Mobiles Warcraft Spiel im Jahr 2022

Geschrieben von Telias am 04.02.2022 um 10:13

Beim gestrigen Quartalsbericht gab es nicht ganz so viele Überraschungen. Eine Neuigkeit ist jedoch vor allem für World of Warcraft-Fans interessant. Schon seit längerem ist bekannt, dass Blizzard an einem mobilen Warcraft-Spiel arbeitet. Nun wurde bekannt gegeben, dass es in diesem Jahr erscheint. Doch Blizzard macht gerne ungenaue Aussagen, sodass wir nicht genau wissen ob nur die Testphase beginnt oder die Veröffentlichung gemeint ist.

Activision Blizzard Logo

Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and getting all-new mobile Warcraft content into players’ hands for the first time.

In our Warcraft franchise, we intend to deliver more frequent premium content to sustain and expand the World of Warcraft community and we've made multiple mobile free-to-play Warcraft experiences and they're now in advanced development, based on our franchise's beloved IP. This will create opportunities for both existing players and new fans to experience the Warcraft universe in entirely new ways.

