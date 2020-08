WoW Shadowlands: Paktkampagne der Venthyr mit allen Freischaltungen

Beschreibung

Renathal carries himself well, but hides great pain. His wounds from Denathrius have not healed.



He is vulnerable.



He intends to send you to secure his old fortress of Darkwall Tower with banners and rely on his own strength to deter enemies. This is a poor tactical choice.



Take this small reserve of anima with you and revive Chelra the Bladewall. She was last seen at Darkwall. Revive her and she can aid you in taking the tower.