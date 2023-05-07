World of Warcraft: Klassenanpassungen mit Patch 10.1

Bereits in der ersten Woche nach dem Patch 10.1 Release nimmt das Entwicklerteam die ersten größeren Klassenanpassungen vor. Dies gilt als Vorbereitung für die zweite Dragonflight Saison und der neuen Raid-Instanz. Passend dazu wurden auch Schmuckstücke aus Aberrus angepasst. Weitere Klassenanpassungen folgen sicherlich in den kommenden Wochen.

In response to data and feedback immediately following the Embers of Neltharion patch, we’re planning to make adjustments to several classes. This tuning includes changes to talents in the live game and the testing values of several items that will soon become available in Season 2 (provided below).

The following will take place during scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.

Classes

Demon Hunter

Havoc Melee auto attack damage increased by 10%. Demon’s Bite damage increased by 10%. Demon Blades damage increased by 10%. Felblade damage increased by 10%. Isolated Prey now increases Eye Beam damage by 30% when striking 1 target (was 25%).

Vengeance Shear Damage increased by 10%. Fracture Damage increased by 10%. Soul Carver Damage increased by 20%. Focused Cleave now increases Soul Cleave’s damage to your primary target by 40% (was 30%). Soulcrush now applies Frailty to your primary target for 8 seconds (was 5 seconds).



Druid

Balance Developers’ notes: In some single target scenarios it’s still looking optimal to cast Wrath in Lunar Eclipse. That doesn’t meet our goal for how Balance should play, so we’re reducing Wrath’s effectiveness outside Solar Eclipse and increasing its effectiveness inside Solar Eclipse to correct this. We’re also boosting Balance’s single target damage a small amount. Wrath Astral Power generation reduced to 8 (was 10). Wrath damage decreased by 5%. Solar Eclipse now increases Wrath damage by 40% (was 20%). Soul of the Forest now increases Wrath’s Astral Power generation while in Solar Eclipse by 60% (was 30%). Damage dealt by Faerie Dragons summoned by Denizen of the Dream increased by 25%. Friend of the Fae now increases your Arcane and Nature spell damage by 10% (was 8%).

Feral Rampant Ferocity now deals 30% of damage dealt by Ferocious Bite to nearby enemies (was 35%). Tear Open Wounds now deals 50% of Rip damage it consumes (was 60%).

Restoration All healing and damage increased by 2%.



Paladin

Holy All healing and damage decreased by 3%. Does not apply to PvP Combat. Avenging Crusader now transfers 500% of damage done into healing (was 575%).



Monk

Mistweaver Essence Font healing increased by 15%.



Rogue

Subtlety

Developers’ notes: Class talents that previously modified all damage from spell schools are, in most cases, being updated and standardized with other similar effects to no longer affect external damage sources outside of those that belong to that class. The changes to the below talents impact Subtlety’s damage enough to warrant compensation, which is the reason for the buff to all ability damage. Veiltouched, Deeper Daggers, and Dark Brew no longer affect damage from sources outside of Class and Spec abilities available to Subtlety. All ability damage increased by 4%.



Player vs. Player

Druid

Restoration Developers’ notes: Restoration Druid has fallen behind other healers in PvP since the release of 10.0.7. We’d like to ease some previous PvP adjustments that we no longer feel are necessary. Budding Leaves’ effectiveness now reduced by 30% in PvP Combat (was 50%).



Monk

Mistweaver Developers’ notes: Mistweavers have received significant Quality of Life changes throughout the last few patches that have increased their effectiveness in PvP to a point where we see them as oppressive to the viability of other specializations. We’re reducing many of the PvP multipliers associated with Ancient Teachings and their damage throughput, and we’re increasing the effectiveness of Renewing Mist to encourage Healing over Time management and reducing Vivify’s healing to keep their casting throughput relatively similar. Ancient Teachings’ effectiveness is now increased by 120% in PvP Combat (was 150%). Blackout Kick no longer deals 25% increased damage for Mistweaver Monks in PvP Combat. Blackout Kicks from Teachings of the Monastery now deal 15% reduced damage for Mistweaver Monks in PvP Combat. Tiger Palm now deals 15% increased damage for Mistweaver Monks in PvP Combat (was 30%). Rising Sun Kick’s damage reduced by 20% for Mistweaver Monks in PvP Combat. Vivify’s primary healing now reduced by 10% for Mistweaver Monks in PvP Combat. Renewing Mist’s healing increased by 40% in PvP Combat (was 25%).



Items

The following changes are all adjustments to items that will soon become available in Season 2 gameplay and are provided for understanding in contrast to their previous values on the Public Test Realm (PTR).

Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible Set Bonuses

Demon Hunter Havoc Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus now increases Agility by 10% for 6 seconds (was 8%).

Rogue Assassination Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set bonus no longer increases Nature damage from non-class sources. Outlaw Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 2-Set Bonus has been updated to more accurately deliver its bonus damage. Subtlety Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible: 4-Set Bonus now causes Symbols of Death to increase the critical strike damage of Eviscerate and Black Powder by 40% (was 25%).



Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible Trinkets