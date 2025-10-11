World of Warcraft: Patchnotes zu Patch 11.2.7
Mit dem World of Warcraft Patch 11.2.7 bringt Blizzard zahlreiche spannende Updates ins Spiel. Ob neue Kampagneninhalte, überarbeitete Spielerlebnisse oder der Start des Housing-Tests – dieser Patch hält für jeden etwas bereit. Besonders Fans von WoW dürfen sich auf frischen Content und überarbeitete Systeme freuen, die das Spielerlebnis in Azeroth noch abwechslungsreicher machen.
- The War Within Die The War Within-Kampagne wird fortgesetzt: Neue Bedrohung in Quel’thalas und Visionen von Vereesa Windrunner.
- Housing-Stresstest auf dem PTR: Teilnahme für alle Spieler möglich, unabhängig von Midnight-Besitz.
- Neue Lehrensuche-Quests rund um Blutelfen und Leerenelfen.
- Pandaren Traditionsrüstung: Neue Rüstungssets mit Story rund um das Geisterfest.
- Shlae'gararena kehrt zurück mit neuen Bossen, Belohnungen und Erfolgen (Shlae'gararena / Bizmos Boxbar).
- Verbesserte Spielerlebnisse für Neueinsteiger und Rückkehrer mit überarbeitetem Einstiegssystem.
- Verstörende Visionen können jetzt frei zwischen Orgrimmar und Sturmwind gewählt werden.
- UI & Accessibility: Neue Tutorials, Catch-Up-System und optische Anpassungen.
CONTINUING THE WAR WITHIN CAMPAIGN
Though the Ghosts of K’aresh have been put to rest, a new danger looms. Vereesa Windrunner is stricken by visions of a new threat: a dire prophecy of Quel’thalas’ fall. You’ll continue The War Within campaign to learn more about what portents await.
JOIN THE HOUSING STRESS TEST
We’ll be running a limited-time test of the new Housing feature on the Public Test Realm (PTR) for anyone who wants to participate. You won’t need to have Midnight on your account to take part, however. It’s important to note that this test is for an in-progress feature and we may either periodically take down this test or cancel it at any point in time as necessary.
When: Monday, October 13 at 11:00 am PDT through Thursday, October 16 at 11:00 am PDT.
NEW LOREWALKING: BLOOD AND VOID ELVES
Meet with Lorewalker Cho to learn about the origins of the Blood Elves and the Void Elves. You’ll begin your journey with a retelling of the Scourge attack on Silvermoon City and the Lich King’s assault on the Sunwell. Later, you’ll find out more about the tainting of the Sunwell by Alleria Windrunner, and the creation of the Void Elves.
PANDAREN HERITAGE ARMOR
Return to the Wandering Isle alongside a familiar cast of pandaren to set right all that’s gone awry with preparations for the Spirit Festival. Rally villagers and spirits alike to restore harmony to the celebration—and earn the new Pandaren Heritage Armor for your collection.
THE BRAWLER’S GUILD RETURNS
Shortly after the launch of The Warning content update, players will be able to step back into the fighting ring once more to engage in one-on-one combat with variety of new and familiar bosses… Players will once more be able to sign up to take on these foes and climb the ranks or stand ring side and watch the spectacle.
Locations:
- Orgrimmar: Brawl’gar Arena
- Stormwind: Bizmo’s Brawlpub (Deeprun Tram)
We’re making some additional improvements, changing the boss rotation, and adding some new bosses along the way. Players will also be able to earn challenge achievements and collect some new rewards including Housing decor, a recolored flying mount, and even Bruce in a new color variation!
NEW AND RETURNING PLAYER EXPERIENCES
Whether you’re a new player or returning after a hiatus, we’ve got you covered. New players will discover a smoother transition to get caught up with an updated New Player Experience. Players seeking to return to Azeroth will find a guided Returning Player Experience to help you remember how to play the game and get you on the path to the next latest content in World of Warcraft. Learn more in our previously published article.
HORRIFIC VISIONS REVISITED
- Players can now queue for either Orgrimmar or Stormwind Horrific Visions Revisited (was on a weekly rotation).
USER INTERFACE & ACCESSIBILITY
- Press and Hold option now works with the Single Button Assistant.
- Guards at capital cities now offer the location of Training Dummies as a point of interest.
- Default behaviors for A and D have been changed from turning to strafe. On login, existing players may be prompted with a choice to set their movement keys to use strafe or keep them to turn their character.
- Catch Up Experience
- If a player hasn’t logged in for 60 days, on the character select screen, characters may have the option to log-in to the Catch Up Experience.
- A new Tutorials tab has been added to the Adventure Guide for players to automatically start Catch Up Experience at any time.
- Various gameplay tutorials have been added or updated.
- Item comparison is now on by default and has had its UI improved to help with visual clarity.
- Updated the art for the following Hand cursors:
- Grabbing
- Pointing
- Holding
- Open
Quelle: Blizzard
