World of Warcraft: Bosse im Mausoleum der Ersten werden zeitverzögert freigeschaltet
Geschrieben von Telias am 12.11.2021 um 10:59
Das Mausoleum der Ersten ist die letzte Raid-Instanz in Shadowlands. Sie ist in zwei geschichtliche Kapitel unterteilt, weshalb die Bosskämpfe im Mausoleum der Ersten zeitverzögert freigeschaltet werden. So ist nach den ersten 8 Bosse erstmal Schluss. Die letzten drei verbliebene Bossen werden jedoch schon eine Woche drauf freigeschaltet. Der aktuell Schlachtzugsplan schaut wie folgt aus:
- 1. Woche: In der ersten Woche nach dem Patch 9.2 Release bleibt das Mausoleum der Ersten komplett geschlossen.
- 2. Woche: Normaler und heroischer Schwierigkeitsgrad öffnen. Freigeschaltet sind jedoch nur die ersten 8 Bosse in dieser Raid-Instanz.
- 3. Woche: Der mythische Schwierigkeitsgrad öffnet. In allen drei Schwierigkeitsgraden sind nun alle Bosse freigeschaltet. Zudem öffnet der erste Flügel im LFR-Modus.
Narratively, the Eternity’s End raid tells two stories, one after the other. Our current plan for the release of the raid looks like this:
- During the first week of the release of Eternity’s End, the raid will not be open.
- Beginning with the second week, the raid will open for Normal and Heroic difficulties, and the first eight bosses will be available in those difficulties.
- It will not be possible to fight the final bosses on any difficulty during week two.
- This is intended to provide a moment to tell the story in a way that accounts for the passage of time between the events of the eighth encounter and the subsequent encounters.
- Beginning with the weekly reset of week three, all bosses will be available on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties.
- This will also be the opening of the first wing of the raid on Raid Finder difficulty.
