World of Warcraft: Patchnotes zu Patch 11.1.7

Der WoW Patch 11.1.7 bringt frischen Wind nach Azeroth: In Vermächtnis von Arathor erwartet dich nicht nur ein brandneues Abenteuer in den Arathi-Hochlanden, sondern auch viele spannende Inhalte, die deine Reise in World of Warcraft abwechslungsreicher machen.

Freue dich auf eine umfangreiche Kampagne, in der du die aufkommenden Spannungen zwischen Allianz und Horde hautnah miterlebst. Außerdem kannst du gemeinsam mit Lehrensucher Cho bekannte Momente der Warcraft-Geschichte aus einer neuen Perspektive erkunden.

Für alle Fans von Delves gibt es ebenfalls gute Neuigkeiten: Mit den neuen Overcharged Delves stellst du dich gefährlicheren Herausforderungen und sicherst dir besondere Belohnungen, darunter den begehrten Overcharged Mech Suit und neue Ausrüstung.

Auch Einsteiger und Gelegenheitsspieler profitieren von diesem Update: Neue Komfortfunktionen wie der Combat Assistant und der Single-Button Assistant helfen dir dabei, Fähigkeiten effektiver einzusetzen und deinen Charakter besser kennenzulernen.

In den Patchntoes zu Patch 11.1.7 findest du nun alle wichtigen Details zum nächten Update für World of Warcraft.

The War Within: 11.1.7 Legacy of Arathor Development Notes

ARATHI HIGHLANDS CAMPAIGN

While attentions have been focused on Khaz Algar, a new storm is brewing in the Arathi Highlands. Tensions are rising between the Horde and Alliance; join Faerin and Danath as they attempt to quell the rising tides of hostility between the two factions in a new multi-quest campaign. You’ll get to experience this new two-chapter storyline with branching viewpoints for each faction as you play through.

Players will receive a few new rewards for their efforts:

Alliance: Stromgarde Tabard

Horde: Mag’har Tabard

Shoulder Transmog inspired by Faerin’s own pauldrons.

GO LOREWALKING WITH LOREWALKER CHO

Players level ten and above can speak with Lorewalker Cho in either Stormwind,Orgrimmar, or Dornogal for a renewed questing experience. You’ll step back into some iconic lore moments in Azeroth with both previous quests and a few new ones.

There are three available repeatable quest chains:

Meet the Ethereals: Travel to Netherstorm to fight Dimensius, meet up with Alleria and Locus Walker in Legion, and head into the Shadowlands to meet the Brokers and gain access to Tazavesh. You’ll also meet up with Ve’nari.

Travel to Netherstorm to fight Dimensius, meet up with Alleria and Locus Walker in Legion, and head into the Shadowlands to meet the Brokers and gain access to Tazavesh. You’ll also meet up with Ve’nari. Experience Xal’atath’s Storyline: Learn more about the Blade of the Black Empire in Legion, see how Xal’atath gained her body in Battle for Azeroth, and go back in time to the Black Empire to experience Xal’atath’s encounter with the Old Gods.

Learn more about the Blade of the Black Empire in Legion, see how Xal’atath gained her body in Battle for Azeroth, and go back in time to the Black Empire to experience Xal’atath’s encounter with the Old Gods. Face the Past with Arthas: Return to Stratholme for a condensed version of the culling, feel the stinging cold of betrayal in Wrath of the Lich King, and confront old memories as you step into the role of the Lich King as he faces down the heroes of Azeroth.

While Lorewalking, you won’t be able to undertake any other quests, but you’ll be able to exit any time you like and return to Lorewalker Cho.

OVERCHARGED DELVES

Things are about to become even more dangerous in Delves for you and Brann. We’re introducing a new Delve-specific affix to six Delves to push you to new feats of heroism (or to earn more shiny loot.)

Kreigval’s Rest

Skittering Breach

The Spiral Weave

Nightfall Sanctum

Fungal Folly

Sidestreet Sluice

You’ll engage with rare new enemies, more traps, and unlock traits in a new trait tree specific to Overcharged Delves. Selecting the right traits can turn the tides of traps by making them more beneficial rather than a detriment to your progress.

Additional New Rewards

Titan Disc Belt: Unlock the Titan Disc Belt at the start of the event and upgrade it through a weekly quest.

Unlock the Titan Disc Belt at the start of the event and upgrade it through a weekly quest. New Mount : Overcharged Mech Suit

: Overcharged Mech Suit New Gear

More Delves Currency

NEW UI OPTIONS: COMBAT ASSISTANT AND SINGLE-BUTTON ASSISTANT

Combat Assistant is a new feature coming to the game that highlights the recommended next ability based on resources and the situation your character is in. This feature is designed to help new players, players who are trying out a new specialization, or those looking for additional guidance on the abilities they should use without the need to turn to third party apps or outside guides. This new feature is configured as an additional option that is part of the base UI to assist you with a damage rotation no matter which specialization you’re using.

In addition, a Single-Button Assistant can be used to cast the next recommended ability in the sequence. This assistant is designed to have a small additional global cooldown added between abilities so that it is still useful for learning new skills, aiding those who are looking for additional help, or for those who want to experience the story or game on a more casual basis. It will also detect when an Area of Effect (AoE) spell or multi-target ability should be used.

Both of these new options should aid in lowering the barrier of entry for new players or players looking to explore new characters in a way that’s meaningful to them. As with the new Cooldown Manager added in the 11.1.5 content, it will continue to evolve over time.

DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

TIMEWALKING DUNGEONS Battle for Azeroth Timewalking is now available for testing. See the raid testing schedule for more information. Developers’ notes: These changes aim to make it possible to experience Timewalking dungeons more authentically, giving players the opportunity to use more abilities and practice their class’s damage rotations, healing spells, or defensives. When players wish to use Timewalking dungeons to level up, we want you to learn your class in realistic combat encounters, especially boss encounters. This also acknowledges and rewards players who take the time to acquire powerful gear, since better gear increases your damage, healing, and survivability. We will actively monitor testing and feedback and we will make further adjustments as needed. Enemy health increased in all Timewalking dungeons. Boss health significantly increased in all Timewalking dungeons. Adjusted difficulty scaling via the following changes: Lower-geared players are now slightly more damage-resistant. Incoming damage should be more noticeable against geared players. Fixed an issue where item level scaling did not account for enchantments, gems, and other power sources. Timewalking dungeons will now drop Adventurer gear (was Explorer). Completing a Timewalking dungeon now rewards 25 Timewarped Badges (was 10).



USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY

COOLDOWN MANAGER The Essential Cooldowns and Utility Cooldowns portions of the Cooldown Manager now display information for Totems (such as Earthbind Totem, Healing Stream Totem) and players summons that are also tracked on the Totem frame (such as Earth Elemental and Call Dreadstalkers).



