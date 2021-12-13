World of Warcraft: Twinks bekommen Medien mit Stufe 200

Mit fast jedem Patch werden zum Teil gleich mehrere Catch-Up-Mechanik in World of Warcraft hinzugefügt, sodass Spieler mit ihren Twinks leichter aufholen können. Patch 9.1.5 ist zwar bereits erschienen, doch eine weitere Aufholmechanik wird nun nachträglich hinzugefügt. Sobald der Patch bzw. Hotfix live ist, bekommen wir für unsere Zweitcharaktere einen Gegenstand für 500 Gold angeboten. Mit diesem schalten wir sämtliche Medien frei, die automatisch auf Gegenstandsstufe 200 hochskaliert werden.

We’ve been reading the discussions around collecting conduits on newly leveled 60 characters and we do agree that finding the conduits that you’re searching for can be tricky. To make the search easier, we’ve started designing an item called Incense of Infinity that level 60 characters can use at their covenant’s Forge of Bonds to learn all conduits and increase the item level of all conduits to 200.

We’re planning to add this bind-on-account item to 9.1.5, the live game, in the next couple of weeks. We’ll make note of it in our hotfixes update post when it’s available. Once it’s in game, head to Au’Dara the heirloom broker in Oribos after obtaining Renown 80 on any character and she’ll offer the Incense of Infinity for 500 gold.