Klassenänderungen in Patch 11.1 – Balance-Anpassungen für den 26. Februar
Mit dem kommenden Patch 11.1 am 26. Februar erwarten dich einige Anpassungen an Klassen und Spezialisierungen in World of Warcraft. Basierend auf Spieler-Feedback und aktuellen Gameplay-Daten soll das Balancing weiter verbessert werden.
Zu den Änderungen gehören Schadensboni für Frost-Todesritter, Anpassungen an den Hero-Talenten des Dämonenjägers und die Abschwächung bestimmter Mechaniken. Besonders betroffen sind Schattenpriester und Meuchelschurken, die von Buffs profitieren, während Waffen- und Furorkrieger abgeschwächt werden.
Hier findest du eine detaillierte Übersicht aller Anpassungen, die mit Patch 11.1 in Kraft treten. Viel Spaß beim Entdecken der Änderungen!
For the Undermine(d) patch, we’ve recently made some additional changes to class and specialization tuning based on gameplay data and player feedback. The following changes will arrive alongside the patch (February 25 in this region):
Death Knight
- Frost
- All ability damage increased by 5%.
- Unholy
- All ability and pet damage increased by 5%.
Demon Hunter
- Hero Talents
- Aldrachi Reaver
- Fixed an issue causing Wounded Quarry to double-dip with Thrill of the Fight’s damage bonus and Mastery: Demonic Presence.
- Fixed an issue causing Reaver’s Glaive to double-dip with Thrill of the Fight.
Druid
- Feral
- Melee auto-attack damage increased by 25%.
- Adaptive Swarm damage over time increased by 25%.
- Liberation of Undermine 2-set Bonus – Big Winner!!! damage increased by 40%.
- Wildstalker
- Bursting Growth damage increased 20%.
- Guardian
- All ability damage increased by 5%.
- Moonfire damage increased by 20%.
- Elune’s Chosen
- Fury of Elune damage increased by 80%.
Evoker
- Augmentation
- Shifting Sands Versatility effectiveness reduced by 20%.
- Breath of Eons now accumulates 8% of damage taken (was 10%).
- Close as Clutchmates increases the effectiveness of Ebon Might and Breath of Eons by 10% outside raid (was 25%).
- Devastation
- All spell and ability damage increased by 6%.
- Liberation of Undermine 2-set Bonus – No longer grants Essence Burst from Shattering Star procs.
Hunter
- Beast Mastery
- All damage dealt reduced by 8%.
- Marksmanship
- All damage dealt increased by 6%.
- Precise Shots Focus cost reduction increased to 40% (was 30%).
Paladin
- Holy
- All healing done increased by 4%.
Priest
- Developers’ notes: We are cleaning up some interactions between Mindbender and Voidwraith to reduce its effectiveness for Discipline. In addition, we’re compensating Shadow to tune Voidweaver up in comparison to Archon and to make up for the reductions to Voidwraith.
- Hero Talents
- Voidweaver
- Voidwraith’s damage is now reduced by 25% when talented into Mindbender.
- Voidwraith’s cooldown has been increased to 3 minutes (was 2 minutes), now matching Shadowfiend’s cooldown.
- Discipline
- Voidweaver
- Voidwraith grants the reduced effectiveness version of Shadow Covenant while talented into Mindbender.
- Voidwraith now returns 0.2% mana when talented into Mindbender (was 0.5%).
- Shadow
- All damage increased by 13%.
- Liberation of Undermine 2-set Bonus – Now triggers less often.
- Liberation of Undermine 2-set Bonus – Volt Bolts now deal 100% damage (was 200%).
- Liberation of Undermine 4-set Bonus – Now increases the damage of Mind Blast and Void Bolt by 10% (was 15%).
- Voidweaver
- Voidblast damage increased by 25%.
- Inner Quietus increases the damage of Shadow Word: Pain and Vampiric Touch by 35% (was 25%).
- Collapsing Void damage increased by 15%.
Rogue
- Rupture damage increased by 6%.
- Hero Talents
- Trickster
- Unseen Blade damage increased by 15%.
- Surprising Strikes critical damage bonus increased to 50% (was 25%).
- Thousand Cuts chance to reset Unseen Blade has been increased slightly.
- Assassination
- Crimson Tempest damage increased by 6%.
- Arterial Precision now causes Shiv to strike 8 targets (was 5).
- Sudden Demise now increases Bleed damage by 15% (was 10%).
- Outlaw
- Precise Cuts now increases Blade Flurry damage by 5% per missing target below its max (was 4%).
- Trickster
- Nimble Flurry now increases Blade Flurry damage by 25% (was 20%).
- Subtlety
- All damage increased by 10%.
- Liberation of Undermine 2-set Bonus – Damage to Eviscerate, Secret Technique, and Black Powder reduced to 2% per stack (was 3%).
- Liberation of Undermine 4-set Bonus – Shadow Damage increase during Shadow Dance reduced to 2% per stack (was 6%).
- Trickster
- Nimble Flurry now causes 60% of listed ability damage to strike nearby enemies (was 50%).
Shaman
- Restoration
- All healing increased by 4%.
Warlock
- Affliction
- Summon Darkglare has been adjusted – Darkglare damage increased by 40% and each damage over time effect you have active on their current target increases their damage dealt by 45% (was 25%).
- Focused Malignancy has been adjusted – Malefic Rapture deals 40% increased damage to targets suffering from Unstable Affliction (was 25%). Does not affect PvP combat.
- Unstable Affliction damage increased by 30%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Shadow Bolt damage increased by 20%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Drain Soul damage increased by 20%. Does not affect PvP combat.
Warrior
- Arms
- All ability damage reduced by 5%.
- Fury
- All ability damage reduced by 5%.
Quelle: Blizzard
