World of Warcraft: Phase 5 der Midnight Alpha gestartet

Die fünfte Phase der Midnight Alpha ist jetzt live und bringt Spielern die Möglichkeit, Inhalte auf Level 90 zu testen. In dieser neuen Testphase von World of Warcraft kannst du tiefere Einblicke in Quests, Tiefen und neue Aktivitäten gewinnen. Das Update richtet sich an alle, die bereits Zugriff auf die Midnight Alpha erhalten haben.

Phase five of the Midnight Alpha is here and, with it, players in the test can play at level 90, explore more stories and quests, battle through Delves, hunt Prey, and more.

Midnight Alpha Phase 5 Content:

Level 90

Story and Quests: Level 90 Campaign - Chapter 1, Arcantina Visitor Quests, Weekly Quests

Delves: Torment’s Rise and The Shadow Enclave

Prey

Level 90 Activities: Saltheril’s Soiree, Abundance, Legends of the Haranir, Stormarion Citadel, and Amani Abyss

Professions

Stay on top of all the latest updates with our Midnight Alpha Test Development notes in the official forums.

Over the course of the test, we’re inviting community veterans, press, fansites, and friends and family to check out the upcoming expansion and give us feedback.

Players selected to participate will receive an email invitation directing them to download the game client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a Midnight Alpha license attached (under Your Game Accounts).