WoW Patch 11.2 – Patchnotes zu allen Hotfixes im Überblick
Geschrieben von Telias am 08.08.2025 um 08:45
Patch 11.2 für World of Warcraft ist am 6. August 2025 erschienen. Trotz Testphase haben sich einige Fehler ins Spiel geschlichen, die nun durch gezielte Hotfixes behoben wurden. Diese kurzfristigen Anpassungen sorgen nicht nur für Bugfixes, sondern beinhalten auch kleinere Balancing-Änderungen. Nachfolgend findest du die offiziellen Patchnotes zu allen aktuellen Hotfixes.
Hotfixes
August 7, 2025
Achievements
- Fixed an issue where players could not obtain My Stab-Happy Nemesis after defeating Nexus-Princess Ky’veza in her lair.
Classes
- Priest
- Shadow
- Resolved an issue causing Shadow Word: Death to not deal additional damage between 20% and 35% health with Deathspeaker talented.
Items
- War Within Season 2 gear should now be convertible for free at the Revival Catalyst.
K’aresh
- Reduced Reshanor’s health and overall difficulty.
Quests
- Fixed a bug causing some Shadowguard Infiltrators to not count for “Break the Assault” as intended.
August 6, 2025
Achievements
- Fixed a bug that made Mad World and Through the Looking Glass go missing.
Delves
- In Sidestreet Sluice, Vindel Snapcrank will now properly respawn if he leaves combat and resets.
K’aresh
- The map icon for Tazavesh should now show the proper Renown Rank.
- The nearest Phase Diving conduits should now be visible on the map when Phase Diving.
Quests
- Resolved an issue where “Crest Transmutation” would not always give players extra Carved Ethereal Crests.
- Players who selected a talent for their Reshii Wraps should be able to wrap up “Wrapped Up”.
- Fixed a bug where bosses in the Horrific Visions were not counting towards the quest: “Worldsoul: Horrific Visions Revisited”.
