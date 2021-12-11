World of Warcraft: Abschwächungen beim Magierturm sind live

Seit Mittwoch ist das Bonusereignis: Legion Zeitwanderungen in World of Warcraft aktiv. Dazu gehört auch der Magierturm aus Legion. Dieser war jedoch deutlich schwerer als beabsichtigt, sodass Blizzard nun zahlreiche Abschwächungen bei den Bossen vorgenommen hat. Wer also bisher Schwierigkeiten hatte, sollte es nun nochmal versuchen. Genug Zeit habt ihr, denn der Magierturm bleibt bis 4. Januar offen, obwohl das Bonusereignis bereits nächste Woche zu Ende geht.

We are currently in the process of deploying hotfixes (some of which have already gone live) to bring about the following groups of changes to the Mage Tower portion of Legion Timewalking:

The Mage Tower will remain open for play for an additional two weeks beyond the originally scheduled two weeks. This will be in addition to all other events already scheduled on the calendar. The Mage Tower will now close with maintenance the first week in January 2022. The in-game calendar will not reflect this change until it is updated at a later date.

We intend to make several targeted adjustments and bugfixes to enchants, gems from Burning Crusade Heroic Dungeons, and trinkets that come from Legion Timewalking. Some of these changes have already gone live, such as the adjustments to the Endless Tincture of Renewed Combat and the Crusader weapon enchantment.

Several specs’ Mage Tower encounters are being tuned to ease the level of difficulty : End of the Risen Threat Encounter Corrupted Risen Mages now wait 1 to 2 seconds before they can start casting Arcane Blitz. Corrupted Risen Mage’s Arcane Blitz damage bonus is now 40% per stack (was 50%). Arcane Blitz cast time now increased by 0.5 seconds and increases by another 0.5 seconds for each bonus damage stack on the caster. The duration of the damage buff has been increased by 1 second to compensate. Arcane Blitz has a new visual state effect added to make it even “louder.” Xylem Encounter Comet Storm now waits 3 seconds before damaging players (was 2 seconds). Blood Death Knight Kruul health reduced by 10%. Frost Death Knight Archmage Xylem’s Corrupting Shadows health reduced by 3%. Archmage Xylem’s Razor Ice health reduced by 10%. Havoc Demon Hunter Archmage Xylem’s Arcane Barrage and Frostbolt damage reduced by 5%. Archmage Xylem’s Comet Storm damage reduced by 14%. Guardian Druid Kruul health reduced by 10%. Nether Horror health reduced by 10%. Nether Horror’s Nether Storm now has movement and melee combat interrupts. Protection Paladin Kruul health reduced by 10%. Tormenting Eye health reduced by 10%. Smoldering Infernals now cast Smash every 6 seconds (was 5 seconds). Holy Priest Corrupted Risen Mage’s health reduced by 10%. Corrupted Risen Soldier’s Knife Dance damage reduced by 10%. Restoration Shaman Corrupted Risen Soldier damage reduced by 10%. Corrupted Risen Soldier’s Knife Dance damage reduced by 10%. Corrupted Risen Mage’s damage reduced by 10%.

We’ve previously posted some of the initial adjustments that were made via hotfix, and we will continue to list every hotfix related to the above in our hotfixes update posts.

Thank you very much!