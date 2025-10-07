WoW Patch 11.2.5: Klassenanpassungen am 8. Oktober
In World of Warcraft erwarten dich diese Woche wichtige Klassenanpassungen, die am 8. Oktober 2025 mit den planmäßigen Wartungsarbeiten aufgespielt werden. Blizzard hat gezielte Änderungen vorgenommen, um das Gleichgewicht in PvE- und PvP-Inhalten zu verbessern. Besonders betroffen sind Todesritter, Jäger, Magier, Priester, Schurken und weitere Klassen. Diese Anpassungen betreffen sowohl Schadens- als auch Heilungswerte sowie Set-Boni.
- Termin: Umsetzung der Änderungen am 8. Oktober 2025 mit den wöchentlichen Wartungsarbeiten.
- Fokus: Ausgewogene Anpassungen für PvE und PvP.
- Todesritter: Reduzierter Schaden bei Frost, neue PvP-Boni für Blut.
- Jäger: Dark Ranger-Fähigkeiten abgeschwächt, PvP-Damage angepasst.
- Magier: Arkane Schadensreduzierung im PvE, PvP-Änderungen bei Leydrinkiner.
- Priester: Atonement-Heilung erhöht, Anpassungen außerhalb von Raids.
- Schurken: Korrektur beim Fatebound Coin-Schadensbonus.
- Druiden: Starke Buffs für Heilung im PvP.
- Paladine: Retribution-Fähigkeiten in PvP abgeschwächt, Cooldowns angepasst.
- Schamanen: Deutliche PvP-Damage-Anpassungen für Enhancement-Skills.
We’ve developed a set of targeted tuning adjustments intended to address a few small performance issues in group content and PvP.
The following changes will take place with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.
Classes
Death Knight
- Frost
- All ability damage has been reduced by 3%. Does not affect PvP combat.
Hunter
- Beast Mastery
- Dark Ranger: Black Arrow damage reduced by 8%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Dark Ranger: Bleak Powder damage reduced by 8%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Marksmanship
- Dark Ranger: Black Arrow damage reduced by 6%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Dark Ranger: Bleak Powder damage reduced by 6%. Does not affect PvP combat.
Mage
- Arcane
- All damage dealt reduced by 3%. Does not affect PvP combat.
Priest
- Discipline
- Atonement healing increased by 15%.
- Atonement healing is now increased by 75% outside of raids (was 100%).
Rogue
- Fatebound: Fixed an issue that caused the damage bonus provided by Fatebound Coin (Heads) to be 8% lower than the displayed value.
Player versus Player
Death Knight
- Blood
- The 11.2 Deathbringer Class Set damage bonus to Empower Rune Weapon is now 33% effective in PvP combat.
- The cooldown reduction from Insatiable Blade is now 40% effective in PvP combat.
Druid
- Restoration
- Reactive Resin healing increased by 80%.
- Fixed an issue that caused Rejuvenation and Regrowth to benefit from Soul of the Forest when applied from the 11.1 4-piece set bonus.
- Fixed an issue that caused Overgrowth to cast Regrowth’s initial heal when Nature’s Swiftness was active.
Hunter
- Beast Mastery
- Packleader: Ravenous Leap damage from Huntermaster’s Call reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Marksmanship
- Rapid Fire now deals 10% more damage in PvP combat.
- Aimed Shot now deals 10% less damage in PvP combat.
- Black Arrow deals 15% less damage in PvP combat.
Mage
- Arcane
- Leydrinkiner now repeats its damage at 35% effectiveness in PvP combat (was 70%).
Monk
- Mistweaver
- Enveloping Mist healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Soothing Mist healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.
Paladin
- Retribution
- Dawnlight damage decreased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Sun’s Avatar damage decreased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Healing Hands now reduces the cooldown of Lay on Hands by a maximum of 30% (was 60%).
- Fixed an issue that caused the 11.2 Herald of the Sun 2-piece set bonus to not be properly reduced by 33% in PvP combat.
Shaman
- Enhancement
- Stormstrike damage increased by 45% in PvP combat. Does not apply to Windstrike.
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Lightning Bolt, Chain Lightning, and Tempest damage from Thorims Invocation is now 50% effective in PvP combat (was 70%).
- Doom Winds now increases the chance for Windfury to trigger by 100% (was 200%) in PvP combat.
- Feral Spirits now increase Physical and Elemental damage done by 5% in PvP combat (was 10%).
