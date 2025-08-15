World of Warcraft: Patchnotes für Patch 11.2.5

Blizzard hat die vorläufigen Patchnotes zu Patch 11.2.5 für World of Warcraft veröffentlicht. Die geplanten Änderungen befinden sich aktuell auf dem öffentlichen Testserver (PTR) und geben einen Ausblick auf kommende Inhalte. Dazu zählen das zeitlich begrenzte Legion Remix-Event, die Rückkehr von Turbo Boost in Season 3 sowie neue Funktionen für die Benutzeroberfläche. Hier sind die wichtigsten Punkte im Überblick.

Development Notes

LEGION REMIX

Legion Remix is a time-limited seasonal event where players can create a Timerunner as one of the original 12 Legion classes and replay the entire Legion expansion at an accelerated pace from level 10-80 with some major gameplay twists. Players will collect power, face epic challenges, and earn a mountain of cosmetics such as pets, mounts, and transmog gear. Learn more about Legion Remix in the latest WoWCast and overview article.

TURBO BOOST RETURNS FOR SEASON 3

and crafted items will be recraftable with an Augmentation Matrix for additional power. Soon after 11.2.5: Fixer So’kir and Fixer So’tho will visit Dornogal to offer powerful weapons, trinkets, and cantrip items from Season 3 dungeons and Manaforge Omega in exchange for Puzzling Cartel Chips after adventurers have proved themselves worthy. Once again, up to three Puzzling Cartel Chips may be earned as the season progresses. Ethereal Voidsplinters may be earned in Mythic+ dungeons, Manaforge Omega, Delves, and rated PvP to fuel the Catalyst. Warbound until Equipped gear drop rates from Mythic+ dungeons and Manaforge Omega are greatly increased. Valorstones may now be transferred across Warbands. Item level 694 delve trinkets may now be purchased from Zah’ran.



USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY