WoW Season 3: Große Klassenanpassungen am 13. August

Mit dem Start von Season The War Within – Season 3 stehen umfassende Klassenanpassungen bevor, die ab den europäischen Wartungsarbeiten am 13. August aktiv werden. Ziel dieser Änderungen ist es, das Gleichgewicht zwischen den Spezialisierungen zu verbessern und sowohl im PvE als auch im PvP für faire Bedingungen zu sorgen. Spieler können sich auf gezielte Buffs, Abschwächungen und Bugfixes freuen, die direkt auf aktuelle Leistungsunterschiede reagieren.

Over the first few days of Ghosts of K’aresh content, we’ve been closely monitoring class balance and identifying specializations that are beginning to over- or under-perform in group content and in PvP. With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make the following changes.

Classes

Druid

Balance All ability damage increased by 8%. Keeper of the Grove: Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 4-piece now accumulates 3% of damage done (was 2%) and Dryad’s Favor is now capped at 10x spellpower (was 6x) and splashes 15% (was 20%) of its damage onto nearby enemies. Elune’s Chosen: Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 2-piece Starfire damage increase changed to 20% (was 25%), and has a 40% chance (was 50%) to launch a Starsurge at 45% effectiveness (was 50%). Elune’s Chosen: Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 4-piece Split Starsurges deal damage at 40% effectiveness (was 80%).

Restoration Wildstalker: Fixed a bug causing the Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 4-piece bonus to generate extra Symbiotic Blooms for Regrowths cast by Rampant Growth. Wildstalker: Fixed a bug preventing Twin Sprouts from generating extra Bloodseeker Vines or Symbiotic Blooms from the ones created by the Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 4-piece set bonus. Wildstalker: Symbiotic Bloom and Bursting Growth healing increased by 15%. Wildstalker: Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 2-piece bonus increases the rate of Symbiotic Bloom growth by 45% (was 30%). Wildstalker: Ornaments of the Mother Eagle 4-piece now causes Symbiotic Bloom healing to have a 35% (was 20%) chance to trigger Bursting Growth at 100% effectiveness (was 80%). Developers’ notes: The bug involving Rampant Growth was generating a large number of unintended Symbiotic Blooms, which consolidated a lot of Wildstalker’s healing power into the 4-piece and Clearcasting procs. We’ve added healing power to counteract the healing loss from the bug fix.



Monk

Brewmaster Shado-Pan: Crash of Fallen Storms 2-piece bonus Flurry Strikes deal 10% increased damage (was 20%). Shado-Pan: Crash of Fallen Storms 4-piece bonus Flurry Charge generation increased by 30% (was 50%). Shado-Pan: Damage dealt by Flurry Strikes from Wisdom of the Wall reduced by 20%.



Shaman

Enhancement Lava Lash damage increased by 15%. Windstrike damage increased by 20%. Totemic: Surging Bolt damage increased by 25%. Totemic: Searing Bolt damage increased by 35%. Stormbringer: Awakening Storm damage increased by 35%.



Warlock

Threatening Presence now increases the threat generation of your Voidwalker and Felguard by 950% (was 400%).

Affliction Spliced Fiendtrader’s Influence 2-piece set bonus adjusted - Jackpot! chance reduced by 30%.



Warrior

Protection Mountain Thane: Damage dealt by Ionizing Strikes reduced by 30%.



Player versus Player

Death Knight

Frost Frost Strike damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.

Unholy Festering Wound damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.



Druid

Feral All damage reduced by 8% in PvP combat.



Mage

Arcane Nether Flux now increases the damage an enemy receives from the next targeted spell by 40% (was 100%).

Fire Meteor direct damage reduced by 40% in PvP combat.

Frost All damage reduced by 10% in PvP.



Paladin

Holy All healing reduced by 12% in PvP combat. Divine Plea (PvP talent) duration increased to 30 seconds (was 20 seconds).



Priest

Shadow Void Volley damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.



Rogue

Assassination Garrote damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.



Warlock