WoW Dragonflight: Patchnotes zu allen Patch 10.1 Hotfixes
Patch 10.1 ist der erste große Patch für World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Zu diesem Patch gehört ein neues Gebiet, eine neue Raid-Instanz und viele weitere Neuerungen. Obwohl es eine lange Testphase gab, schafften es dennoch einige Fehler in die Release-Version. Mit Hotfixes nimmt Blizzard aber auch gerne Anpassungen vor. Erfahrungsgemäß erscheinen mehrere Hotfixes kurz nach Veröffentlichung eines Patches. Nachfolgend sind die Patchnotes aller Hotfixes für Patch 10.1 im Überblick.
Warum listen wir die englische Patchnotes zu den Patch 10.1 Hotfixes auf? Zuerst erscheinen immer die englischen Patchnotes. Die deutschen Patchnotes folgen meist mit einem Tag Verzögerung. Da wir euch schnell informieren wollen, stellen wir die englischen Patchnotes online und ersetzen diese durch die deutschen Patchnotes, sobald sie verfügbar sind.
May 4, 2023
Classes
- Monk
- Windwalker
- Fixed an issue that caused the critical damage bonus of the Rising Star talent to be lower than intended.
- Warlock
- Call Observer (PvP Talent) Laserbeam no longer procs from unintended effects, and no longer damages player pets and summons.
- Demonology
- Fixed an issue where Legion Strike from Grimoire: Felguard was benefitting from Immutable Hatred.
- Fixed an issue where Pact of the Imp Mother was not correctly benefitting from being Rank 2.
Items and Rewards
- Rae’ena and Cataloger Jakes of the Dragonscale Expedition now have the drakewatcher manuscript Renewed Proto-Drake: Brown Hair in stock.
Professions
- Herbalism
- Fixed a bug that caused the Zaralek Glowbur buff to frequently break stealth and attract enemies.
Quests
- Seething Cache now correctly cancels Insidious Insight on all players after being looted by the first player to reach it.
- Fixed an issue where the creatures required to complete the quest Flesh To Bone were not spawning frequently enough.
- Players who die and release spirit during the Sniffenseeking puzzle “Your Weight in Gold” will now correctly appear at the graveyard inside of the Mysterious Cave.
- During the Sniffenseek dig "Heart of Iron’, Myrrit will be more helpful, to suggest sniffing for the final chest after the key is found.
- The Smelly Bag for the Sniffenseeking tutorial “The Buddy System” should now re-appear if players do not loot or accidentally discard the key.
- Added sparkles to certain objectives in Sniffenseeking to help improve visibility.
System
- Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes for mac users under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where player nameplates were not displaying correctly.
- Fixed an issue where players would get an error when viewing a PvP vendor.
- Fixed an issue where Pandaren did not have race change options.
Hotfixes
May 3, 2023
Classes
- Warlock
- Affliction
- Fixed an issue where Infirmity would increase all damage done, rather than just class spells and abilities.
Dragonriding
- Fixed an issue where some characters couldn’t Dragonride after the 10.1 update.
Dungeons and Raids
- Ruby Life Pools
- Melidrussa Chillworn
- Ice Bulwark now absorbs 25% less damage.
- Vault of the Incarnates
- Kurog Grimtotem
- Enveloping Earth now absorbs 25% less healing on all difficulties.
- Broodkeeper Diurna
- Icy Shroud now absorbs 25% less healing on all difficulties.
- Raszageth
- Stormsurge now absorbs 25% less damage on all difficulties.
- Shattering Shroud now absorbs 25% less healing on all difficulties.
Professions
- Engineering
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from teleporting to the Zaralek Cavern with their Wyrmhole Generator.
- Fixed a bug that restricted the Forbidden Reach teleport option on the Wyrmhole Generator until after the Zaralek Cavern teleport was unlocked.
Quests
- Added option for players to turn in this quest to Elder Honeypelt during “In the Wake of Ashes.”
- The quests “A Worthy Ally” and “Tougher Down Under” should now unlock for any level 70 character on an account that has completed the first chapter of Zaralek Cavern on any character.
- Fixed an issue where completing the World Quest “Ending Their Watch” Could prevent you from completing “A Room Without a View.”
System
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to access the support site from the in-game menu.
May 2, 2023
Classes
- Monk
- Brewmaster
- Fixed an issue causing Blackout Kick and Spinning Crane Kick to deal more damage than intended.
Professions
- Embellishments should not scale with class talents, abilities, or set bonuses that affect the caster’s damage or healing.
- Developers’ notes: This fix addresses a PTR behavior of Embellishments that was unintended.
- Fixed an issue where the Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power crafting order recipe was requesting the wrong reagents.
- Developers’ notes: All Elemental Potion of Ultimate Power crafting orders that have not been fulfilled by the time this hotfix goes live have been canceled.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where players wouldn’t get credit for completing Chapter 1 of Embers of Neltharion.
Quelle: Blizzard
