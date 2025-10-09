World of Warcraft: Zweite Alpha-Phase von Midnight gestartet

Die zweite Alpha-Phase der kommenden WoW-Erweiterung Midnight ist live. In dieser Testphase kannst du die Stufen 83 bis 88 erreichen, neue Gebiete erkunden und mehrere Inhalte ausprobieren. Besonders im Fokus steht die neue Zone Zul’Aman, die mit spannenden Quests, Dungeons und Tiefen aufwartet.

Phase two of the Midnight Alpha is here and with it, players in the test will be able to level from 83 to 88, explore the Zul’Aman zone, and more.

Midnight Alpha Phase 2 Content:

Level 83-88

Zone: Zul’Aman

Story and Quests

Dungeons: Den of Nalorakk and Maisara Caverns

Delves: Twilight Crypts and Atal’Aman

Over the course of the test, we’re inviting community veterans, press, fansites, and friends and family to check out the upcoming expansion and give us feedback.

Players selected to participate* will receive an email invitation directing them to download the game client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a Midnight Alpha license attached (under Your Game Accounts).