World of Warcraft: Phase 4 der Midnight Alpha gestartet

Phase four of the Midnight Alpha is here and with it, players in the test can continue to level through levels 88 to 90, explore the Voidstorm zone, take on two new Delves and three new dungeons, and more.

Midnight Alpha Phase 4 Content:

Level 88-90

Zone: Voidstorm

Story and Quests

Dungeons: Nexus-Point Xenas, Voidscar Arena, Magister’s Terrace

Delves: Sunkiller Sanctum and Shadowguard Point

PvP: Slayer’s Rise PvP zone

Apex Talents

Stay on top of all the latest updates with our Midnight Alpha Test Development notes in the official forums.

Over the course of the test, we’re inviting community veterans, press, fansites, and friends and family to check out the upcoming expansion and give us feedback.

Players selected to participate* will receive an email invitation directing them to download the game client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a Midnight Alpha license attached (under Your Game Accounts).