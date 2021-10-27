BlizzConline 2022 offiziell abgesagt

Die BlizzConline 2021 ist eigentlich ganz gut angekommen. Dennoch wurde die BlizzConline 2022 nun offiziell abgesagt. Diese Onlinemesse erst im Mai in diesem Jahr angekündigt. Nun fragen sich viele Fans was sich in den letzten 5 Monaten ereignete, was zur Absage der Messe geführt hat.

In Grunde genommen gibt es da nur den Sexismus-Skandal. Möglicherweise hat das Management beschlossen, dass es aktuell keine gute Zeit für Events ist. Es kann aber auch sein, dass durch die zahlreichen Kündigungen einfach Personal fehlt. Das kann man vor allem bei World of Warcraft sehen. So wurde Shadowlands recht kurz vor der Veröffentlichung verschoben, da das Spiel nicht fertig geworden ist. Es herrscht bei Blizzard totales Chaos und manchmal hat man das Gefühl, dass keiner mehr so richtig weiß was der Plan ist. Auch da ist WoW ein gutes Beispiel. Letzte Woche wurde auf den öffentlichen Testrealms Patch 9.1.5 als Release-Version gekennzeichnet. Kurz darauf hat Blizzard einen Release-Termin bekannt gegeben. Und was ist diese Woche passiert? Ein neuer Build mit zahlreichen Klassenänderungen ist erschienen.

Das Personal fehlt merkt man auch an dieser Ankündigung. Die gibt es aktuell nur auf Englisch. Ein deutscher Artikel folgt sicherlich noch. Dennoch wurden solche wichtigen Ankündigungen früher immer in allen Sprachen gleichzeitig online gestellt. Ist ja nicht so, also würde man so eine Entscheidung von einer Stunde auf die andere treffen und das sofort bekannt geben.

To the Blizzard community,



We’ve decided to take a step back and pause on planning the previously announced BlizzConline event scheduled for early next year. This was a tough decision for all of us to make, but it’s the right one.



Any BlizzCon event takes every single one of us to make happen, an entire-company effort, fueled by our desire to share what we create with the community we care about so much. At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences.



Additionally, we would also like to take the time to reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like. The first BlizzCon was held 16 years ago, and so much has changed in the time since—most notably, the multiple ways in which players and communities can come together and feel like they are a part of something bigger. Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible. We’re committed to continual communication with our players, and we see BlizzCon playing a big role in that going forward. We’re excited about what we’ll do with the event when we revisit it in the future.



One more thing we wanted to make clear: even though we aren’t holding BlizzConline in February, we’ll still be making announcements and updates for our games. We’re proud of our teams and the progress they’ve made across our games. We have a lot of exciting upcoming news and releases to share with you. You’ll continue hearing about those through our franchise channels, with the talented people on the BlizzCon team playing a part in supporting these efforts.



We’ll miss seeing you, but don’t worry. We’ll be back together soon.