World of Warcraft: Splitter der Herrschaft werden mit Patch 9.2 deaktiviert

Mit Patch 9.1 wurden die Splitter der Herrschaft als eine Art Runenwörter in World of Warcraft hinzugefügt. Während dieses System in Diablo 2 sehr beliebt ist, ist es in World of Warcraft umstritten. Unter anderem weil es einfach zu kompliziert ist. Nun hat Blizzard bekannt gegeben, dass die Splitter der Herrschaft mit Patch 9.2 nicht mehr überall aktiv sind.

Our plan, which we’re currently working on bringing to the PTR, is to disable Shards of Domination in Zereth Mortis, the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid, and all PvP and dungeons, starting with the Eternity’s End content update.

In this scenario, Shards of Domination would still work as before in previous Shadowlands zones, the Maw, the Sanctum of Domination raid, and Torghast.

We’ll update our Eternity’s End development notes with this, as soon as we get it implemented.