World of Warcraft: Patchnotes zu Patch 11.2.7

Mit dem World of Warcraft Patch 11.2.7 bringt Blizzard zahlreiche spannende Updates ins Spiel. Ob neue Kampagneninhalte, überarbeitete Spielerlebnisse oder der Start des Housing-Tests – dieser Patch hält für jeden etwas bereit. Besonders Fans von WoW dürfen sich auf frischen Content und überarbeitete Systeme freuen, die das Spielerlebnis in Azeroth noch abwechslungsreicher machen.

CONTINUING THE WAR WITHIN CAMPAIGN

Though the Ghosts of K’aresh have been put to rest, a new danger looms. Vereesa Windrunner is stricken by visions of a new threat: a dire prophecy of Quel’thalas’ fall. You’ll continue The War Within campaign to learn more about what portents await.

JOIN THE HOUSING STRESS TEST

We’ll be running a limited-time test of the new Housing feature on the Public Test Realm (PTR) for anyone who wants to participate. You won’t need to have Midnight on your account to take part, however. It’s important to note that this test is for an in-progress feature and we may either periodically take down this test or cancel it at any point in time as necessary.

When: Monday, October 13 at 11:00 am PDT through Thursday, October 16 at 11:00 am PDT.

NEW LOREWALKING: BLOOD AND VOID ELVES

Meet with Lorewalker Cho to learn about the origins of the Blood Elves and the Void Elves. You’ll begin your journey with a retelling of the Scourge attack on Silvermoon City and the Lich King’s assault on the Sunwell. Later, you’ll find out more about the tainting of the Sunwell by Alleria Windrunner, and the creation of the Void Elves.

PANDAREN HERITAGE ARMOR

Return to the Wandering Isle alongside a familiar cast of pandaren to set right all that’s gone awry with preparations for the Spirit Festival. Rally villagers and spirits alike to restore harmony to the celebration—and earn the new Pandaren Heritage Armor for your collection.

THE BRAWLER’S GUILD RETURNS

Shortly after the launch of The Warning content update, players will be able to step back into the fighting ring once more to engage in one-on-one combat with variety of new and familiar bosses… Players will once more be able to sign up to take on these foes and climb the ranks or stand ring side and watch the spectacle.

Locations:

Orgrimmar: Brawl’gar Arena

Stormwind: Bizmo’s Brawlpub (Deeprun Tram)

We’re making some additional improvements, changing the boss rotation, and adding some new bosses along the way. Players will also be able to earn challenge achievements and collect some new rewards including Housing decor, a recolored flying mount, and even Bruce in a new color variation!

NEW AND RETURNING PLAYER EXPERIENCES

Whether you’re a new player or returning after a hiatus, we’ve got you covered. New players will discover a smoother transition to get caught up with an updated New Player Experience. Players seeking to return to Azeroth will find a guided Returning Player Experience to help you remember how to play the game and get you on the path to the next latest content in World of Warcraft. Learn more in our previously published article.

HORRIFIC VISIONS REVISITED

Players can now queue for either Orgrimmar or Stormwind Horrific Visions Revisited (was on a weekly rotation).

USER INTERFACE & ACCESSIBILITY