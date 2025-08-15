World of Warcraft: Patchnotes für Patch 11.2.5
Blizzard hat die vorläufigen Patchnotes zu Patch 11.2.5 für World of Warcraft veröffentlicht. Die geplanten Änderungen befinden sich aktuell auf dem öffentlichen Testserver (PTR) und geben einen Ausblick auf kommende Inhalte. Dazu zählen das zeitlich begrenzte Legion Remix-Event, die Rückkehr von Turbo Boost in Season 3 sowie neue Funktionen für die Benutzeroberfläche. Hier sind die wichtigsten Punkte im Überblick.
- Legion Remix – Spiele die Legion-Erweiterung erneut mit einem Timerunner von Level 10–80, sammle Belohnungen und schalte exklusive Cosmetics frei.
- Turbo Boost in Season 3 – Mehr Upgrade-Stufen, neue mächtige Items, höhere Dropchancen und übergreifender Transfer von Valorstones.
- Neue UI-Funktionen – „Recent Allies“-Übersicht, anpassbarer Cooldown Manager und verbesserte Sichtbarkeit im Edit Mode.
- Zusätzliche Komfort-Features – Schnellere Ausrüstung, neue Item-Level-Optionen und flexible Konfiguration von Buffs und Zaubern.
Development Notes
LEGION REMIX
Legion Remix is a time-limited seasonal event where players can create a Timerunner as one of the original 12 Legion classes and replay the entire Legion expansion at an accelerated pace from level 10-80 with some major gameplay twists. Players will collect power, face epic challenges, and earn a mountain of cosmetics such as pets, mounts, and transmog gear. Learn more about Legion Remix in the latest WoWCast and overview article.
TURBO BOOST RETURNS FOR SEASON 3
- Hero and Myth upgrade tracks will extend from 6 to 8 steps with the initial release of 11.2.5, and crafted items will be recraftable with an Augmentation Matrix for additional power.
- Soon after 11.2.5:
- Fixer So’kir and Fixer So’tho will visit Dornogal to offer powerful weapons, trinkets, and cantrip items from Season 3 dungeons and Manaforge Omega in exchange for Puzzling Cartel Chips after adventurers have proved themselves worthy. Once again, up to three Puzzling Cartel Chips may be earned as the season progresses.
- Ethereal Voidsplinters may be earned in Mythic+ dungeons, Manaforge Omega, Delves, and rated PvP to fuel the Catalyst.
- Warbound until Equipped gear drop rates from Mythic+ dungeons and Manaforge Omega are greatly increased.
- Valorstones may now be transferred across Warbands.
- Item level 694 delve trinkets may now be purchased from Zah’ran.
USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY
- RECENT ALLIES – not yet testable
- New tab called “Recent Allies” added to the Social frame.
- Recent Allies will display characters that the player has recently interacted with through a variety of activities.
- A player that is a Recent Ally will display a yellow person icon alongside their chat lines.
- COOLDOWN MANAGER
- New frame added to allow ordering, hiding, unhiding of spells and buffs.
- This can be accessed through Edit Mode > click on Cooldown Manager frame > Advanced Cooldown Settings or Options Menu > Advanced Options > Advanced Cooldown Settings
- Players can now configure whether cooldowns appear as Essential or Utility elements and whether buffs appear as icons or bars.
- Many new spec spells and auras have been added but are disabled by default.
- Developers’ notes: This tool organizes cooldowns into three categories (Essential, Utility, Hidden by Default) and buffs into three categories (Icons, Bars, and Hidden by Default). Spells can be dragged to reorder them in the Cooldown Manager, and they can be dragged between categories. To disable a spell, drag it to the Hidden by Default category. Spells you have not learned can still configured, but their icons appear in gray.
- Developer’s notes: PTR week 1 will have a subset of specializations setup with these new spec spells and auras added. Additional specializations will be updated in future PTR builds.
- Improved visibility on frames in Edit Mode:
- Hovering over the names of the enabled frames in Edit Mode window will now highlight the frame and display “Click to Edit”.
- Hovering over a blue frame in Edit Mode will now show “Click to Edit” and the frame name as a tooltip.
- The Spellbook search bar now has a suggestion to show Assisted Rotation spells.
