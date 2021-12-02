World of Warcraft: Patchnotes zu Patch 9.2

Patch 9.2 ist der letzte große Story-Patch in Shadowlands. Dieser beinhaltet die letzte Raid-Instanz in dieser Erweiterung für World of Warcraft. Es handelt sich um einen großen Patch zu dem nicht nur ein Schlachtzug, sondern auch ein neues Gebiet und zahlreiche weitere Inhalte gehören. Auf unserer Übersicht zu Patch 9.2 findet ihr weitere Details und Guides zu diesem Patch. Eine Liste aller Inhalte sind in den offiziellen Patchnotes zu Patch 9.2 zu sehen.

Vorab die wichtigsten Neuerungen aus diesem Patch zusammengefasst.

Nachfolgend die offiziellen englischen Patchnotes zu Patch 9.1.5. Die deutschen Patchnotes folgen kurz vor Patch-Release.

Patch 9.2 befindet sich in der Entwicklungsphase, weshalb diese Patchnotes auch noch nicht final sind. Sie werden in den kommenden Wochen mit weiteren Änderungen und Neuerungen erweitert.

DUNGEONS AND RAIDS

New Raid: Sepulcher of the First Ones Deep in the Sepulcher of the First Ones lies the key to unlock the Jailer’s plans. Gather the power of the First Ones as you pursue Zovaal into the Sepulcher and fight through his forces—but first, you must face Anduin, and discover a way to resist the Jailer’s terrifying Domination magic.

Tazavesh, the Veiled Market Now separated into two dungeons and added to the Mythic+ dungeon rotation.



ITEMS AND REWARDS

Progenitor Armor Set Collect your class armor set from defeating bosses in the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid and from the Great Vault to unlock 2-piece and 4-piece set bonuses that power certain abilities for your specialization. Developers’ note: When the PTR is live, Setzertauren can be found in the central ring of Oribos to purchase the armor sets for testing the set bonuses.



PET BATTLES

New wild pets to capture in Zereth Mortis.

PLAYER VERSUS PLAYER

New Brawl: Solo Shuffle The Solo Shuffle brawl pits six players (two healers, four damage dealers) against each other in exciting 3v3 Arena matches. As the name implies, you can only queue for this brawl solo. Play a series of short matches as teams are shuffled and earn rewards based on your performance.



PROFESSIONS

Rare Crafted Equipment recipes now have an additional Optional Reagent slot.

New Recipes (All of these new recipes and reagents can be found on the Craftataur NPC in Oribos during the 9.2 PTR) Optional Reagent: Crafter’s Mark IV– Set the crafted equipment to item level 233 and the required level to 60. Optional Reagent: Crafter’s Mark of the First Ones – Set the crafted equipment to item level 262, required level to 60, and adds Unique Equipped: Shadowlands Crafted. Alchemy Optional Reagent: Sustaining Armor Polish Optional Reagent: Infusion: Corpse Purification New Potion: Cosmic Healing Potion (Flaskataur in Oribos sells the potions during the PTR) Cooking Empty Kettle of Stone Soup – Set out a Kettle of Stone Soup, ready to fill with delicious ingredients. Contribute ingredients to finish it and feed up to 35 people in your raid or party. Spend at least 10 seconds eating to become well fed with 20 in a stat for 1 hour. New Meat: Protoflesh Enchanting Optional Reagent: Cosmic Protoweave Optional Reagent: Magically Regulated Automa Core Engineering Optional Reagent: Pure-Air Sail Extensions Optional Reagent: Erratic Genesis Matrix Fishing New Fish: Precursor Placoderm Herbalism Hew Herb: First Flower Inscription Vantus Rune: Sepulcher of the First Ones Contract: Enlightened Brokers Jewelcrafting Optional Reagent: Devourer Essence Stone Optional Reagent: Ephemera Harmonizing Stone Mining New Ore: Progenium Ore Skinning New Hide: Protogenic Pelt Tailoring New Cloth: Silken Protofiber

QUESTS

New Campaign Chapters Chapters 1, 2, and 3 are available in the December 1 PTR update.



TORGHAST, TOWER OF THE DAMNED

New Game Mode: The Jailer’s Gauntlet Run through a series of increasingly challenging boss battles, across 8 floors per layer and 8 layers total to earn unique rewards.

Four new challenging Layers have been introduced, Layers 13–16.

Torments New: Empowered Torments – Existing Torments that have increased in strength. 1 Empowered Torment will be applied to Layers 13–14, and 2 Empowered Torments will be applied to Layers 15–16.



USER INTERFACE AND ACCESSIBILITY

New Feature: Click Casting This feature allows you to cast spells by simply clicking on a unit frame. Set up your spell bindings by going to the Key Bindings menu or Interface Options → Combat.

New Setting: Unit Frame Mouseover Casting This setting allows you to mouse over a unit frame and cast a spell on that character without targeting them. Access this setting under Interface Options → Combat.



ZERETH MORTIS

Zereth Mortis was created by the First Ones as a workshop to create afterlives. Its denizens—the automa—have built all that exists in the Shadowlands. It is a strange, otherworldly location that defies all concepts of reality or physics. The Jailer intends to use the secrets of Zereth Mortis to reshape reality and bend it to his malevolent will.