patches für Shadowlands: Nach Patch 9.0.1 folgt Patch 9.0.2

In einem aktuellen Entwicklerupdate hat Blizzard bekannt gegeben, dass es für Shadowlands gleich zweit Pre-Expansion-Patches gibt. Teilnehmer vom Betatest spielen auch schon den neuen Patch 9.0.2. Doch warum gibt es bei der kommenden World of Warcraft Erweiterung zwei Pre-Expansion-Patches und was für einen Unterschied gibt es zwischen Patch 9.0.1 und Patch 9.0.2? Blizzard hat dies ein wenig ausführlicher erklärt. Wir geben euch eine kurze Antwort. Nachdem Patch 9.0.1 erschienen ist, kann Blizzard weiterhin an neuen Inhalten für Shadowlands arbeiten. Sämtliche Änderungen die nach der Veröffentlichung von Patch 9.0.1 noch folgen, erscheinen mit Patch 9.0.2 kurze Zeit bevor Shadowlands startet.

Introducing 9.0.2

First, on a technical note, players paying close attention to the Beta client may notice that this week’s update bears the designation “9.0.2.” Unlike recent expansions, this time around we will have not one but two client updates, aka patches, in the weeks prior to the official release of the expansion. Development of Shadowlands -specific content (the zones and dungeons of the Shadowlands, covenants, etc.) will proceed with weekly Beta updates in the 9.0.2 branch, while our Public Test Realm runs patch 9.0.1. This approach allows us to get features like the new character customization options and the streamlined leveling experience into your hands sooner in 9.0.1, while allowing the team the maximum possible time to keep polishing the level 51-60 Shadowlands experience in 9.0.2. Our Beta environment will continue to receive weekly 9.0.2 updates, and patch 9.0.2 will go live shortly before Shadowlands officially launches.